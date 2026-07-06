Description

The R129-generation Mercedes-Benz SL-Class roadster was a revelation. That's not to say that its R107-generation predecessor was anything but a world-class automobile, but the R129 was such an enormous leap forward that it set the German automaker down a totally different path. The Bruno Sacco-penned SL wore crisp, sharp exterior lines, with integrated bumpers and sealed-beam lighting more in line with the 21st century than the 1990s. Inside, the new roadster had a sleek, organized cabin with top-notch materials and high-end switchgear that helped define its hefty price tag.

The 300SL made use of the proven M103-generation inline-six, a relatively light engine that typically powered the rear wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission.

This R129 300SL has been registered in Oklahoma since new. Finished in black with contrasting gray cladding over a gray leather interior, the car features automatic climate control and an Alpine head unit. It now shows just over 70,000 miles.

Service to this first-year R129 is reported to have included an overhaul of the automatic transmission, replacement of the head gasket, radiator, and belt tensioner, and repairs to the convertible top including repair of the hydraulic system.

This 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300SL is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Oklahoma title.

Highlights

First-year R129 SL Roadster

3.0L inline-six

Largely unmodified

Reported head gasket replacement

Reported transmission overhaul

Factory Equipment

3.0L inline-six

Four-speed automatic transmission

16" alloy wheels

Leather upholstery

Power-adjustable seats

Automatic climate control

Modifications

Alpine cassette stereo

Servicing

The seller reports the following that the following servicing has been performed:

Head gasket replacement

Radiator replacement

Belt tensioner replacement

Transmission overhaul

OVP regulator replacement

Soft-top repairs including overhaul of the hydraulic rams

Replacement of wiper components

Known Flaws

Wear on convertible top

Wear on leather upholstery and steering wheel

Carpeting stains

Wear on wood trim

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History lists Oklahoma registration history since 1990.