5.7L-Powered 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE

No reserve
7 days
$10,000
5.7L-Powered 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (163)

Ending Thu, Oct 01 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1GTEC14W6WZ550390
Mileage indicated100 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine5.7L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorCopper Glow
Interior colorTan
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

5.7L-Powered 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Open Walk Around
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5.7L-Powered 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Engine Bay & Interior
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5.7L-Powered 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Walk Around & Idle
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

When General Motors redesigned its full-size pickup truck lineup for 1988, it did so using high-tech computer-aided design that resulted in crisp styling and remarkable aerodynamics for a bolt-upright vehicle. The GMT400-generation trucks remained at the core of Chevy and GMC's lineups into the late 1990s.

This rear-wheel-drive ’98 Sierra 1500 regular cab underwent a recent body-off overhaul that earned it a first-place award at the 2026 Autorama show in Detroit. Originally powered by a six-cylinder engine, the truck received a 5.7L V8, reportedly bored 0.30 over, that is now mated to a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission.

The current owner notes that sheet metal including box panels, fenders, and doors were replaced and the truck was refinished in its current Copper Glow using PPG paint. The bench seat wears a brown cloth seat cover, the headliner was recovered, floor was recarpeted, the dashboard received replacement gauges and switches.

Additional features include staggered Halibrand wheels, a replacement windshield, rear privacy glass, tinted side windows, a tilt steering wheel, air conditioning, and a stock AM/FM/cassette radio with CD player.

This 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with an Autorama award, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Refinished in PPG Copper Glow and clear coat

  • Brown cloth seat cover with tan carpet

  • 5.7-liter V8 engine bored 0.30 over

  • 700R4 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Power steering, brakes, windows, door locks, and mirrors

  • Tilt steering

  • Air conditioning

  • AM/FM/cassette radio with CD player

Modifications

Photos in the gallery show the overhaul in progress. Some highlights reported by the seller include:

  • Engine

    • 5.7L Chevrolet V8 said to have been bored .030" over

    • Paint-matched valve covers and air cleaner

    • RV cam and lifters

    • High-volume oil pump

    • FiTech EFI fuel injection and fuel pump

  • Transmission & Driveline

    • 700R4 4-speed automatic transmission with custom-bent lines

    • 2200 RPM stall converter

    • 8.5" rear end with 3.42 gears, narrowed 2" per side

    • Moser Engineering axles

  • Suspension, Steering & Brakes

    • 6” rear flip kit

    • Custom rear C-notch

    • 3” drop springs

    • 2” dropped spindles

    • Custom-bent brake lines

  • Chassis & Frame

    • Powder-coated frame

    • Dichromate-plated body hardware and chassis

  • Body & Exterior

    • PPG Copper Glow paint

    • Smoked headlights and turn signals

    • LED taillights

    • Halibrand wheels: 19x8 front, 20x8.5 rear

  • Interior

    • Bench seat cover

    • Aftermarket Vintage gauges

Service

  • Items replaced during restoration:

    • Windshield and weatherstripping

    • Front and rear shocks

    • Steering linkage

    • Rotors and calipers

    • Radiator and hoses

    • 195° thermostat

    • Clutch fan

    • A/C condenser, evaporator, and lines

    • Heater core and hoses

    • Exhaust

    • Fuel tank

    • Carpeting and headliner

    • Headlight, heater, and power window control switches

  • Armstrong Blu-Trac front tires: 245/45R19 (2024 date codes)

  • Bearway BW777 rear tires: 275/50R20

Known Imperfections

  • Front side of passenger mirror is scuffed

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report, which has a 14-year reporting gap, shows registration history in Arkansas and Michigan. The current owner acquired it in March 2025.

Additional documents

GMC Owner's Restoration Notes

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

5.7L-Powered 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE · No reserve

Current bid
DougDay_p69g
DougDay_p69g
$10,000
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndingThu, Oct 01 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids22
Views2,273

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