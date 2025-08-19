Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Mercedes‑Benz R107 SL made its debut in spring 1971, and for the first time in the history of this sports car series, there was a V8 engine under the bonnet. Over its 18-year production run, 237,287 units were built, over 65% of which were exported to North America. By 1978, the SL’s 4.5-liter V8 was rated at 180 horsepower and was equipped with Bosch mechanical fuel injection and a transistorized electronic ignition.

This R107 450SL was reportedly refurbished under prior ownership circa 2011 and was acquired by the seller in 2026. The car is finished in metallic red over beige upholstery, and power comes from a 4.5-liter V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Additional details include Bosch K-Jetronic fuel injection, power-assisted disc brakes, power steering, a Blaupunkt AM/FM/cassette stereo, power windows, automatic climate control, and woodgrain interior trim.

This 1978 Mercedes-Benz 450SL is now offered at no reserve in Canada with a car cover and Alberta registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

110,450 kilometers (~69k miles)

Bosch K-Jetronic mechanical fuel injection

Repainted metallic red

Reupholstered beige interior

Black convertible soft top

Body-color removable hardtop

Factory Equipment

Fuel-injected 4.5-liter V8

Three-speed automatic transmission

Power-assisted disc brakes

Power steering

Blaupunkt AM/FM/cassette stereo

Power windows

Automatic climate control

Woodgrain interior trim

Servicing & Documentation

The car is said to have been refurbished approximately 15 years ago. Known Imperfections

Tires were installed in 2019

Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in May 2026.

Included Items

Body-color removable hardtop

Additional Information