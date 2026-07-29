Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The fourth-generation Z28 launched in 1993, its edgy, aerodynamic new body wearing a swept-back windshield and an integrated rear spoiler. Aluminum 16” wheels were matched with performance tires and a sport suspension, which resulted in high-speed stability and an impressive .90g around corners. And ABS-equipped four-wheel disc brakes yanked the 3,500-pound Z28 down from speed.

Those powerful brakes were necessary: the Z28 was endowed with the Corvette’s 5.7L LT1 V8, which sent 275 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque rearward through a six-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. Z28’s performance numbers were impressive: 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, the quarter mile in 14.2 at 100 mph. Top speed? Well, we’ll let Motor Trend describe it: “Only aerodynamic drag, not mechanical sympathy, kept the Z28 from bouncing off its rev limiter. At that point, the radar gun said 155 mph.”

And speaking of radar guns, Chevrolet also offered a Special Service Police Package (RPO B4C) for government agencies. These de-badged Z28 coupes were equipped with a hardtop roof, fluid coolers for engine oil, power steering, and automatic transmission (if equipped), and a higher-amperage alternator to operate the necessary lights, sirens, radar, radio, and electronics. Many B4Cs were used as State Patrol pursuit vehicles — and judging from that 155-mph top speed, many a high-speed scofflaw ended up regretting their choices.

This example reportedly patrolled the Silver State as a Nevada Highway Patrol car, before being taken out of service to enjoy civilian life. The third owner reportedly refreshed this Camaro in 2012 with a repaint in the factory Medium Quasar Blue, and a rebuild of the LT1 V8 and six-speed manual transmission. And it still wears a full suite of law enforcement equipment, including a light bar with a light and siren control unit, a police radio and scanner, a CB radio, radar and radar detector systems, and a spike system.

This Special Service Police Package 1995 Camaro is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with Nevada Highway Patrol accessories, an owner’s manual, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Nevada title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

B4C Special Service ’95 Camaro with LT1 power and installed law enforcement equipment

16” wheels wearing Goodyear Eagle GS-C tires

Finished in (80U) Medium Quasar Blue with a silver roof

(14B) Medium Gray cloth upholstery

5.7L LT1 V8 factory rated when new at 275 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque

6-speed manual transmission

4-wheel disc brakes with ABS

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

(B4C) Special Service Police Package includes: Z28 LT1 V8 engine 6-speed manual transmission Limited-slip differential with performance 3.42 gear ratio Z28 high-performance suspension Engine oil and power steering coolers Upgraded alternator Hardtop roof Basic Camaro badges B4C replaced Z28 code on RPO sticker

Preferred Equipment Group includes: Front fog lamps Power-operated windows, door locks, mirrors, and hatch release Leather-wrapped steering wheel, shifter, and emergency brake handle Cruise control Air conditioning Keyless entry and alarm



Modifications

Police equipment installed in this vehicle includes: Nevada Highway Patrol decals Federal Signal Jetsonic light bar and light and siren control unit Federal Signal Stinger spike system MPH Industries K55 doppler radar K-band radar detector Motorola scanner and radio CB radio Hatch-mounted electronics

Strut tower brace

Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Oxidation on intake manifold

Steering wheel and shifter knob wear

Tire date codes are older

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history for this 1995 Chevrolet Camaro in Nevada starting in December 1996.

Included Items

Nevada Highway Patrol shirt, hats, license plates, and accessories including police tape

Ticket book

Owner’s manual

Additional Information

The seller states, “Real Nevada highway patrol car, nicely restored.”

Additional Notes This 1995 Chevrolet Camaro was offered on Hagerty Marketplace May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com