66k-Mile 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG
Ended Jun 12, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
V12s make good torque. Turbos make great torque. So when Mercedes-Benz equipped the sinister SL65 AMG roadster’s V12 with two turbos, the result was a stunning 738 pound-feet of twist — the equivalent of two LS1 V8s.
The R230-chassis SL series blended luxury, performance, and styling into an unforgettable machine. Making its U.S. debut in 2003, it featured a power retractable hardtop and a luxurious leather interior, making the provocatively curved SL an instant classic. The aggressive SL55 AMG followed in 2003 with big wheels, side skirts, and spoilers. But in true Mercedes-Benz fashion, they considered its powerful supercharged V8 and said, “More cowbell.”
So in 2005, the SL65 AMG debuted with the Bi-Turbo 6.0L V12. The all-aluminum M275 featured a heavily reinforced block and forged internals to cope with 21 pounds of boost. The result was 604 horsepower, with a tsunami of torque flowing through a five-speed automatic to hilariously overwhelmed rear tires. Car and Driver skated to an 11-second quarter mile time and concluded, “Porsche 911s and Corvettes were passed so quickly we barely had time to ask, ‘Who’s your daddy?’” A surprising statement from a high-class source — just like the SL65 AMG.
This example is finished in Iridium Silver, wears a retractable hardtop with a glass roof, and is swathed in black leather with uplevel interior trim. Recent pre-sale service includes a replacement strut and ABC suspension recalibration, a replacement driver-side window regulator, replacement trunk lid struts, and a maintenance inspection. Its double spoke 19" AMG wheels have been reconditioned and now wear Continental performance tires.
This 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG is now offered by the selling dealer with some service records, owner's manuals, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title.
Highlights
Offered from Vantage Auto
1 of only 3,055 R230 SL65 AMG roadsters built
Finished in (775U) Iridium Silver with (581A) Black/Anthracite leather interior
Ash Tree Wood Black trim
Power retractable hardtop with a glass roof
19" AMG double spoke wheels now wearing Continental ExtremeContact tires
Twin-Turbo 6.0L M275 V12 factory rated when new at 604 hp and 738 lb-ft. of torque
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Factory options include:
284 – Selector Lever, Wood
401 – Front Seat Climate Control
404 – Multi-Contour Seat, Front Left
405 – Multi-Contour Seat, Front Right
415 – Glass Roof
423 – 5-Speed Automatic Transmission
470 – Semi-Active Roll Stabilization
487 – ABC Suspension (Active Body Control)
524 – Vehicle Protective Cover (Full Body Cover)
530 – COMAND DVD APS USA With Navigation
580A – Exclusive Leather Trim
581 – Automatic Climate Control
614 – Bi-Xenon Headlamps For Right-Hand Traffic
736 – Ash Tree Wood Black
763 – Radio Remote Control With Panic Switch (315 Mhz)
772 – AMG Styling Package-Front Spoiler, Side Skirt
785 – 19” AMG Double-Spoke Wheel Mixed Tires
810 – Premium Sound System
819 – CD Changer
875 – Heated Screen Wash System
889 – Keyless - Go
M275 – V12-Gasoline Engine M275 Bi-Turbo
U12 – Floor Mats - Velour
U44 – Luggage Net Set In Luggage Compartment (3-Piece)
U71 – DVD Player With Regional Code 1, USA
Y83 – Designo Alcantara Anthracite Roof Interior Trim
Servicing & Documentation
See the photo gallery for recent service receipts
May 2026: Replacement strut and ABC suspension recalibration, replacement driver-side window regulator, replacement trunk lid struts, reconditioned wheels
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Paint chip on passenger side fender behind wheel
Images detailing the condition of this 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG are presented in the gallery
The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):
October 2015: Damage reported, minor damage
July 2020: Damage reported, minor damage to front
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in California, Nebraska, Arizona, and New Jersey.
Included Items
Owner’s manual
Some service records (see photo gallery)
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.