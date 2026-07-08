Auction ended.

2004 Jeep Wrangler Sport

No reserve
Sold for on 07/08/26
Result
2004 Jeep Wrangler Sport
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (157)

Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1J4FA49S64P715018
Mileage indicated121,400 Miles
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine4.0L Inline-Six
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote

Video gallery

2004 Jeep Wrangler TJ Exterior Walk Around
Play
2004 Jeep Wrangler TJ Open Walk Around
Play
2004 Jeep Wrangler TJ Start Up & Idle
Play
2004 Jeep Wrangler TJ Open Walk Around Part Two
Play
2004 Jeep Wrangler TJ Drive Side Door Card Imperfection
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Jeep Wrangler TJ represents one of the most beloved eras in Jeep’s evolution, blending classic off-road capability with modern refinements. Introduced in 1997 and produced through the 2006 model year, it marked a major upgrade from the earlier YJ.

For 2004, the lineup included several trim levels: the base SE, mid-range X, and the popular Sport, which included the automaker's venerable 4.0L inline-six.

This ’04 Wrangler Sport's body was separated from its frame earlier in 2026. The body was subsequently refinished in single-stage white paint, while the frame was powder-coated. The Jeep features a 2.5” lift with aftermarket springs and shocks to clear 17” wheels wearing Falken off-road tires, and it is fitted with Hooke Road bumpers, LED lighting, and an aftermarket cat-back exhaust.

Additional work is said to have included replacement of the air conditioning condenser and evaporator and the heater core. The Jeep's 4.0L inline-six is paired here with a four-speed automatic transmission and a Command-Trac part-time transfer case.

This 2004 Jeep Wrangler Sport is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner at no reserve with an owner's manual, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

  • Frame-off overhaul completed in 2026

  • Refinished in GM single stage white paint

  • BestTop black fabric top

  • Black interior with Slate patterned fabric upholstery

  • 4.0L inline-6 engine

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Command-Trac 4x4 system

  • 2.5” Rough Country lift

Factory Equipment

  • 4.0L inline-six

  • Front disc/rear drum brakes

  • Cloth upholstery

Modifications

Body-off refurbishment, completed in June 2026, included:

  • Refinished in GM single stage white paint

  • Powder-coated frame

  • White bedliner applied to inside and bottom of tub

  • Rough Country 2.5” suspension lift

  • Hooke Road bumpers with D rings

  • LED exterior lighting

  • Cat-back exhaust components

  • 17” wheels from a later Jeep

  • Stainless hinge screws

Service & Documentation

  • The seller states the following items were replaced in 2026:

    • A/C condenser and evaporator (under dash)

    • Heater core

    • Radiator

    • Battery

    • Windshield

    • Weather stripping on doors

    • Exterior mirrors

    • Fender flares

    • Exterior door handles

    • Fuel pump

    • Fuel tank cradle

    • U-joints in front axle shafts and driveshafts

    • Front disc brake rotors, calipers, and pads

    • Rear drum brakes

  • Falken Wildpeak Mud-Terrain tires (2024)

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the Jeep are presented in the gallery

  • Some wear on cloth seats

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • January 2014: Damage reported, minor damage to rear

    • February 2020: Accident reported, functional damage to front

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 2004 Jeep Wrangler Sport shows registration history in Michigan.

Included Items

  • Rubber Jeep floor mats

  • Owner's manual

Additional Information

The seller states: “The A/C blows cold.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2004 Jeep Wrangler Sport · No reserve

Sold to
JimmyW417
JimmyW417
$16,050
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedJul 08, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids27
Views6,979

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

JimmyW417's avatar
JimmyW417
Jul 8 at 2:48 PM
$15,000bid placed 
Bcamp3's avatar
Bcamp3
Jul 8 at 2:01 PM
$14,000bid placed 
MoreCars4me's avatar
MoreCars4me
Jul 8 at 1:40 PM
$13,750bid placed 
JeremyCunningham_80's avatar
JeremyCunningham_80
Jul 6 at 8:39 PM
$13,500bid placed 
JimmyW417's avatar
JimmyW417
Jul 6 at 5:43 PM
$12,500bid placed 
JeremyCunningham_80's avatar
JeremyCunningham_80
Jul 6 at 5:42 PM
$10,500bid placed 
JimmyW417's avatar
JimmyW417
Jul 6 at 5:41 PM
$10,250bid placed 
JeremyCunningham_80's avatar
JeremyCunningham_80
Jul 6 at 5:11 PM
$10,000bid placed 
JimmyW417's avatar
JimmyW417
Jul 6 at 4:43 PM
$8,750bid placed 
BrandonBretl's avatar
BrandonBretl
Jul 2 at 7:08 PM
$8,500bid placed 
BL_amb's avatar
BL_amb
Jul 1 at 10:13 PM
$8,250bid placed 
JeremyCunningham_80's avatar
JeremyCunningham_80
Jun 30 at 2:13 AM
$8,000bid placed 
BL_amb's avatar
BL_amb
Jun 30 at 12:41 AM
$7,500bid placed 
JeremyCunningham_80's avatar
JeremyCunningham_80
Jun 30 at 12:25 AM
$6,250bid placed 
BL_amb's avatar
BL_amb
Jun 29 at 11:36 PM
$6,000bid placed 
JeremyCunningham_80's avatar
JeremyCunningham_80
Jun 29 at 10:40 PM
$5,500bid placed 
BL_amb's avatar
BL_amb
Jun 29 at 3:18 AM
$5,250bid placed 
JeremyCunningham_80's avatar
JeremyCunningham_80
Jun 27 at 8:58 PM
$5,000bid placed 
Bear's avatar
Bear
Jun 27 at 6:09 PM
$3,800bid placed 
MACMAN2024's avatar
MACMAN2024
Jun 27 at 4:08 AM
$3,600bid placed 
JeremyCunningham_80's avatar
JeremyCunningham_80
Jun 26 at 8:02 PM
$3,500bid placed 
Bear's avatar
Bear
Jun 26 at 7:33 PM
$3,000bid placed 
Billcarcoll_yzhh's avatar
Billcarcoll_yzhh
Jun 26 at 3:00 PM
$2,700bid placed 
Fathead's avatar
Fathead
Jun 26 at 4:47 AM
$2,600bid placed 
Bernie80504's avatar
Bernie80504
Jun 25 at 4:32 PM
$2,500bid placed 
hydrik's avatar
hydrik
Jun 24 at 8:57 PM
$2,200bid placed 
republic1's avatar
republic1
Jun 24 at 2:49 PM
$2,004bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026