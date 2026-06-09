Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced as the performance pinnacle of Porsche’s front-mounted four-cylinder, transaxle-era lineup, the 944 Turbo (951) blended forced-induction power with near-perfect weight distribution, making it one of the most balanced and rewarding driver’s cars of its time. By 1989, the final year of production, the 944 Turbo had evolved into a highly capable platform, lending its predictable handling and durable drivetrain a favorite among amateur racers and club competitors.

This 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo has been prepared for track duty and configured to compete in Porsche Club of America SP3-class racing. Finished in gold but now covered by a Rothmans-inspired white and blue wrap (removable vinyl), it is powered by a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four paired with a five-speed manual transaxle. This example features a comprehensive list of performance and safety upgrades including MOTON three-way coilovers, a roll cage, and other interior modifications installed with track use in mind.

This track-prepped 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a PCA logbook, spare parts, a car cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

Showing approximately 63,600 miles

Track-prepared 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo (951)

Built to Porsche Club of America SP3-class specifications

Powered by a turbocharged 2.5L inline-four

5-speed manual transaxle with limited-slip differential

Extensive suspension, braking, and chassis upgrades

Full roll cage and race-prepped interior

Rothmans-inspired vinyl livery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

2.5L turbocharged inline-four engine

Rear-wheel drive transaxle layout

5-speed manual transmission

Modifications

Powertrain: ECU chip tune Clubgate wastegate Aftermarket throttle position sensor K&N air filter Odyssey lightweight battery with remote disconnect Catalytic converter removed 3-inch custom exhaust system

Wheels and Brakes: 17" BRAID Serie 6 FR wheels (recently purchased) Extended wheel studs with open-ended lug nuts M030 brake package GT3-style brake cooling scoops Motul RBF600 brake fluid

Suspension and Chassis: MOTON 3-way adjustable coilover suspension Hypercoils springs Billet control arms Wrightwood Racing “Charlie Arms” front suspension Wrightwood Racing camber plates Kokeln front and rear anti-roll bars Weltmeister strut tower brace Quick-ratio steering rack Jacking bars under rocker panels

Exterior: Rothmans-inspired vinyl wrap with sponsor graphics GOODAero Raptor rear wing Front splitter and air dam Fiberglass hood Plexiglass windshield and hatch Tow hooks front and rear Cooling modifications to front fascia Manual headlight conversion

Interior: Recaro Profi racing seats Full roll cage Rennline Track Mats Stripped interior and gutted doors MOMO steering wheel with quick-release hub MOMO Motorsport shifter Sabelt driver harness and Corbeau passenger harness Wide-view mirror and window net 35 psi boost gauge Shift light Amerex fire extinguisher Traqmate data acquisition system VDO engine-hour meter



Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Replacement of engine air filter, distributor cap, and rotor

Fuel system service including pump, filter, and fuel lines

Replacement of brakes, engine mounts, and tires

Brake fluid flush and cap replacement

Power steering line replacement

Replacement seat belts fitted

Known Imperfections

Passenger-side quarter panel shows evidence of prior repair

General cosmetic blemishes consistent with track use

Wrinkling present in areas of vinyl wrap

Interior wear on high-contact surfaces

Cracked passenger-side taillight lens

Battery voltage gauge inoperative

Cracked front turn signal lens

Missing glove box door stop

Ownership History

The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1995 and lists registration history in Ohio and Michigan.

The seller acquired this 944 Turbo in April 2023. The car has since been further prepared for track use under current ownership.

Included Items

Porsche Club of America log book

944 historic license plates

Assorted spare parts

Two sets of keys

Car cover

Additional Information

The Michigan title is listed as a duplicate.

For additional photos and more detailed information, please refer to this expanded gallery and accompanying blog post.