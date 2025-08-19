Modified 1984 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe

1 day
$82,000
Modified 1984 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe
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Ending Thu, Jun 25 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWP0AB0917ES120349
Mileage indicated169,300 Miles
LocationVan Nuys, California
Engine3.6L Flat-Six
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe

Addenda and errata

  • Please note YouTube videos have been added.

Video gallery

1984 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Test Drive
Play
1984 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Walk Around
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1984 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Inside Tour
Play

Description

The 1984 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe marked a triumphant return of the Carrera nameplate after nearly a decade, signaling a new chapter in the storied 911 lineage. Introduced for the 1984 model year, it brought with it a revised 3.2-liter air-cooled flat-six engine producing 207 horsepower, a testament to Porsche's relentless engineering refinement.

This U.S.-spec 1984 Carrera 3.2 was comprehensively modified in the style of a RUF BTR in Munich, Germany, by Knoll Motorsports OG . It is now powered by a 3.6L M64/01-series twin-plug flat-six (1989–94), reportedly rated at approximately 255 horsepower, which is paired with a 915 five-speed manual transaxle.

The car has been refinished in its original Ruby Red Metallic, complemented by a composite RUF front bumper with an enlarged oil cooler. Exterior features include steel fenders and a 930 “Turbo Tail” rear spoiler, while the front has been protected with Ghost Shield paint protection film. A custom EZ electric power steering system provides low-speed assist below 30 mph for improved city drivability. Porsche Boxster-sourced brakes with drilled rotors keep it all under control. Inside, Konig racing seats have been reupholstered in leather with pinstripe fabric inserts and adjustable air bladders.

This modified 1984 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title.

Highlights

  • 3.6L (M64/01) air-cooled flat-six (boxer) engine

  • 915 5-speed manual transaxle conversion

  • Refinished in original Ruby Red Metallic (X7)

  • Iconic “Turbo Tail” rear spoiler

  • RUF front bumper with oversized oil cooler

Factory Equipment

  • Limited-slip differential

  • Flared front and rear fenders

  • Sport seats with supportive bolstering

  • Leather-trimmed dashboard and steering wheel

  • Power windows

  • Power sunroof

  • Power mirrors

  • Factory options include:

    • 018 – Steering Wheel with Raised Hub

    • 220 – Limited Slip Deferential

    • 395 – Forged Alloy Wheels

    • 454 – Cruise Control

    • 474 – Sport Shock Absorbers

    • 650 – Electric Sliding Sunroof

    • X7 – Ruby Red Metallic paint

Modifications

  • Exterior

    • RUF front bumper with oversized oil cooler

    • Porsche 930 fenders and bumper extensions

    • Rest of World (RoW) side repeaters in front fenders

    • Clear Ghost Shield protective film on front end

  • Interior

    • Konig racing seats reupholstered in leather with velour inserts and bladders

    • BTR race car style door cards (no pockets or arm rests) with matching leather

    • MOMO steering wheel with working horn button

    • All gauges with electronic LED blue back lighting

    • Electronic Cruse Control adapted to the 964 (M64/01 series) engine

    • Air conditioning system with ND compressor

    • Electronic thermostatically controlled heater from a later Porsche

    • Rear seat delete

  • Engine

    • 964-generation 3.6L (M64/01) air-cooled turbocharged flat-six

    • K&N air filter

    • FISK dual-outlet stainless steel exhaust with catalytic converter

    • 915 5-speed manual transaxle conversion

    • Carbon fiber heater duct

    • Custom stainless steel air filter support

    • Fully inspected and overhauled wiring, professionally modified to integrate the newer 964 engine and support the entire electrical system

  • Brakes/Suspension

    • Three-piece Speedline alloy wheels in Porsche Turbo S design, 7"x17" and 9"x17"

    • Bridgestone Potenza S-02A 205/50/17 front and 255/40/17 rear

    • Porsche Boxster brakes with drilled rotors

    • EZ electric power steering

    • Strut brace

Servicing & Documentation

  • Recent maintenance reportedly includes replacement of the following:

    • Brake master cylinder

    • CV joints

    • Shifter bushings

    • Spark plugs, wires, cap, and rotors

    • Powder-coated window frames

    • Rubber door and window seals

  • Additionally, the car is said to have been serviced by TRE Motorsports of Van Nyus, California, in preparation for the sale.

  • Clean CARFAX History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Paint flaking on driver’s seat rail

  • Damage under dashboard near HVAC control sliders

  • Bubble in left-side rock guard

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Texas and California registration history. The car was exported to Germany in 2013 and it returned to California by 2019.

Additional Information

The seller states, “This car was originally owned, operated and titled in Southern California, just brought to Germany for a complete restoration in the proper way with German parts and experienced German technicians.”

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com

Additional documents

CARFAX Vehicle History Report: 1984 911 Carrera Coupe

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 1984 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe

Current bid
DR_sugarhill
DR_sugarhill
$82,000
Seller
Bwingrove
Bwingrove
EndingThu, Jun 25 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids15
Views4,741
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