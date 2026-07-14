Auction ended.

1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible

No reserve
Sold for on 07/14/26
Result
1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible
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All photos (72)

Ended Jul 14, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1FALP46V4TF185826
Mileage indicated57,300 Miles TMU
LocationNaperville, Illinois
Engine4.6L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack Clearcoat
Interior colorSaddle
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Video gallery

1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible Cold Start Video
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1994 launch of the fourth-generation Ford Mustang signaled the first major redesign of the legendary pony car in 15 years. Although the refreshed 1994–95 Cobras retained the proven pushrod 5.0, a major shift arrived the following year: the 1996 SVT Cobra debuted with a sophisticated 4.6L modular V8.

This engine—carefully hand-built by two skilled UAW technicians at Ford’s Romeo, Michigan facility—featured an aluminum block with six-bolt mains, forged internals, dual overhead camshafts, and four valves per cylinder. It produced a soaring 6,800-rpm redline.

To match its performance, Ford’s Special Vehicle Team outfitted the SVT Cobra with hydraulically assisted rack-and-pinion steering, a revised suspension system, and strong disc brakes. Available in coupe and convertible versions, the SVT Cobra offered an exhilarating mix of American performance.

This 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra convertible is one of only 2,510 ragtops built that year, and of those, approximately 47 convertibles were finished in Black with a Saddle convertible top and a Saddle leather interior. It’s also equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission, limited-slip Traction-Lok differential, rear spoiler, fog lights, and cassette stereo.

The car was first registered in Texas and later spent time registered in Arizona.

Showing 57,300 miles, this 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer in Illinois with an accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Arizona title.

Highlights

  • One of only 2,510 SVT Cobra convertibles in 1996

  • About 47 ’96 convertibles finished in Black Clearcoat (UA) with Saddle Leather (4S) upholstery

  • Saddle convertible top

  • 4.6L DOHC 4-valve Ford Modular V8

  • Borg-Warner T-45 5-speed manual transmission

  • 17" Cobra aluminum wheels

  • Aggressive Cobra front fascia and rear spoiler

Factory Equipment

  • Mach 460 AM/FM/Cassette/CD sound system

  • Dual exhaust system

  • Dual power mirrors

  • Tinted glass

  • Leather sport seats with power lumbar and power driver seat

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel

  • Performance suspension

  • Power rack and pinion steering

  • 4-wheel disc brakes

  • 3.27:1 Traction-Lok rear axle

Servicing & Documentation

  • Accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible are presented in the gallery

  • Curb marks on wheels

  • Paint imperfections

  • Worn shift knob

  • Wear on leather seats

  • Front seat upholstery does not match the rest of the interior

  • The CARFAX Vehicle History Report notes a mileage discrepancy in Arizona in 2023.

Ownership History

The accompanying accident-free CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Texas, Arizona, and Illinois registration history.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible · No reserve

Sold to
AJ_0gezr9
AJ_0gezr9
$10,966
Seller
Private.Collection.Chicago
Private.Collection.Chicago
EndedJul 14, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids13
Views10,147

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