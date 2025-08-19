33k-Mile 2005 Mercedes-Benz S600
Ending Thu, Jul 02 at 6:50 PM UTC
Description
The W220-generation S-Class represented the pinnacle of Mercedes-Benz engineering ambition in the early 2000s, and the S600 sat at the very top of that range — its twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V12 delivering effortless authority while a suite of then-revolutionary technology, from Active Body Control suspension to PRE-SAFE occupant protection, quietly redefined what a flagship sedan could do.
This 2005 S600 sedan was delivered through Mercedes-Benz of Naperville in Naperville, Illinois, and is now showing less than 33,000 miles from new. Finished in Black over Charcoal Nappa leather, the S600 offers an extensive list of amenities including front and rear parking sensors, heated front and rear seats, a power sunroof, and a Bose audio system.
Service records from new accompany the sale, with the most recent servicing and pre-purchase inspection in July 2025.
This 2005 Mercedes-Benz S600 is now offered by the selling dealer in New Jersey with a window sticker, manufacturer's literature, service records, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Minnesota title.
Highlights
Offered by Vantage Auto Collection
Showing approximately 32,800 miles
Finished in Black over Charcoal Nappa leather
Suggested retail price of $130,780 when new
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following (see gallery for full details):
5.5-liter twin-turbocharged twin-spark 36-valve V12
Five-speed automatic transmission with Touch Shift
Active Body Control (ABC) suspension
18-inch six-hole high-polish wheels
Parktronic front and rear parking sensors
Bi-xenon headlamps with washers
14-way electrically adjustable front seats with lumbar support
Heated front and rear seats
Power sunroof with tilt
Bose surround sound system with AudioPilot
COMAND with DVD navigation and audio system
Keyless-Go
Servicing & Documentation
Continental tires with 2019 date codes
Service records available in the gallery
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Wear consistent with age and mileage
Wear on leather upholstery
Ownership History
This 2005 Mercedes-Benz S600 was recently acquired by the selling dealer and carries a clean Minnesota title. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota.
Included Items
Manufacturer's literature
Window sticker
Service records
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.