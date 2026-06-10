1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition 5-Speed
Ended Jun 10, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Addenda and errata
Please note rust has been noted in the right side rocker panel; this will be repaired prior to the new owner taking delivery.
Additional service receipts have been added to Additional Documents.
Two new YouTube videos have been added.
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The one-year-only 1991 Mazda MX‑5 Miata Special Edition celebrated the model’s runaway success with a touch of classic European flair.
Limited to roughly 4,000 units in the United States, it paid subtle homage to British roadsters that inspired the Miata’s original design. Finished in deep British Racing Green paint, each car featured a tan leather interior, matching soft top, and Nardi wood shift knob and hand brake handle, lending a refined, upscale character to the lightweight sports car.
In addition, this ’91 Miata comes with a body-colored hardtop, power steering and windows, power disc brakes, limited slip differential, 14” alloy wheels, color-matching mirrors, cruise control, and a Pioneer stereo with CD player, SiriusXM satellite radio tuner, MIXTRAX, and remote control. The sports car is powered by a 1.6-liter inline-four engine, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.
This 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition is represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist and is now offered at no reserve with a clean Georgia title.
Highlights
First-ever Miata Special Edition
Fewer than 4,000 built
Finished in British Racing Green with tan soft top
Optional color-matching hardtop
Tan interior with leather bucket seats and trim
1.6L DOHC inline‑four engine
5‑speed manual transmission
Factory Equipment
Special Edition signature features:
British Racing Green paint (only year for U.S. models)
Tan interior with leather upholstered bucket seats
Nardi wooden shift knob and hand brake handle
“Special Edition” badge on dashboard
Power steering, disc brakes, and windows
Limited-slip differential
14” alloy wheels
Color-matching mirrors
Cruise control
Modifications
Air conditioning converted to R134A (blows cold, as noted in the provided photos)
Pioneer stereo and CD player with a SiriusXM satellite radio tuner, MIXTRAX, and remote control
Service & Documentation
January 2025:
Changed oil and filter
June 2024:
Replaced camshaft position sensor and valve cover gasket
Replaced clutch master and slave cylinders
Replaced brake rotors and ceramic pads; flushed brake fluid
Installed Michelin MXV3-A tires
Performed front-end alignment
Replaced gauge binnacle
Replaced window rollers
Installed replacement convertible top
Diagnosed/repaired A/C system
Changed oil and filter
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Rust in the right side rocker panel, this will be repaired prior to the new owner taking delivery
Paint chips (some have been touched up)
Wear on passenger front wheel
Wear on driver’s wiper arm
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata begins in October 1993 in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, with 20,549 miles showing. The car has been registered in Minnesota, South Carolina, and Georgia.
Included Items
Color-matching hardtop
Square weave floor mats
Factory Miata floor mats
Spare tire with cover and jack
Additional Information
This 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Nardi BRG Edition was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2024. You can view the previous listing here.
The seller states that the air conditioning “blows cold and works as it should.” (Photos in the gallery provided by the seller show the air vent temperatures.)
A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Marvin Waters Phone: 910.315.2918 Email: mwaters@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.