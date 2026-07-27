One-Owner 1997 Harley-Davidson Softail Custom
Ended Jul 27, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced during the height of Harley-Davidson’s Evolution-engine era, the 1997 Harley-Davidson Softail Custom (FXSTC) embodied the timeless styling and laid-back attitude that defined American cruiser culture in the 1990s.
Powered by Harley’s proven 1,340cc Evolution V-twin, the Softail Custom combined dependable performance with the unmistakable rumble that riders had come to expect from Milwaukee’s most famous motorcycles.
What set the FXSTC apart was its classic custom appearance. The hidden rear suspension preserved the look of a rigid-frame chopper while delivering a more comfortable ride, a hallmark of the Softail line since its introduction. Chrome accents, laced wheels, pullback handlebars, and a low-slung profile gave the bike an authentic factory-custom personality.
This one-owner ’97 Softail Custom has a raked front-end appearance with a steel double-cradle frame, hidden rear mono-shock suspension, cartridge-style front fork suspension, spoked 21” front and 16” rear wheels, and disc brakes. The bike is finished in black with Harley-Davidson logos on its teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and additional details include special chrome badging, low-profile two-up seat, black LeatherLyke upholstery and saddle bags, and a five-speed manual transmission.
This 1997 Harley-Davidson Softail Custom, located in Michigan, is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner, with a clean Florida title in the owner's name.
Highlights
One-owner motorcycle
1,340cc Evolution V-Twin air-cooled engine
5-speed manual transmission
Finished in black with chrome accents
Black LeatherLyke upholstery
Factory Equipment
1,340cc Evolution V-Twin air-cooled engine
Five-speed manual transmission
Belt final drive
Electric starter
Carbureted fuel system
Double-cradle softail frame with hidden rear suspension
Raked front-end appearance
Wide-glide front fork with cartridge-style suspension
Spoked 21” front and 16” rear wheels
Disc brakes, front and rear
Bobtail-style rear fender
Pullback handlebars
Low-profile two-up seat with black LeatherLyke upholstery
Full-length rider footboards/controls
Service & Documentation
Bridgestone Battlecruise tires
Known Imperfections
Wear on seats
Some scuffs on saddle bags
Pitting on mirrors and windscreen buckles
Images detailing the condition of the motorcycle are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1997 Harley-Davidson Softail Custom was purchased new by the current owner.
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