Auction ended.

Modified 1991 Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf 5-Speed

Bid to $70,000 on 07/06/26
Result
Modified 1991 Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf 5-Speed
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Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 6:17 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDB46140117071980
Mileage indicated38,800 Kilometers TMU
LocationMoonachie, New Jersey
EngineDiesel 2.5L Inline-Five
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSUV, Convertible
Exterior colorAgave Green
Interior colorTan/Black
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class was engineered as a rugged and highly capable off-road vehicle designed to fulfill specific military and commercial niches. One of the most versatile was the 250GD, a model largely known as the "Wolf," which was built over a short run in the early 1990s in short- and long-wheelbase configurations based on the W461 utility-oriented version of the G-Wagen. These open-top G-Wagens were intended for use in areas where maneuverability was critical. Moreover, they feature functional fold-down windshields and frameless windows that give them a distinct look.

This '91 250GD Wolf reportedly underwent a cosmetic and mechanical overhaul, during which the body was reportedly removed from the frame, stripped to bare metal, and refinished in Agave Green. The build incorporates a W463-style front fascia for a distinctive appearance, while the interior has been modified with custom materials and modern conveniences. Power comes from a diesel 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission, a dual-range transfer case, and locking front and rear differentials.

This refurbished and modified 1991 Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

  • Reimagined Wolf G-Wagen

  • Powered by a diesel 2.5L inline-five

  • Five-speed manual transmission

  • Dual-range transfer case

  • Locking front and rear differentials

  • Refinished in Agave Green

  • Tan leather interior with green piping and black carpets

  • Black canvas soft top with folding curtain windows

  • 18” Astherot wheels with Hankook Dynapro AT2 tires

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Fold-down windshield

  • Frameless doors

  • Four-seat configuration

  • Standard interior trim

  • Military-spec 24V electrical architecture

  • Factory order codes include:

    • S30 - Headrest for driver seat

    • S32 - Headrest for passenger seat

    • S34 - Headrests in the rear

    • S53 - Single seat behind driver's seat

    • S54 - Single seat behind co-driver's seat

    • S66 - Rear safety belts, official version

    • V03 - Inner trim in standard color

Modifications

  • Bare-metal repaint in Agave Green

  • W463-style front-end conversion

  • 18” Astherot wheels

  • Hankook Dynapro AT2 tires

  • Swing-out rear full size spare tire carrier

  • Custom tan leather upholstery with green piping

  • Hand-sewn custom canvas soft top

  • Custom black carpeting throughout

  • Wood plank flooring in rear cargo area

  • Apple CarPlay-integrated JVC head unit

  • Pioneer speakers

  • Under-dash air-conditioning system

  • Painted valve cover

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, a frame-off refurbishment was completed and the following work was performed:

  • Body repainted in Agave Green

  • Replacement body mounts installed

  • Engine service work performed

  • Brake system refurbished

  • Air conditioning equipment and modern head unit installed

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with use since overhaul completion

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 2024 and lists Massachusetts and New Jersey registration history.

Included Items

  • Full size matching spare tire with slip cover

  • Jerry can carrier

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 1991 Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf 5-Speed

Last bid
GK_9yb7kb
GK_9yb7kb
$70,000
Seller
VantageAuto
VantageAuto
EndedJul 06, 2026 at 6:17 PM UTC
Bids32
Views5,653

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GK_9yb7kb
Jul 6 at 6:11 PM
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