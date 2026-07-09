Auction ended.

1997 Jaguar XK8 Convertible

No reserve
Sold for on 07/09/26
Result
1997 Jaguar XK8 Convertible
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (110)

Ended Jul 09, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSAJGX2743VC008471
Mileage indicated79,100 Miles
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine4.0L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorOatmeal
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1997 Jaguar XK8 Walk Around
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1997 Jaguar XK8 Open Walk Around
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1997 Jaguar XK8 Start Up
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1997 Jaguar XK8 Open Walk Around
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1997 Jaguar XK8 Functioning Convertible Top Part 1
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1997 Jaguar XK8 Functioning Convertible Top Part 2
All videos (7)

Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

Debuting in 1996, the Jaguar XK8 marked a turning point for the storied British marque. Replacing the long-lived XJS, the XK8 introduced sleek, flowing lines inspired by the iconic E-Type, while adopting new technology under Ford ownership.

At its heart was the 4.0-liter AJ-V8 engine — mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission — that delivered refined power and improved reliability compared to its predecessors. Offered as both a coupe and convertible, the XK8 emphasized grand touring comfort with a luxurious interior and smooth ride.

This ’97 XK8 Convertible is finished in Anthracite Black with a black power-operated soft top, fog lights, dual exhaust, 17” alloy wheels, and four-wheel ventilated disc brakes with ABS. Additional features include Oatmeal leather upholstery, burl walnut wood veneer trim on the dashboard and doors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with wood trim, cruise control, a Jaguar sound system with AM/FM radio and cassette player, and power steering, brakes, windows, door locks, mirrors, and seats.

The car was first registered in New York, and it later spent time in Minnesota before being acquired by its current owner in 2010. The XK8 has not been registered since 2012, when it was covered and stored. Recent service includes replacing the timing chain, water pump, and thermostat; it also had an oil change.

This 1997 Jaguar XK8 Convertible is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner at no reserve with a convertible boot cover and a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

  • 4.0L V8 engine

  • 5-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Anthracite Black (PDX) with black power-operated soft top

  • Oatmeal leather upholstery (SDC)

  • S120 S‑Type Enhancement computer software update

Factory Equipment

  • Fog lights

  • 17” alloy wheels

  • 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes with ABS

  • Traction control

  • 4-wheel independent suspension

  • Dual exhaust

  • Power steering, brakes, windows, and door locks

  • Power adjustable and heated exterior mirrors

  • Power adjustable and heated front seats

  • Burl walnut wood veneer trim

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel with wood

  • Premium Jaguar sound system with AM/FM radio and cassette player

  • Cruise control

Service & Documentation

The seller states the following work has been completed in the last month:

  • Replaced the timing chain

  • Replaced the water pump

  • Replaced the thermostat

  • Oil change

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips and scratches, as noted in the provided photos

  • Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

  • Michelin Sport (3) and Goodyear Eagle (1) tires are over 15 years old

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1997 Jaguar XK8 shows registration history in New York, Minnesota, and Michigan. No information has been reported since January 2012, when it was last registered.

Included Items

  • Convertible boot cover

  • Spare tire and jack

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1997 Jaguar XK8 Convertible · No reserve

Sold to
“PT”
“PT”
$7,600
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedJul 09, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids12
Views6,061

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“PT”'s avatar
“PT”
Jul 9 at 6:25 PM
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Jkch66
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