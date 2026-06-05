1979 Honda CBX
Ended Jun 05, 2026 at 6:19 PM UTC
Addenda and errata
Please note no keys have been found for this motorcycle.
Please note some photos in the gallery show 9 miles on the odometer, and 222 miles on the trip odometer. The trip odometer can be set to any number, not just 000. There is a new photo in the gallery showing the odometer at 9 miles, and the trip at 000. It is believed the 9 miles is original,
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Honda CBX debuted in 1979 as a statement of engineering ambition, arriving at a moment when Japanese manufacturers were locked in fierce competition to produce the most technically impressive motorcycles on the market.
At the heart of the CBX was its defining feature: a 1047cc inline six-cylinder engine mounted transversely in the frame, its twenty-four valves and six carburetors on full visual display. Honda engineers had drawn on their experience with 1960s Grand Prix racing machinery to develop the powerplant, which produced around 105 horsepower — extraordinary for a production bike of that era.
The engine’s sheer width posed significant chassis challenges, and Honda responded with a narrow frame that tucked the engine high, keeping the footprint manageable. The result was a motorcycle that handled better than its imposing bulk suggested. Moto-journalist Clement Salvadori noted that the CBX did “everything well… except sell,” and production ended in 1982.
This first-year Honda CBX shows just 9 miles on the odometer, believed original. It appears to be rarely ridden. Offered from long-term storage as part of an estate collection, it will require mechanical attention before returning to the road, and a set of keys,
This 1979 Honda CBX is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Showing 9 miles from new
1047cc inline six-cylinder engine
5-speed manual transmission
Finished in Perseus Silver (NH-101M-U)
Factory Equipment
24 valves (DOHC, 4 valves per cylinder)
Six Keihin carburetors
Six individual exhaust pipes
Engine mounted as a stressed member
19-inch front / 18-inch rear wheels
Telescopic front forks
Dual rear shock absorbers
Dual front disc brakes
Single rear drum brake
Servicing & Documentation
There is no paperwork with the vehicle
Tires appear to have been previously replaced with date code 29/13
No known service history
Known Imperfections
This 1979 Honda CBX is offered as a project motorcycle out of long-term storage that will need to be mechanically refreshed/restored before running or riding
It is not known when it was last started or ridden; it is offered "as-is"
Broken turn signal stalk
Small blemish on tank
No keys are offered
Ownership History
Believed to be one owner from new; offered from an estate collection
Additional Information
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: David Swig Phone: 415.302.2247 Email: dswig@hagerty.com
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.