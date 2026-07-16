One-Family-Owned 9k-Mile 1978 Ferrari 308 GT4 Dino
Ended Jul 16, 2026 at 6:04 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.
Please note three YouTube videos have been added.
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The February 2012 auction of the collection of Bob and Paul Milhous of Boca Raton, Florida, was the culmination of over 50 years of dedicated collecting by the brothers, with the sale presenting a range of remarkably rare mechanical musical instruments, automobiles, firearms, and other collectibles. Just one automobile from the collection was not included in the 509 lots at the auction: this 1978 Ferrari 308 GT4 Dino.
Named in honor of Enzo Ferrari’s late son, Alfredo “Dino” Ferrari, the 1973–78 Ferrari 308 GT4 Dino marked a notable departure from tradition. For the first time since 1953, Ferrari turned away from Pininfarina, instead commissioning Bertone to shape the new car. The decision proved inspired: Bertone, then at the leading edge of the angular “wedge” design movement, brought fresh perspective.
At its core, the GT4 featured a mid-mounted 3.0-liter V8 engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Its 2+2 layout offered somewhat usable rear seating, a layout seldom seen in high-performance cars of the era. On the road, the GT4 delivered sharp, balanced handling, a rich V8 soundtrack, and the tactile, mechanical engagement that defined Ferraris of the period.
This 1978 308 GT4 was purchased new by the Milhous family in California. Finished classic Rosso Corsa paint, the Ferrari was excluded from the Milhous auction in 2012 and acquired by a son, who moved it to Arcadia, California. Showing under 8,600 miles, this preserved 308 GT4 has been displayed at the famed Concorso Ferrari Car Show in Pasadena.
This single-family 1978 Ferrari 308 GT4 Dino is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist in California with a clean Montana title.
Highlights
Single family ownership from new
Driven less than 9,000 miles
3.0L DOHC V8 engine
5-speed manual gearbox
Finished in classic Rosso Corsa paint over a Tan leather interior
5-spoke star-pattern Campagnolo wheels
Factory Equipment
Mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout
3.0L DOHC V8 engine
The engine stamping "16246" corresponds with the VIN
Four Weber 40 DCNF carburetors
Limited-slip differential
Coil springs with Koni dampers
Rack-and-pinion steering
Steel body panels
Pop-up headlights
Wood-rimmed steering wheel
Electric windows
Heated rear window
Tinted glass
Servicing & Documentation
A basic service is said to have been performed in preparation for this sale
Ownership History
This 1978 308 GT4 was purchased new by the Milhous family in Florida and was acquired by a son in 2012.
Included Items
Owner’s manual with leather case
Additional Information
The Montana title lists the VIN as GT414624. This vehicle may not pass a California emissions test and cannot be sold to a private-party buyer in California.
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.