1986 Jaguar XJ6
Ended Jul 09, 2026 at 6:28 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
The 1986 Jaguar XJ6 was part of the Series III luxury saloon family, a refinement of a design originally introduced in 1968. Styled by Pininfarina, it featured a lowered roofline, improved aerodynamics, and enhanced interior comfort compared with earlier models. Powered by Jaguar’s smooth 4.2L inline‑six paired with either a manual or automatic transmission, the XJ6 balanced performance with traditional British refinement—such as wood-and-leather craftsmanship. Updates over prior versions included better fuel injection, upgraded suspension, and improved reliability.
This 1986 Jaguar XJ6 was sold new by Regency Motors of Montclair, New Jersey, and is finished in black over Biscuit leather upholstery. The 4.2L inline-six is backed by a three-speed automatic transmission, and braking is provided by power-assisted discs with inboard-mounted rear units.
The car rides on 15” wire-spoke wheels and features a power-operated sunroof, polished trim, dual fuel fillers, and tinted windows. Inside, pleated seating surfaces are complemented by wooden trim on the dashboard, center console, and door panels.
This 1986 Jaguar XJ6 is now offered by the selling dealer with a service booklet, manufacturer’s literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Oklahoma title.
Highlights
XJ6 Series III finished in black
Biscuit leather upholstery
Fuel-injected 4.2L inline-six
3-speed automatic transmission
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Fuel-injected 4.2L inline-six
3-speed automatic transmission
Power-operated sunroof
Polished trim
Disc brakes with inboard-mounted rear units
Wooden cabin trim
Glove compartment-mounted vanity mirror
Modifications
CD head unit
15” wire-spoke wheels with “growler” knock-offs
Servicing & Documentation
The selling dealer reports that maintenance included:
Servicing the air conditioning system
Refurbishing the engine cooling system
Repairing oil leaks
Replacing the shocks, tires, fuel tanks, and fuel pumps
Stamped service booklet
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Scratches in the paint finish
Upholstery shows wear and fading
Ownership History
This 1986 XJ6 was sold new by Regency Motors of Montclair, New Jersey, and acquired by the selling dealer in February 2024.
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report notes several reporting gaps and lists registration history in New Jersey, California, and Oklahoma.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Woven floor mats
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.