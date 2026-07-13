27k-Mile 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible
Ended Jul 13, 2026 at 6:22 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
First with the 1993 Fox body and then with the redesigned, fourth-generation 1994 model, 1990s Mustang Cobras were powerful and beautiful counters to GM's Camaro and Firebird. And while the 1994–95 Cobras were powered by the tried-and-true pushrod 5.0, big news broke the next year: the 1996 SVT Cobra would be further refined with a high-tech, 4.6L modular V8.
This engine — meticulously hand-assembled by two expert technicians at Ford’s Romeo, Michigan, plant — used an aluminum block featuring six bolt main caps, and housing forged internals, dual overhead cams, and four valves per cylinder. The result was 305 horsepower, 300 lb-ft of torque, and a screaming, 6,800-rpm redline.
To complement that raw power, Ford’s Special Vehicle Team equipped the Cobra with performance upgrades including hydraulically assisted rack-and-pinion steering, a reengineered suspension, and powerful disc brakes. Topped off with a power-retractable convertible roof, the SVT Cobra delivered a thrilling blend of muscle, precision, and open-air freedom — an unmistakable expression of American performance heritage.
This example was first delivered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. It is finished in Canary Yellow, with black leather upholstery and a matching black convertible top as well as an aftermarket roll bar. It wears 1998-only chromed Cobra R-style wheels, and it rides on aftermarket lowering springs.
The car is one of only an estimated 3,780 SVT Cobra convertibles built for 1998, now showing just under 27,400 miles.
This 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible is now offered by the selling dealer in New Jersey with uninstalled stock springs, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title.
Highlights
Offered by Vantage Auto
Under 27,400 miles
Finished in (BZ) Canary Yellow with Black leather upholstery
Black convertible top and color-matched hard top boot
17" Cobra R-style wheels wearing Bridgestone tires
4.6L DOHC 4-valve Ford V8 factory rated when new at 305 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque
5-speed manual transmission
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Electronics and Leather Trim Group includes:
Leather Sport bucket seats with power lumbar support
Mach 460 AM/FM/Cassette/CD sound system
Total Anti-Theft System
Dual exhaust system
Dual power mirrors
Tilt leather wrapped steering wheel
Performance suspension
Traction-Lok differential
Power rack and pinion steering
4-wheel disc brakes with ABS
Modifications
Lowering springs
Cold air intake tube
Autopower roll bar
Servicing & Documentation
March 2025:
Battery and oil pan gasket replaced
Remote battery replaced
Oil and filter changed
4 tires have been replaced
Please see paint meter readings in gallery
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible is offered from Vantage Auto.
The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Texas, Colorado, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and New Jersey.
Included Items
Stock springs
Car cover
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.