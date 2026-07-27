Auction ended.

One-Owner 1997 Harley-Davidson Softail Custom

No reserve
Sold for on 07/27/26
Result
One-Owner 1997 Harley-Davidson Softail Custom
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (43)

Ended Jul 27, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1HD1BKL14VY044685
Mileage indicated61,400 Miles
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine1,340cc V-Twin
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleMotorcycle
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1997 Harley Davidson Softail Custom Walk Around
Play
1997 Harley Davidson Softail Custom Close Up Walk Around
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1997 Harley Davidson Softail Custom Start Up
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1997 Harley Davidson Softail Custom Idle
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced during the height of Harley-Davidson’s Evolution-engine era, the 1997 Harley-Davidson Softail Custom (FXSTC) embodied the timeless styling and laid-back attitude that defined American cruiser culture in the 1990s.

Powered by Harley’s proven 1,340cc Evolution V-twin, the Softail Custom combined dependable performance with the unmistakable rumble that riders had come to expect from Milwaukee’s most famous motorcycles.

What set the FXSTC apart was its classic custom appearance. The hidden rear suspension preserved the look of a rigid-frame chopper while delivering a more comfortable ride, a hallmark of the Softail line since its introduction. Chrome accents, laced wheels, pullback handlebars, and a low-slung profile gave the bike an authentic factory-custom personality.

This one-owner ’97 Softail Custom has a raked front-end appearance with a steel double-cradle frame, hidden rear mono-shock suspension, cartridge-style front fork suspension, spoked 21” front and 16” rear wheels, and disc brakes. The bike is finished in black with Harley-Davidson logos on its teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and additional details include special chrome badging, low-profile two-up seat, black LeatherLyke upholstery and saddle bags, and a five-speed manual transmission.

This 1997 Harley-Davidson Softail Custom, located in Michigan, is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner, with a clean Florida title in the owner's name.

Highlights

  • One-owner motorcycle

  • 1,340cc Evolution V-Twin air-cooled engine

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in black with chrome accents

  • Black LeatherLyke upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • 1,340cc Evolution V-Twin air-cooled engine

  • Five-speed manual transmission

  • Belt final drive

  • Electric starter

  • Carbureted fuel system

  • Double-cradle softail frame with hidden rear suspension

  • Raked front-end appearance

  • Wide-glide front fork with cartridge-style suspension

  • Spoked 21” front and 16” rear wheels

  • Disc brakes, front and rear

  • Bobtail-style rear fender

  • Pullback handlebars

  • Low-profile two-up seat with black LeatherLyke upholstery

  • Full-length rider footboards/controls

Service & Documentation

  • Bridgestone Battlecruise tires

Known Imperfections

  • Wear on seats

  • Some scuffs on saddle bags

  • Pitting on mirrors and windscreen buckles

  • Images detailing the condition of the motorcycle are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1997 Harley-Davidson Softail Custom was purchased new by the current owner.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner 1997 Harley-Davidson Softail Custom · No reserve

Sold to
DW99
DW99
$5,500
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedJul 27, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC
Bids22
Views9,177

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DW99
Jul 27 at 6:44 PM
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