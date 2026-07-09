Auction ended.

1986 Jaguar XJ6

Bid to $6,234 on 07/09/26
Result
1986 Jaguar XJ6
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Ended Jul 09, 2026 at 6:28 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSAJAV1342GC432271
Mileage indicated100,800 Miles
LocationOklahoma City, Oklahoma
Engine4.2L Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBiscuit
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The 1986 Jaguar XJ6 was part of the Series III luxury saloon family, a refinement of a design originally introduced in 1968. Styled by Pininfarina, it featured a lowered roofline, improved aerodynamics, and enhanced interior comfort compared with earlier models. Powered by Jaguar’s smooth 4.2L inline‑six paired with either a manual or automatic transmission, the XJ6 balanced performance with traditional British refinement—such as wood-and-leather craftsmanship. Updates over prior versions included better fuel injection, upgraded suspension, and improved reliability.

This 1986 Jaguar XJ6 was sold new by Regency Motors of Montclair, New Jersey, and is finished in black over Biscuit leather upholstery. The 4.2L inline-six is backed by a three-speed automatic transmission, and braking is provided by power-assisted discs with inboard-mounted rear units.

The car rides on 15” wire-spoke wheels and features a power-operated sunroof, polished trim, dual fuel fillers, and tinted windows. Inside, pleated seating surfaces are complemented by wooden trim on the dashboard, center console, and door panels.

This 1986 Jaguar XJ6 is now offered by the selling dealer with a service booklet, manufacturer’s literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Oklahoma title.

Highlights

  • XJ6 Series III finished in black

  • Biscuit leather upholstery

  • Fuel-injected 4.2L inline-six

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Fuel-injected 4.2L inline-six

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Power-operated sunroof

  • Polished trim

  • Disc brakes with inboard-mounted rear units

  • Wooden cabin trim

  • Glove compartment-mounted vanity mirror

Modifications

  • CD head unit

  • 15” wire-spoke wheels with “growler” knock-offs

Servicing & Documentation

  • The selling dealer reports that maintenance included:

    • Servicing the air conditioning system

    • Refurbishing the engine cooling system

    • Repairing oil leaks

    • Replacing the shocks, tires, fuel tanks, and fuel pumps

  • Stamped service booklet

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Scratches in the paint finish

  • Upholstery shows wear and fading

Ownership History

This 1986 XJ6 was sold new by Regency Motors of Montclair, New Jersey, and acquired by the selling dealer in February 2024.

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report notes several reporting gaps and lists registration history in New Jersey, California, and Oklahoma.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Woven floor mats

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1986 Jaguar XJ6

Last bid
JackStoffel_vz8h
JackStoffel_vz8h
$6,234
Seller
VintageOK
VintageOK
EndedJul 09, 2026 at 6:28 PM UTC
Bids31
Views6,363

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JackStoffel_vz8h
Jul 9 at 6:26 PM
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