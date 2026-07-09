Description

The 1986 Jaguar XJ6 was part of the Series III luxury saloon family, a refinement of a design originally introduced in 1968. Styled by Pininfarina, it featured a lowered roofline, improved aerodynamics, and enhanced interior comfort compared with earlier models. Powered by Jaguar’s smooth 4.2L inline‑six paired with either a manual or automatic transmission, the XJ6 balanced performance with traditional British refinement—such as wood-and-leather craftsmanship. Updates over prior versions included better fuel injection, upgraded suspension, and improved reliability.

This 1986 Jaguar XJ6 was sold new by Regency Motors of Montclair, New Jersey, and is finished in black over Biscuit leather upholstery. The 4.2L inline-six is backed by a three-speed automatic transmission, and braking is provided by power-assisted discs with inboard-mounted rear units.

The car rides on 15” wire-spoke wheels and features a power-operated sunroof, polished trim, dual fuel fillers, and tinted windows. Inside, pleated seating surfaces are complemented by wooden trim on the dashboard, center console, and door panels.

This 1986 Jaguar XJ6 is now offered by the selling dealer with a service booklet, manufacturer’s literature, a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean Oklahoma title.

Highlights

XJ6 Series III finished in black

Biscuit leather upholstery

Fuel-injected 4.2L inline-six

3-speed automatic transmission

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Fuel-injected 4.2L inline-six

3-speed automatic transmission

Power-operated sunroof

Polished trim

Disc brakes with inboard-mounted rear units

Wooden cabin trim

Glove compartment-mounted vanity mirror

Modifications

CD head unit

15” wire-spoke wheels with “growler” knock-offs

Servicing & Documentation

The selling dealer reports that maintenance included: Servicing the air conditioning system Refurbishing the engine cooling system Repairing oil leaks Replacing the shocks, tires, fuel tanks, and fuel pumps

Stamped service booklet

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Scratches in the paint finish

Upholstery shows wear and fading

Ownership History

This 1986 XJ6 was sold new by Regency Motors of Montclair, New Jersey, and acquired by the selling dealer in February 2024.

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report notes several reporting gaps and lists registration history in New Jersey, California, and Oklahoma.

Included Items