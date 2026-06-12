Description

V12s make good torque. Turbos make great torque. So when Mercedes-Benz equipped the sinister SL65 AMG roadster’s V12 with two turbos, the result was a stunning 738 pound-feet of twist — the equivalent of two LS1 V8s.

The R230-chassis SL series blended luxury, performance, and styling into an unforgettable machine. Making its U.S. debut in 2003, it featured a power retractable hardtop and a luxurious leather interior, making the provocatively curved SL an instant classic. The aggressive SL55 AMG followed in 2003 with big wheels, side skirts, and spoilers. But in true Mercedes-Benz fashion, they considered its powerful supercharged V8 and said, “More cowbell.”

So in 2005, the SL65 AMG debuted with the Bi-Turbo 6.0L V12. The all-aluminum M275 featured a heavily reinforced block and forged internals to cope with 21 pounds of boost. The result was 604 horsepower, with a tsunami of torque flowing through a five-speed automatic to hilariously overwhelmed rear tires. Car and Driver skated to an 11-second quarter mile time and concluded, “Porsche 911s and Corvettes were passed so quickly we barely had time to ask, ‘Who’s your daddy?’” A surprising statement from a high-class source — just like the SL65 AMG.

This example is finished in Iridium Silver, wears a retractable hardtop with a glass roof, and is swathed in black leather with uplevel interior trim. Recent pre-sale service includes a replacement strut and ABC suspension recalibration, a replacement driver-side window regulator, replacement trunk lid struts, and a maintenance inspection. Its double spoke 19" AMG wheels have been reconditioned and now wear Continental performance tires.

This 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG is now offered by the selling dealer with some service records, owner's manuals, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

Offered from Vantage Auto

1 of only 3,055 R230 SL65 AMG roadsters built

Finished in (775U) Iridium Silver with (581A) Black/Anthracite leather interior

Ash Tree Wood Black trim

Power retractable hardtop with a glass roof

19" AMG double spoke wheels now wearing Continental ExtremeContact tires

Twin-Turbo 6.0L M275 V12 factory rated when new at 604 hp and 738 lb-ft. of torque

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Factory options include: 284 – Selector Lever, Wood 401 – Front Seat Climate Control 404 – Multi-Contour Seat, Front Left 405 – Multi-Contour Seat, Front Right 415 – Glass Roof 423 – 5-Speed Automatic Transmission 470 – Semi-Active Roll Stabilization 487 – ABC Suspension (Active Body Control) 524 – Vehicle Protective Cover (Full Body Cover) 530 – COMAND DVD APS USA With Navigation 580A – Exclusive Leather Trim 581 – Automatic Climate Control 614 – Bi-Xenon Headlamps For Right-Hand Traffic 736 – Ash Tree Wood Black 763 – Radio Remote Control With Panic Switch (315 Mhz) 772 – AMG Styling Package-Front Spoiler, Side Skirt 785 – 19” AMG Double-Spoke Wheel Mixed Tires 810 – Premium Sound System 819 – CD Changer 875 – Heated Screen Wash System 889 – Keyless - Go M275 – V12-Gasoline Engine M275 Bi-Turbo U12 – Floor Mats - Velour U44 – Luggage Net Set In Luggage Compartment (3-Piece) U71 – DVD Player With Regional Code 1, USA Y83 – Designo Alcantara Anthracite Roof Interior Trim



Servicing & Documentation

See the photo gallery for recent service receipts

May 2026: Replacement strut and ABC suspension recalibration, replacement driver-side window regulator, replacement trunk lid struts, reconditioned wheels

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Paint chip on passenger side fender behind wheel

Images detailing the condition of this 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG are presented in the gallery

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details): October 2015: Damage reported, minor damage July 2020: Damage reported, minor damage to front



Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in California, Nebraska, Arizona, and New Jersey.

Included Items