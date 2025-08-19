Description

The 1984 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe marked a triumphant return of the Carrera nameplate after nearly a decade, signaling a new chapter in the storied 911 lineage. Introduced for the 1984 model year, it brought with it a revised 3.2-liter air-cooled flat-six engine producing 207 horsepower, a testament to Porsche's relentless engineering refinement.

This U.S.-spec 1984 Carrera 3.2 was comprehensively modified in the style of a RUF BTR in Munich, Germany, by Knoll Motorsports OG . It is now powered by a 3.6L M64/01-series twin-plug flat-six (1989–94), reportedly rated at approximately 255 horsepower, which is paired with a 915 five-speed manual transaxle.

The car has been refinished in its original Ruby Red Metallic, complemented by a composite RUF front bumper with an enlarged oil cooler. Exterior features include steel fenders and a 930 “Turbo Tail” rear spoiler, while the front has been protected with Ghost Shield paint protection film. A custom EZ electric power steering system provides low-speed assist below 30 mph for improved city drivability. Porsche Boxster-sourced brakes with drilled rotors keep it all under control. Inside, Konig racing seats have been reupholstered in leather with pinstripe fabric inserts and adjustable air bladders.

This modified 1984 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean California title.

Highlights

3.6L (M64/01) air-cooled flat-six (boxer) engine

915 5-speed manual transaxle conversion

Refinished in original Ruby Red Metallic (X7)

Iconic “Turbo Tail” rear spoiler

RUF front bumper with oversized oil cooler

Factory Equipment

Limited-slip differential

Flared front and rear fenders

Sport seats with supportive bolstering

Leather-trimmed dashboard and steering wheel

Power windows

Power sunroof

Power mirrors

Factory options include : 018 – Steering Wheel with Raised Hub 220 – Limited Slip Deferential 395 – Forged Alloy Wheels 454 – Cruise Control 474 – Sport Shock Absorbers 650 – Electric Sliding Sunroof X7 – Ruby Red Metallic paint



Modifications

Exterior RUF front bumper with oversized oil cooler Porsche 930 fenders and bumper extensions Rest of World (RoW) side repeaters in front fenders Clear Ghost Shield protective film on front end

Interior Konig racing seats reupholstered in leather with velour inserts and bladders BTR race car style door cards (no pockets or arm rests) with matching leather MOMO steering wheel with working horn button All gauges with electronic LED blue back lighting Electronic Cruse Control adapted to the 964 (M64/01 series) engine Air conditioning system with ND compressor Electronic thermostatically controlled heater from a later Porsche Rear seat delete

Engine 964-generation 3.6L (M64/01) air-cooled turbocharged flat-six K&N air filter FISK dual-outlet stainless steel exhaust with catalytic converter 915 5-speed manual transaxle conversion Carbon fiber heater duct Custom stainless steel air filter support Fully inspected and overhauled wiring, professionally modified to integrate the newer 964 engine and support the entire electrical system

Brakes/Suspension Three-piece Speedline alloy wheels in Porsche Turbo S design, 7"x17" and 9"x17" Bridgestone Potenza S-02A 205/50/17 front and 255/40/17 rear Porsche Boxster brakes with drilled rotors EZ electric power steering Strut brace



Servicing & Documentation

Recent maintenance reportedly includes replacement of the following: Brake master cylinder CV joints Shifter bushings Spark plugs, wires, cap, and rotors Powder-coated window frames Rubber door and window seals

Additionally, the car is said to have been serviced by TRE Motorsports of Van Nyus, California, in preparation for the sale.

Clean CARFAX History Report

Known Imperfections

Paint flaking on driver’s seat rail

Damage under dashboard near HVAC control sliders

Bubble in left-side rock guard

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists Texas and California registration history. The car was exported to Germany in 2013 and it returned to California by 2019.

Additional Information

The seller states, “This car was originally owned, operated and titled in Southern California, just brought to Germany for a complete restoration in the proper way with German parts and experienced German technicians.”

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com