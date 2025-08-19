5.7L-Powered 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE
Ending Thu, Oct 01 at 7:05 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
When General Motors redesigned its full-size pickup truck lineup for 1988, it did so using high-tech computer-aided design that resulted in crisp styling and remarkable aerodynamics for a bolt-upright vehicle. The GMT400-generation trucks remained at the core of Chevy and GMC's lineups into the late 1990s.
This rear-wheel-drive ’98 Sierra 1500 regular cab underwent a recent body-off overhaul that earned it a first-place award at the 2026 Autorama show in Detroit. Originally powered by a six-cylinder engine, the truck received a 5.7L V8, reportedly bored 0.30 over, that is now mated to a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission.
The current owner notes that sheet metal including box panels, fenders, and doors were replaced and the truck was refinished in its current Copper Glow using PPG paint. The bench seat wears a brown cloth seat cover, the headliner was recovered, floor was recarpeted, the dashboard received replacement gauges and switches.
Additional features include staggered Halibrand wheels, a replacement windshield, rear privacy glass, tinted side windows, a tilt steering wheel, air conditioning, and a stock AM/FM/cassette radio with CD player.
This 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with an Autorama award, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Refinished in PPG Copper Glow and clear coat
Brown cloth seat cover with tan carpet
5.7-liter V8 engine bored 0.30 over
700R4 4-speed automatic transmission
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Power steering, brakes, windows, door locks, and mirrors
Tilt steering
Air conditioning
AM/FM/cassette radio with CD player
Modifications
Photos in the gallery show the overhaul in progress. Some highlights reported by the seller include:
Engine
5.7L Chevrolet V8 said to have been bored .030" over
Paint-matched valve covers and air cleaner
RV cam and lifters
High-volume oil pump
FiTech EFI fuel injection and fuel pump
Transmission & Driveline
700R4 4-speed automatic transmission with custom-bent lines
2200 RPM stall converter
8.5" rear end with 3.42 gears, narrowed 2" per side
Moser Engineering axles
Suspension, Steering & Brakes
6” rear flip kit
Custom rear C-notch
3” drop springs
2” dropped spindles
Custom-bent brake lines
Chassis & Frame
Powder-coated frame
Dichromate-plated body hardware and chassis
Body & Exterior
PPG Copper Glow paint
Smoked headlights and turn signals
LED taillights
Halibrand wheels: 19x8 front, 20x8.5 rear
Interior
Bench seat cover
Aftermarket Vintage gauges
Service
Items replaced during restoration:
Windshield and weatherstripping
Front and rear shocks
Steering linkage
Rotors and calipers
Radiator and hoses
195° thermostat
Clutch fan
A/C condenser, evaporator, and lines
Heater core and hoses
Exhaust
Fuel tank
Carpeting and headliner
Headlight, heater, and power window control switches
Armstrong Blu-Trac front tires: 245/45R19 (2024 date codes)
Bearway BW777 rear tires: 275/50R20
Known Imperfections
Front side of passenger mirror is scuffed
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report, which has a 14-year reporting gap, shows registration history in Arkansas and Michigan. The current owner acquired it in March 2025.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.