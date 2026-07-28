Auction ended.

12k-Mile 2005 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4x4

Bid to $19,500 on 07/28/26
Result
12k-Mile 2005 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4x4
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (209)

Ended Jul 28, 2026 at 6:47 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJTEBU14R850061787
Mileage indicated11,700 Miles
LocationMoonachie, New Jersey
Engine4.0L VVT-i V6
Drivetrain4WD
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorSilver
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The fourth-generation Toyota 4Runner arrived for 2003 with a body-on-frame platform, independent front suspension, and a standard 4.0-liter V6 that positioned it as an off-road capable SUV with enough refinement for daily use.

The SR5 trim has long been the core of the 4Runner lineup — equipped for 2005 with Toyota's multi-mode four-wheel drive system featuring a Torsen limited-slip center differential with locking capability, Downhill Assist Control, Hill Start Assist, and front and transfer case skid plates as standard equipment. The combination made the SR5 a capable platform without the weight or price premium of the Limited trim.

This fourth-gen 4Runner SR5 is finished in Silver over gray cloth upholstery and shows under 12,000 miles since new. The truck has been registered in New Jersey since new, and it is fitted with a power glass sunroof as well as a trailer hitch.

This 2005 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4x4 is now offered by the selling dealer with manufacturer's literature, two keys, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

  • Offered by Vantage Auto

  • 4.0L VVT-i V6 engine

  • Multi-mode 4WD and Torsen limited-slip center differential

  • Downhill Assist Control and Hill Start Assist

  • Power sunroof

  • Showing approximately 11,700 miles

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Engine & Drivetrain:

  • 4.0L DOHC 24-valve VVT-i V6 engine

  • 5-speed automatic transmission

  • Multi-mode 4-wheel drive

  • Torsen limited-slip center differential with locking feature

  • Hill Start Assist Control (HAC)

  • Downhill Assist Control (DAC)

  • Engine and fuel tank skid plates

  • Transfer case skid plate

  • Integrated tow hitch receiver

  • Independent double-wishbone front suspension

  • 4-link rigid-type rear suspension with coil springs

  • Front and rear stabilizer bars

  • Power 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes

  • Electronic Brakeforce Distribution

  • Power rack-and-pinion steering

Interior:

  • Gray cloth front bucket seats

  • Power driver lumbar support

  • 60/40 split fold-down rear seat with center armrest

  • Automatic climate control

  • Multi-information display

  • Cloth door trim with silver accents

  • Power glass sunroof

Exterior:

  • Color-keyed fender flares

  • Black running boards

  • Front and rear mudguards

  • Multi-reflector halogen headlamps

  • Integrated front fog lamps

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

  • Underbody photographs available in gallery

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Goodyear tires present with mismatched date codes

Ownership History

This 2005 Toyota 4Runner SR5 was acquired by the selling dealer in March 2026. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists two previous owners with registration history in New Jersey since new.

Included Items

  • Two keys

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Hood deflector

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

12k-Mile 2005 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4x4

Last bid
johnlzimmer
johnlzimmer
$19,500
Seller
VantageAuto
VantageAuto
EndedJul 28, 2026 at 6:47 PM UTC
Bids34
Views7,580

Comments & bids

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johnlzimmer's avatar
johnlzimmer
Jul 28 at 6:45 PM
$19,500bid placed 
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1439HMP
Jul 28 at 6:44 PM
$19,250bid placed 
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johnlzimmer
Jul 28 at 6:42 PM
$19,000bid placed 
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1439HMP
Jul 28 at 6:41 PM
$18,750bid placed 
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johnlzimmer
Jul 28 at 5:15 PM
$18,500bid placed 
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Georgiadawgs
Jul 24 at 2:12 AM
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Blowfly
Jul 24 at 1:00 AM
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BL_amb
Jul 23 at 10:17 PM
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Jul 22 at 1:59 AM
$16,500bid placed 
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PaulHayes_fwyn
Jul 22 at 1:19 AM
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Jul 21 at 10:11 PM
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NB_el3yqm
Jul 21 at 10:04 PM
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Jul 21 at 10:03 PM
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NB_el3yqm
Jul 21 at 10:02 PM
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Jul 21 at 10:01 PM
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NB_el3yqm
Jul 21 at 10:00 PM
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Jul 21 at 9:59 PM
$10,250bid placed 
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NB_el3yqm
Jul 21 at 9:59 PM
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Blowfly
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Arasb_Roshani
Jul 20 at 10:26 PM
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BL_amb
Jul 20 at 4:19 PM
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Jul 17 at 10:12 PM
$100bid placed 

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