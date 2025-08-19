Modified 1984 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe
Ending Thu, Jun 25 at 6:00 PM UTC
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Description
The 1984 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe marked a triumphant return of the Carrera nameplate after nearly a decade, signaling a new chapter in the storied 911 lineage. Introduced for the 1984 model year, it brought with it a revised 3.2-liter air-cooled flat-six engine producing 207 horsepower, a testament to Porsche's relentless engineering refinement.
This U.S.-spec 1984 Carrera 3.2 was comprehensively modified in the style of a RUF BTR in Munich, Germany, by Knoll Motorsports OG . It is now powered by a 3.6L M64/01-series twin-plug flat-six (1989–94), reportedly rated at approximately 255 horsepower, which is paired with a 915 five-speed manual transaxle.
The car has been refinished in its original Ruby Red Metallic, complemented by a composite RUF front bumper with an enlarged oil cooler. Exterior features include steel fenders and a 930 “Turbo Tail” rear spoiler, while the front has been protected with Ghost Shield paint protection film. A custom EZ electric power steering system provides low-speed assist below 30 mph for improved city drivability. Porsche Boxster-sourced brakes with drilled rotors keep it all under control. Inside, Konig racing seats have been reupholstered in leather with pinstripe fabric inserts and adjustable air bladders.
This modified 1984 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title.
Highlights
3.6L (M64/01) air-cooled flat-six (boxer) engine
915 5-speed manual transaxle conversion
Refinished in original Ruby Red Metallic (X7)
Iconic “Turbo Tail” rear spoiler
RUF front bumper with oversized oil cooler
Factory Equipment
Limited-slip differential
Flared front and rear fenders
Sport seats with supportive bolstering
Leather-trimmed dashboard and steering wheel
Power windows
Power sunroof
Power mirrors
Factory options include:
018 – Steering Wheel with Raised Hub
220 – Limited Slip Deferential
395 – Forged Alloy Wheels
454 – Cruise Control
474 – Sport Shock Absorbers
650 – Electric Sliding Sunroof
X7 – Ruby Red Metallic paint
Modifications
Exterior
RUF front bumper with oversized oil cooler
Porsche 930 fenders and bumper extensions
Rest of World (RoW) side repeaters in front fenders
Clear Ghost Shield protective film on front end
Interior
Konig racing seats reupholstered in leather with velour inserts and bladders
BTR race car style door cards (no pockets or arm rests) with matching leather
MOMO steering wheel with working horn button
All gauges with electronic LED blue back lighting
Electronic Cruse Control adapted to the 964 (M64/01 series) engine
Air conditioning system with ND compressor
Electronic thermostatically controlled heater from a later Porsche
Rear seat delete
Engine
964-generation 3.6L (M64/01) air-cooled turbocharged flat-six
K&N air filter
FISK dual-outlet stainless steel exhaust with catalytic converter
915 5-speed manual transaxle conversion
Carbon fiber heater duct
Custom stainless steel air filter support
Fully inspected and overhauled wiring, professionally modified to integrate the newer 964 engine and support the entire electrical system
Brakes/Suspension
Three-piece Speedline alloy wheels in Porsche Turbo S design, 7"x17" and 9"x17"
Bridgestone Potenza S-02A 205/50/17 front and 255/40/17 rear
Porsche Boxster brakes with drilled rotors
EZ electric power steering
Strut brace
Servicing & Documentation
Recent maintenance reportedly includes replacement of the following:
Brake master cylinder
CV joints
Shifter bushings
Spark plugs, wires, cap, and rotors
Powder-coated window frames
Rubber door and window seals
Additionally, the car is said to have been serviced by TRE Motorsports of Van Nyus, California, in preparation for the sale.
Clean CARFAX History Report
Known Imperfections
Paint flaking on driver’s seat rail
Damage under dashboard near HVAC control sliders
Bubble in left-side rock guard
Ownership History
The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Texas and California registration history. The car was exported to Germany in 2013 and it returned to California by 2019.
Additional Information
The seller states, “This car was originally owned, operated and titled in Southern California, just brought to Germany for a complete restoration in the proper way with German parts and experienced German technicians.”
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.