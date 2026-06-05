Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Honda CBX debuted in 1979 as a statement of engineering ambition, arriving at a moment when Japanese manufacturers were locked in fierce competition to produce the most technically impressive motorcycles on the market.

At the heart of the CBX was its defining feature: a 1047cc inline six-cylinder engine mounted transversely in the frame, its twenty-four valves and six carburetors on full visual display. Honda engineers had drawn on their experience with 1960s Grand Prix racing machinery to develop the powerplant, which produced around 105 horsepower — extraordinary for a production bike of that era.

The engine’s sheer width posed significant chassis challenges, and Honda responded with a narrow frame that tucked the engine high, keeping the footprint manageable. The result was a motorcycle that handled better than its imposing bulk suggested. Moto-journalist Clement Salvadori noted that the CBX did “everything well… except sell,” and production ended in 1982.

This first-year Honda CBX shows just 9 miles on the odometer, believed original. It appears to be rarely ridden. Offered from long-term storage as part of an estate collection, it will require mechanical attention before returning to the road, and a set of keys,

This 1979 Honda CBX is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Showing 9 miles from new

1047cc inline six-cylinder engine

5-speed manual transmission

Finished in Perseus Silver (NH-101M-U)

Factory Equipment

24 valves (DOHC, 4 valves per cylinder)

Six Keihin carburetors

Six individual exhaust pipes

Engine mounted as a stressed member

19-inch front / 18-inch rear wheels

Telescopic front forks

Dual rear shock absorbers

Dual front disc brakes

Single rear drum brake

Servicing & Documentation

There is no paperwork with the vehicle

Tires appear to have been previously replaced with date code 29/13

No known service history

Known Imperfections

This 1979 Honda CBX is offered as a project motorcycle out of long-term storage that will need to be mechanically refreshed/restored before running or riding

It is not known when it was last started or ridden; it is offered "as-is"

Broken turn signal stalk

Small blemish on tank

No keys are offered

Ownership History

Believed to be one owner from new; offered from an estate collection

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: David Swig Phone: 415.302.2247 Email: dswig@hagerty.com