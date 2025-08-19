Description

The W220-generation S-Class represented the pinnacle of Mercedes-Benz engineering ambition in the early 2000s, and the S600 sat at the very top of that range — its twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V12 delivering effortless authority while a suite of then-revolutionary technology, from Active Body Control suspension to PRE-SAFE occupant protection, quietly redefined what a flagship sedan could do.

This 2005 S600 sedan was delivered through Mercedes-Benz of Naperville in Naperville, Illinois, and is now showing less than 33,000 miles from new. Finished in Black over Charcoal Nappa leather, the S600 offers an extensive list of amenities including front and rear parking sensors, heated front and rear seats, a power sunroof, and a Bose audio system.

Service records from new accompany the sale, with the most recent servicing and pre-purchase inspection in July 2025.

This 2005 Mercedes-Benz S600 is now offered by the selling dealer in New Jersey with a window sticker, manufacturer's literature, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Minnesota title.

Highlights

Offered by Vantage Auto Collection

Showing approximately 32,800 miles

Finished in Black over Charcoal Nappa leather

Suggested retail price of $130,780 when new

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following (see gallery for full details):

5.5-liter twin-turbocharged twin-spark 36-valve V12

Five-speed automatic transmission with Touch Shift

Active Body Control (ABC) suspension

18-inch six-hole high-polish wheels

Parktronic front and rear parking sensors

Bi-xenon headlamps with washers

14-way electrically adjustable front seats with lumbar support

Heated front and rear seats

Power sunroof with tilt

Bose surround sound system with AudioPilot

COMAND with DVD navigation and audio system

Keyless-Go

Servicing & Documentation

Continental tires with 2019 date codes

Service records available in the gallery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Wear consistent with age and mileage

Wear on leather upholstery

Ownership History

This 2005 Mercedes-Benz S600 was recently acquired by the selling dealer and carries a clean Minnesota title. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota.

Included Items