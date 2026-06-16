Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

When the C5 Corvette arrived on March 7, 1997, it stood as the most ground-up reinvention of America's sports car since the C3's debut. Built on a newly designed perimeter frame and powered by the all-new LS1 V8, the Corvette stood on equal footing with the European sports cars it had always aspired to beat.

Finished in Torch Red over Black leather upholstery, this C5 Corvette was acquired by the current owner in 2008 and shows just under 40,000 miles.

Highlighted features include chrome 16” 5-spoke wheels, a 4-speed automatic transmission, a polycarbonate removable roof panel, and a Delco cassette stereo with Bose sound system.

This 1997 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current with the owner’s manual booklet, multiple keys, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

First year of the C5 generation – coupe-only model year

Finished in Torch Red over Black leather upholstery

Showing approximately 39,800 miles

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

5.7L LS1 V8 engine

4-speed automatic transmission

Limited-slip differential

Four-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

17”/18” 5-spoke alloy wheels

Removable roof panel

Pop-up headlights

Power windows and door locks

Bose sound system

C assette stereo

Cruise control

Servicing & Documentation

Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Goodyear tires with 2021 date codes

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Creases on leather upholstery

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report’s last recording was May 2017 (see report for full details)

Ownership History

This 1997 Chevrolet Corvette was acquired by the current owner in 2008. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration in Michigan since new.

Included Items