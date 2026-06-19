1989 Porsche 944 Turbo
Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
This car will be available for public preview at the Cincinnati Concours on Sunday, June 14 from 10:00am - 4:00pm located at the Hagerty tent on the Concours lawn.
The 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo stood near the top of Porsche’s front-engine transaxle era, combining a 247-horsepower turbocharged engine with upgraded suspension and 928-derived brakes for highly-rated balance and performance. Regarded as one of the best-balanced front-engine sports cars of its era, its impressive boost-driven performance and everyday usability are a testament to Porsche engineering of the late 1980s.
The '89 944 Turbo built on the previous year's limited-run Turbo S, which featured a 30-hp boost over the standard '88 944 Turbo. Drivers looking for sharper handling could specify the M030 option, which added adjustable Koni shocks, upsized anti-sway bars, and stiffer springs.
Acquired by the current owner in 2019, this 944 Turbo is finished in white and was factory equipped with the M030 package. Now showing just over 138,000 miles, this example features an extensive modification list, including a distinctive, period-style "Pasha" interior with black-and-white fabric inserts.
Servicing said to have been performed is listed below with highlights including an engine overhaul, rebuilt injectors, clutch replacement, a brake service, and more. This 944 Turbo was reportedly repainted in 2025, and it now features a European-style rear bumper, refinished 16” Club Sport wheels, and Turbo decals.
This 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo is now offered in Indiana by the selling dealer with a factory tool roll, spare and jack, a binder of maintenance records, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Texas title.
Highlights
Turbocharged 2.5L inline-four engine
Finished in white with "Turbo" front fender decal
Black and white Pasha interior
Removable sunroof panel
Binder of maintenance records included
Factory Equipment
Turbocharged 2.5L inline-four engine
5-speed manual transaxle with auxiliary cooler
Limited-slip differential
Brembo 4-piston brake calipers with ABS
Forged 16” Club Sport wheels
Pop-up headlights, fog lights
Power windows
The options code sticker lists the following:
L90E - ALPINE WHITE PAINT
LT - BLACK LEATHER UPHOLSTERY
030 - SPORT GROUP WITH KONI SHOCK ABSORBERS
220 - LOCKING DIFF 40%
383 - SPORT SEAT LEFT ELECTRIC AND VERTICAL ADJUSTABLE
387 - SPORT SEAT RIGHT ELECTRIC AND VERTICAL ADJUSTABLE
454 - CRUISE CONTROL
490 - HiFi SOUND SYSTEM
494 - ADDITIONAL AMPLIFIER
533 - ANTI THEFT DEVICE
573 - AIR CONDITIONING
593 - BOSCH ANTI LOCK - ABS SYSTEM
650 - REMOVABLE SUN ROOF
946 - SEAT COVERS FRONT - LEATHER/LEATHER/LEATHERETTE
Modifications
Lindsey Racing engine wiring harness, DME, and KLR performance tunes
Focus 9 OBD+ DME (adds OBD port)
3-bar fuel pressure regulator
Aluminum single-mass flywheel
Aftermarket 3.5-inch stainless steel exhaust (catalytic converters removed)
991 GT3 RS front springs
KW camber plates
Rear torsion bar adjustment (lowered one tooth)
Cerakoted intake, cam tower, valve cover, and wiper arms
European-style rear bumper
Continental head unit with Bluetooth connectivity
Air conditioning converted to R134a refrigerant
Pasha fabric upholstery inserts
Turbo S badge on liftgate
Servicing
Underbody photos are available in the gallery
Pirelli P Zero tires with 2024 date codes
2026: Interior reupholstered reportedly using genuine Porsche materials
Highlights from the scope-of-work document provided by the seller include (see gallery for full details):
Engine
Various seals, hoses, and sensors
Timing belt service
Fuel and oil cooler lines
Ignition system components
Fuel injectors
Transmission
Shift lever and bushings
Clutch assembly
Power steering system overhauled
Air conditioning system serviced
Various braking components replaced
Various suspension components replaced
Vehicle disassembled and painted
Various interior switches, seals, and headliner replaced
Known Imperfections
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
May 2017: Moderate damage reported
The seller reports that paintless dent repair was performed, reportedly due to hail damage, and the hood was replaced prior to the repaint in 2025.
Included Items
Factory spare wheel, jack, and tool roll
Binder of maintenance records
One key
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.