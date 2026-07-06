Auction ended.

1991 Mercedes-Benz 300SL

Sold for on 07/06/26
Result
1991 Mercedes-Benz 300SL
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (47)

Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 6:23 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDBFA61E3MF023696
Mileage indicated70,200 Miles
LocationOklahoma City, Oklahoma
Engine3.0L Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote

Description

The R129-generation Mercedes-Benz SL-Class roadster was a revelation. That's not to say that its R107-generation predecessor was anything but a world-class automobile, but the R129 was such an enormous leap forward that it set the German automaker down a totally different path. The Bruno Sacco-penned SL wore crisp, sharp exterior lines, with integrated bumpers and sealed-beam lighting more in line with the 21st century than the 1990s. Inside, the new roadster had a sleek, organized cabin with top-notch materials and high-end switchgear that helped define its hefty price tag.

The 300SL made use of the proven M103-generation inline-six, a relatively light engine that typically powered the rear wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission.

This R129 300SL has been registered in Oklahoma since new. Finished in black with contrasting gray cladding over a gray leather interior, the car features automatic climate control and an Alpine head unit. It now shows just over 70,000 miles.

Service to this first-year R129 is reported to have included an overhaul of the automatic transmission, replacement of the head gasket, radiator, and belt tensioner, and repairs to the convertible top including repair of the hydraulic system.

This 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300SL is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Oklahoma title.

Highlights

  • First-year R129 SL Roadster

  • 3.0L inline-six

  • Largely unmodified

  • Reported head gasket replacement

  • Reported transmission overhaul

Factory Equipment

  • 3.0L inline-six

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • 16" alloy wheels

  • Leather upholstery

  • Power-adjustable seats

  • Automatic climate control

Modifications

  • Alpine cassette stereo

Servicing

The seller reports the following that the following servicing has been performed:

  • Head gasket replacement

  • Radiator replacement

  • Belt tensioner replacement

  • Transmission overhaul

  • OVP regulator replacement

  • Soft-top repairs including overhaul of the hydraulic rams

  • Replacement of wiper components

Known Flaws

  • Wear on convertible top

  • Wear on leather upholstery and steering wheel

  • Carpeting stains

  • Wear on wood trim

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History lists Oklahoma registration history since 1990.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1991 Mercedes-Benz 300SL

Sold to
Stevito1
Stevito1
$6,500
Seller
VintageOK
VintageOK
EndedJul 06, 2026 at 6:23 PM UTC
Bids19
Views5,665

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Stevito1's avatar
Stevito1
Jul 6 at 6:21 PM
$6,000bid placed 
356outlaw's avatar
356outlaw
Jul 6 at 6:20 PM
$5,750bid placed 
Stevito1's avatar
Stevito1
Jul 6 at 6:19 PM
$5,500bid placed 
356outlaw's avatar
356outlaw
Jul 6 at 6:18 PM
$5,250bid placed 
Stevito1's avatar
Stevito1
Jul 6 at 6:16 PM
$5,000bid placed 
356outlaw's avatar
356outlaw
Jul 6 at 6:14 PM
$4,788bid placed 
Stevito1's avatar
Stevito1
Jul 6 at 6:07 PM
$4,688bid placed 
356outlaw's avatar
356outlaw
Jul 6 at 5:55 PM
$4,588bid placed 
67L88's avatar
67L88
Jul 6 at 5:28 PM
$4,488bid placed 
Donn1123's avatar
Donn1123
Jul 6 at 5:24 PM
$4,350bid placed 
67L88's avatar
67L88
Jul 6 at 3:39 PM
$4,250bid placed 
BDMB2023's avatar
BDMB2023
Jul 6 at 1:44 PM
$4,150bid placed 
OShar's avatar
OShar
Jul 6 at 2:33 AM
$4,000bid placed 
67L88's avatar
67L88
Jul 5 at 11:48 AM
$3,900bid placed 
BrandonBretl's avatar
BrandonBretl
Jul 2 at 6:51 PM
$3,800bid placed 
JackStoffel_vz8h's avatar
JackStoffel_vz8h
Jun 30 at 9:49 PM
$3,678bid placed 
Jeff_Kelley's avatar
Jeff_Kelley
Jun 30 at 4:16 PM
$3,500bid placed 
JackStoffel_vz8h's avatar
JackStoffel_vz8h
Jun 26 at 8:51 PM
$3,123bid placed 
Donn1123's avatar
Donn1123
Jun 23 at 2:59 PM
$3,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026