1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible
Ended Jul 14, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1994 launch of the fourth-generation Ford Mustang signaled the first major redesign of the legendary pony car in 15 years. Although the refreshed 1994–95 Cobras retained the proven pushrod 5.0, a major shift arrived the following year: the 1996 SVT Cobra debuted with a sophisticated 4.6L modular V8.
This engine—carefully hand-built by two skilled UAW technicians at Ford’s Romeo, Michigan facility—featured an aluminum block with six-bolt mains, forged internals, dual overhead camshafts, and four valves per cylinder. It produced a soaring 6,800-rpm redline.
To match its performance, Ford’s Special Vehicle Team outfitted the SVT Cobra with hydraulically assisted rack-and-pinion steering, a revised suspension system, and strong disc brakes. Available in coupe and convertible versions, the SVT Cobra offered an exhilarating mix of American performance.
This 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra convertible is one of only 2,510 ragtops built that year, and of those, approximately 47 convertibles were finished in Black with a Saddle convertible top and a Saddle leather interior. It’s also equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission, limited-slip Traction-Lok differential, rear spoiler, fog lights, and cassette stereo.
The car was first registered in Texas and later spent time registered in Arizona.
Showing 57,300 miles, this 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer in Illinois with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Arizona title.
Highlights
One of only 2,510 SVT Cobra convertibles in 1996
About 47 ’96 convertibles finished in Black Clearcoat (UA) with Saddle Leather (4S) upholstery
Saddle convertible top
4.6L DOHC 4-valve Ford Modular V8
Borg-Warner T-45 5-speed manual transmission
17" Cobra aluminum wheels
Aggressive Cobra front fascia and rear spoiler
Factory Equipment
Mach 460 AM/FM/Cassette/CD sound system
Dual exhaust system
Dual power mirrors
Tinted glass
Leather sport seats with power lumbar and power driver seat
Leather wrapped steering wheel
Performance suspension
Power rack and pinion steering
4-wheel disc brakes
3.27:1 Traction-Lok rear axle
Servicing & Documentation
Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible are presented in the gallery
Curb marks on wheels
Paint imperfections
Worn shift knob
Wear on leather seats
Front seat upholstery does not match the rest of the interior
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report notes a mileage discrepancy in Arizona in 2023.
Ownership History
The accompanying accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Texas, Arizona, and Illinois registration history.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.