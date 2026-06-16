40k-Mile 1997 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Ended Jun 16, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
When the C5 Corvette arrived on March 7, 1997, it stood as the most ground-up reinvention of America's sports car since the C3's debut. Built on a newly designed perimeter frame and powered by the all-new LS1 V8, the Corvette stood on equal footing with the European sports cars it had always aspired to beat.
Finished in Torch Red over Black leather upholstery, this C5 Corvette was acquired by the current owner in 2008 and shows just under 40,000 miles.
Highlighted features include chrome 16” 5-spoke wheels, a 4-speed automatic transmission, a polycarbonate removable roof panel, and a Delco cassette stereo with Bose sound system.
This 1997 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current with the owner’s manual booklet, multiple keys, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
First year of the C5 generation – coupe-only model year
Finished in Torch Red over Black leather upholstery
Showing approximately 39,800 miles
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
5.7L LS1 V8 engine
4-speed automatic transmission
Limited-slip differential
Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
17”/18” 5-spoke alloy wheels
Removable roof panel
Pop-up headlights
Power windows and door locks
Bose sound system
Cassette stereo
Cruise control
Servicing & Documentation
Underbody photos are available in the gallery
Goodyear tires with 2021 date codes
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Creases on leather upholstery
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report’s last recording was May 2017 (see report for full details)
Ownership History
This 1997 Chevrolet Corvette was acquired by the current owner in 2008. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration in Michigan since new.
Included Items
Owner’s manuals
Multiple keys
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.