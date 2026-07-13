Description

First with the 1993 Fox body and then with the redesigned, fourth-generation 1994 model, 1990s Mustang Cobras were powerful and beautiful counters to GM's Camaro and Firebird. And while the 1994–95 Cobras were powered by the tried-and-true pushrod 5.0, big news broke the next year: the 1996 SVT Cobra would be further refined with a high-tech, 4.6L modular V8.

This engine — meticulously hand-assembled by two expert technicians at Ford’s Romeo, Michigan, plant — used an aluminum block featuring six bolt main caps, and housing forged internals, dual overhead cams, and four valves per cylinder. The result was 305 horsepower, 300 lb-ft of torque, and a screaming, 6,800-rpm redline.

To complement that raw power, Ford’s Special Vehicle Team equipped the Cobra with performance upgrades including hydraulically assisted rack-and-pinion steering, a reengineered suspension, and powerful disc brakes. Topped off with a power-retractable convertible roof, the SVT Cobra delivered a thrilling blend of muscle, precision, and open-air freedom — an unmistakable expression of American performance heritage.

This example was first delivered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. It is finished in Canary Yellow, with black leather upholstery and a matching black convertible top as well as an aftermarket roll bar. It wears 1998-only chromed Cobra R-style wheels, and it rides on aftermarket lowering springs.

The car is one of only an estimated 3,780 SVT Cobra convertibles built for 1998, now showing just under 27,400 miles.

This 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible is now offered by the selling dealer in New Jersey with uninstalled stock springs, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

Offered by Vantage Auto

Under 27,400 miles

Finished in (BZ) Canary Yellow with Black leather upholstery

Black convertible top and color-matched hard top boot

17" Cobra R-style wheels wearing Bridgestone tires

4.6L DOHC 4-valve Ford V8 factory rated when new at 305 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque

5-speed manual transmission

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Electronics and Leather Trim Group includes: Leather Sport bucket seats with power lumbar support Mach 460 AM/FM/Cassette/CD sound system Total Anti-Theft System

Dual exhaust system

Dual power mirrors

Tilt leather wrapped steering wheel

Performance suspension

Traction-Lok differential

Power rack and pinion steering

4-wheel disc brakes with ABS

Modifications

Lowering springs

Cold air intake tube

Autopower roll bar

Servicing & Documentation

March 2025: Battery and oil pan gasket replaced Remote battery replaced Oil and filter changed

4 tires have been replaced

Please see paint meter readings in gallery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible is offered from Vantage Auto.

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Texas, Colorado, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and New Jersey.

Included Items