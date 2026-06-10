Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Beautiful, capable, and desirable are terms rarely used for a car assembled by committee. Yet three manufacturers put their collective hands on the 1990 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet — and the result was one of the world’s most impressive convertible sports cars.

Porsche, Audi, and ASC did a highly choreographed dance to build the 944 S2 Cabrio. Production began with Audi forming the voluptuous body. Next, the car was shipped to Germany’s ASC, where the roof was cut off in preparation for a power soft top, and the chassis was reinforced. Back to Audi for the Porsche drivetrain install, then finally to ASC for unique rear fenders and rear deck, plus a windshield 2.4 inches shorter than the coupe’s. The result was a stunning Porsche drop top with a classic speedster look and a solid, rattle-free driving experience.

And the 944 S2’s 3.0L four cylinder was equally enthralling, utilizing fuel injection, dual overhead cams, and four valves per cylinder to make 208 horsepower at a screaming 5800 rpm. Backed by a five-speed manual trans, a fully independent suspension, and four-wheel disc brakes, the 944 S2 Cabrio was heavy on acceleration and light around curves. After 730 leak-proof miles and a 6-second 0–60 run, Car and Driver concluded, “The 944 S2 Cabriolet is one of the world’s great sports cars, agile and aggressive, handsome and well built. A real Deutsch treat.”

This example is finished in Crystal Silver Metallic, with a Black convertible top and Black upholstery. It has been optioned with electric comfort seats, cruise control, anti-theft, and air conditioning, and shows just under 72,000 original miles. Only 1,824 were built for the U.S. market, making it exceedingly rare. More than $12k was spent in the last two years to prepare it for sale. And this car is both a 2024 Werks Reunion 924/944/968/928 class winner, and a 2024 Radwood Amelia Island award winner.

This 1990 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with owner’s manuals, service records, convertible top tools, a Black tonneau cover, the original Porsche air compressor, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Georgia title.

Highlights

1 of only 1,824 1990 944 S2 Cabriolets built for the U.S. market

Unique Cabriolet styling

More than $12k spent in last two years to prepare it for sale

Finished in (LY7T) Crystal Silver Metallic with Black upholstery

Power black convertible top

16” wheels now wearing Michelin Pilot Sport All Season tires

3.0L water-cooled inline four cylinder factory rated when new at 208 hp and 207 lb-ft of torque

5-speed manual transmission

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Cabrio styling includes lower, sleeker windshield and unique rear fenders and deck

Optional electric comfort seats, cruise control, air conditioning, and anti-theft system

Reinforced chassis with dual crossmembers and buttressed rocker sills and door jambs

Strut front, trailing arm rear independent suspension

Four-wheel disc brakes

94” wheelbase and 168” body

Modifications

Continental head unit

Stainless steel Dansk Sport Exhaust system

Rear wheels have spacers and longer wheel studs

Servicing & Documentation

Service records from 2005–2025, please see Additional Documents for details

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Paint chips on body

Scuffs on chin spoiler

Body molding is faded and shows wear

Passenger side seat cushion stitching loose

Power door locks inoperable

Power top converted to manual operation

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Illinois, Florida, Virginia, and now Georgia.

Included Items

Owner’s manuals

Convertible top tools

Black tonneau cover

Porsche air compressor

Original Blaupunkt head unit

Service records from 2005–2025

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Marvin Waters Phone: 910.315.2918 Email: mwaters@hagerty.com