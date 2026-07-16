Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The February 2012 auction of the collection of Bob and Paul Milhous of Boca Raton, Florida, was the culmination of over 50 years of dedicated collecting by the brothers, with the sale presenting a range of remarkably rare mechanical musical instruments, automobiles, firearms, and other collectibles. Just one automobile from the collection was not included in the 509 lots at the auction: this 1978 Ferrari 308 GT4 Dino.

Named in honor of Enzo Ferrari’s late son, Alfredo “Dino” Ferrari, the 1973–78 Ferrari 308 GT4 Dino marked a notable departure from tradition. For the first time since 1953, Ferrari turned away from Pininfarina, instead commissioning Bertone to shape the new car. The decision proved inspired: Bertone, then at the leading edge of the angular “wedge” design movement, brought fresh perspective.

At its core, the GT4 featured a mid-mounted 3.0-liter V8 engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Its 2+2 layout offered somewhat usable rear seating, a layout seldom seen in high-performance cars of the era. On the road, the GT4 delivered sharp, balanced handling, a rich V8 soundtrack, and the tactile, mechanical engagement that defined Ferraris of the period.

This 1978 308 GT4 was purchased new by the Milhous family in California. Finished classic Rosso Corsa paint, the Ferrari was excluded from the Milhous auction in 2012 and acquired by a son, who moved it to Arcadia, California. Showing under 8,600 miles, this preserved 308 GT4 has been displayed at the famed Concorso Ferrari Car Show in Pasadena.

This single-family 1978 Ferrari 308 GT4 Dino is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist in California with a clean Montana title.

Highlights

Single family ownership from new

Driven less than 9,000 miles

3.0L DOHC V8 engine

5-speed manual gearbox

Finished in classic Rosso Corsa paint over a Tan leather interior

5-spoke star-pattern Campagnolo wheels

Factory Equipment

Mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout

3.0L DOHC V8 engine The engine stamping "16246" corresponds with the VIN

Four Weber 40 DCNF carburetors

Limited-slip differential

Coil springs with Koni dampers

Rack-and-pinion steering

Steel body panels

Pop-up headlights

Wood-rimmed steering wheel

Electric windows

Heated rear window

Tinted glass

Servicing & Documentation

A basic service is said to have been performed in preparation for this sale

Ownership History

This 1978 308 GT4 was purchased new by the Milhous family in Florida and was acquired by a son in 2012.

Included Items

Owner’s manual with leather case

Additional Information

The Montana title lists the VIN as GT414624. This vehicle may not pass a California emissions test and cannot be sold to a private-party buyer in California.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com