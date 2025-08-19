Description

The C5 Corvette introduced a modern aluminum V8 powertrain and rear transaxle layout, defining Chevrolet’s performance flagship for the early 2000s. The LS-based V8 lineup has long been ripe for customization in the name of increased power output.

Finished in Sebring Silver Metallic over black leather upholstery, this 2000 Corvette Coupe is equipped with a list of modifications including a Carbon Creations wide-body rear fender kit and ProCharger supercharger and is showing just under 50,000 miles.

Aftermarket wheels fit over Bear Pro 6-piston brake calipers and 14” rotors, and LG Motorsport coil over suspension has been installed. The supercharged 5.7-liter LS1 V8 sends power to the limited-slip differential through a 6-speed manual gearbox with an aftermarket clutch and flywheel, and raw power is translated to sound through a Billy Boat exhaust system and long-tube headers.

Auxiliary gauges have been mounted to the driver’s side A-pillar, and a Bluetooth-capable Pioneer head unit sits in place of the factory radio.

This 2000 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, modification notes, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Finished in Sebring Silver Metallic

Black leather upholstery

Equipped with a ProCharger supercharger

Carbon Creations wide-body rear fender kit

Showing just under 50,000 miles

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

5.7 LS1 V8 engine

6-speed manual transaxle

Limited-slip differential

Traction control and anti-lock braking system

Driver and passenger front airbags

Leather-trimmed bucket seats

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Power windows, locks, and mirrors

Tilt steering column

Cruise control

Modifications

ProCharger P-1SC supercharger

Billy Boat exhaust system with long-tube headers

Aftermarket clutch and flywheel

Various braided stainless steel lines

LG Motorsports GT2 coil over suspension

Pfadt front and rear sway bars

Baer Pro 6-piston calipers and 14” brake rotors

Carbon fiber targa roof panel

Carbon fiber rear spoiler

Tinted windows and taillights

HID headlights, LED taillights

Aftermarket wheels

Auxiliary gauges

Pioneer head unit

Backup camera

Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports changing all fluids and filters

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Paint imperfections consistent with age and mileage

Creases on upholstery

Ownership History

This 2000 Chevrolet Corvette was purchased by the seller in May 2024. According to the included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, this Corvette was first registered in New York and has since been registered in Montana and North Carolina.

Included Items

Manufacturer’s literature

Additional Notes This 2000 Chevrolet Corvette was offered on Hagerty Marketplace June 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or seller.