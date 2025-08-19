1978 Mercedes-Benz 450SL

No reserve
12 days
$880
1978 Mercedes-Benz 450SL
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All photos (134)

Ending Tue, Oct 06 at 7:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN10704412043147
Mileage indicated110,450 Kilometers TMU
LocationCalgary, Alberta
Engine4.5-Liter V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorMetallic Red
Interior colorBeige

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Mercedes‑Benz R107 SL made its debut in spring 1971, and for the first time in the history of this sports car series, there was a V8 engine under the bonnet. Over its 18-year production run, 237,287 units were built, over 65% of which were exported to North America. By 1978, the SL’s 4.5-liter V8 was rated at 180 horsepower and was equipped with Bosch mechanical fuel injection and a transistorized electronic ignition.

This R107 450SL was reportedly refurbished under prior ownership circa 2011 and was acquired by the seller in 2026. The car is finished in metallic red over beige upholstery, and power comes from a 4.5-liter V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Additional details include Bosch K-Jetronic fuel injection, power-assisted disc brakes, power steering, a Blaupunkt AM/FM/cassette stereo, power windows, automatic climate control, and woodgrain interior trim.

This 1978 Mercedes-Benz 450SL is now offered at no reserve in Canada with a car cover and Alberta registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 110,450 kilometers (~69k miles)

  • Bosch K-Jetronic mechanical fuel injection

  • Repainted metallic red

  • Reupholstered beige interior

  • Black convertible soft top

  • Body-color removable hardtop

Factory Equipment

  • Fuel-injected 4.5-liter V8

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • Power-assisted disc brakes

  • Power steering

  • Blaupunkt AM/FM/cassette stereo

  • Power windows

  • Automatic climate control

  • Woodgrain interior trim

Servicing & Documentation

The car is said to have been refurbished approximately 15 years ago. Known Imperfections

  • Tires were installed in 2019

  • Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in May 2026.

Included Items

  • Body-color removable hardtop

Additional Information

  • The vehicle is being offered on its Alberta registration, which serves as the ownership document in Alberta, Canada.

  • Bidders are responsible for verifying importation and registration compliance in their location, and applicable tariffs/duties, before placing a bid.

  • Note that bids are placed and shown in United States dollars.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1978 Mercedes-Benz 450SL · No reserve

Current bid
Frank73160
Frank73160
$880
Seller
RT_Jamal
RT_Jamal
EndingTue, Oct 06 at 7:10 PM UTC
Bids5
Views290

Comments & bids

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Frank73160's avatar
Frank73160
Sep 23 at 6:18 PM
$880bid placed 
Mo333's avatar
Mo333
Sep 23 at 6:14 PM
$780bid placed 
Frank73160's avatar
Frank73160
Sep 23 at 5:41 PM
$500bid placed 
Mo333's avatar
Mo333
Sep 23 at 2:07 PM
$200bid placed 
WDK_3hhh's avatar
WDK_3hhh
Sep 22 at 3:41 PM
$100bid placed 

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