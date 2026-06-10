Auction ended.

1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 5-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 06/10/26
Result
1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (170)

Ended Jun 10, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJM1NA3512M0232563
Mileage indicated119,800 Miles
LocationSavannah, Georgia
Engine1.6L Inline-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible

Addenda and errata

  • Please note rust has been noted in the right side rocker panel; this will be repaired prior to the new owner taking delivery.

  • Additional service receipts have been added to Additional Documents.

  • Two new YouTube videos have been added.

Video gallery

1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition Overview
Play
1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition Cold Start
Play
1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition System Check
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The one-year-only 1991 Mazda MX‑5 Miata Special Edition celebrated the model’s runaway success with a touch of classic European flair.

Limited to roughly 4,000 units in the United States, it paid subtle homage to British roadsters that inspired the Miata’s original design. Finished in deep British Racing Green paint, each car featured a tan leather interior, matching soft top, and Nardi wood shift knob and hand brake handle, lending a refined, upscale character to the lightweight sports car.

In addition, this ’91 Miata comes with a body-colored hardtop, power steering and windows, power disc brakes, limited slip differential, 14” alloy wheels, color-matching mirrors, cruise control, and a Pioneer stereo with CD player, SiriusXM satellite radio tuner, MIXTRAX, and remote control. The sports car is powered by a 1.6-liter inline-four engine, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

This 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition is represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist and is now offered at no reserve with a clean Georgia title.

Highlights

  • First-ever Miata Special Edition

  • Fewer than 4,000 built

  • Finished in British Racing Green with tan soft top

  • Optional color-matching hardtop

  • Tan interior with leather bucket seats and trim

  • 1.6L DOHC inline‑four engine

  • 5‑speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Special Edition signature features:

    • British Racing Green paint (only year for U.S. models)

    • Tan interior with leather upholstered bucket seats

    • Nardi wooden shift knob and hand brake handle

    • “Special Edition” badge on dashboard

  • Power steering, disc brakes, and windows

  • Limited-slip differential

  • 14” alloy wheels

  • Color-matching mirrors

  • Cruise control

Modifications

  • Air conditioning converted to R134A (blows cold, as noted in the provided photos)

  • Pioneer stereo and CD player with a SiriusXM satellite radio tuner, MIXTRAX, and remote control

Service & Documentation

  • January 2025:

    • Changed oil and filter

  • June 2024:

    • Replaced camshaft position sensor and valve cover gasket

    • Replaced clutch master and slave cylinders

    • Replaced brake rotors and ceramic pads; flushed brake fluid

    • Installed Michelin MXV3-A tires

    • Performed front-end alignment

    • Replaced gauge binnacle

    • Replaced window rollers

    • Installed replacement convertible top

    • Diagnosed/repaired A/C system

    • Changed oil and filter

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Rust in the right side rocker panel, this will be repaired prior to the new owner taking delivery

  • Paint chips (some have been touched up)

  • Wear on passenger front wheel

  • Wear on driver’s wiper arm

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata begins in October 1993 in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, with 20,549 miles showing. The car has been registered in Minnesota, South Carolina, and Georgia.

Included Items

  • Color-matching hardtop

  • Square weave floor mats

  • Factory Miata floor mats

  • Spare tire with cover and jack

Additional Information

This 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Nardi BRG Edition was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2024. You can view the previous listing here.

The seller states that the air conditioning “blows cold and works as it should.” (Photos in the gallery provided by the seller show the air vent temperatures.)

A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Marvin Waters Phone: 910.315.2918 Email: mwaters@hagerty.com

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata

1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Service Receipts

Service Receipts 2: 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 5-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
KevinBrown_ku5z
KevinBrown_ku5z
$12,573
Seller
Swiftmotoring
Swiftmotoring
EndedJun 10, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids25
Views15,534
Bids
KevinBrown_ku5z's avatar
KevinBrown_ku5z
Jun 10 at 6:28 PM
$11,750bid placed 
Sforza's avatar
Sforza
Jun 10 at 6:27 PM
$11,500bid placed 
KevinBrown_ku5z's avatar
KevinBrown_ku5z
Jun 10 at 6:25 PM
$11,250bid placed 
Sforza's avatar
Sforza
Jun 10 at 6:24 PM
$11,000bid placed 
Gordon-217cjzcb's avatar
Gordon-217cjzcb
Jun 10 at 6:23 PM
$10,750bid placed 

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