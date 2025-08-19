Supercharged 2000 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 6-Speed
Ending Wed, Jul 01 at 6:55 PM UTC
Description
The C5 Corvette introduced a modern aluminum V8 powertrain and rear transaxle layout, defining Chevrolet’s performance flagship for the early 2000s. The LS-based V8 lineup has long been ripe for customization in the name of increased power output.
Finished in Sebring Silver Metallic over black leather upholstery, this 2000 Corvette Coupe is equipped with a list of modifications including a Carbon Creations wide-body rear fender kit and ProCharger supercharger and is showing just under 50,000 miles.
Aftermarket wheels fit over Bear Pro 6-piston brake calipers and 14” rotors, and LG Motorsport coil over suspension has been installed. The supercharged 5.7-liter LS1 V8 sends power to the limited-slip differential through a 6-speed manual gearbox with an aftermarket clutch and flywheel, and raw power is translated to sound through a Billy Boat exhaust system and long-tube headers.
Auxiliary gauges have been mounted to the driver’s side A-pillar, and a Bluetooth-capable Pioneer head unit sits in place of the factory radio.
This 2000 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, modification notes, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Finished in Sebring Silver Metallic
Black leather upholstery
Equipped with a ProCharger supercharger
Carbon Creations wide-body rear fender kit
Showing just under 50,000 miles
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
5.7 LS1 V8 engine
6-speed manual transaxle
Limited-slip differential
Traction control and anti-lock braking system
Driver and passenger front airbags
Leather-trimmed bucket seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Tilt steering column
Cruise control
Modifications
ProCharger P-1SC supercharger
Billy Boat exhaust system with long-tube headers
Aftermarket clutch and flywheel
Various braided stainless steel lines
LG Motorsports GT2 coil over suspension
Pfadt front and rear sway bars
Baer Pro 6-piston calipers and 14” brake rotors
Carbon fiber targa roof panel
Carbon fiber rear spoiler
Tinted windows and taillights
HID headlights, LED taillights
Aftermarket wheels
Auxiliary gauges
Pioneer head unit
Backup camera
Servicing & Documentation
The seller reports changing all fluids and filters
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Paint imperfections consistent with age and mileage
Creases on upholstery
Ownership History
This 2000 Chevrolet Corvette was purchased by the seller in May 2024. According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Corvette was first registered in New York and has since been registered in Montana and North Carolina.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Additional Notes This 2000 Chevrolet Corvette was offered on Hagerty Marketplace June 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or seller.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.