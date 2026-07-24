Auction ended.

1980 Triumph TR7 Convertible 5-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 07/24/26
Result
1980 Triumph TR7 Convertible 5-Speed
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Ended Jul 24, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINTPVDJ8AT203204
Mileage indicated61,550 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine2.0L Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorTeal Metallic
Interior colorCaramel

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Video gallery

1980 Triumph TR7 Exterior Walk Around
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1980 Triumph TR7 Interior Walk Around
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1980 Triumph TR7 Driving
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1980 Triumph TR7 Pulling In
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1980 Triumph TR7 Reversing & Driving Off
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Triumph TR7 was created by British Leyland to be an affordable, volume-selling sports car targeted for the American market, which was the most lucrative for British sports cars. Making its debut in the United States in January 1975, the TR7 was received well with high initial demand, which delayed availability in the UK until May 1976.

Its distinctive "wedge" shape was styled to capture a futuristic, yet commercially viable look atop an easy to service and maintain platform that featured a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. Initially offered only as a fixed-head coupe, a convertible variant was introduced in 1979 after the US Department of Transportation relented on their attempts to ban convertibles.

This ‘80 Triumph convertible is finished in teal metallic over caramel leather upholstery, and its 2.0-liter SOHC inline-four has been fitted with a Weber progressive carburetor. The car features a five-speed manual transmission as well as rack-and-pinion steering, anti-roll bars, independent front suspension, front disc brakes, and a rear luggage rack.

This 1980 Triumph TR7 convertible is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner in Michigan with a clean Wisconsin title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Convertible model

  • 2.0-liter inline-four

  • Weber progressive carburetor

  • Five-speed manual transmission

  • Teal metallic paint

  • Caramel leather upholstery

  • 13” steel wheels with full covers

Factory Equipment

  • 2.0-liter inline-four

  • Five-speed manual transmission

  • Rear luggage rack

  • Rack-and-pinion steering

  • Anti-roll bars

  • Independent front suspension

  • Front disc brakes

Modifications

  • Weber progressive carburetor

  • Open-element air cleaner

  • Leather upholstery

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips and scratches

  • Front bumper sagging on sides

  • Front valance damaged and rusty

  • Corrosion visible on underbody components

  • Ratchet strap used in place of stock battery tie-down

  • Right radio knob and door speaker missing

  • Convertible top cover removed and placed in trunk

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the current owner in August 2022.

Additional Information

  • From the owner: “The seat covers, door panels, and shift boot are all custom leather, which is a departure from original.”

  • The Wisconsin title has been signed and dated, and it carries an “Exempt From Odometer Disclosure” notation.

Additional Notes This 1980 Triumph TR7 was offered on Hagerty Marketplace July 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1980 Triumph TR7 Convertible 5-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
AKB0808
AKB0808
$5,000
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedJul 24, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids14
Views35,721

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