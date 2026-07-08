1,400-Mile 460-Powered West Coast Cobra Replica 6-Speed
Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Capitalizing on the popularity of Carroll Shelby's iconic 1960s Cobras, West Coast Dreams of Michigan produced modernized replica kits and turnkey cars like this 2004 West Coast Cobra. Modeled after a 1965 Cobra, the car features a tubular chassis and fiberglass body with modernized dimensions and mechanical components. Under the hood is a Ford 460ci V8 high-performance crate engine with Ford Racing and aftermarket performance parts.
“It is a performance machine, true, but it does not achieve this at the expense of driver comfort,” West Coast's promotional materials stated. “... No contortions are required to climb into this baby.” That was accomplished by building the car slightly taller, longer, and wider than the original. The 2-seat roadster also has a trunk.
This West Coast Cobra is finished in dark metallic green with a gold Le Mans-style stripes and tan vinyl upholstery. The car's engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission with Hurst shifter.
Features include a blacked-out egg-crate grille, a hood scoop, side pipes, wind deflectors, and American Racing knockoff-style wheels with BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires. Safety features include four steel side-impact bars, a 2.5” rollbar mounted directly to the frame, and RJS Racing Equipment seat belts.
The car, which wears a plate celebrating the company’s 25th anniversary, also has padded high-back bucket seats, polished stainless steel door sills, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, an hour-meter mounted on the driver's door indicating 37.3 total hours driven, a clock mounted in the passenger door, and an extensive gauge package. The car's odometer shows fewer than 1,400 miles.
This West Coast Cobra replica is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Michigan title describing it as a 2004 Assembled 1965 Ford.
Highlights
Showing under 1,400 miles
Finished in dark green metallic with gold Le Mans-style stripes
Tan vinyl upholstery
Ford 460ci V8 high-performance crate engine with Ford Racing and aftermarket performance parts
6-speed manual transmission with Hurst shifter
Factory Equipment
Ford 460ci V8 high-performance crate engine with:
Ford Racing valve covers
Cobra finned air cleaner assembly
4-barrel carburetor
High-rise intake manifold
MSD 6AL ignition box
MSD distributor
Performance plug wires
Braided stainless fuel lines with AN fittings
Coolant expansion tank
Large radiator hoses
Electric/mechanical fan setup visible
Rear-mount distributor
6-speed manual transmission with white Hurst shift knob and black leather boot
Blacked-out oval egg-crate grille
Hood scoop
Side pipes
Chrome front and rear bumper guards
Wind deflectors
427 Cobra fender badges
Cobra badge on rear deck
Padded, high-back bucket seats with tan vinyl upholstery
Wood-rimmed steering wheel
Gauge mounted in the driver's door indicates 37.3 total hours driven
Clock mounted in the passenger door
Wood veneer dashboard
Eclipse CD player
Brown carpet
Service & Documentation
The seller states the following were installed or replaced in 2026:
Comp Cams Thumpr hydraulic roller cam and lifter set
Pushrod set
Harland Sharp original roller rockers
Rear main seal
Dura Bond High Performance Cam bearing set
BFGoodrich tires showing 2019/2020 date codes
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of this car are presented in the gallery
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
April 2023: Damage reported
Ownership History
The seller of this 2004 West Coast Cobra purchased it in August 2022. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 2011 and lists Louisiana and Texas registration history, as well as several reporting gaps. The car is currently titled in Michigan.
Included Items
Brown carpet floor mats
Fire extinguisher
Additional Information
This West Coast Cobra is titled in Michigan as a "2004 Assembled 1965 Ford."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.