Auction ended.

1989 Porsche 944 Turbo

Sold after for on 06/19/26
Result
1989 Porsche 944 Turbo
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All photos (249)

Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWP0AA2951KN150510
Mileage indicated138,200 Miles
LocationNew Carlisle, Indiana
EngineTurbocharged 2.5L Inline-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe

Video gallery

1989 Porsche 944 Turbo Start Up & Drive
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1989 Porsche 944 Turbo Full Viewing
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Description

This car will be available for public preview at the Cincinnati Concours on Sunday, June 14 from 10:00am - 4:00pm located at the Hagerty tent on the Concours lawn.

The 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo stood near the top of Porsche’s front-engine transaxle era, combining a 247-horsepower turbocharged engine with upgraded suspension and 928-derived brakes for highly-rated balance and performance. Regarded as one of the best-balanced front-engine sports cars of its era, its impressive boost-driven performance and everyday usability are a testament to Porsche engineering of the late 1980s.

The '89 944 Turbo built on the previous year's limited-run Turbo S, which featured a 30-hp boost over the standard '88 944 Turbo. Drivers looking for sharper handling could specify the M030 option, which added adjustable Koni shocks, upsized anti-sway bars, and stiffer springs.

Acquired by the current owner in 2019, this 944 Turbo is finished in white and was factory equipped with the M030 package. Now showing just over 138,000 miles, this example features an extensive modification list, including a distinctive, period-style "Pasha" interior with black-and-white fabric inserts.

Servicing said to have been performed is listed below with highlights including an engine overhaul, rebuilt injectors, clutch replacement, a brake service, and more. This 944 Turbo was reportedly repainted in 2025, and it now features a European-style rear bumper, refinished 16” Club Sport wheels, and Turbo decals.

This 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo is now offered in Indiana by the selling dealer with a factory tool roll, spare and jack, a binder of maintenance records, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Texas title.

Highlights

  • Turbocharged 2.5L inline-four engine

  • Finished in white with "Turbo" front fender decal

  • Black and white Pasha interior

  • Removable sunroof panel

  • Binder of maintenance records included

Factory Equipment

  • Turbocharged 2.5L inline-four engine

  • 5-speed manual transaxle with auxiliary cooler

  • Limited-slip differential

  • Brembo 4-piston brake calipers with ABS

  • Forged 16” Club Sport wheels

  • Pop-up headlights, fog lights

  • Power windows

  • The options code sticker lists the following:

    • L90E - ALPINE WHITE PAINT

    • LT - BLACK LEATHER UPHOLSTERY

    • 030 - SPORT GROUP WITH KONI SHOCK ABSORBERS

    • 220 - LOCKING DIFF 40%

    • 383 - SPORT SEAT LEFT ELECTRIC AND VERTICAL ADJUSTABLE

    • 387 - SPORT SEAT RIGHT ELECTRIC AND VERTICAL ADJUSTABLE

    • 454 - CRUISE CONTROL

    • 490 - HiFi SOUND SYSTEM

    • 494 - ADDITIONAL AMPLIFIER

    • 533 - ANTI THEFT DEVICE

    • 573 - AIR CONDITIONING

    • 593 - BOSCH ANTI LOCK - ABS SYSTEM

    • 650 - REMOVABLE SUN ROOF

    • 946 - SEAT COVERS FRONT - LEATHER/LEATHER/LEATHERETTE

Modifications

  • Lindsey Racing engine wiring harness, DME, and KLR performance tunes

  • Focus 9 OBD+ DME (adds OBD port)

  • 3-bar fuel pressure regulator

  • Aluminum single-mass flywheel

  • Aftermarket 3.5-inch stainless steel exhaust (catalytic converters removed)

  • 991 GT3 RS front springs

  • KW camber plates

  • Rear torsion bar adjustment (lowered one tooth)

  • Cerakoted intake, cam tower, valve cover, and wiper arms

  • European-style rear bumper

  • Continental head unit with Bluetooth connectivity

  • Air conditioning converted to R134a refrigerant

  • Pasha fabric upholstery inserts

  • Turbo S badge on liftgate

Servicing

  • Underbody photos are available in the gallery

  • Pirelli P Zero tires with 2024 date codes

  • 2026: Interior reupholstered reportedly using genuine Porsche materials

  • Highlights from the scope-of-work document provided by the seller include (see gallery for full details):

    • Engine

      • Various seals, hoses, and sensors

      • Timing belt service

      • Fuel and oil cooler lines

      • Ignition system components

      • Fuel injectors

    • Transmission

      • Shift lever and bushings

      • Clutch assembly

    • Power steering system overhauled

    • Air conditioning system serviced

    • Various braking components replaced

    • Various suspension components replaced

    • Vehicle disassembled and painted

    • Various interior switches, seals, and headliner replaced

Known Imperfections

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • May 2017: Moderate damage reported

  • The seller reports that paintless dent repair was performed, reportedly due to hail damage, and the hood was replaced prior to the repaint in 2025.

Included Items

  • Factory spare wheel, jack, and tool roll

  • Binder of maintenance records

  • One key

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1989 Porsche 944 Turbo

Sold after for
$30,500
Seller
Teddy-Pieper
Teddy-Pieper
EndedJun 19, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids28
Views20,057
Bids
jmillere30's avatar
jmillere30
Jun 19 at 5:54 PM
$25,000bid placed 
Naruto's avatar
Naruto
Jun 19 at 5:45 PM
$23,750bid placed 
jmillere30's avatar
jmillere30
Jun 16 at 7:52 PM
$23,500bid placed 
jmillere30's avatar
jmillere30
Jun 16 at 2:56 AM
$23,000bid placed 
JustinAndrews_pbp6's avatar
JustinAndrews_pbp6
Jun 10 at 7:38 AM
$14,250bid placed 

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