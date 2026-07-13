Description

The SC 430 occupies a rare position in the luxury sports car market — a genuine grand tourer that prioritizes refinement without sacrificing the theater of open-air motoring. Its power-retractable aluminum hardtop folds away in approximately 25 seconds at the press of a button, transforming the car from a tight, quiet coupe into an open convertible.

Underneath, a 4.3-liter DOHC V8 with Variable Valve Timing produces 300 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque, sending power to the rear wheels through a five-speed automatic transmission. The SC 430 was engineered from the outset as a halo product for Lexus, and the interior reflects that intent — real leather, genuine walnut wood trim, and a Mark Levinson audio system set a standard that few contemporaries matched.

This 2003 SC 430 is finished in White Gold Crystal Metallic over Ecru leather and shows just over 14,000 miles from new. Recently acquired by the selling dealer, the vehicle is present in stock form, having reportedly benefited from a timing belt and water pump replacement in June 2026.

This 2003 Lexus SC 430 is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

Offered by Vantage Auto

Finished in White Gold Crystal Metallic over Ecru leather

Walnut interior trim throughout

Mark Levinson 240-watt, 9-speaker audio system

Showing approximately 14,300 miles

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

4.3L DOHC V8 engine with Variable Valve Timing (VVT-i)

5-speed automatic transmission

Power disc brakes with Electronic Brake Distribution

Speed-sensitive power rack-and-pinion steering

18" 5-spoke alloy wheels

Power-retractable aluminum hardtop

HID projector headlamps and front fog lamps

10-way power-adjustable and heated front seats

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Mark Levinson 240-watt 9-speaker audio system

In-dash 6-disc CD changer and cassette

Lexus DVD navigation system with 3-position tilt screen

Auto-dimming mirrors with compass

Automatic climate control

Modifications

Gold badging

Servicing & Documentation

Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Goodyear tires with 2017 date codes

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

The seller reports the following servicing:

June 2026: Timing belt and water pump replaced

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Ownership History

This 2003 Lexus SC 430 was recently acquired by the selling dealer and carries a clean New Jersey title. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows delivery through Lexus of Wayzata in 2002 and registration history in Wisconsin, Illinois, and New Jersey.

Included Items