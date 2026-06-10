Auction ended.

32k-Mile 1991 BMW 850i Dinan Twin Turbo

Bid to $40,719 on 06/10/26
Result
32k-Mile 1991 BMW 850i Dinan Twin Turbo
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Ended Jun 10, 2026 at 6:06 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWBAEG2312MCB72651
Mileage indicated32,200 Miles
LocationMount Kisco, New York
EngineDinan Twin‑Turbocharged 5.0L V12
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe

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Driving Video - 1991 BMW 850i Dinan Twin-Turbocharged
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Description

One of the most ambitious grand tourers of its era, the E31-generation BMW 8-Series debuted in the early 1990s as a technological and engineering flagship, pairing sleek pillarless coupe styling with a rigid chassis and near-50/50 weight distribution. Beneath its long, sculpted hood, the 850i featured BMW’s M70 V12, delivering smooth power through a refined grand touring platform equipped with multi-link rear suspension, advanced traction systems, and powerful four-wheel disc brakes.

Innovations such as drive-by-wire throttle, electronically controlled chassis systems, and integrated onboard diagnostics underscored its forward-thinking design, positioning the 8-Series at the forefront of performance luxury engineering. These attributes have since cemented the E31 as a modern classic—an engineering showcase blending high-speed refinement, advanced packaging, and understated styling continues to resonate with Radwood-era enthusiasts and collectors alike.

This 1991 BMW 850i was sold new in Oregon and shortly thereafter sent to Dinan Engineering in Mountain View, California, where its 5.0-liter V12 was modified with a twin‑turbocharging system. Additional Dinan modifications include Stage III suspension with camber plates, a limited-slip differential, a free-flow exhaust system, and a high-stall torque converter for the factory automatic transmission.

Finished in Calypso Red Metallic over a beige leather interior, this example shows just over 32,000 miles. Reportedly one of just 42 E31s converted by Dinan to twin-turbo specification, this example is supported by Dinan documentation and partial service records.

This 1991 BMW 850i Dinan Twin Turbo is now offered on dealer consignment in New York with Dinan paperwork, partial service records, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Montana title

Highlights

  • Approximately 32,200 miles shown

  • Reportedly 1 of 42 Dinan twin‑turbo E31 conversions

  • Powered by a Dinan twin‑turbocharged 5.0L V12

  • Dinan high-stall torque converter-equipped 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Calypso Red Metallic over beige leather interior

  • Dinan documentation and partial service records included

Factory Equipment

  • 5.0L M70 V12 engine

  • 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Rear-wheel drive

  • Power-adjustable front seats with driver memory

  • Leather upholstery

  • Automatic climate control

  • Power windows, mirrors, and door locks

  • Cassette player & CD changer in trunk

  • On-board computer

  • Pop-up headlamps

Modifications

  • Dinan twin‑turbocharging system

  • Dinan Stage III suspension with camber plates

  • Dinan limited-slip differential

  • Dinan free-flow exhaust system

  • High-stall torque converter

  • Brembo front brake conversion

  • Staggered 18” Style 37 “M Parallel” wheels

  • Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and supporting documentation, this Dinan-modified 850i has been well-maintained. Dinan modification documentation and service records are included.

Known Imperfections

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • October 2010: Damage reported: minor damage

      • Damage to right front

      • Damage to front

  • Cosmetic wear including worn front BMW roundel and cracked front chin spoiler

  • Wear visible on driver’s seat upholstery

  • Burnt-out pixels in stereo display

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Oregon, California, and Montana registration history.

Included Items

  • Dinan documentation

  • Partial service records

  • Spare tire

  • Tool kit

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1991 BMW 850i

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

32k-Mile 1991 BMW 850i Dinan Twin Turbo

Last bid
Todswim
Todswim
$40,719
Seller
HKMotorcars
HKMotorcars
EndedJun 10, 2026 at 6:06 PM UTC
Bids45
Views26,947
Bids
Todswim's avatar
Todswim
Jun 10 at 6:04 PM
$40,719bid placed 
PCR531's avatar
PCR531
Jun 10 at 6:03 PM
$40,000bid placed 
Todswim's avatar
Todswim
Jun 10 at 6:01 PM
$39,719bid placed 
Regul8t's avatar
Regul8t
Jun 10 at 5:52 PM
$38,850bid placed 
Pbroad's avatar
Pbroad
Jun 10 at 5:51 PM
$37,000bid placed 

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