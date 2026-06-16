Auction ended.

1976 Cadillac Seville

Bid to $11,000 on 06/16/26
Result
1976 Cadillac Seville
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Ended Jun 16, 2026 at 6:47 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN6S69R6Q513096
Mileage indicated40,900 Miles TMU
LocationDelray Beach, Florida
Engine5.7L V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan

Video gallery

1976 Seville Walk Around Video
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1976 Cadillac Seville Starting Video
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1976 Cadillac Seville Chassis Video
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Description

“Seville is the most precisely crafted Cadillac ever.” The 1976 Cadillac Seville marked a pivotal moment in Cadillac’s history as the brand’s first foray into the compact luxury sedan market. Introduced in response to rising fuel prices, tightening emissions regulations, and increasing competition from European imports, the Seville was a bold departure from Cadillac’s traditionally large, opulent vehicles.

Developed under the codename “K-body,” the Seville was based on a heavily modified Chevrolet Nova platform but featured extensive engineering and styling upgrades to meet Cadillac standards. It was smaller and lighter than other Cadillacs of the era, yet it retained the brand’s hallmark luxury and refinement. The Seville debuted with a fuel-injected 5.7-liter V8 engine — an advanced feature for the time — paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. It was also one of the most expensive Cadillacs of its time. The 1976 Seville was a commercial success and helped Cadillac attract younger, more import-conscious buyers.

Now showing approximately 41,000 miles, this Phoenician Ivory over Light Ivory-Gold '76 Seville features an 8-track player, leather upholstery, and power-adjustable front seats.

This 1976 Cadillac Seville is now offered by the selling dealer in Florida with an owner's manual and books, some service records, and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

  • Believed to be a one-owner 1976 Seville

  • Showing 40,900 miles on a five-digit odometer

Equipment

  • Finished in Phoenician Ivory paint (11) over a Light Ivory-Gold Leather (732) interior

  • 5.7-liter V8 engine with Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI)

  • Three-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic TH400 automatic transmission

  • AM/FM Factory Radio with 8-Track Player

  • Air Conditioning with Climate Control Dial

  • Front disc brakes

  • Chrome wire wheel covers

  • Power Steering and Brakes

  • Power Locks and Windows

  • Power Antenna

  • Dual Power Front Seats

  • The chassis number (6S69R6Q513096) decodes as:

    • 6 – Cadillac Division

    • S – Seville

    • 69 – Four-door sedan

    • R – 350 cu-in V8, Electronic Fuel Injection

    • 6 – Model year 1976

    • Q – Clark Street Plant, Detroit, Michigan

    • 513096 – Sequential Production Number

Servicing & Documentation

  • Recent servicing reportedly includes:

    • Change oil/filter

    • Install four new tires

    • Replace wiper blades

    • Replace AC switch

    • Replace AC compressor

    • Replace washer pump

    • Replace spark plug wire set

    • Repair radio

    • Replace AC hose

    • Repair emergency brake vacuum system

    • Replace AC programmer

    • Rebuild washer pump

    • Adjust drive belts

    • Replace battery

    • Replace alternator belt

Known Imperfections

  • Clock is inoperable

Included Items

  • Some service records

  • Factory carpeted floor mats

  • Trunk mat

  • Original owner’s manual and books

  • Original space saver, spare tire, canister, jack, and spare tire cover

  • Two sets of keys

  • Period maps

  • Extra air filters

  • Front license plate bracket

  • Factory full standard wheel covers

Additional Notes

This 1976 Cadillac Seville was offered on Hagerty Marketplace December 2025. You can view the previous listing here.

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1976 Cadillac Seville

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1976 Cadillac Seville

Last bid
BryanBolton_8tkq
BryanBolton_8tkq
$11,000
Seller
Pedigree_Motorcars
Pedigree_Motorcars
EndedJun 16, 2026 at 6:47 PM UTC
Bids32
Views6,382
Bids
BryanBolton_8tkq's avatar
BryanBolton_8tkq
Jun 16 at 6:44 PM
$11,000bid placed 
DW_1963's avatar
DW_1963
Jun 16 at 6:44 PM
$10,750bid placed 
BryanBolton_8tkq's avatar
BryanBolton_8tkq
Jun 16 at 6:15 PM
$10,500bid placed 
Jagger's avatar
Jagger
Jun 16 at 6:11 PM
$10,250bid placed 
BryanBolton_8tkq's avatar
BryanBolton_8tkq
Jun 16 at 6:00 PM
$10,000bid placed 

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