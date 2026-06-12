Auction ended.

66k-Mile 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG

Bid to $22,000 on 06/12/26
Result
66k-Mile 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (185)

Ended Jun 12, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBSK79F36F113643
Mileage indicated65,800 Miles
LocationMoonachie, New Jersey
Engine6.0L Twin Turbo V12
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible, Coupe

Video gallery

2006 Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG Walkaround, Driving, & Top Operation Video
Play

Description

V12s make good torque. Turbos make great torque. So when Mercedes-Benz equipped the sinister SL65 AMG roadster’s V12 with two turbos, the result was a stunning 738 pound-feet of twist — the equivalent of two LS1 V8s.

The R230-chassis SL series blended luxury, performance, and styling into an unforgettable machine. Making its U.S. debut in 2003, it featured a power retractable hardtop and a luxurious leather interior, making the provocatively curved SL an instant classic. The aggressive SL55 AMG followed in 2003 with big wheels, side skirts, and spoilers. But in true Mercedes-Benz fashion, they considered its powerful supercharged V8 and said, “More cowbell.”

So in 2005, the SL65 AMG debuted with the Bi-Turbo 6.0L V12. The all-aluminum M275 featured a heavily reinforced block and forged internals to cope with 21 pounds of boost. The result was 604 horsepower, with a tsunami of torque flowing through a five-speed automatic to hilariously overwhelmed rear tires. Car and Driver skated to an 11-second quarter mile time and concluded, “Porsche 911s and Corvettes were passed so quickly we barely had time to ask, ‘Who’s your daddy?’” A surprising statement from a high-class source — just like the SL65 AMG.

This example is finished in Iridium Silver, wears a retractable hardtop with a glass roof, and is swathed in black leather with uplevel interior trim. Recent pre-sale service includes a replacement strut and ABC suspension recalibration, a replacement driver-side window regulator, replacement trunk lid struts, and a maintenance inspection. Its double spoke 19" AMG wheels have been reconditioned and now wear Continental performance tires.

This 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG is now offered by the selling dealer with some service records, owner's manuals, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Vantage Auto

  • 1 of only 3,055 R230 SL65 AMG roadsters built

  • Finished in (775U) Iridium Silver with (581A) Black/Anthracite leather interior

  • Ash Tree Wood Black trim

  • Power retractable hardtop with a glass roof

  • 19" AMG double spoke wheels now wearing Continental ExtremeContact tires

  • Twin-Turbo 6.0L M275 V12 factory rated when new at 604 hp and 738 lb-ft. of torque

  • CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Factory options include:

    • 284 – Selector Lever, Wood

    • 401 – Front Seat Climate Control

    • 404 – Multi-Contour Seat, Front Left

    • 405 – Multi-Contour Seat, Front Right

    • 415 – Glass Roof

    • 423 – 5-Speed Automatic Transmission

    • 470 – Semi-Active Roll Stabilization

    • 487 – ABC Suspension (Active Body Control)

    • 524 – Vehicle Protective Cover (Full Body Cover)

    • 530 – COMAND DVD APS USA With Navigation

    • 580A – Exclusive Leather Trim

    • 581 – Automatic Climate Control

    • 614 – Bi-Xenon Headlamps For Right-Hand Traffic

    • 736 – Ash Tree Wood Black

    • 763 – Radio Remote Control With Panic Switch (315 Mhz)

    • 772 – AMG Styling Package-Front Spoiler, Side Skirt

    • 785 – 19” AMG Double-Spoke Wheel Mixed Tires

    • 810 – Premium Sound System

    • 819 – CD Changer

    • 875 – Heated Screen Wash System

    • 889 – Keyless - Go

    • M275 – V12-Gasoline Engine M275 Bi-Turbo

    • U12 – Floor Mats - Velour

    • U44 – Luggage Net Set In Luggage Compartment (3-Piece)

    • U71 – DVD Player With Regional Code 1, USA

    • Y83 – Designo Alcantara Anthracite Roof Interior Trim

Servicing & Documentation

  • See the photo gallery for recent service receipts

  • May 2026: Replacement strut and ABC suspension recalibration, replacement driver-side window regulator, replacement trunk lid struts, reconditioned wheels

  • CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chip on passenger side fender behind wheel

  • Images detailing the condition of this 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG are presented in the gallery

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • October 2015: Damage reported, minor damage

    • July 2020: Damage reported, minor damage to front

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in California, Nebraska, Arizona, and New Jersey.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual

  • Some service records (see photo gallery)

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report 2006 MERCEDES-BENZ SL-CLASS SL 65 AMG

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

66k-Mile 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG

Last bid
JF_2qq5mo
JF_2qq5mo
$22,000
Seller
VantageAuto
VantageAuto
EndedJun 12, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids21
Views6,405
Bids
JF_2qq5mo's avatar
JF_2qq5mo
Jun 12 at 6:37 PM
$22,000bid placed 
67L88's avatar
67L88
Jun 12 at 6:36 PM
$20,750bid placed 
Gator-Johnson's avatar
Gator-Johnson
Jun 12 at 6:35 PM
$20,500bid placed 
67L88's avatar
67L88
Jun 12 at 6:35 PM
$20,250bid placed 
jhilton's avatar
jhilton
Jun 12 at 3:45 PM
$20,000bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026