24-Years-Owned Euro 1979 Mercedes-Benz 280SL
Ending Thu, Jul 02 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
In 1971, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the R107, which was the third generation of its prestigious SL series and a replacement for the beloved W113 "Pagoda." Over its 18-year production run, it underwent continuous refinement, embodying the brand’s commitment to innovation, luxury, and performance.
Debuting in 1974, the 280SL was powered by an M110 2.7L inline-six, which lightened the front end and made the car more nimble in corners. While not available in the U.S. market, this configuration could weigh around 200 pounds less than the federalized 350SL.
This ‘79 280SL was imported to the U.S. under previous ownership and has been refinished in metallic red with a matching removable hardtop. Power comes from the aforementioned inline-six, which is equipped with Bosch mechanical fuel injection.
Inside, the beige leather upholstery is accented by wood trim and an aftermarket steering wheel. Additional details include a four-speed automatic transmission, fog lights, a tan convertible soft top, four-wheel disc brakes, and 14″ Bundt alloy wheels.
This 1979 Mercedes-Benz 280SL is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner in Michigan at no reserve with a clean Wisconsin title in the current owner’s name.
Highlights
European-specification model
2.8-liter M110 inline-six
Bosch mechanical fuel injection
Four-speed automatic transmission
Four-wheel disc brakes
14” Bundt wheels
Removable body-color hardtop
Tan convertible soft top
Factory Equipment
Decoding the data tag reveals the following options:
416 - body-color hardtop
420 - four-speed automatic transmission
466 - central locking
592 – heat-insulating glass
Modifications
BWA wood-rimmed steering wheel
U.S.-market headlight assemblies
Servicing & Documentation
Per the current owner, the car was repainted in its factory color 2016. At that time the soft top, headliner, carpet, and door panels were also replaced.
Known Imperfections
Trim missing on front bumper
Paint chips and scratches
Missing rocker panel trim
Older tires
Paint overspray on underside
Corrosion visible on underside
Missing radio
Stained carpeting
Worn interior trim
Reverse gear linkage needs adjusting
Ownership History
This is a European-market model that was imported under previous ownership. The car was previously titled in Indiana and was acquired by the current owner in May 2002.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.