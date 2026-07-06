1991 Mercedes-Benz 300SL
Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 6:23 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
The R129-generation Mercedes-Benz SL-Class roadster was a revelation. That's not to say that its R107-generation predecessor was anything but a world-class automobile, but the R129 was such an enormous leap forward that it set the German automaker down a totally different path. The Bruno Sacco-penned SL wore crisp, sharp exterior lines, with integrated bumpers and sealed-beam lighting more in line with the 21st century than the 1990s. Inside, the new roadster had a sleek, organized cabin with top-notch materials and high-end switchgear that helped define its hefty price tag.
The 300SL made use of the proven M103-generation inline-six, a relatively light engine that typically powered the rear wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission.
This R129 300SL has been registered in Oklahoma since new. Finished in black with contrasting gray cladding over a gray leather interior, the car features automatic climate control and an Alpine head unit. It now shows just over 70,000 miles.
Service to this first-year R129 is reported to have included an overhaul of the automatic transmission, replacement of the head gasket, radiator, and belt tensioner, and repairs to the convertible top including repair of the hydraulic system.
This 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300SL is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Oklahoma title.
Highlights
First-year R129 SL Roadster
3.0L inline-six
Largely unmodified
Reported head gasket replacement
Reported transmission overhaul
Factory Equipment
3.0L inline-six
Four-speed automatic transmission
16" alloy wheels
Leather upholstery
Power-adjustable seats
Automatic climate control
Modifications
Alpine cassette stereo
Servicing
The seller reports the following that the following servicing has been performed:
Head gasket replacement
Radiator replacement
Belt tensioner replacement
Transmission overhaul
OVP regulator replacement
Soft-top repairs including overhaul of the hydraulic rams
Replacement of wiper components
Known Flaws
Wear on convertible top
Wear on leather upholstery and steering wheel
Carpeting stains
Wear on wood trim
Ownership History
The clean CARFAX Vehicle History lists Oklahoma registration history since 1990.
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