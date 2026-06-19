Auction ended.

6k-Mile 1997 Jaguar XJ6

Bid to $8,250 on 06/19/26
Result
6k-Mile 1997 Jaguar XJ6
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All photos (203)

Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 5:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSAJHX6243VC806696
Mileage indicated6,200 Miles
LocationMoonachie, New Jersey
Engine4.0L Inline-Six
DrivetrainRear-wheel drive
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorTopaz Metallic
Interior colorOatmeal

Description

The X300-generation XJ6 arrived for 1995 as Jaguar's first all-new model under Ford's ownership — retaining the chrome-detailed body language that defined the nameplate while introducing significantly improved build quality, a more refined 4.0-liter inline-six, and the tactile J-gate shifter that became one of the most distinctive interior details of any luxury car of its era. The long-wheelbase XJ6, with its extended rear cabin, represented the pinnacle of the range and was aimed squarely at the Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7 Series.

This example remained in the care of the original owner's family until August 2024, accumulating just over 6,000 miles from new. Finished in Topaz over Oatmeal Connolly leather complemented by burl wood trim throughout, the car presents in condition consistent with its mileage. The 4.0-liter DOHC 24-valve inline-six rated at 245 horsepower from the factory is linked to a four-speed automatic transmission, and equipment includes heated power-adjustable front seats with driver memory, heated rear bench, power sunroof, 16-inch Dimple alloy wheels, and classic British styling.

The seller states that the air conditioning system was serviced and an oil changed was performed in preparation for the sale. The vehicle’s undercarriage received a dry ice cleaning treatment in 2025.

This 1997 Jaguar XJ6L is now offered by the selling dealer with manufacturer's literature, one key, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

  • Offered by Vantage Auto Collection

  • Extended wheelbase XJ6L

  • Finished in Topaz over Oatmeal Connolly leather

  • Burl wood dashboard, center console, and door panel trim

  • Showing approximately 6,200 miles

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 4.0-liter DOHC 24-valve inline-six engine

  • Four-speed automatic transmission with J-gate shifter

  • Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

  • 16-inch Dimple alloy wheels

  • Quad headlights and fog lights

  • Dual exhaust outlets

  • Heated power-adjustable front seats

  • Heated rear bench seat

  • Leather-wrapped power-adjustable steering column

  • Power windows and locks

  • Automatic climate control

  • AM/FM/cassette stereo

  • Power sunroof

  • Cruise control

  • Keyless entry

Servicing & Documentation

  • Underbody photos are available in the gallery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

The following servicing is said to have been performed within the last year under the selling dealership's ownership:

  • Dry ice underbody treatment

  • Air conditioning system serviced

  • Oil and filter changed

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

  • Black coating on rocker panels is flaking

  • Real parcel shelf fabric is faded

  • Wood trim shows fading and cracking

Ownership History

This 1997 Jaguar XJ6L was registered new in New York and reportedly remained in the care of the original owner's family until August 2024. The Carfax report lists subsequent registration in New York and New Jersey.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • One key

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

6k-Mile 1997 Jaguar XJ6

Last bid
67L88
67L88
$8,250
Seller
VantageAuto
VantageAuto
EndedJun 19, 2026 at 5:55 PM UTC
Bids18
Views2,466
Bids
67L88's avatar
67L88
Jun 19 at 5:30 PM
$8,250bid placed 
JWReg's avatar
JWReg
Jun 19 at 5:23 PM
$8,000bid placed 
RZ_8o8mb6's avatar
RZ_8o8mb6
Jun 17 at 5:00 PM
$6,595bid placed 
JackStoffel_vz8h's avatar
JackStoffel_vz8h
Jun 17 at 4:37 PM
$6,345bid placed 
RZ_8o8mb6's avatar
RZ_8o8mb6
Jun 17 at 1:27 PM
$6,000bid placed 

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