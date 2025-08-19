Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

When General Motors redesigned its full-size pickup truck lineup for 1988, it did so using high-tech computer-aided design that resulted in crisp styling and remarkable aerodynamics for a bolt-upright vehicle. The GMT400-generation trucks remained at the core of Chevy and GMC's lineups into the late 1990s.

This rear-wheel-drive ’98 Sierra 1500 regular cab underwent a recent body-off overhaul that earned it a first-place award at the 2026 Autorama show in Detroit. Originally powered by a six-cylinder engine, the truck received a 5.7L V8, reportedly bored 0.30 over, that is now mated to a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission.

The current owner notes that sheet metal including box panels, fenders, and doors were replaced and the truck was refinished in its current Copper Glow using PPG paint. The bench seat wears a brown cloth seat cover, the headliner was recovered, floor was recarpeted, the dashboard received replacement gauges and switches.

Additional features include staggered Halibrand wheels, a replacement windshield, rear privacy glass, tinted side windows, a tilt steering wheel, air conditioning, and a stock AM/FM/cassette radio with CD player.

This 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with an Autorama award, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Refinished in PPG Copper Glow and clear coat

Brown cloth seat cover with tan carpet

5.7-liter V8 engine bored 0.30 over

700R4 4-speed automatic transmission

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Power steering, brakes, windows, door locks, and mirrors

Tilt steering

Air conditioning

AM/FM/cassette radio with CD player

Modifications

Photos in the gallery show the overhaul in progress. Some highlights reported by the seller include:

Engine 5.7L Chevrolet V8 said to have been bored .030" over Paint-matched valve covers and air cleaner RV cam and lifters High-volume oil pump FiTech EFI fuel injection and fuel pump

Transmission & Driveline 700R4 4-speed automatic transmission with custom-bent lines 2200 RPM stall converter 8.5" rear end with 3.42 gears, narrowed 2" per side Moser Engineering axles

Suspension, Steering & Brakes 6” rear flip kit Custom rear C-notch 3” drop springs 2” dropped spindles Custom-bent brake lines

Chassis & Frame Powder-coated frame Dichromate-plated body hardware and chassis

Body & Exterior PPG Copper Glow paint Smoked headlights and turn signals LED taillights Halibrand wheels: 19x8 front, 20x8.5 rear

Interior Bench seat cover Aftermarket Vintage gauges



Service

Items replaced during restoration: Windshield and weatherstripping Front and rear shocks Steering linkage Rotors and calipers Radiator and hoses 195° thermostat Clutch fan A/C condenser, evaporator, and lines Heater core and hoses Exhaust Fuel tank Carpeting and headliner Headlight, heater, and power window control switches

Armstrong Blu-Trac front tires: 245/45R19 (2024 date codes)

Bearway BW777 rear tires: 275/50R20

Known Imperfections

Front side of passenger mirror is scuffed

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report, which has a 14-year reporting gap, shows registration history in Arkansas and Michigan. The current owner acquired it in March 2025.