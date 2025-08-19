33k-Mile 2005 Mercedes-Benz S600

8 days
$15,000
33k-Mile 2005 Mercedes-Benz S600
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All photos (325)

Ending Thu, Jul 02 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBNG76J35A438666
Mileage indicated32,800 Miles
LocationMoonachie, New Jersey
Engine5.5L V12
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorCharcoal
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Description

The W220-generation S-Class represented the pinnacle of Mercedes-Benz engineering ambition in the early 2000s, and the S600 sat at the very top of that range — its twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V12 delivering effortless authority while a suite of then-revolutionary technology, from Active Body Control suspension to PRE-SAFE occupant protection, quietly redefined what a flagship sedan could do.

This 2005 S600 sedan was delivered through Mercedes-Benz of Naperville in Naperville, Illinois, and is now showing less than 33,000 miles from new. Finished in Black over Charcoal Nappa leather, the S600 offers an extensive list of amenities including front and rear parking sensors, heated front and rear seats, a power sunroof, and a Bose audio system.

Service records from new accompany the sale, with the most recent servicing and pre-purchase inspection in July 2025.

This 2005 Mercedes-Benz S600 is now offered by the selling dealer in New Jersey with a window sticker, manufacturer's literature, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Minnesota title.

Highlights

  • Offered by Vantage Auto Collection

  • Showing approximately 32,800 miles

  • Finished in Black over Charcoal Nappa leather

  • Suggested retail price of $130,780 when new

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following (see gallery for full details):

  • 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged twin-spark 36-valve V12

  • Five-speed automatic transmission with Touch Shift

  • Active Body Control (ABC) suspension

  • 18-inch six-hole high-polish wheels

  • Parktronic front and rear parking sensors

  • Bi-xenon headlamps with washers

  • 14-way electrically adjustable front seats with lumbar support

  • Heated front and rear seats

  • Power sunroof with tilt

  • Bose surround sound system with AudioPilot

  • COMAND with DVD navigation and audio system

  • Keyless-Go

Servicing & Documentation

  • Continental tires with 2019 date codes

  • Service records available in the gallery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Wear consistent with age and mileage

  • Wear on leather upholstery

Ownership History

This 2005 Mercedes-Benz S600 was recently acquired by the selling dealer and carries a clean Minnesota title. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Window sticker

  • Service records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

33k-Mile 2005 Mercedes-Benz S600

Current bid
Bellesdad
Bellesdad
$15,000
Seller
VantageAuto
VantageAuto
EndingThu, Jul 02 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids2
Views965
How it works
Bids
Bellesdad's avatar
Bellesdad
Jun 22 at 1:10 PM
$15,000bid placed 
RoderickLoss_nrmc's avatar
RoderickLoss_nrmc
Jun 19 at 8:41 PM
$10,000bid placed 

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