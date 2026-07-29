Auction ended.

1995 Chevrolet Camaro B4C Special Service Police Package 6-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 07/29/26
Result
1995 Chevrolet Camaro B4C Special Service Police Package 6-Speed
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Ended Jul 29, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2G1FP22P3S2175834
Mileage indicated142,900 Miles
LocationVan Nuys, California
Engine5.7L V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe

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1995 Chevrolet Camaro B4C Special Service Police Package Test Drive
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The fourth-generation Z28 launched in 1993, its edgy, aerodynamic new body wearing a swept-back windshield and an integrated rear spoiler. Aluminum 16” wheels were matched with performance tires and a sport suspension, which resulted in high-speed stability and an impressive .90g around corners. And ABS-equipped four-wheel disc brakes yanked the 3,500-pound Z28 down from speed.

Those powerful brakes were necessary: the Z28 was endowed with the Corvette’s 5.7L LT1 V8, which sent 275 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque rearward through a six-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. Z28’s performance numbers were impressive: 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, the quarter mile in 14.2 at 100 mph. Top speed? Well, we’ll let Motor Trend describe it: “Only aerodynamic drag, not mechanical sympathy, kept the Z28 from bouncing off its rev limiter. At that point, the radar gun said 155 mph.”

And speaking of radar guns, Chevrolet also offered a Special Service Police Package (RPO B4C) for government agencies. These de-badged Z28 coupes were equipped with a hardtop roof, fluid coolers for engine oil, power steering, and automatic transmission (if equipped), and a higher-amperage alternator to operate the necessary lights, sirens, radar, radio, and electronics. Many B4Cs were used as State Patrol pursuit vehicles — and judging from that 155-mph top speed, many a high-speed scofflaw ended up regretting their choices.

This example reportedly patrolled the Silver State as a Nevada Highway Patrol car, before being taken out of service to enjoy civilian life. The third owner reportedly refreshed this Camaro in 2012 with a repaint in the factory Medium Quasar Blue, and a rebuild of the LT1 V8 and six-speed manual transmission. And it still wears a full suite of law enforcement equipment, including a light bar with a light and siren control unit, a police radio and scanner, a CB radio, radar and radar detector systems, and a spike system.

This Special Service Police Package 1995 Camaro is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with Nevada Highway Patrol accessories, an owner’s manual, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Nevada title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • B4C Special Service ’95 Camaro with LT1 power and installed law enforcement equipment

  • 16” wheels wearing Goodyear Eagle GS-C tires

  • Finished in (80U) Medium Quasar Blue with a silver roof

  • (14B) Medium Gray cloth upholstery

  • 5.7L LT1 V8 factory rated when new at 275 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque

  • 6-speed manual transmission

  • 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • (B4C) Special Service Police Package includes:

    • Z28 LT1 V8 engine

    • 6-speed manual transmission

    • Limited-slip differential with performance 3.42 gear ratio

    • Z28 high-performance suspension

    • Engine oil and power steering coolers

    • Upgraded alternator

    • Hardtop roof

    • Basic Camaro badges

    • B4C replaced Z28 code on RPO sticker

  • Preferred Equipment Group includes:

    • Front fog lamps

    • Power-operated windows, door locks, mirrors, and hatch release

    • Leather-wrapped steering wheel, shifter, and emergency brake handle

    • Cruise control

    • Air conditioning

    • Keyless entry and alarm

Modifications

  • Police equipment installed in this vehicle includes:

    • Nevada Highway Patrol decals

    • Federal Signal Jetsonic light bar and light and siren control unit

    • Federal Signal Stinger spike system

    • MPH Industries K55 doppler radar

    • K-band radar detector

    • Motorola scanner and radio

    • CB radio

    • Hatch-mounted electronics

  • Strut tower brace

Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Oxidation on intake manifold

  • Steering wheel and shifter knob wear

  • Tire date codes are older

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history for this 1995 Chevrolet Camaro in Nevada starting in December 1996.

Included Items

  • Nevada Highway Patrol shirt, hats, license plates, and accessories including police tape

  • Ticket book

  • Owner’s manual

Additional Information

The seller states, “Real Nevada highway patrol car, nicely restored.”

Additional Notes This 1995 Chevrolet Camaro was offered on Hagerty Marketplace May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report 1995 Chevrolet Camaro

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1995 Chevrolet Camaro B4C Special Service Police Package 6-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
ponyboss
ponyboss
$24,610
Seller
Bwingrove
Bwingrove
EndedJul 29, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC
Bids27
Views20,636

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