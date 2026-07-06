Description

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class was engineered as a rugged and highly capable off-road vehicle designed to fulfill specific military and commercial niches. One of the most versatile was the 250GD, a model largely known as the "Wolf," which was built over a short run in the early 1990s in short- and long-wheelbase configurations based on the W461 utility-oriented version of the G-Wagen. These open-top G-Wagens were intended for use in areas where maneuverability was critical. Moreover, they feature functional fold-down windshields and frameless windows that give them a distinct look.

This '91 250GD Wolf reportedly underwent a cosmetic and mechanical overhaul, during which the body was reportedly removed from the frame, stripped to bare metal, and refinished in Agave Green. The build incorporates a W463-style front fascia for a distinctive appearance, while the interior has been modified with custom materials and modern conveniences. Power comes from a diesel 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission, a dual-range transfer case, and locking front and rear differentials.

This refurbished and modified 1991 Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

Reimagined Wolf G-Wagen

Powered by a diesel 2.5L inline-five

Five-speed manual transmission

Dual-range transfer case

Locking front and rear differentials

Refinished in Agave Green

Tan leather interior with green piping and black carpets

Black canvas soft top with folding curtain windows

18” Astherot wheels with Hankook Dynapro AT2 tires

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Fold-down windshield

Frameless doors

Four-seat configuration

Standard interior trim

Military-spec 24V electrical architecture

Factory order codes include: S30 - Headrest for driver seat S32 - Headrest for passenger seat S34 - Headrests in the rear S53 - Single seat behind driver's seat S54 - Single seat behind co-driver's seat S66 - Rear safety belts, official version V03 - Inner trim in standard color



Modifications

Bare-metal repaint in Agave Green

W463-style front-end conversion

18” Astherot wheels

Hankook Dynapro AT2 tires

Swing-out rear full size spare tire carrier

Custom tan leather upholstery with green piping

Hand-sewn custom canvas soft top

Custom black carpeting throughout

Wood plank flooring in rear cargo area

Apple CarPlay-integrated JVC head unit

Pioneer speakers

Under-dash air-conditioning system

Painted valve cover

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, a frame-off refurbishment was completed and the following work was performed:

Body repainted in Agave Green

Replacement body mounts installed

Engine service work performed

Brake system refurbished

Air conditioning equipment and modern head unit installed

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with use since overhaul completion

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 2024 and lists Massachusetts and New Jersey registration history.

Included Items