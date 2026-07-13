Auction ended.

14k-Mile 2003 Lexus SC 430

Sold for on 07/13/26
Result
14k-Mile 2003 Lexus SC 430
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Ended Jul 13, 2026 at 6:28 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJTHFN48Y930037208
Mileage indicated14,300 Miles
LocationMoonachie, New Jersey
Engine4.3L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorWhite Gold Crystal Metallic
Interior colorEcru
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The SC 430 occupies a rare position in the luxury sports car market — a genuine grand tourer that prioritizes refinement without sacrificing the theater of open-air motoring. Its power-retractable aluminum hardtop folds away in approximately 25 seconds at the press of a button, transforming the car from a tight, quiet coupe into an open convertible.

Underneath, a 4.3-liter DOHC V8 with Variable Valve Timing produces 300 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque, sending power to the rear wheels through a five-speed automatic transmission. The SC 430 was engineered from the outset as a halo product for Lexus, and the interior reflects that intent — real leather, genuine walnut wood trim, and a Mark Levinson audio system set a standard that few contemporaries matched.

This 2003 SC 430 is finished in White Gold Crystal Metallic over Ecru leather and shows just over 14,000 miles from new. Recently acquired by the selling dealer, the vehicle is present in stock form, having reportedly benefited from a timing belt and water pump replacement in June 2026.

This 2003 Lexus SC 430 is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

  • Offered by Vantage Auto

  • Finished in White Gold Crystal Metallic over Ecru leather

  • Walnut interior trim throughout

  • Mark Levinson 240-watt, 9-speaker audio system

  • Showing approximately 14,300 miles

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 4.3L DOHC V8 engine with Variable Valve Timing (VVT-i)

  • 5-speed automatic transmission

  • Power disc brakes with Electronic Brake Distribution

  • Speed-sensitive power rack-and-pinion steering

  • 18" 5-spoke alloy wheels

  • Power-retractable aluminum hardtop

  • HID projector headlamps and front fog lamps

  • 10-way power-adjustable and heated front seats

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Mark Levinson 240-watt 9-speaker audio system

  • In-dash 6-disc CD changer and cassette

  • Lexus DVD navigation system with 3-position tilt screen

  • Auto-dimming mirrors with compass

  • Automatic climate control

Modifications

  • Gold badging

Servicing & Documentation

  • Underbody photos are available in the gallery

  • Goodyear tires with 2017 date codes

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

The seller reports the following servicing:

  • June 2026: Timing belt and water pump replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Ownership History

This 2003 Lexus SC 430 was recently acquired by the selling dealer and carries a clean New Jersey title. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows delivery through Lexus of Wayzata in 2002 and registration history in Wisconsin, Illinois, and New Jersey.

Included Items

  • Multiple keys

  • Rear floor mats

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

14k-Mile 2003 Lexus SC 430

Sold to
FM_hoyua0
FM_hoyua0
$40,125
Seller
VantageAuto
VantageAuto
EndedJul 13, 2026 at 6:28 PM UTC
Bids48
Views7,212

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