Auction ended.

1979 Honda CBX

No reserve
Sold for on 06/05/26
Result
1979 Honda CBX
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (74)

Ended Jun 05, 2026 at 6:19 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCB12006453
Mileage indicated9 Miles TMU
LocationVan Nuys, California
Engine1047cc Inline-Six
TransmissionManual
Body StyleMotorcycle

Addenda and errata

  • Please note no keys have been found for this motorcycle.

  • Please note some photos in the gallery show 9 miles on the odometer, and 222 miles on the trip odometer. The trip odometer can be set to any number, not just 000. There is a new photo in the gallery showing the odometer at 9 miles, and the trip at 000. It is believed the 9 miles is original,

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Honda CBX debuted in 1979 as a statement of engineering ambition, arriving at a moment when Japanese manufacturers were locked in fierce competition to produce the most technically impressive motorcycles on the market.

At the heart of the CBX was its defining feature: a 1047cc inline six-cylinder engine mounted transversely in the frame, its twenty-four valves and six carburetors on full visual display. Honda engineers had drawn on their experience with 1960s Grand Prix racing machinery to develop the powerplant, which produced around 105 horsepower — extraordinary for a production bike of that era.

The engine’s sheer width posed significant chassis challenges, and Honda responded with a narrow frame that tucked the engine high, keeping the footprint manageable. The result was a motorcycle that handled better than its imposing bulk suggested. Moto-journalist Clement Salvadori noted that the CBX did “everything well… except sell,” and production ended in 1982.

This first-year Honda CBX shows just 9 miles on the odometer, believed original. It appears to be rarely ridden. Offered from long-term storage as part of an estate collection, it will require mechanical attention before returning to the road, and a set of keys,

This 1979 Honda CBX is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Showing 9 miles from new

  • 1047cc inline six-cylinder engine

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Perseus Silver (NH-101M-U)

Factory Equipment

  • 24 valves (DOHC, 4 valves per cylinder)

  • Six Keihin carburetors

  • Six individual exhaust pipes

  • Engine mounted as a stressed member

  • 19-inch front / 18-inch rear wheels

  • Telescopic front forks

  • Dual rear shock absorbers

  • Dual front disc brakes

  • Single rear drum brake

Servicing & Documentation

  • There is no paperwork with the vehicle

  • Tires appear to have been previously replaced with date code 29/13

  • No known service history

Known Imperfections

  • This 1979 Honda CBX is offered as a project motorcycle out of long-term storage that will need to be mechanically refreshed/restored before running or riding

  • It is not known when it was last started or ridden; it is offered "as-is"

  • Broken turn signal stalk

  • Small blemish on tank

  • No keys are offered

Ownership History

Believed to be one owner from new; offered from an estate collection

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: David Swig Phone: 415.302.2247 Email: dswig@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1979 Honda CBX · No reserve

Sold to
Bussunda
Bussunda
$24,610
Seller
David_Swig
David_Swig
EndedJun 05, 2026 at 6:19 PM UTC
Bids38
Views14,041
Bids
Bussunda's avatar
Bussunda
Jun 5 at 6:17 PM
$23,000bid placed 
mauricioComitre's avatar
mauricioComitre
Jun 5 at 6:16 PM
$22,250bid placed 
Bussunda's avatar
Bussunda
Jun 5 at 6:15 PM
$22,000bid placed 
mauricioComitre's avatar
mauricioComitre
Jun 5 at 6:15 PM
$21,250bid placed 
Bussunda's avatar
Bussunda
Jun 5 at 6:15 PM
$21,000bid placed 

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