Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata launched the third-generation “NC,” featuring a slightly larger, more rigid chassis and updated technology while maintaining its classic lightweight, rear-wheel-drive balance. Powered by a 2.0L inline-four, it delivered more power and improved refinement over previous versions.

The Grand Touring trim represented the top of the lineup, adding luxury-focused upgrades such as leather-trimmed seats, a Bose audio system, and keyless entry.

This NC Miata was acquired by the current owner in 2008 and is finished in Galaxy Gray over black leather upholstery. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission, and 17″ alloy wheels are held by a double-wishbone suspension up front and a multi-link suspension out back.

Anti-lock disc brakes at each corner are complemented by dynamic stability control with traction control, and exterior details include a black soft top, xenon headlights, front fog lights, power-adjustable side mirrors, and dual exhaust outlets.

This 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Wisconsin title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

18-Year Ownership

Powered by a 2.0L inline-four

Six-speed manual transmission

Finished in Galaxy Gray

Black leather upholstery

Grand Touring trim

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Manually operated black soft top

Xenon headlights

Front fog lights

Power-adjustable mirrors

Dual exhaust outlets

Front strut tower brace

Silver finished 17” alloy wheels

Disc brakes

Dynamic stability control with traction control

Bose sound system linked to a six-disc CD changer

Keyless entry

Servicing & Documentation

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following service. Please view the accompanying report for additional information: April 2025: Replaced battery April 2024: Replaced clutch, flywheel/flexplate, and rear crankshaft oil seal



Known Imperfections

Scuffed and chipped paint on the front bumper cover

Paint chips on the left door and right-front wheel arch

Damaged hood insulation pad

Wear on the shift knob

Ownership History

This 2006 MX-5 Miata has remained registered in Wisconsin through the current owner’s acquisition in 2008.

Included Items