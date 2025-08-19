Description

In 1971, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the R107, which was the third generation of its prestigious SL series and a replacement for the beloved W113 "Pagoda." Over its 18-year production run, it underwent continuous refinement, embodying the brand’s commitment to innovation, luxury, and performance.

Debuting in 1974, the 280SL was powered by an M110 2.7L inline-six, which lightened the front end and made the car more nimble in corners. While not available in the U.S. market, this configuration could weigh around 200 pounds less than the federalized 350SL.

This ‘79 280SL was imported to the U.S. under previous ownership and has been refinished in metallic red with a matching removable hardtop. Power comes from the aforementioned inline-six, which is equipped with Bosch mechanical fuel injection.

Inside, the beige leather upholstery is accented by wood trim and an aftermarket steering wheel. Additional details include a four-speed automatic transmission, fog lights, a tan convertible soft top, four-wheel disc brakes, and 14″ Bundt alloy wheels.

This 1979 Mercedes-Benz 280SL is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner in Michigan at no reserve with a clean Wisconsin title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

European-specification model

2.8-liter M110 inline-six

Bosch mechanical fuel injection

Four-speed automatic transmission

Four-wheel disc brakes

14” Bundt wheels

Removable body-color hardtop

Tan convertible soft top

Factory Equipment

Decoding the data tag reveals the following options: 416 - body-color hardtop 420 - four-speed automatic transmission 466 - central locking 592 – heat-insulating glass



Modifications

BWA wood-rimmed steering wheel

U.S.-market headlight assemblies

Servicing & Documentation

Per the current owner, the car was repainted in its factory color 2016. At that time the soft top, headliner, carpet, and door panels were also replaced.

Known Imperfections

Trim missing on front bumper

Paint chips and scratches

Missing rocker panel trim

Older tires

Paint overspray on underside

Corrosion visible on underside

Missing radio

Stained carpeting

Worn interior trim

Reverse gear linkage needs adjusting

Ownership History

This is a European-market model that was imported under previous ownership. The car was previously titled in Indiana and was acquired by the current owner in May 2002.