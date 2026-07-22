Auction ended.

2001 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4x4

No reserve
Sold for on 07/22/26
Result
2001 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4x4
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Ended Jul 22, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FTRW08LX1KE82292
Mileage indicated132,050 Miles TMU
LocationWaukesha, Wisconsin
Engine5.4L Triton V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorOxford White/Arizona Beige Metallic
Interior colorMedium Parchment
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

Introduced for the 2001 model year, the Ford F-150 SuperCrew combined the capability of America’s best-selling pickup with the comfort and practicality of a true four-door, SUV-like cabin. Positioned at the top of the model range, the Lariat trim level was equally at home towing, hauling, or serving as a comfortable daily driver.

Finished in two-tone Oxford White and Arizona Beige Metallic over Medium Parchment leather upholstery, this 2001 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4x4 is powered by a 5.4-liter Triton SOHC V8 paired with a four-speed automatic overdrive transmission and a two-speed transfer case. It rides on 17-inch wheels and is further equipped with a moonroof, running boards, receiver hitch, front wind deflector, and CD changer.

This 2001 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4x4 is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer on behalf of its current owner with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Wisconsin title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • 5.4L Triton V8

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Dual-range transfer case

  • Finished in two-tone Oxford White and Arizona Beige Metallic

  • Medium Parchment leather upholstery

  • CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Powertrain & Mechanical:

    • 5.4L Triton SOHC V8 engine

    • Electronic fuel injection

    • 4-speed automatic overdrive transmission

    • Electronic shift-on-the-fly 4x4 system

    • Dual-range transfer case

    • 3.55 rear axle ratio

  • Drivetrain & Suspension:

    • Independent front suspension

    • Twin I-Beam front suspension

    • Rear leaf-spring suspension

    • Front stabilizer bar

  • Braking & Wheels:

    • Four-wheel ABS

    • 17-inch alloy wheels

    • P265/70R17 tires

  • Exterior:

    • Oxford White Clearcoat paint with Arizona Beige Metallic lower accent

    • Four-door SuperCrew cab

    • Power sunroof

    • Running boards

    • Receiver hitch

    • Styleside cargo bed

  • Interior:

    • Medium Parchment leather upholstery

    • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    • Power-adjustable driver's seat

    • CD changer

    • Overhead console

Modifications

  • Spray-in bedliner

  • Hood protector

Servicing & Documentation

According to the included CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the following servicing was completed:

  • June 2025:

    • Air filter replaced

    • Oil and filter changed

  • April 2024:

    • Brake caliper(s) replaced

    • Brake pads replaced

    • Brake rotor(s) resurfaced

  • August 2023:

    • A/C compressor replaced

    • A/C refrigerant recharged

  • February 2023:

    • Air filter replaced

    • Oil and filter changed

    • Drive belts checked

    • Serpentine belt replaced

Known Imperfections

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • November 2001:

      • Accident reported: minor damage with another motor vehicle

    • May 2002:

      • Accident reported: minor damage

      • Involving front or side impact with another motor vehicle

      • Damage to front

      • Front area primarily damaged

      • Vehicle towed

      • Airbags did not deploy

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Corrosion on frame and undercarriage components

  • Corrosion on running boards

  • Wear on leather upholstery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows this 2001 Ford F-150 was first registered in Ohio before subsequent registrations in Utah and Wisconsin.

From the seller: "This F-150 was well cared for by a local family who purchased it in Utah. While it has some corrosion consistent with age, the vehicle is in far better shape than most, showing only surface rust underneath. The vehicle also features mostly original paint, and both the air conditioning and radio work. Intermittently, the odometer display takes a few minutes to light up. Due to the vehicle's age, it is being sold as-is. Inspections are welcome and encouraged during the auction.

Mechanically, it starts, runs, and drives well. There is a slight power steering noise at times and a random lifter tick consistent with age. Cosmetically, it is in amazing shape for its age, including the paint, wheels, leather interior, door panels, and dash."

Included Items

  • Spare tire

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2001 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4x4 · No reserve

Sold to
Jschu_20
Jschu_20
$6,000
Seller
Midwest-SellItNowStore
Midwest-SellItNowStore
EndedJul 22, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids35
Views13,980

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