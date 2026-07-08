2004 Jeep Wrangler Sport
Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Jeep Wrangler TJ represents one of the most beloved eras in Jeep’s evolution, blending classic off-road capability with modern refinements. Introduced in 1997 and produced through the 2006 model year, it marked a major upgrade from the earlier YJ.
For 2004, the lineup included several trim levels: the base SE, mid-range X, and the popular Sport, which included the automaker's venerable 4.0L inline-six.
This ’04 Wrangler Sport's body was separated from its frame earlier in 2026. The body was subsequently refinished in single-stage white paint, while the frame was powder-coated. The Jeep features a 2.5” lift with aftermarket springs and shocks to clear 17” wheels wearing Falken off-road tires, and it is fitted with Hooke Road bumpers, LED lighting, and an aftermarket cat-back exhaust.
Additional work is said to have included replacement of the air conditioning condenser and evaporator and the heater core. The Jeep's 4.0L inline-six is paired here with a four-speed automatic transmission and a Command-Trac part-time transfer case.
This 2004 Jeep Wrangler Sport is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner at no reserve with an owner's manual, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title.
Highlights
Frame-off overhaul completed in 2026
Refinished in GM single stage white paint
BestTop black fabric top
Black interior with Slate patterned fabric upholstery
4.0L inline-6 engine
4-speed automatic transmission
Command-Trac 4x4 system
2.5” Rough Country lift
Factory Equipment
4.0L inline-six
Front disc/rear drum brakes
Cloth upholstery
Modifications
Body-off refurbishment, completed in June 2026, included:
Refinished in GM single stage white paint
Powder-coated frame
White bedliner applied to inside and bottom of tub
Rough Country 2.5” suspension lift
Hooke Road bumpers with D rings
LED exterior lighting
Cat-back exhaust components
17” wheels from a later Jeep
Stainless hinge screws
Service & Documentation
The seller states the following items were replaced in 2026:
A/C condenser and evaporator (under dash)
Heater core
Radiator
Battery
Windshield
Weather stripping on doors
Exterior mirrors
Fender flares
Exterior door handles
Fuel pump
Fuel tank cradle
U-joints in front axle shafts and driveshafts
Front disc brake rotors, calipers, and pads
Rear drum brakes
Falken Wildpeak Mud-Terrain tires (2024)
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the Jeep are presented in the gallery
Some wear on cloth seats
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
January 2014: Damage reported, minor damage to rear
February 2020: Accident reported, functional damage to front
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 2004 Jeep Wrangler Sport shows registration history in Michigan.
Included Items
Rubber Jeep floor mats
Owner's manual
Additional Information
The seller states: “The A/C blows cold.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.