Auction ended.

27k-Mile 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible

Bid to $13,500 on 07/13/26
Result
27k-Mile 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (302)

Ended Jul 13, 2026 at 6:22 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FAFP46V6WF176580
Mileage indicated27,400 Miles
LocationMoonachie, New Jersey
Engine4.6L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorCanary Yellow
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

First with the 1993 Fox body and then with the redesigned, fourth-generation 1994 model, 1990s Mustang Cobras were powerful and beautiful counters to GM's Camaro and Firebird. And while the 1994–95 Cobras were powered by the tried-and-true pushrod 5.0, big news broke the next year: the 1996 SVT Cobra would be further refined with a high-tech, 4.6L modular V8.

This engine — meticulously hand-assembled by two expert technicians at Ford’s Romeo, Michigan, plant — used an aluminum block featuring six bolt main caps, and housing forged internals, dual overhead cams, and four valves per cylinder. The result was 305 horsepower, 300 lb-ft of torque, and a screaming, 6,800-rpm redline.

To complement that raw power, Ford’s Special Vehicle Team equipped the Cobra with performance upgrades including hydraulically assisted rack-and-pinion steering, a reengineered suspension, and powerful disc brakes. Topped off with a power-retractable convertible roof, the SVT Cobra delivered a thrilling blend of muscle, precision, and open-air freedom — an unmistakable expression of American performance heritage.

This example was first delivered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. It is finished in Canary Yellow, with black leather upholstery and a matching black convertible top as well as an aftermarket roll bar. It wears 1998-only chromed Cobra R-style wheels, and it rides on aftermarket lowering springs.

The car is one of only an estimated 3,780 SVT Cobra convertibles built for 1998, now showing just under 27,400 miles.

This 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible is now offered by the selling dealer in New Jersey with uninstalled stock springs, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

  • Offered by Vantage Auto

  • Under 27,400 miles

  • Finished in (BZ) Canary Yellow with Black leather upholstery

  • Black convertible top and color-matched hard top boot

  • 17" Cobra R-style wheels wearing Bridgestone tires

  • 4.6L DOHC 4-valve Ford V8 factory rated when new at 305 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Electronics and Leather Trim Group includes:

    • Leather Sport bucket seats with power lumbar support

    • Mach 460 AM/FM/Cassette/CD sound system

    • Total Anti-Theft System

  • Dual exhaust system

  • Dual power mirrors

  • Tilt leather wrapped steering wheel

  • Performance suspension

  • Traction-Lok differential

  • Power rack and pinion steering

  • 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS

Modifications

  • Lowering springs

  • Cold air intake tube

  • Autopower roll bar

Servicing & Documentation

  • March 2025:

    • Battery and oil pan gasket replaced

    • Remote battery replaced

    • Oil and filter changed

  • 4 tires have been replaced

  • Please see paint meter readings in gallery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible is offered from Vantage Auto.

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Texas, Colorado, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and New Jersey.

Included Items

  • Stock springs

  • Car cover

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

27k-Mile 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible

Last bid
Rannotic
Rannotic
$13,500
Seller
VantageAuto
VantageAuto
EndedJul 13, 2026 at 6:22 PM UTC
Bids15
Views6,944

Comments & bids

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Rannotic's avatar
Rannotic
Jul 13 at 4:15 PM
$13,500bid placed 
anthonyDeTommasoJr_hsnp's avatar
anthonyDeTommasoJr_hsnp
Jul 13 at 3:51 PM
$13,000bid placed 
Rannotic's avatar
Rannotic
Jul 13 at 2:12 PM
$12,500bid placed 
morego's avatar
morego
Jul 13 at 2:10 PM
$10,250bid placed 
Rannotic's avatar
Rannotic
Jul 10 at 12:20 PM
$10,000bid placed 
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Sanbro
Jul 10 at 8:34 AM
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Rannotic
Jul 9 at 8:32 PM
$9,001bid placed 
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Sanbro
Jul 9 at 6:12 PM
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williamlentz_e1ub
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BrandonBretl
Jul 6 at 11:12 PM
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williamlentz_e1ub
Jul 6 at 2:01 AM
$7,500bid placed 
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nate9000
Jul 5 at 11:42 PM
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h_s492
Jul 5 at 3:49 AM
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NorinnRadd
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Jul 3 at 4:31 AM
$1,500bid placed 

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