Description

This car will be available for public preview at the Cincinnati Concours on Sunday, June 14 from 10:00am - 4:00pm located at the Hagerty tent on the Concours lawn.

The 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo stood near the top of Porsche’s front-engine transaxle era, combining a 247-horsepower turbocharged engine with upgraded suspension and 928-derived brakes for highly-rated balance and performance. Regarded as one of the best-balanced front-engine sports cars of its era, its impressive boost-driven performance and everyday usability are a testament to Porsche engineering of the late 1980s.

The '89 944 Turbo built on the previous year's limited-run Turbo S, which featured a 30-hp boost over the standard '88 944 Turbo. Drivers looking for sharper handling could specify the M030 option, which added adjustable Koni shocks, upsized anti-sway bars, and stiffer springs.

Acquired by the current owner in 2019, this 944 Turbo is finished in white and was factory equipped with the M030 package. Now showing just over 138,000 miles, this example features an extensive modification list, including a distinctive, period-style "Pasha" interior with black-and-white fabric inserts.

Servicing said to have been performed is listed below with highlights including an engine overhaul, rebuilt injectors, clutch replacement, a brake service, and more. This 944 Turbo was reportedly repainted in 2025, and it now features a European-style rear bumper, refinished 16” Club Sport wheels, and Turbo decals.

This 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo is now offered in Indiana by the selling dealer with a factory tool roll, spare and jack, a binder of maintenance records, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Texas title.

Highlights

Turbocharged 2.5L inline-four engine

Finished in white with "Turbo" front fender decal

Black and white Pasha interior

Removable sunroof panel

Binder of maintenance records included

Factory Equipment

Turbocharged 2.5L inline-four engine

5-speed manual transaxle with auxiliary cooler

Limited-slip differential

Brembo 4-piston brake calipers with ABS

Forged 16” Club Sport wheels

Pop-up headlights, fog lights

Power windows

The options code sticker lists the following: L90E - ALPINE WHITE PAINT LT - BLACK LEATHER UPHOLSTERY 030 - SPORT GROUP WITH KONI SHOCK ABSORBERS 220 - LOCKING DIFF 40% 383 - SPORT SEAT LEFT ELECTRIC AND VERTICAL ADJUSTABLE 387 - SPORT SEAT RIGHT ELECTRIC AND VERTICAL ADJUSTABLE 454 - CRUISE CONTROL 490 - HiFi SOUND SYSTEM 494 - ADDITIONAL AMPLIFIER 533 - ANTI THEFT DEVICE 573 - AIR CONDITIONING 593 - BOSCH ANTI LOCK - ABS SYSTEM 650 - REMOVABLE SUN ROOF 946 - SEAT COVERS FRONT - LEATHER/LEATHER/LEATHERETTE



Modifications

Lindsey Racing engine wiring harness, DME, and KLR performance tunes

Focus 9 OBD+ DME (adds OBD port)

3-bar fuel pressure regulator

Aluminum single-mass flywheel

Aftermarket 3.5-inch stainless steel exhaust (catalytic converters removed)

991 GT3 RS front springs

KW camber plates

Rear torsion bar adjustment (lowered one tooth)

Cerakoted intake, cam tower, valve cover, and wiper arms

European-style rear bumper

Continental head unit with Bluetooth connectivity

Air conditioning converted to R134a refrigerant

Pasha fabric upholstery inserts

Turbo S badge on liftgate

Servicing

Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Pirelli P Zero tires with 2024 date codes

2026: Interior reupholstered reportedly using genuine Porsche materials

Highlights from the scope-of-work document provided by the seller include (see gallery for full details): Engine Various seals, hoses, and sensors Timing belt service Fuel and oil cooler lines Ignition system components Fuel injectors Transmission Shift lever and bushings Clutch assembly Power steering system overhauled Air conditioning system serviced Various braking components replaced Various suspension components replaced Vehicle disassembled and painted Various interior switches, seals, and headliner replaced



Known Imperfections

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): May 2017: Moderate damage reported

The seller reports that paintless dent repair was performed, reportedly due to hail damage, and the hood was replaced prior to the repaint in 2025.

Included Items