Description

The fourth-generation Toyota 4Runner arrived for 2003 with a body-on-frame platform, independent front suspension, and a standard 4.0-liter V6 that positioned it as an off-road capable SUV with enough refinement for daily use.

The SR5 trim has long been the core of the 4Runner lineup — equipped for 2005 with Toyota's multi-mode four-wheel drive system featuring a Torsen limited-slip center differential with locking capability, Downhill Assist Control, Hill Start Assist, and front and transfer case skid plates as standard equipment. The combination made the SR5 a capable platform without the weight or price premium of the Limited trim.

This fourth-gen 4Runner SR5 is finished in Silver over gray cloth upholstery and shows under 12,000 miles since new. The truck has been registered in New Jersey since new, and it is fitted with a power glass sunroof as well as a trailer hitch.

This 2005 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4x4 is now offered by the selling dealer with manufacturer's literature, two keys, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

Offered by Vantage Auto

4.0L VVT-i V6 engine

Multi-mode 4WD and Torsen limited-slip center differential

Downhill Assist Control and Hill Start Assist

Power sunroof

Showing approximately 11,700 miles

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Engine & Drivetrain:

4.0L DOHC 24-valve VVT-i V6 engine

5-speed automatic transmission

Multi-mode 4-wheel drive

Torsen limited-slip center differential with locking feature

Hill Start Assist Control (HAC)

Downhill Assist Control (DAC)

Engine and fuel tank skid plates

Transfer case skid plate

Integrated tow hitch receiver

Independent double-wishbone front suspension

4-link rigid-type rear suspension with coil springs

Front and rear stabilizer bars

Power 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes

Electronic Brakeforce Distribution

Power rack-and-pinion steering

Interior:

Gray cloth front bucket seats

Power driver lumbar support

60/40 split fold-down rear seat with center armrest

Automatic climate control

Multi-information display

Cloth door trim with silver accents

Power glass sunroof

Exterior:

Color-keyed fender flares

Black running boards

Front and rear mudguards

Multi-reflector halogen headlamps

Integrated front fog lamps

Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Underbody photographs available in gallery

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Goodyear tires present with mismatched date codes

Ownership History

This 2005 Toyota 4Runner SR5 was acquired by the selling dealer in March 2026. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists two previous owners with registration history in New Jersey since new.

Included Items