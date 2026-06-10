Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The one-year-only 1991 Mazda MX‑5 Miata Special Edition celebrated the model’s runaway success with a touch of classic European flair.

Limited to roughly 4,000 units in the United States, it paid subtle homage to British roadsters that inspired the Miata’s original design. Finished in deep British Racing Green paint, each car featured a tan leather interior, matching soft top, and Nardi wood shift knob and hand brake handle, lending a refined, upscale character to the lightweight sports car.

In addition, this ’91 Miata comes with a body-colored hardtop, power steering and windows, power disc brakes, limited slip differential, 14” alloy wheels, color-matching mirrors, cruise control, and a Pioneer stereo with CD player, SiriusXM satellite radio tuner, MIXTRAX, and remote control. The sports car is powered by a 1.6-liter inline-four engine, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

This 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition is represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist and is now offered at no reserve with a clean Georgia title.

Highlights

First-ever Miata Special Edition

Fewer than 4,000 built

Finished in British Racing Green with tan soft top

Optional color-matching hardtop

Tan interior with leather bucket seats and trim

1.6L DOHC inline‑four engine

5‑speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Special Edition signature features: British Racing Green paint (only year for U.S. models) Tan interior with leather upholstered bucket seats Nardi wooden shift knob and hand brake handle “Special Edition” badge on dashboard

Power steering, disc brakes, and windows

Limited-slip differential

14” alloy wheels

Color-matching mirrors

Cruise control

Modifications

Air conditioning converted to R134A (blows cold, as noted in the provided photos)

Pioneer stereo and CD player with a SiriusXM satellite radio tuner, MIXTRAX, and remote control

Service & Documentation

January 2025: Changed oil and filter

June 2024: Replaced camshaft position sensor and valve cover gasket Replaced clutch master and slave cylinders Replaced brake rotors and ceramic pads; flushed brake fluid Installed Michelin MXV3-A tires Performed front-end alignment Replaced gauge binnacle Replaced window rollers Installed replacement convertible top Diagnosed/repaired A/C system Changed oil and filter

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Rust in the right side rocker panel, this will be repaired prior to the new owner taking delivery

Paint chips (some have been touched up)

Wear on passenger front wheel

Wear on driver’s wiper arm

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata begins in October 1993 in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, with 20,549 miles showing. The car has been registered in Minnesota, South Carolina, and Georgia.

Included Items

Color-matching hardtop

Square weave floor mats

Factory Miata floor mats

Spare tire with cover and jack

Additional Information

This 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Nardi BRG Edition was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2024. You can view the previous listing here.

The seller states that the air conditioning “blows cold and works as it should.” (Photos in the gallery provided by the seller show the air vent temperatures.)

A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Marvin Waters Phone: 910.315.2918 Email: mwaters@hagerty.com