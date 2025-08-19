24-Years-Owned Euro 1979 Mercedes-Benz 280SL

No reserve
8 days
$3,500
24-Years-Owned Euro 1979 Mercedes-Benz 280SL
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All photos (87)

Ending Thu, Jul 02 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN10704212005463
Mileage indicated52,050 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine2.8-Liter Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBeige

Video gallery

1979 Mercedes Benz 280SL Open Walk Around
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1979 Mercedes Benz 280SL Interior Walk Around
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1979 Mercedes Benz 280SL Exterior Walk Around
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1979 Mercedes Benz 280SL Driving
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1979 Mercedes Benz 280SL Driving Around
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Description

In 1971, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the R107, which was the third generation of its prestigious SL series and a replacement for the beloved W113 "Pagoda." Over its 18-year production run, it underwent continuous refinement, embodying the brand’s commitment to innovation, luxury, and performance.

Debuting in 1974, the 280SL was powered by an M110 2.7L inline-six, which lightened the front end and made the car more nimble in corners. While not available in the U.S. market, this configuration could weigh around 200 pounds less than the federalized 350SL.

This ‘79 280SL was imported to the U.S. under previous ownership and has been refinished in metallic red with a matching removable hardtop. Power comes from the aforementioned inline-six, which is equipped with Bosch mechanical fuel injection.

Inside, the beige leather upholstery is accented by wood trim and an aftermarket steering wheel. Additional details include a four-speed automatic transmission, fog lights, a tan convertible soft top, four-wheel disc brakes, and 14″ Bundt alloy wheels.

This 1979 Mercedes-Benz 280SL is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner in Michigan at no reserve with a clean Wisconsin title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • European-specification model

  • 2.8-liter M110 inline-six

  • Bosch mechanical fuel injection

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • 14” Bundt wheels

  • Removable body-color hardtop

  • Tan convertible soft top

Factory Equipment

  • Decoding the data tag reveals the following options:

    • 416 - body-color hardtop

    • 420 - four-speed automatic transmission

    • 466 - central locking

    • 592 – heat-insulating glass

Modifications

  • BWA wood-rimmed steering wheel

  • U.S.-market headlight assemblies

Servicing & Documentation

  • Per the current owner, the car was repainted in its factory color 2016. At that time the soft top, headliner, carpet, and door panels were also replaced.

Known Imperfections

  • Trim missing on front bumper

  • Paint chips and scratches

  • Missing rocker panel trim

  • Older tires

  • Paint overspray on underside

  • Corrosion visible on underside

  • Missing radio

  • Stained carpeting

  • Worn interior trim

  • Reverse gear linkage needs adjusting

Ownership History

This is a European-market model that was imported under previous ownership. The car was previously titled in Indiana and was acquired by the current owner in May 2002.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

24-Years-Owned Euro 1979 Mercedes-Benz 280SL · No reserve

Current bid
MikeCanup_k99r
MikeCanup_k99r
$3,500
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndingThu, Jul 02 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids7
Views2,912
How it works
Bids
MikeCanup_k99r's avatar
MikeCanup_k99r
Jun 22 at 11:36 PM
$3,500bid placed 
ToddBretzlaff's avatar
ToddBretzlaff
Jun 22 at 2:15 PM
$3,000bid placed 
rr_y7t7zd's avatar
rr_y7t7zd
Jun 22 at 1:37 PM
$1,600bid placed 
Freis' avatar
Freis
Jun 20 at 11:36 PM
$1,500bid placed 
Frank73160's avatar
Frank73160
Jun 20 at 4:38 PM
$1,000bid placed 

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