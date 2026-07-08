Auction ended.

1,400-Mile 460-Powered West Coast Cobra Replica 6-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 07/08/26
Result
1,400-Mile 460-Powered West Coast Cobra Replica 6-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (105)

Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCK042004000003266
Mileage indicated1,400 Miles
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine460ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorDark Green
Interior colorTan
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

2004 West Coast Cobra Walk Around
Play
2004 West Coast Cobra Walk Around
Play
2004 West Coast Cobra Rolling Out
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2004 West Coast Cobra Pulling In
Play
2004 West Coast Cobra Start Up & Idle
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Capitalizing on the popularity of Carroll Shelby's iconic 1960s Cobras, West Coast Dreams of Michigan produced modernized replica kits and turnkey cars like this 2004 West Coast Cobra. Modeled after a 1965 Cobra, the car features a tubular chassis and fiberglass body with modernized dimensions and mechanical components. Under the hood is a Ford 460ci V8 high-performance crate engine with Ford Racing and aftermarket performance parts.

“It is a performance machine, true, but it does not achieve this at the expense of driver comfort,” West Coast's promotional materials stated. “... No contortions are required to climb into this baby.” That was accomplished by building the car slightly taller, longer, and wider than the original. The 2-seat roadster also has a trunk.

This West Coast Cobra is finished in dark metallic green with a gold Le Mans-style stripes and tan vinyl upholstery. The car's engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission with Hurst shifter.

Features include a blacked-out egg-crate grille, a hood scoop, side pipes, wind deflectors, and American Racing knockoff-style wheels with BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires. Safety features include four steel side-impact bars, a 2.5” rollbar mounted directly to the frame, and RJS Racing Equipment seat belts.

The car, which wears a plate celebrating the company’s 25th anniversary, also has padded high-back bucket seats, polished stainless steel door sills, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, an hour-meter mounted on the driver's door indicating 37.3 total hours driven, a clock mounted in the passenger door, and an extensive gauge package. The car's odometer shows fewer than 1,400 miles.

This West Coast Cobra replica is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Michigan title describing it as a 2004 Assembled 1965 Ford.

Highlights

  • Showing under 1,400 miles

  • Finished in dark green metallic with gold Le Mans-style stripes

  • Tan vinyl upholstery

  • Ford 460ci V8 high-performance crate engine with Ford Racing and aftermarket performance parts

  • 6-speed manual transmission with Hurst shifter

Factory Equipment

  • Ford 460ci V8 high-performance crate engine with:

    • Ford Racing valve covers

    • Cobra finned air cleaner assembly

    • 4-barrel carburetor

    • High-rise intake manifold

    • MSD 6AL ignition box

    • MSD distributor

    • Performance plug wires

  • Braided stainless fuel lines with AN fittings

  • Coolant expansion tank

  • Large radiator hoses

  • Electric/mechanical fan setup visible

  • Rear-mount distributor

  • 6-speed manual transmission with white Hurst shift knob and black leather boot

  • Blacked-out oval egg-crate grille

  • Hood scoop

  • Side pipes

  • Chrome front and rear bumper guards

  • Wind deflectors

  • 427 Cobra fender badges

  • Cobra badge on rear deck

  • Padded, high-back bucket seats with tan vinyl upholstery

  • Wood-rimmed steering wheel

  • Gauge mounted in the driver's door indicates 37.3 total hours driven

  • Clock mounted in the passenger door

  • Wood veneer dashboard

  • Eclipse CD player

  • Brown carpet

Service & Documentation

  • The seller states the following were installed or replaced in 2026:

    • Comp Cams Thumpr hydraulic roller cam and lifter set

    • Pushrod set

    • Harland Sharp original roller rockers

    • Rear main seal

    • Dura Bond High Performance Cam bearing set

  • BFGoodrich tires showing 2019/2020 date codes

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of this car are presented in the gallery

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • April 2023: Damage reported

Ownership History

The seller of this 2004 West Coast Cobra purchased it in August 2022. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 2011 and lists Louisiana and Texas registration history, as well as several reporting gaps. The car is currently titled in Michigan.

Included Items

  • Brown carpet floor mats

  • Fire extinguisher

Additional Information

This West Coast Cobra is titled in Michigan as a "2004 Assembled 1965 Ford."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1,400-Mile 460-Powered West Coast Cobra Replica 6-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
CF2009Viper
CF2009Viper
$57,780
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedJul 08, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids44
Views18,695

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