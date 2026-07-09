1997 Jaguar XK8 Convertible
Ended Jul 09, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED AT NO RESERVE
Debuting in 1996, the Jaguar XK8 marked a turning point for the storied British marque. Replacing the long-lived XJS, the XK8 introduced sleek, flowing lines inspired by the iconic E-Type, while adopting new technology under Ford ownership.
At its heart was the 4.0-liter AJ-V8 engine — mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission — that delivered refined power and improved reliability compared to its predecessors. Offered as both a coupe and convertible, the XK8 emphasized grand touring comfort with a luxurious interior and smooth ride.
This ’97 XK8 Convertible is finished in Anthracite Black with a black power-operated soft top, fog lights, dual exhaust, 17” alloy wheels, and four-wheel ventilated disc brakes with ABS. Additional features include Oatmeal leather upholstery, burl walnut wood veneer trim on the dashboard and doors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with wood trim, cruise control, a Jaguar sound system with AM/FM radio and cassette player, and power steering, brakes, windows, door locks, mirrors, and seats.
The car was first registered in New York, and it later spent time in Minnesota before being acquired by its current owner in 2010. The XK8 has not been registered since 2012, when it was covered and stored. Recent service includes replacing the timing chain, water pump, and thermostat; it also had an oil change.
This 1997 Jaguar XK8 Convertible is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner at no reserve with a convertible boot cover and a clean Michigan title.
Highlights
4.0L V8 engine
5-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Anthracite Black (PDX) with black power-operated soft top
Oatmeal leather upholstery (SDC)
S120 S‑Type Enhancement computer software update
Factory Equipment
Fog lights
17” alloy wheels
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes with ABS
Traction control
4-wheel independent suspension
Dual exhaust
Power steering, brakes, windows, and door locks
Power adjustable and heated exterior mirrors
Power adjustable and heated front seats
Burl walnut wood veneer trim
Leather-wrapped steering wheel with wood
Premium Jaguar sound system with AM/FM radio and cassette player
Cruise control
Service & Documentation
The seller states the following work has been completed in the last month:
Replaced the timing chain
Replaced the water pump
Replaced the thermostat
Oil change
Known Imperfections
Paint chips and scratches, as noted in the provided photos
Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage
Michelin Sport (3) and Goodyear Eagle (1) tires are over 15 years old
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1997 Jaguar XK8 shows registration history in New York, Minnesota, and Michigan. No information has been reported since January 2012, when it was last registered.
Included Items
Convertible boot cover
Spare tire and jack
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.