6k-Mile 1997 Jaguar XJ6
Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 5:55 PM UTC
Description
The X300-generation XJ6 arrived for 1995 as Jaguar's first all-new model under Ford's ownership — retaining the chrome-detailed body language that defined the nameplate while introducing significantly improved build quality, a more refined 4.0-liter inline-six, and the tactile J-gate shifter that became one of the most distinctive interior details of any luxury car of its era. The long-wheelbase XJ6, with its extended rear cabin, represented the pinnacle of the range and was aimed squarely at the Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7 Series.
This example remained in the care of the original owner's family until August 2024, accumulating just over 6,000 miles from new. Finished in Topaz over Oatmeal Connolly leather complemented by burl wood trim throughout, the car presents in condition consistent with its mileage. The 4.0-liter DOHC 24-valve inline-six rated at 245 horsepower from the factory is linked to a four-speed automatic transmission, and equipment includes heated power-adjustable front seats with driver memory, heated rear bench, power sunroof, 16-inch Dimple alloy wheels, and classic British styling.
The seller states that the air conditioning system was serviced and an oil changed was performed in preparation for the sale. The vehicle’s undercarriage received a dry ice cleaning treatment in 2025.
This 1997 Jaguar XJ6L is now offered by the selling dealer with manufacturer's literature, one key, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and clean New Jersey title.
Highlights
Offered by Vantage Auto Collection
Extended wheelbase XJ6L
Finished in Topaz over Oatmeal Connolly leather
Burl wood dashboard, center console, and door panel trim
Showing approximately 6,200 miles
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
4.0-liter DOHC 24-valve inline-six engine
Four-speed automatic transmission with J-gate shifter
Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
16-inch Dimple alloy wheels
Quad headlights and fog lights
Dual exhaust outlets
Heated power-adjustable front seats
Heated rear bench seat
Leather-wrapped power-adjustable steering column
Power windows and locks
Automatic climate control
AM/FM/cassette stereo
Power sunroof
Cruise control
Keyless entry
Servicing & Documentation
Underbody photos are available in the gallery
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
The following servicing is said to have been performed within the last year under the selling dealership's ownership:
Dry ice underbody treatment
Air conditioning system serviced
Oil and filter changed
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use
Black coating on rocker panels is flaking
Real parcel shelf fabric is faded
Wood trim shows fading and cracking
Ownership History
This 1997 Jaguar XJ6L was registered new in New York and reportedly remained in the care of the original owner's family until August 2024. The Carfax report lists subsequent registration in New York and New Jersey.
Included Items
Manufacturer's literature
One key
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.