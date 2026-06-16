Auction ended.

40k-Mile 1997 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

No reserve
Sold for on 06/16/26
Result
40k-Mile 1997 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
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All photos (114)

Ended Jun 16, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1YY22G4V5101028
Mileage indicated39,800 Miles
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine5.7L LS1 V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe

Video gallery

1997 Chevrolet Corvette Exterior Walk Around
Play
1997 Chevrolet Corvette Open Walk Around
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1997 Chevrolet Corvette Start Up & Idle
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1997 Chevrolet Corvette Walk Around
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

When the C5 Corvette arrived on March 7, 1997, it stood as the most ground-up reinvention of America's sports car since the C3's debut. Built on a newly designed perimeter frame and powered by the all-new LS1 V8, the Corvette stood on equal footing with the European sports cars it had always aspired to beat.

Finished in Torch Red over Black leather upholstery, this C5 Corvette was acquired by the current owner in 2008 and shows just under 40,000 miles.

Highlighted features include chrome 16” 5-spoke wheels, a 4-speed automatic transmission, a polycarbonate removable roof panel, and a Delco cassette stereo with Bose sound system.

This 1997 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current with the owner’s manual booklet, multiple keys, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • First year of the C5 generation – coupe-only model year

  • Finished in Torch Red over Black leather upholstery

  • Showing approximately 39,800 miles

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 5.7L LS1 V8 engine

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Limited-slip differential

  • Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

  • 17”/18” 5-spoke alloy wheels

  • Removable roof panel

  • Pop-up headlights

  • Power windows and door locks

  • Bose sound system

  • Cassette stereo

  • Cruise control

Servicing & Documentation

  • Underbody photos are available in the gallery

  • Goodyear tires with 2021 date codes

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Creases on leather upholstery

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report’s last recording was May 2017 (see report for full details)

Ownership History

This 1997 Chevrolet Corvette was acquired by the current owner in 2008. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration in Michigan since new.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manuals

  • Multiple keys

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

40k-Mile 1997 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
GregoryF69
GregoryF69
$19,795
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedJun 16, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids29
Views9,116
Bids
GregoryF69's avatar
GregoryF69
Jun 16 at 3:26 PM
$18,500bid placed 
MGoTexas' avatar
MGoTexas
Jun 15 at 9:20 PM
$18,250bid placed 
GregoryF69's avatar
GregoryF69
Jun 15 at 9:15 PM
$18,000bid placed 
MGoTexas' avatar
MGoTexas
Jun 15 at 9:12 PM
$16,700bid placed 
GregoryF69's avatar
GregoryF69
Jun 15 at 9:05 PM
$16,450bid placed 

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