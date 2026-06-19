Description

The X300-generation XJ6 arrived for 1995 as Jaguar's first all-new model under Ford's ownership — retaining the chrome-detailed body language that defined the nameplate while introducing significantly improved build quality, a more refined 4.0-liter inline-six, and the tactile J-gate shifter that became one of the most distinctive interior details of any luxury car of its era. The long-wheelbase XJ6, with its extended rear cabin, represented the pinnacle of the range and was aimed squarely at the Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7 Series.

This example remained in the care of the original owner's family until August 2024, accumulating just over 6,000 miles from new. Finished in Topaz over Oatmeal Connolly leather complemented by burl wood trim throughout, the car presents in condition consistent with its mileage. The 4.0-liter DOHC 24-valve inline-six rated at 245 horsepower from the factory is linked to a four-speed automatic transmission, and equipment includes heated power-adjustable front seats with driver memory, heated rear bench, power sunroof, 16-inch Dimple alloy wheels, and classic British styling.

The seller states that the air conditioning system was serviced and an oil changed was performed in preparation for the sale. The vehicle’s undercarriage received a dry ice cleaning treatment in 2025.

This 1997 Jaguar XJ6L is now offered by the selling dealer with manufacturer's literature, one key, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

Offered by Vantage Auto Collection

Extended wheelbase XJ6L

Finished in Topaz over Oatmeal Connolly leather

Burl wood dashboard, center console, and door panel trim

Showing approximately 6,200 miles

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

4.0-liter DOHC 24-valve inline-six engine

Four-speed automatic transmission with J-gate shifter

Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

16-inch Dimple alloy wheels

Quad headlights and fog lights

Dual exhaust outlets

Heated power-adjustable front seats

Heated rear bench seat

Leather-wrapped power-adjustable steering column

Power windows and locks

Automatic climate control

AM/FM/cassette stereo

Power sunroof

Cruise control

Keyless entry

Servicing & Documentation

Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

The following servicing is said to have been performed within the last year under the selling dealership's ownership:

Dry ice underbody treatment

Air conditioning system serviced

Oil and filter changed

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

Black coating on rocker panels is flaking

Real parcel shelf fabric is faded

Wood trim shows fading and cracking

Ownership History

This 1997 Jaguar XJ6L was registered new in New York and reportedly remained in the care of the original owner's family until August 2024. The Carfax report lists subsequent registration in New York and New Jersey.

Included Items