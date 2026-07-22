Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

Introduced for the 2001 model year, the Ford F-150 SuperCrew combined the capability of America’s best-selling pickup with the comfort and practicality of a true four-door, SUV-like cabin. Positioned at the top of the model range, the Lariat trim level was equally at home towing, hauling, or serving as a comfortable daily driver.

Finished in two-tone Oxford White and Arizona Beige Metallic over Medium Parchment leather upholstery, this 2001 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4x4 is powered by a 5.4-liter Triton SOHC V8 paired with a four-speed automatic overdrive transmission and a two-speed transfer case. It rides on 17-inch wheels and is further equipped with a moonroof, running boards, receiver hitch, front wind deflector, and CD changer.

This 2001 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4x4 is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer on behalf of its current owner with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Wisconsin title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

5.4L Triton V8

4-speed automatic transmission

Dual-range transfer case

Finished in two-tone Oxford White and Arizona Beige Metallic

Medium Parchment leather upholstery

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Powertrain & Mechanical: 5.4L Triton SOHC V8 engine Electronic fuel injection 4-speed automatic overdrive transmission Electronic shift-on-the-fly 4x4 system Dual-range transfer case 3.55 rear axle ratio

Drivetrain & Suspension: Independent front suspension Twin I-Beam front suspension Rear leaf-spring suspension Front stabilizer bar

Braking & Wheels: Four-wheel ABS 17-inch alloy wheels P265/70R17 tires

Exterior: Oxford White Clearcoat paint with Arizona Beige Metallic lower accent Four-door SuperCrew cab Power sunroof Running boards Receiver hitch Styleside cargo bed

Interior: Medium Parchment leather upholstery Leather-wrapped steering wheel Power-adjustable driver's seat CD changer Overhead console



Modifications

Spray-in bedliner

Hood protector

Servicing & Documentation

According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:

June 2025: Air filter replaced Oil and filter changed

April 2024: Brake caliper(s) replaced Brake pads replaced Brake rotor(s) resurfaced

August 2023: A/C compressor replaced A/C refrigerant recharged

February 2023: Air filter replaced Oil and filter changed Drive belts checked Serpentine belt replaced



Known Imperfections

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): November 2001: Accident reported: minor damage with another motor vehicle May 2002: Accident reported: minor damage Involving front or side impact with another motor vehicle Damage to front Front area primarily damaged Vehicle towed Airbags did not deploy

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Corrosion on frame and undercarriage components

Corrosion on running boards

Wear on leather upholstery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows this 2001 Ford F-150 was first registered in Ohio before subsequent registrations in Utah and Wisconsin.

From the seller: " This F-150 was well cared for by a local family who purchased it in Utah. While it has some corrosion consistent with age, the vehicle is in far better shape than most, showing only surface rust underneath. The vehicle also features mostly original paint, and both the air conditioning and radio work. Intermittently, the odometer display takes a few minutes to light up. Due to the vehicle's age, it is being sold as-is. Inspections are welcome and encouraged during the auction.

Mechanically, it starts, runs, and drives well. There is a slight power steering noise at times and a random lifter tick consistent with age. Cosmetically, it is in amazing shape for its age, including the paint, wheels, leather interior, door panels, and dash."

Included Items