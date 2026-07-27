Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced during the height of Harley-Davidson’s Evolution-engine era, the 1997 Harley-Davidson Softail Custom (FXSTC) embodied the timeless styling and laid-back attitude that defined American cruiser culture in the 1990s.

Powered by Harley’s proven 1,340cc Evolution V-twin, the Softail Custom combined dependable performance with the unmistakable rumble that riders had come to expect from Milwaukee’s most famous motorcycles.

What set the FXSTC apart was its classic custom appearance. The hidden rear suspension preserved the look of a rigid-frame chopper while delivering a more comfortable ride, a hallmark of the Softail line since its introduction. Chrome accents, laced wheels, pullback handlebars, and a low-slung profile gave the bike an authentic factory-custom personality.

This one-owner ’97 Softail Custom has a raked front-end appearance with a steel double-cradle frame, hidden rear mono-shock suspension, cartridge-style front fork suspension, spoked 21” front and 16” rear wheels, and disc brakes. The bike is finished in black with Harley-Davidson logos on its teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and additional details include special chrome badging, low-profile two-up seat, black LeatherLyke upholstery and saddle bags, and a five-speed manual transmission.

This 1997 Harley-Davidson Softail Custom, located in Michigan, is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner, with a clean Florida title in the owner's name.

Highlights

One-owner motorcycle

1,340cc Evolution V-Twin air-cooled engine

5-speed manual transmission

Finished in black with chrome accents

Black LeatherLyke upholstery

Factory Equipment

1,340cc Evolution V-Twin air-cooled engine

Five-speed manual transmission

Belt final drive

Electric starter

Carbureted fuel system

Double-cradle softail frame with hidden rear suspension

Raked front-end appearance

Wide-glide front fork with cartridge-style suspension

Spoked 21” front and 16” rear wheels

Disc brakes, front and rear

Bobtail-style rear fender

Pullback handlebars

Low-profile two-up seat with black LeatherLyke upholstery

Full-length rider footboards/controls

Service & Documentation

Bridgestone Battlecruise tires

Known Imperfections

Wear on seats

Some scuffs on saddle bags

Pitting on mirrors and windscreen buckles

Images detailing the condition of the motorcycle are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1997 Harley-Davidson Softail Custom was purchased new by the current owner.