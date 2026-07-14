Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1994 launch of the fourth-generation Ford Mustang signaled the first major redesign of the legendary pony car in 15 years. Although the refreshed 1994–95 Cobras retained the proven pushrod 5.0, a major shift arrived the following year: the 1996 SVT Cobra debuted with a sophisticated 4.6L modular V8.

This engine—carefully hand-built by two skilled UAW technicians at Ford’s Romeo, Michigan facility—featured an aluminum block with six-bolt mains, forged internals, dual overhead camshafts, and four valves per cylinder. It produced a soaring 6,800-rpm redline.

To match its performance, Ford’s Special Vehicle Team outfitted the SVT Cobra with hydraulically assisted rack-and-pinion steering, a revised suspension system, and strong disc brakes. Available in coupe and convertible versions, the SVT Cobra offered an exhilarating mix of American performance.

This 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra convertible is one of only 2,510 ragtops built that year, and of those, approximately 47 convertibles were finished in Black with a Saddle convertible top and a Saddle leather interior. It’s also equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission, limited-slip Traction-Lok differential, rear spoiler, fog lights, and cassette stereo.

The car was first registered in Texas and later spent time registered in Arizona.

Showing 57,300 miles, this 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer in Illinois with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Arizona title.

Highlights

One of only 2,510 SVT Cobra convertibles in 1996

About 47 ’96 convertibles finished in Black Clearcoat (UA) with Saddle Leather (4S) upholstery

Saddle convertible top

4.6L DOHC 4-valve Ford Modular V8

Borg-Warner T-45 5-speed manual transmission

17" Cobra aluminum wheels

Aggressive Cobra front fascia and rear spoiler

Factory Equipment

Mach 460 AM/FM/Cassette/CD sound system

Dual exhaust system

Dual power mirrors

Tinted glass

Leather sport seats with power lumbar and power driver seat

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Performance suspension

Power rack and pinion steering

4-wheel disc brakes

3.27:1 Traction-Lok rear axle

Servicing & Documentation

Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible are presented in the gallery

Curb marks on wheels

Paint imperfections

Worn shift knob

Wear on leather seats

Front seat upholstery does not match the rest of the interior

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report notes a mileage discrepancy in Arizona in 2023.

Ownership History

The accompanying accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Texas, Arizona, and Illinois registration history.