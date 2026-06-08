Auction ended.

18-Years-Owned 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 6-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 06/08/26
Result
18-Years-Owned 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 6-Speed
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Ended Jun 08, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJM1NC25F560119368
Mileage indicated57,500 Miles
LocationWaukesha, Wisconsin
Engine2.0L Inline-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata launched the third-generation “NC,” featuring a slightly larger, more rigid chassis and updated technology while maintaining its classic lightweight, rear-wheel-drive balance. Powered by a 2.0L inline-four, it delivered more power and improved refinement over previous versions.

The Grand Touring trim represented the top of the lineup, adding luxury-focused upgrades such as leather-trimmed seats, a Bose audio system, and keyless entry.

This NC Miata was acquired by the current owner in 2008 and is finished in Galaxy Gray over black leather upholstery. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission, and 17″ alloy wheels are held by a double-wishbone suspension up front and a multi-link suspension out back.

Anti-lock disc brakes at each corner are complemented by dynamic stability control with traction control, and exterior details include a black soft top, xenon headlights, front fog lights, power-adjustable side mirrors, and dual exhaust outlets.

This 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Wisconsin title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • 18-Year Ownership

  • Powered by a 2.0L inline-four

  • Six-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Galaxy Gray

  • Black leather upholstery

  • Grand Touring trim

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Manually operated black soft top

  • Xenon headlights

  • Front fog lights

  • Power-adjustable mirrors

  • Dual exhaust outlets

  • Front strut tower brace

  • Silver finished 17” alloy wheels

  • Disc brakes

  • Dynamic stability control with traction control

  • Bose sound system linked to a six-disc CD changer

  • Keyless entry

Servicing & Documentation

  • The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following service. Please view the accompanying report for additional information:

    • April 2025: Replaced battery

    • April 2024: Replaced clutch, flywheel/flexplate, and rear crankshaft oil seal

Known Imperfections

  • Scuffed and chipped paint on the front bumper cover

  • Paint chips on the left door and right-front wheel arch

  • Damaged hood insulation pad

  • Wear on the shift knob

Ownership History

This 2006 MX-5 Miata has remained registered in Wisconsin through the current owner’s acquisition in 2008.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 2006 MAZDA MX-5 MIATA CLUB SPEC

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

18-Years-Owned 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 6-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
Haywood_Jablowme
Haywood_Jablowme
$10,433
Seller
Midwest-SellItNowStore
Midwest-SellItNowStore
EndedJun 08, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids13
Views8,462
Bids
Haywood_Jablowme's avatar
Haywood_Jablowme
Jun 8 at 6:22 PM
$9,750bid placed 
LeeHondo's avatar
LeeHondo
Jun 3 at 11:58 PM
$9,250bid placed 
DonaldGreenberg_wdqa's avatar
DonaldGreenberg_wdqa
May 27 at 5:42 PM
$9,000bid placed 
YippeeKaiYay515's avatar
YippeeKaiYay515
May 27 at 4:59 PM
$8,750bid placed 
DonaldGreenberg_wdqa's avatar
DonaldGreenberg_wdqa
May 27 at 3:57 PM
$8,500bid placed 

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