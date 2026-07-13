14k-Mile 2003 Lexus SC 430
Ended Jul 13, 2026 at 6:28 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
The SC 430 occupies a rare position in the luxury sports car market — a genuine grand tourer that prioritizes refinement without sacrificing the theater of open-air motoring. Its power-retractable aluminum hardtop folds away in approximately 25 seconds at the press of a button, transforming the car from a tight, quiet coupe into an open convertible.
Underneath, a 4.3-liter DOHC V8 with Variable Valve Timing produces 300 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque, sending power to the rear wheels through a five-speed automatic transmission. The SC 430 was engineered from the outset as a halo product for Lexus, and the interior reflects that intent — real leather, genuine walnut wood trim, and a Mark Levinson audio system set a standard that few contemporaries matched.
This 2003 SC 430 is finished in White Gold Crystal Metallic over Ecru leather and shows just over 14,000 miles from new. Recently acquired by the selling dealer, the vehicle is present in stock form, having reportedly benefited from a timing belt and water pump replacement in June 2026.
This 2003 Lexus SC 430 is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New Jersey title.
Highlights
Offered by Vantage Auto
Finished in White Gold Crystal Metallic over Ecru leather
Walnut interior trim throughout
Mark Levinson 240-watt, 9-speaker audio system
Showing approximately 14,300 miles
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
4.3L DOHC V8 engine with Variable Valve Timing (VVT-i)
5-speed automatic transmission
Power disc brakes with Electronic Brake Distribution
Speed-sensitive power rack-and-pinion steering
18" 5-spoke alloy wheels
Power-retractable aluminum hardtop
HID projector headlamps and front fog lamps
10-way power-adjustable and heated front seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Mark Levinson 240-watt 9-speaker audio system
In-dash 6-disc CD changer and cassette
Lexus DVD navigation system with 3-position tilt screen
Auto-dimming mirrors with compass
Automatic climate control
Modifications
Gold badging
Servicing & Documentation
Underbody photos are available in the gallery
Goodyear tires with 2017 date codes
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
The seller reports the following servicing:
June 2026: Timing belt and water pump replaced
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Ownership History
This 2003 Lexus SC 430 was recently acquired by the selling dealer and carries a clean New Jersey title. The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows delivery through Lexus of Wayzata in 2002 and registration history in Wisconsin, Illinois, and New Jersey.
Included Items
Multiple keys
Rear floor mats
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.