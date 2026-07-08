Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Capitalizing on the popularity of Carroll Shelby's iconic 1960s Cobras, West Coast Dreams of Michigan produced modernized replica kits and turnkey cars like this 2004 West Coast Cobra. Modeled after a 1965 Cobra, the car features a tubular chassis and fiberglass body with modernized dimensions and mechanical components. Under the hood is a Ford 460ci V8 high-performance crate engine with Ford Racing and aftermarket performance parts .

“It is a performance machine, true, but it does not achieve this at the expense of driver comfort,” West Coast's promotional materials stated. “... No contortions are required to climb into this baby.” That was accomplished by building the car slightly taller, longer, and wider than the original. The 2-seat roadster also has a trunk.

This West Coast Cobra is finished in dark metallic green with a gold Le Mans-style stripes and tan vinyl upholstery. The car's engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission with Hurst shifter.

Features include a blacked-out egg-crate grille, a hood scoop, side pipes, wind deflectors, and American Racing knockoff-style wheels with BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires. Safety features include four steel side-impact bars, a 2.5” rollbar mounted directly to the frame, and RJS Racing Equipment seat belts.

The car, which wears a plate celebrating the company’s 25th anniversary, also has padded high-back bucket seats, polished stainless steel door sills, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, an hour-meter mounted on the driver's door indicating 37.3 total hours driven, a clock mounted in the passenger door, and an extensive gauge package. The car's odometer shows fewer than 1,400 miles.

This West Coast Cobra replica is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Michigan title describing it as a 2004 Assembled 1965 Ford.

Highlights

Showing under 1,400 miles

Finished in dark green metallic with gold Le Mans-style stripes

Tan vinyl upholstery

Ford 460ci V8 high-performance crate engine with Ford Racing and aftermarket performance parts

6-speed manual transmission with Hurst shifter

Factory Equipment

Ford 460ci V8 high-performance crate engine with: Ford Racing valve covers Cobra finned air cleaner assembly 4-barrel carburetor High-rise intake manifold MSD 6AL ignition box MSD distributor Performance plug wires

Braided stainless fuel lines with AN fittings

Coolant expansion tank

Large radiator hoses

Electric/mechanical fan setup visible

Rear-mount distributor

6-speed manual transmission with white Hurst shift knob and black leather boot

Blacked-out oval egg-crate grille

Hood scoop

Side pipes

Chrome front and rear bumper guards

Wind deflectors

427 Cobra fender badges

Cobra badge on rear deck

Padded, high-back bucket seats with tan vinyl upholstery

Wood-rimmed steering wheel

Gauge mounted in the driver's door indicates 37.3 total hours driven

Clock mounted in the passenger door

Wood veneer dashboard

Eclipse CD player

Brown carpet

Service & Documentation

The seller states the following were installed or replaced in 2026: Comp Cams Thumpr hydraulic roller cam and lifter set Pushrod set Harland Sharp original roller rockers Rear main seal Dura Bond High Performance Cam bearing set

BFGoodrich tires showing 2019/2020 date codes

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of this car are presented in the gallery

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): April 2023: Damage reported



Ownership History

The seller of this 2004 West Coast Cobra purchased it in August 2022. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 2011 and lists Louisiana and Texas registration history, as well as several reporting gaps. The car is currently titled in Michigan.

Included Items

Brown carpet floor mats

Fire extinguisher

Additional Information

This West Coast Cobra is titled in Michigan as a "2004 Assembled 1965 Ford."