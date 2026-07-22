2001 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4x4
Ended Jul 22, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED AT NO RESERVE
Introduced for the 2001 model year, the Ford F-150 SuperCrew combined the capability of America’s best-selling pickup with the comfort and practicality of a true four-door, SUV-like cabin. Positioned at the top of the model range, the Lariat trim level was equally at home towing, hauling, or serving as a comfortable daily driver.
Finished in two-tone Oxford White and Arizona Beige Metallic over Medium Parchment leather upholstery, this 2001 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4x4 is powered by a 5.4-liter Triton SOHC V8 paired with a four-speed automatic overdrive transmission and a two-speed transfer case. It rides on 17-inch wheels and is further equipped with a moonroof, running boards, receiver hitch, front wind deflector, and CD changer.
This 2001 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4x4 is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer on behalf of its current owner with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Wisconsin title in the current owner’s name.
Highlights
5.4L Triton V8
4-speed automatic transmission
Dual-range transfer case
Finished in two-tone Oxford White and Arizona Beige Metallic
Medium Parchment leather upholstery
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Powertrain & Mechanical:
5.4L Triton SOHC V8 engine
Electronic fuel injection
4-speed automatic overdrive transmission
Electronic shift-on-the-fly 4x4 system
Dual-range transfer case
3.55 rear axle ratio
Drivetrain & Suspension:
Independent front suspension
Twin I-Beam front suspension
Rear leaf-spring suspension
Front stabilizer bar
Braking & Wheels:
Four-wheel ABS
17-inch alloy wheels
P265/70R17 tires
Exterior:
Oxford White Clearcoat paint with Arizona Beige Metallic lower accent
Four-door SuperCrew cab
Power sunroof
Running boards
Receiver hitch
Styleside cargo bed
Interior:
Medium Parchment leather upholstery
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Power-adjustable driver's seat
CD changer
Overhead console
Modifications
Spray-in bedliner
Hood protector
Servicing & Documentation
According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:
June 2025:
Air filter replaced
Oil and filter changed
April 2024:
Brake caliper(s) replaced
Brake pads replaced
Brake rotor(s) resurfaced
August 2023:
A/C compressor replaced
A/C refrigerant recharged
February 2023:
Air filter replaced
Oil and filter changed
Drive belts checked
Serpentine belt replaced
Known Imperfections
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
November 2001:
Accident reported: minor damage with another motor vehicle
May 2002:
Accident reported: minor damage
Involving front or side impact with another motor vehicle
Damage to front
Front area primarily damaged
Vehicle towed
Airbags did not deploy
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Corrosion on frame and undercarriage components
Corrosion on running boards
Wear on leather upholstery
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows this 2001 Ford F-150 was first registered in Ohio before subsequent registrations in Utah and Wisconsin.
From the seller: "This F-150 was well cared for by a local family who purchased it in Utah. While it has some corrosion consistent with age, the vehicle is in far better shape than most, showing only surface rust underneath. The vehicle also features mostly original paint, and both the air conditioning and radio work. Intermittently, the odometer display takes a few minutes to light up. Due to the vehicle's age, it is being sold as-is. Inspections are welcome and encouraged during the auction.
Mechanically, it starts, runs, and drives well. There is a slight power steering noise at times and a random lifter tick consistent with age. Cosmetically, it is in amazing shape for its age, including the paint, wheels, leather interior, door panels, and dash."
Included Items
Spare tire
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.