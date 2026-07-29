Auction ended.

2002 Chevrolet Camaro B4C Special Service Police Package

No reserve
Sold for on 07/29/26
Result
2002 Chevrolet Camaro B4C Special Service Police Package
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Ended Jul 29, 2026 at 6:42 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2G1FP22G622135778
Mileage indicated116,400 Miles
LocationVan Nuys, California
Engine5.7L V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe

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Video gallery

2002 Chevrolet Camaro B4C Special Service Police Package Walk Around
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2002 Chevrolet Camaro B4C Special Service Police Package Test Drive
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1998 redesign of the fourth-generation Camaro Z28 introduced a more rounded and refined body, as well as the formidable LS1 V8. This 5.7L mill retained the previous LT1 engine’s torque, but added impressive high-rpm performance thanks to improved cylinder heads, a hydraulic roller camshaft, and a high-flow intake manifold. The 310-horsepower Z28 hustled to 60 mph in about five seconds, blasted through the quarter mile in 13 seconds, and hit an eye-opening 160-mph top speed. However, in what surely put a damper on every lead-footed enthusiast’s mood, America’s police departments found them appealing for exactly those same reasons.

In 1991, Chevrolet began offering government agencies Camaros that were able to stand up to the demanding requirements of police work. By 2002, ordering the Special Service Police Package (RPO B4C) got The Po-Po a de-badged, LS1-powered Z28 hardtop that was enhanced with a power steering cooler for severe-duty use, and a higher-amperage alternator to operate the necessary lights, siren, radar, radio, and various other electronics. Many were used as State Patrol pursuit vehicles — and while they might not have been able to outrun a radio, LS1-powered police Camaros were some of the fastest cars on the road.

This example reportedly patrolled the Golden State’s freeways as a California Highway Patrol car, before being taken out of service and subsequently refreshed. It's finished in special two-tone black and white paint wearing CHP decals, and has no-nonsense cloth upholstery. Its LS1 V8 is backed by a four-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential with the performance axle ratio. It still wears a full suite of law enforcement equipment, including a light bar, police radio and scanner, mounted laptop, radar system, and a shotgun mount.

This Special Service Police Package 2002 Camaro is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist police gear detailed below, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean California title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Unique, refreshed B4C Special Service ’02 Camaro with LS1 power and an interesting history

  • Law enforcement paint scheme, graphics, and electronic equipment

  • 16” wheels now wearing Goodyear Eagle F1 tires

  • Finished in rare (AAT) (01U) Black and White special two-tone exterior

  • (19B) Ebony cloth upholstery

  • 5.7L LS1 V8 factory rated when new at 310 hp and 340 lb-ft of torque

  • 4-speed automatic transmission with overdrive

  • 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • (B4C) Special Service Police Package includes:

    • Z28 LS1 V8 engine

    • 4-speed automatic transmission with overdrive

    • Limited-slip differential with performance 3.23 gear ratio

    • Z28 high-performance suspension

    • Power steering cooler and upgraded alternator

    • Hardtop roof

    • Z28 badge delete

    • (B4C) replaced (Z28) on RPO sticker

    • Special (AAT) (01U) paint codes

  • Preferred Equipment Group includes:

    • Body moldings

    • Front fog lamps

    • Power-adjustable driver seat

    • Power-operated windows, door locks, mirrors, and hatch release

    • Leather-wrapped steering wheel, shifter, and emergency brake handle

    • Cruise control

    • Keyless entry and alarm

Modifications

  • Police equipment highlights include:

    • California Highway Patrol decals

    • Police lights including light bar

    • Modified dash insert with California Highway Patrol radio

    • Computer mount with Panasonic Toughbook laptop

    • Stalker dual front/rear radar system

    • Uniden scanner

    • Shotgun mount with prop replica shotgun

    • Hatch-mounted electronics

Documentation

  • CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Interior wear consistent with service vehicle use

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • May 2008: Accident reported

    • It hit an object, airbags did not deploy

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history for this 2002 Chevrolet Camaro as a police vehicle in California starting in February 2002, before being sold and registered as a personal vehicle in Illinois in 2015. In 2016 it was again registered as a police vehicle in California, before being sold and registered in 2021 as a personal vehicle in California.

Included Items

  • California Highway Patrol medical bag

  • Ticket book

  • CHP equipment check booklet

  • Police equipment manuals

  • CHP badge

  • Collection of law enforcement hats

  • Information binder

  • First aid kit

  • Fire extinguisher

Additional Information

The seller states, “Real ex-CHP police car. Was nicely restored and very good cosmetically.”

Note that the shotgun pictured is a replica prop gun. This 2002 Chevrolet Camaro was offered on Hagerty Marketplace May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report 2002 Chevrolet Camaro

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2002 Chevrolet Camaro B4C Special Service Police Package · No reserve

Sold to
Bingo1
Bingo1
$27,820
Seller
Bwingrove
Bwingrove
EndedJul 29, 2026 at 6:42 PM UTC
Bids29
Views35,077

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