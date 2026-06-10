32k-Mile 1991 BMW 850i Dinan Twin Turbo
Ended Jun 10, 2026 at 6:06 PM UTC
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Description
One of the most ambitious grand tourers of its era, the E31-generation BMW 8-Series debuted in the early 1990s as a technological and engineering flagship, pairing sleek pillarless coupe styling with a rigid chassis and near-50/50 weight distribution. Beneath its long, sculpted hood, the 850i featured BMW’s M70 V12, delivering smooth power through a refined grand touring platform equipped with multi-link rear suspension, advanced traction systems, and powerful four-wheel disc brakes.
Innovations such as drive-by-wire throttle, electronically controlled chassis systems, and integrated onboard diagnostics underscored its forward-thinking design, positioning the 8-Series at the forefront of performance luxury engineering. These attributes have since cemented the E31 as a modern classic—an engineering showcase blending high-speed refinement, advanced packaging, and understated styling continues to resonate with Radwood-era enthusiasts and collectors alike.
This 1991 BMW 850i was sold new in Oregon and shortly thereafter sent to Dinan Engineering in Mountain View, California, where its 5.0-liter V12 was modified with a twin‑turbocharging system. Additional Dinan modifications include Stage III suspension with camber plates, a limited-slip differential, a free-flow exhaust system, and a high-stall torque converter for the factory automatic transmission.
Finished in Calypso Red Metallic over a beige leather interior, this example shows just over 32,000 miles. Reportedly one of just 42 E31s converted by Dinan to twin-turbo specification, this example is supported by Dinan documentation and partial service records.
This 1991 BMW 850i Dinan Twin Turbo is now offered on dealer consignment in New York with Dinan paperwork, partial service records, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Montana title
Highlights
Approximately 32,200 miles shown
Reportedly 1 of 42 Dinan twin‑turbo E31 conversions
Powered by a Dinan twin‑turbocharged 5.0L V12
Dinan high-stall torque converter-equipped 4-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Calypso Red Metallic over beige leather interior
Dinan documentation and partial service records included
Factory Equipment
5.0L M70 V12 engine
4-speed automatic transmission
Rear-wheel drive
Power-adjustable front seats with driver memory
Leather upholstery
Automatic climate control
Power windows, mirrors, and door locks
Cassette player & CD changer in trunk
On-board computer
Pop-up headlamps
Modifications
Dinan twin‑turbocharging system
Dinan Stage III suspension with camber plates
Dinan limited-slip differential
Dinan free-flow exhaust system
High-stall torque converter
Brembo front brake conversion
Staggered 18” Style 37 “M Parallel” wheels
Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and supporting documentation, this Dinan-modified 850i has been well-maintained. Dinan modification documentation and service records are included.
Known Imperfections
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
October 2010: Damage reported: minor damage
Damage to right front
Damage to front
Cosmetic wear including worn front BMW roundel and cracked front chin spoiler
Wear visible on driver’s seat upholstery
Burnt-out pixels in stereo display
Ownership History
The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Oregon, California, and Montana registration history.
Included Items
Dinan documentation
Partial service records
Spare tire
Tool kit
Additional documents
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