Description

One of the most ambitious grand tourers of its era, the E31-generation BMW 8-Series debuted in the early 1990s as a technological and engineering flagship, pairing sleek pillarless coupe styling with a rigid chassis and near-50/50 weight distribution. Beneath its long, sculpted hood, the 850i featured BMW’s M70 V12, delivering smooth power through a refined grand touring platform equipped with multi-link rear suspension, advanced traction systems, and powerful four-wheel disc brakes.

Innovations such as drive-by-wire throttle, electronically controlled chassis systems, and integrated onboard diagnostics underscored its forward-thinking design, positioning the 8-Series at the forefront of performance luxury engineering. These attributes have since cemented the E31 as a modern classic—an engineering showcase blending high-speed refinement, advanced packaging, and understated styling continues to resonate with Radwood-era enthusiasts and collectors alike.

This 1991 BMW 850i was sold new in Oregon and shortly thereafter sent to Dinan Engineering in Mountain View, California, where its 5.0-liter V12 was modified with a twin‑turbocharging system. Additional Dinan modifications include Stage III suspension with camber plates, a limited-slip differential, a free-flow exhaust system, and a high-stall torque converter for the factory automatic transmission.

Finished in Calypso Red Metallic over a beige leather interior, this example shows just over 32,000 miles. Reportedly one of just 42 E31s converted by Dinan to twin-turbo specification, this example is supported by Dinan documentation and partial service records.

This 1991 BMW 850i Dinan Twin Turbo is now offered on dealer consignment in New York with Dinan paperwork, partial service records, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Montana title

Highlights

Approximately 32,200 miles shown

Reportedly 1 of 42 Dinan twin‑turbo E31 conversions

Powered by a Dinan twin‑turbocharged 5.0L V12

Dinan high-stall torque converter-equipped 4-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Calypso Red Metallic over beige leather interior

Dinan documentation and partial service records included

Factory Equipment

5.0L M70 V12 engine

4-speed automatic transmission

Rear-wheel drive

Power-adjustable front seats with driver memory

Leather upholstery

Automatic climate control

Power windows, mirrors, and door locks

Cassette player & CD changer in trunk

On-board computer

Pop-up headlamps

Modifications

Dinan twin‑turbocharging system

Dinan Stage III suspension with camber plates

Dinan limited-slip differential

Dinan free-flow exhaust system

High-stall torque converter

Brembo front brake conversion

Staggered 18” Style 37 “M Parallel” wheels

Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and supporting documentation, this Dinan-modified 850i has been well-maintained. Dinan modification documentation and service records are included.

Known Imperfections

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): October 2010: Damage reported: minor damage Damage to right front Damage to front

Cosmetic wear including worn front BMW roundel and cracked front chin spoiler

Wear visible on driver’s seat upholstery

Burnt-out pixels in stereo display

Ownership History

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Oregon, California, and Montana registration history.

Included Items