Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

Debuting in 1996, the Jaguar XK8 marked a turning point for the storied British marque. Replacing the long-lived XJS, the XK8 introduced sleek, flowing lines inspired by the iconic E-Type, while adopting new technology under Ford ownership.

At its heart was the 4.0-liter AJ-V8 engine — mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission — that delivered refined power and improved reliability compared to its predecessors. Offered as both a coupe and convertible, the XK8 emphasized grand touring comfort with a luxurious interior and smooth ride.

This ’97 XK8 Convertible is finished in Anthracite Black with a black power-operated soft top, fog lights, dual exhaust, 17” alloy wheels, and four-wheel ventilated disc brakes with ABS. Additional features include Oatmeal leather upholstery, burl walnut wood veneer trim on the dashboard and doors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with wood trim, cruise control, a Jaguar sound system with AM/FM radio and cassette player, and power steering, brakes, windows, door locks, mirrors, and seats.

The car was first registered in New York, and it later spent time in Minnesota before being acquired by its current owner in 2010. The XK8 has not been registered since 2012, when it was covered and stored. Recent service includes replacing the timing chain, water pump, and thermostat; it also had an oil change.

This 1997 Jaguar XK8 Convertible is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner at no reserve with a convertible boot cover and a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

4.0L V8 engine

5-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Anthracite Black (PDX) with black power-operated soft top

Oatmeal leather upholstery (SDC)

S120 S‑Type Enhancement computer software update

Factory Equipment

Fog lights

17” alloy wheels

4-wheel ventilated disc brakes with ABS

Traction control

4-wheel independent suspension

Dual exhaust

Power steering, brakes, windows, and door locks

Power adjustable and heated exterior mirrors

Power adjustable and heated front seats

Burl walnut wood veneer trim

Leather-wrapped steering wheel with wood

Premium Jaguar sound system with AM/FM radio and cassette player

Cruise control

Service & Documentation

The seller states the following work has been completed in the last month:

Replaced the timing chain

Replaced the water pump

Replaced the thermostat

Oil change

Known Imperfections

Paint chips and scratches, as noted in the provided photos

Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

Michelin Sport (3) and Goodyear Eagle (1) tires are over 15 years old

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1997 Jaguar XK8 shows registration history in New York, Minnesota, and Michigan. No information has been reported since January 2012, when it was last registered.

Included Items