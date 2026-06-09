Auction ended.

1989 Porsche 944 Turbo Track Car

No reserve
Sold for on 06/09/26
Result
1989 Porsche 944 Turbo Track Car
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (124)

Ended Jun 09, 2026 at 6:08 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWP0AA2956KN150809
Mileage indicated63,600 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
EngineTurbocharged 2.5L Inline-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe

Video gallery

1989 Porsche 944 Pulling Out
Play
1989 Porsche 944 Open Walk Around
Play
1989 Porsche 944 Exterior Walk Around
Play
1989 Porsche 944 Interior Walk Around
Play
1989 Porsche 944 Close Up Walk Around
Play
1989 Porsche 944 Start Up & Driving
All videos (7)

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced as the performance pinnacle of Porsche’s front-mounted four-cylinder, transaxle-era lineup, the 944 Turbo (951) blended forced-induction power with near-perfect weight distribution, making it one of the most balanced and rewarding driver’s cars of its time. By 1989, the final year of production, the 944 Turbo had evolved into a highly capable platform, lending its predictable handling and durable drivetrain a favorite among amateur racers and club competitors.

This 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo has been prepared for track duty and configured to compete in Porsche Club of America SP3-class racing. Finished in gold but now covered by a Rothmans-inspired white and blue wrap (removable vinyl), it is powered by a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four paired with a five-speed manual transaxle. This example features a comprehensive list of performance and safety upgrades including MOTON three-way coilovers, a roll cage, and other interior modifications installed with track use in mind.

This track-prepped 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a PCA logbook, spare parts, a car cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

  • Showing approximately 63,600 miles

  • Track-prepared 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo (951)

  • Built to Porsche Club of America SP3-class specifications

  • Powered by a turbocharged 2.5L inline-four

  • 5-speed manual transaxle with limited-slip differential

  • Extensive suspension, braking, and chassis upgrades

  • Full roll cage and race-prepped interior

  • Rothmans-inspired vinyl livery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 2.5L turbocharged inline-four engine

  • Rear-wheel drive transaxle layout

  • 5-speed manual transmission

Modifications

  • Powertrain:

    • ECU chip tune

    • Clubgate wastegate

    • Aftermarket throttle position sensor

    • K&N air filter

    • Odyssey lightweight battery with remote disconnect

    • Catalytic converter removed

    • 3-inch custom exhaust system

  • Wheels and Brakes:

    • 17" BRAID Serie 6 FR wheels (recently purchased)

    • Extended wheel studs with open-ended lug nuts

    • M030 brake package

    • GT3-style brake cooling scoops

    • Motul RBF600 brake fluid

  • Suspension and Chassis:

    • MOTON 3-way adjustable coilover suspension

    • Hypercoils springs

    • Billet control arms

    • Wrightwood Racing “Charlie Arms” front suspension

    • Wrightwood Racing camber plates

    • Kokeln front and rear anti-roll bars

    • Weltmeister strut tower brace

    • Quick-ratio steering rack

    • Jacking bars under rocker panels

  • Exterior:

    • Rothmans-inspired vinyl wrap with sponsor graphics

    • GOODAero Raptor rear wing

    • Front splitter and air dam

    • Fiberglass hood

    • Plexiglass windshield and hatch

    • Tow hooks front and rear

    • Cooling modifications to front fascia

    • Manual headlight conversion

  • Interior:

    • Recaro Profi racing seats

    • Full roll cage

    • Rennline Track Mats

    • Stripped interior and gutted doors

    • MOMO steering wheel with quick-release hub

    • MOMO Motorsport shifter

    • Sabelt driver harness and Corbeau passenger harness

    • Wide-view mirror and window net

    • 35 psi boost gauge

    • Shift light

    • Amerex fire extinguisher

    • Traqmate data acquisition system

    • VDO engine-hour meter

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Replacement of engine air filter, distributor cap, and rotor

  • Fuel system service including pump, filter, and fuel lines

  • Replacement of brakes, engine mounts, and tires

  • Brake fluid flush and cap replacement

  • Power steering line replacement

  • Replacement seat belts fitted

Known Imperfections

  • Passenger-side quarter panel shows evidence of prior repair

  • General cosmetic blemishes consistent with track use

  • Wrinkling present in areas of vinyl wrap

  • Interior wear on high-contact surfaces

  • Cracked passenger-side taillight lens

  • Battery voltage gauge inoperative

  • Cracked front turn signal lens

  • Missing glove box door stop

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1995 and lists registration history in Ohio and Michigan.

The seller acquired this 944 Turbo in April 2023. The car has since been further prepared for track use under current ownership.

Included Items

  • Porsche Club of America log book

  • 944 historic license plates

  • Assorted spare parts

  • Two sets of keys

  • Car cover

Additional Information

The Michigan title is listed as a duplicate.

For additional photos and more detailed information, please refer to this expanded gallery and accompanying blog post.

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1989 Porsche 944 Turbo Track Car · No reserve

Sold to
NUFFZED
NUFFZED
$19,208
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedJun 09, 2026 at 6:08 PM UTC
Bids16
Views11,645
Bids
NUFFZED's avatar
NUFFZED
Jun 9 at 6:06 PM
$17,951bid placed 
HankRutledge_yzar's avatar
HankRutledge_yzar
Jun 9 at 6:04 PM
$16,750bid placed 
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf's avatar
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf
Jun 9 at 6:03 PM
$16,500bid placed 
NUFFZED's avatar
NUFFZED
Jun 9 at 6:03 PM
$15,951bid placed 
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf's avatar
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf
Jun 9 at 6:02 PM
$15,000bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026