Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Jeep Wrangler TJ represents one of the most beloved eras in Jeep’s evolution, blending classic off-road capability with modern refinements. Introduced in 1997 and produced through the 2006 model year, it marked a major upgrade from the earlier YJ.

For 2004, the lineup included several trim levels: the base SE, mid-range X, and the popular Sport, which included the automaker's venerable 4.0L inline-six.

This ’04 Wrangler Sport's body was separated from its frame earlier in 2026. The body was subsequently refinished in single-stage white paint, while the frame was powder-coated. The Jeep features a 2.5” lift with aftermarket springs and shocks to clear 17” wheels wearing Falken off-road tires, and it is fitted with Hooke Road bumpers, LED lighting, and an aftermarket cat-back exhaust.

Additional work is said to have included replacement of the air conditioning condenser and evaporator and the heater core. The Jeep's 4.0L inline-six is paired here with a four-speed automatic transmission and a Command-Trac part-time transfer case.

This 2004 Jeep Wrangler Sport is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner at no reserve with an owner's manual, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

Frame-off overhaul completed in 2026

Refinished in GM single stage white paint

BestTop black fabric top

Black interior with Slate patterned fabric upholstery

4.0L inline-6 engine

4-speed automatic transmission

Command-Trac 4x4 system

2.5” Rough Country lift

Factory Equipment

4.0L inline-six

Front disc/rear drum brakes

Cloth upholstery

Modifications

Body-off refurbishment, completed in June 2026, included:

Refinished in GM single stage white paint

Powder-coated frame

White bedliner applied to inside and bottom of tub

Rough Country 2.5” suspension lift

Hooke Road bumpers with D rings

LED exterior lighting

Cat-back exhaust components

17” wheels from a later Jeep

Stainless hinge screws

Service & Documentation

The seller states the following items were replaced in 2026: A/C condenser and evaporator (under dash) Heater core Radiator Battery Windshield Weather stripping on doors Exterior mirrors Fender flares Exterior door handles Fuel pump Fuel tank cradle U-joints in front axle shafts and driveshafts Front disc brake rotors, calipers, and pads Rear drum brakes

Falken Wildpeak Mud-Terrain tires (2024)

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the Jeep are presented in the gallery

Some wear on cloth seats

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): January 2014: Damage reported, minor damage to rear February 2020: Accident reported, functional damage to front



Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 2004 Jeep Wrangler Sport shows registration history in Michigan.

Included Items

Rubber Jeep floor mats

Owner's manual

Additional Information

The seller states: “The A/C blows cold.”