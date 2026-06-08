18-Years-Owned 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 6-Speed
Ended Jun 08, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata launched the third-generation “NC,” featuring a slightly larger, more rigid chassis and updated technology while maintaining its classic lightweight, rear-wheel-drive balance. Powered by a 2.0L inline-four, it delivered more power and improved refinement over previous versions.
The Grand Touring trim represented the top of the lineup, adding luxury-focused upgrades such as leather-trimmed seats, a Bose audio system, and keyless entry.
This NC Miata was acquired by the current owner in 2008 and is finished in Galaxy Gray over black leather upholstery. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission, and 17″ alloy wheels are held by a double-wishbone suspension up front and a multi-link suspension out back.
Anti-lock disc brakes at each corner are complemented by dynamic stability control with traction control, and exterior details include a black soft top, xenon headlights, front fog lights, power-adjustable side mirrors, and dual exhaust outlets.
This 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Wisconsin title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
18-Year Ownership
Powered by a 2.0L inline-four
Six-speed manual transmission
Finished in Galaxy Gray
Black leather upholstery
Grand Touring trim
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Manually operated black soft top
Xenon headlights
Front fog lights
Power-adjustable mirrors
Dual exhaust outlets
Front strut tower brace
Silver finished 17” alloy wheels
Disc brakes
Dynamic stability control with traction control
Bose sound system linked to a six-disc CD changer
Keyless entry
Servicing & Documentation
The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following service. Please view the accompanying report for additional information:
April 2025: Replaced battery
April 2024: Replaced clutch, flywheel/flexplate, and rear crankshaft oil seal
Known Imperfections
Scuffed and chipped paint on the front bumper cover
Paint chips on the left door and right-front wheel arch
Damaged hood insulation pad
Wear on the shift knob
Ownership History
This 2006 MX-5 Miata has remained registered in Wisconsin through the current owner’s acquisition in 2008.
Included Items
Owner’s manual
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.