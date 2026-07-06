Modified 1991 Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf 5-Speed
Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 6:17 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class was engineered as a rugged and highly capable off-road vehicle designed to fulfill specific military and commercial niches. One of the most versatile was the 250GD, a model largely known as the "Wolf," which was built over a short run in the early 1990s in short- and long-wheelbase configurations based on the W461 utility-oriented version of the G-Wagen. These open-top G-Wagens were intended for use in areas where maneuverability was critical. Moreover, they feature functional fold-down windshields and frameless windows that give them a distinct look.
This '91 250GD Wolf reportedly underwent a cosmetic and mechanical overhaul, during which the body was reportedly removed from the frame, stripped to bare metal, and refinished in Agave Green. The build incorporates a W463-style front fascia for a distinctive appearance, while the interior has been modified with custom materials and modern conveniences. Power comes from a diesel 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission, a dual-range transfer case, and locking front and rear differentials.
This refurbished and modified 1991 Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New Jersey title.
Highlights
Reimagined Wolf G-Wagen
Powered by a diesel 2.5L inline-five
Five-speed manual transmission
Dual-range transfer case
Locking front and rear differentials
Refinished in Agave Green
Tan leather interior with green piping and black carpets
Black canvas soft top with folding curtain windows
18” Astherot wheels with Hankook Dynapro AT2 tires
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Fold-down windshield
Frameless doors
Four-seat configuration
Standard interior trim
Military-spec 24V electrical architecture
Factory order codes include:
S30 - Headrest for driver seat
S32 - Headrest for passenger seat
S34 - Headrests in the rear
S53 - Single seat behind driver's seat
S54 - Single seat behind co-driver's seat
S66 - Rear safety belts, official version
V03 - Inner trim in standard color
Modifications
Bare-metal repaint in Agave Green
W463-style front-end conversion
18” Astherot wheels
Hankook Dynapro AT2 tires
Swing-out rear full size spare tire carrier
Custom tan leather upholstery with green piping
Hand-sewn custom canvas soft top
Custom black carpeting throughout
Wood plank flooring in rear cargo area
Apple CarPlay-integrated JVC head unit
Pioneer speakers
Under-dash air-conditioning system
Painted valve cover
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, a frame-off refurbishment was completed and the following work was performed:
Body repainted in Agave Green
Replacement body mounts installed
Engine service work performed
Brake system refurbished
Air conditioning equipment and modern head unit installed
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with use since overhaul completion
Ownership History
The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 2024 and lists Massachusetts and New Jersey registration history.
Included Items
Full size matching spare tire with slip cover
Jerry can carrier
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.