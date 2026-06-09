1989 Porsche 944 Turbo Track Car
Ended Jun 09, 2026 at 6:08 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced as the performance pinnacle of Porsche’s front-mounted four-cylinder, transaxle-era lineup, the 944 Turbo (951) blended forced-induction power with near-perfect weight distribution, making it one of the most balanced and rewarding driver’s cars of its time. By 1989, the final year of production, the 944 Turbo had evolved into a highly capable platform, lending its predictable handling and durable drivetrain a favorite among amateur racers and club competitors.
This 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo has been prepared for track duty and configured to compete in Porsche Club of America SP3-class racing. Finished in gold but now covered by a Rothmans-inspired white and blue wrap (removable vinyl), it is powered by a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four paired with a five-speed manual transaxle. This example features a comprehensive list of performance and safety upgrades including MOTON three-way coilovers, a roll cage, and other interior modifications installed with track use in mind.
This track-prepped 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a PCA logbook, spare parts, a car cover, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Michigan title.
Highlights
Showing approximately 63,600 miles
Track-prepared 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo (951)
Built to Porsche Club of America SP3-class specifications
Powered by a turbocharged 2.5L inline-four
5-speed manual transaxle with limited-slip differential
Extensive suspension, braking, and chassis upgrades
Full roll cage and race-prepped interior
Rothmans-inspired vinyl livery
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
2.5L turbocharged inline-four engine
Rear-wheel drive transaxle layout
5-speed manual transmission
Modifications
Powertrain:
ECU chip tune
Clubgate wastegate
Aftermarket throttle position sensor
K&N air filter
Odyssey lightweight battery with remote disconnect
Catalytic converter removed
3-inch custom exhaust system
Wheels and Brakes:
17" BRAID Serie 6 FR wheels (recently purchased)
Extended wheel studs with open-ended lug nuts
M030 brake package
GT3-style brake cooling scoops
Motul RBF600 brake fluid
Suspension and Chassis:
MOTON 3-way adjustable coilover suspension
Hypercoils springs
Billet control arms
Wrightwood Racing “Charlie Arms” front suspension
Wrightwood Racing camber plates
Kokeln front and rear anti-roll bars
Weltmeister strut tower brace
Quick-ratio steering rack
Jacking bars under rocker panels
Exterior:
Rothmans-inspired vinyl wrap with sponsor graphics
GOODAero Raptor rear wing
Front splitter and air dam
Fiberglass hood
Plexiglass windshield and hatch
Tow hooks front and rear
Cooling modifications to front fascia
Manual headlight conversion
Interior:
Recaro Profi racing seats
Full roll cage
Rennline Track Mats
Stripped interior and gutted doors
MOMO steering wheel with quick-release hub
MOMO Motorsport shifter
Sabelt driver harness and Corbeau passenger harness
Wide-view mirror and window net
35 psi boost gauge
Shift light
Amerex fire extinguisher
Traqmate data acquisition system
VDO engine-hour meter
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Replacement of engine air filter, distributor cap, and rotor
Fuel system service including pump, filter, and fuel lines
Replacement of brakes, engine mounts, and tires
Brake fluid flush and cap replacement
Power steering line replacement
Replacement seat belts fitted
Known Imperfections
Passenger-side quarter panel shows evidence of prior repair
General cosmetic blemishes consistent with track use
Wrinkling present in areas of vinyl wrap
Interior wear on high-contact surfaces
Cracked passenger-side taillight lens
Battery voltage gauge inoperative
Cracked front turn signal lens
Missing glove box door stop
Ownership History
The clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1995 and lists registration history in Ohio and Michigan.
The seller acquired this 944 Turbo in April 2023. The car has since been further prepared for track use under current ownership.
Included Items
Porsche Club of America log book
944 historic license plates
Assorted spare parts
Two sets of keys
Car cover
Additional Information
The Michigan title is listed as a duplicate.
For additional photos and more detailed information, please refer to this expanded gallery and accompanying blog post.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.