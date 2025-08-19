1978 Mercedes-Benz 450SL
Ending Tue, Oct 06 at 7:10 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Mercedes‑Benz R107 SL made its debut in spring 1971, and for the first time in the history of this sports car series, there was a V8 engine under the bonnet. Over its 18-year production run, 237,287 units were built, over 65% of which were exported to North America. By 1978, the SL’s 4.5-liter V8 was rated at 180 horsepower and was equipped with Bosch mechanical fuel injection and a transistorized electronic ignition.
This R107 450SL was reportedly refurbished under prior ownership circa 2011 and was acquired by the seller in 2026. The car is finished in metallic red over beige upholstery, and power comes from a 4.5-liter V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Additional details include Bosch K-Jetronic fuel injection, power-assisted disc brakes, power steering, a Blaupunkt AM/FM/cassette stereo, power windows, automatic climate control, and woodgrain interior trim.
This 1978 Mercedes-Benz 450SL is now offered at no reserve in Canada with a car cover and Alberta registration in the seller’s name.
Highlights
110,450 kilometers (~69k miles)
Bosch K-Jetronic mechanical fuel injection
Repainted metallic red
Reupholstered beige interior
Black convertible soft top
Body-color removable hardtop
Factory Equipment
Fuel-injected 4.5-liter V8
Three-speed automatic transmission
Power-assisted disc brakes
Power steering
Blaupunkt AM/FM/cassette stereo
Power windows
Automatic climate control
Woodgrain interior trim
Servicing & Documentation
The car is said to have been refurbished approximately 15 years ago. Known Imperfections
Tires were installed in 2019
Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in May 2026.
Included Items
Body-color removable hardtop
Additional Information
The vehicle is being offered on its Alberta registration, which serves as the ownership document in Alberta, Canada.
Bidders are responsible for verifying importation and registration compliance in their location, and applicable tariffs/duties, before placing a bid.
Note that bids are placed and shown in United States dollars.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.