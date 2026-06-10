Auction ended.

1990 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet

No reserve
Sold for on 06/10/26
Result
1990 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet
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All photos (203)

Ended Jun 10, 2026 at 6:39 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWP0CB294XLN481018
Mileage indicated72,000 Miles
LocationSavannah, Georgia
Engine3.0L Inline Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible

Addenda and errata

  • Two new YouTube videos have been added.

Video gallery

1990 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet Overview
Play
1990 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet Cold Start
Play
1990 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet System Check
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Beautiful, capable, and desirable are terms rarely used for a car assembled by committee. Yet three manufacturers put their collective hands on the 1990 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet — and the result was one of the world’s most impressive convertible sports cars.

Porsche, Audi, and ASC did a highly choreographed dance to build the 944 S2 Cabrio. Production began with Audi forming the voluptuous body. Next, the car was shipped to Germany’s ASC, where the roof was cut off in preparation for a power soft top, and the chassis was reinforced. Back to Audi for the Porsche drivetrain install, then finally to ASC for unique rear fenders and rear deck, plus a windshield 2.4 inches shorter than the coupe’s. The result was a stunning Porsche drop top with a classic speedster look and a solid, rattle-free driving experience.

And the 944 S2’s 3.0L four cylinder was equally enthralling, utilizing fuel injection, dual overhead cams, and four valves per cylinder to make 208 horsepower at a screaming 5800 rpm. Backed by a five-speed manual trans, a fully independent suspension, and four-wheel disc brakes, the 944 S2 Cabrio was heavy on acceleration and light around curves. After 730 leak-proof miles and a 6-second 0–60 run, Car and Driver concluded, “The 944 S2 Cabriolet is one of the world’s great sports cars, agile and aggressive, handsome and well built. A real Deutsch treat.”

This example is finished in Crystal Silver Metallic, with a Black convertible top and Black upholstery. It has been optioned with electric comfort seats, cruise control, anti-theft, and air conditioning, and shows just under 72,000 original miles. Only 1,824 were built for the U.S. market, making it exceedingly rare. More than $12k was spent in the last two years to prepare it for sale. And this car is both a 2024 Werks Reunion 924/944/968/928 class winner, and a 2024 Radwood Amelia Island award winner.

This 1990 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with owner’s manuals, service records, convertible top tools, a Black tonneau cover, the original Porsche air compressor, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Georgia title.

Highlights

  • 1 of only 1,824 1990 944 S2 Cabriolets built for the U.S. market

  • Unique Cabriolet styling

  • More than $12k spent in last two years to prepare it for sale

  • Finished in (LY7T) Crystal Silver Metallic with Black upholstery

  • Power black convertible top

  • 16” wheels now wearing Michelin Pilot Sport All Season tires

  • 3.0L water-cooled inline four cylinder factory rated when new at 208 hp and 207 lb-ft of torque

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Cabrio styling includes lower, sleeker windshield and unique rear fenders and deck

  • Optional electric comfort seats, cruise control, air conditioning, and anti-theft system

  • Reinforced chassis with dual crossmembers and buttressed rocker sills and door jambs

  • Strut front, trailing arm rear independent suspension

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • 94” wheelbase and 168” body

Modifications

  • Continental head unit

  • Stainless steel Dansk Sport Exhaust system

  • Rear wheels have spacers and longer wheel studs

Servicing & Documentation

  • Service records from 2005–2025, please see Additional Documents for details

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips on body

  • Scuffs on chin spoiler

  • Body molding is faded and shows wear

  • Passenger side seat cushion stitching loose

  • Power door locks inoperable

  • Power top converted to manual operation

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Illinois, Florida, Virginia, and now Georgia.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manuals

  • Convertible top tools

  • Black tonneau cover

  • Porsche air compressor

  • Original Blaupunkt head unit

  • Service records from 2005–2025

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Marvin Waters Phone: 910.315.2918 Email: mwaters@hagerty.com

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report 1990 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet

1990 944 S2 Cabrio Service Records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1990 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet · No reserve

Sold to
EUROASIAN_Bob
EUROASIAN_Bob
$16,318
Seller
Swiftmotoring
Swiftmotoring
EndedJun 10, 2026 at 6:39 PM UTC
Bids18
Views9,582
Bids
EUROASIAN_Bob's avatar
EUROASIAN_Bob
Jun 10 at 6:37 PM
$15,250bid placed 
EMG01's avatar
EMG01
Jun 10 at 6:36 PM
$15,000bid placed 
EUROASIAN_Bob's avatar
EUROASIAN_Bob
Jun 10 at 6:35 PM
$14,750bid placed 
EMG01's avatar
EMG01
Jun 10 at 6:35 PM
$14,500bid placed 
gs_2lsn8k's avatar
gs_2lsn8k
Jun 10 at 6:34 PM
$14,250bid placed 

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