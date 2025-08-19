1980 Triumph TR7 Convertible 5-Speed
Ending Thu, Jul 02 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Triumph TR7 was created by British Leyland to be an affordable, volume-selling sports car targeted for the American market, which was the most lucrative for British sports cars.
Making its debut in the United States in January 1975, the TR7 was received well with high initial demand, which delayed availability in the UK until May 1976.
Its distinctive "wedge" shape was styled to capture a futuristic, yet commercially viable look atop an easy to service and maintain platform that featured a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout.
Initially offered only as a fixed-head coupe, a convertible variant was introduced in 1979 after the US Department of Transportation relented on their attempts to ban convertibles.
This ‘80 Triumph convertible is finished in teal metallic over caramel leather upholstery, and its 2.0-liter SOHC inline-four has been fitted with a Weber progressive carburetor. The car features a five-speed manual transmission as well as rack-and-pinion steering, anti-roll bars, independent front suspension, front disc brakes, and a rear luggage rack.
This 1980 Triumph TR7 convertible is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner at no reserve in Michigan with a clean Wisconsin title in the current owner’s name.
Highlights
Convertible model
2.0-liter inline-four
Weber progressive carburetor
Five-speed manual transmission
Teal metallic paint
Caramel leather upholstery
13” steel wheels with full covers
Factory Equipment
2.0-liter inline-four
Five-speed manual transmission
Rear luggage rack
Rack-and-pinion steering
Anti-roll bars
Independent front suspension
Front disc brakes
Modifications
Weber progressive carburetor
Open-element air cleaner
Leather upholstery
Known Imperfections
Paint chips and scratches
Front bumper sagging on sides
Front valance damaged and rusty
Corrosion visible on underbody components
Ratchet strap used in place of stock battery tie-down
Right radio knob and door speaker missing
Convertible top cover removed and placed in trunk
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the current owner in August 2022.
Additional Information
From the owner: “The seat covers, door panels, and shift boot are all custom leather, which is a departure from original.”
The Wisconsin title has been signed and dated, and it carries an “Exempt From Odometer Disclosure” notation.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.