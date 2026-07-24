Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Triumph TR7 was created by British Leyland to be an affordable, volume-selling sports car targeted for the American market, which was the most lucrative for British sports cars. Making its debut in the United States in January 1975, the TR7 was received well with high initial demand, which delayed availability in the UK until May 1976.

Its distinctive "wedge" shape was styled to capture a futuristic, yet commercially viable look atop an easy to service and maintain platform that featured a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. Initially offered only as a fixed-head coupe, a convertible variant was introduced in 1979 after the US Department of Transportation relented on their attempts to ban convertibles.

This ‘80 Triumph convertible is finished in teal metallic over caramel leather upholstery, and its 2.0-liter SOHC inline-four has been fitted with a Weber progressive carburetor. The car features a five-speed manual transmission as well as rack-and-pinion steering, anti-roll bars, independent front suspension, front disc brakes, and a rear luggage rack.

This 1980 Triumph TR7 convertible is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner in Michigan with a clean Wisconsin title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

Convertible model

2.0-liter inline-four

Weber progressive carburetor

Five-speed manual transmission

Teal metallic paint

Caramel leather upholstery

13” steel wheels with full covers

Factory Equipment

2.0-liter inline-four

Five-speed manual transmission

Rear luggage rack

Rack-and-pinion steering

Anti-roll bars

Independent front suspension

Front disc brakes

Modifications

Weber progressive carburetor

Open-element air cleaner

Leather upholstery

Known Imperfections

Paint chips and scratches

Front bumper sagging on sides

Front valance damaged and rusty

Corrosion visible on underbody components

Ratchet strap used in place of stock battery tie-down

Right radio knob and door speaker missing

Convertible top cover removed and placed in trunk

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the current owner in August 2022.

Additional Information

From the owner: “The seat covers, door panels, and shift boot are all custom leather, which is a departure from original.”

The Wisconsin title has been signed and dated, and it carries an “Exempt From Odometer Disclosure” notation.

Additional Notes This 1980 Triumph TR7 was offered on Hagerty Marketplace July 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.