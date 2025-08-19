Supercharged 2000 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 6-Speed

7 days
$11,250
Supercharged 2000 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 6-Speed
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Ending Wed, Jul 01 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YY22G4Y5102653
Mileage indicated49,900 Miles
LocationMooresville, North Carolina
Engine5.7L Supercharged LS1 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSebring Silver
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Description

The C5 Corvette introduced a modern aluminum V8 powertrain and rear transaxle layout, defining Chevrolet’s performance flagship for the early 2000s. The LS-based V8 lineup has long been ripe for customization in the name of increased power output.

Finished in Sebring Silver Metallic over black leather upholstery, this 2000 Corvette Coupe is equipped with a list of modifications including a Carbon Creations wide-body rear fender kit and ProCharger supercharger and is showing just under 50,000 miles.

Aftermarket wheels fit over Bear Pro 6-piston brake calipers and 14” rotors, and LG Motorsport coil over suspension has been installed. The supercharged 5.7-liter LS1 V8 sends power to the limited-slip differential through a 6-speed manual gearbox with an aftermarket clutch and flywheel, and raw power is translated to sound through a Billy Boat exhaust system and long-tube headers.

Auxiliary gauges have been mounted to the driver’s side A-pillar, and a Bluetooth-capable Pioneer head unit sits in place of the factory radio.

This 2000 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, modification notes, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Finished in Sebring Silver Metallic

  • Black leather upholstery

  • Equipped with a ProCharger supercharger

  • Carbon Creations wide-body rear fender kit

  • Showing just under 50,000 miles

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 5.7 LS1 V8 engine

  • 6-speed manual transaxle

  • Limited-slip differential

  • Traction control and anti-lock braking system

  • Driver and passenger front airbags

  • Leather-trimmed bucket seats

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Power windows, locks, and mirrors

  • Tilt steering column

  • Cruise control

Modifications

  • ProCharger P-1SC supercharger

  • Billy Boat exhaust system with long-tube headers

  • Aftermarket clutch and flywheel

  • Various braided stainless steel lines

  • LG Motorsports GT2 coil over suspension

  • Pfadt front and rear sway bars

  • Baer Pro 6-piston calipers and 14” brake rotors

  • Carbon fiber targa roof panel

  • Carbon fiber rear spoiler

  • Tinted windows and taillights

  • HID headlights, LED taillights

  • Aftermarket wheels

  • Auxiliary gauges

  • Pioneer head unit

  • Backup camera

Servicing & Documentation

  • The seller reports changing all fluids and filters

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Paint imperfections consistent with age and mileage

  • Creases on upholstery

Ownership History

This 2000 Chevrolet Corvette was purchased by the seller in May 2024. According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Corvette was first registered in New York and has since been registered in Montana and North Carolina.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

Additional Notes This 2000 Chevrolet Corvette was offered on Hagerty Marketplace June 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or seller.

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Supercharged 2000 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 6-Speed

Current bid
BruceKinnie_gk8n
BruceKinnie_gk8n
$11,250
Seller
WildBill
WildBill
EndingWed, Jul 01 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids9
Views1,343
How it works
Bids
BruceKinnie_gk8n's avatar
BruceKinnie_gk8n
Jun 21 at 11:42 AM
$11,250bid placed 
Leo001's avatar
Leo001
Jun 21 at 9:21 AM
$11,000bid placed 
BruceKinnie_gk8n's avatar
BruceKinnie_gk8n
Jun 21 at 4:00 AM
$10,250bid placed 
Leo001's avatar
Leo001
Jun 21 at 2:36 AM
$10,000bid placed 
Anthony1987Mustang's avatar
Anthony1987Mustang
Jun 21 at 12:40 AM
$6,000bid placed 

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