12k-Mile 2005 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4x4
Ended Jul 28, 2026 at 6:47 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
The fourth-generation Toyota 4Runner arrived for 2003 with a body-on-frame platform, independent front suspension, and a standard 4.0-liter V6 that positioned it as an off-road capable SUV with enough refinement for daily use.
The SR5 trim has long been the core of the 4Runner lineup — equipped for 2005 with Toyota's multi-mode four-wheel drive system featuring a Torsen limited-slip center differential with locking capability, Downhill Assist Control, Hill Start Assist, and front and transfer case skid plates as standard equipment. The combination made the SR5 a capable platform without the weight or price premium of the Limited trim.
This fourth-gen 4Runner SR5 is finished in Silver over gray cloth upholstery and shows under 12,000 miles since new. The truck has been registered in New Jersey since new, and it is fitted with a power glass sunroof as well as a trailer hitch.
This 2005 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4x4 is now offered by the selling dealer with manufacturer's literature, two keys, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title.
Highlights
Offered by Vantage Auto
4.0L VVT-i V6 engine
Multi-mode 4WD and Torsen limited-slip center differential
Downhill Assist Control and Hill Start Assist
Power sunroof
Showing approximately 11,700 miles
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Engine & Drivetrain:
4.0L DOHC 24-valve VVT-i V6 engine
5-speed automatic transmission
Multi-mode 4-wheel drive
Torsen limited-slip center differential with locking feature
Hill Start Assist Control (HAC)
Downhill Assist Control (DAC)
Engine and fuel tank skid plates
Transfer case skid plate
Integrated tow hitch receiver
Independent double-wishbone front suspension
4-link rigid-type rear suspension with coil springs
Front and rear stabilizer bars
Power 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Electronic Brakeforce Distribution
Power rack-and-pinion steering
Interior:
Gray cloth front bucket seats
Power driver lumbar support
60/40 split fold-down rear seat with center armrest
Automatic climate control
Multi-information display
Cloth door trim with silver accents
Power glass sunroof
Exterior:
Color-keyed fender flares
Black running boards
Front and rear mudguards
Multi-reflector halogen headlamps
Integrated front fog lamps
Servicing & Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Underbody photographs available in gallery
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Goodyear tires present with mismatched date codes
Ownership History
This 2005 Toyota 4Runner SR5 was acquired by the selling dealer in March 2026. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists two previous owners with registration history in New Jersey since new.
Included Items
Two keys
Manufacturer's literature
Hood deflector
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.