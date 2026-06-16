Description

“Seville is the most precisely crafted Cadillac ever.” The 1976 Cadillac Seville marked a pivotal moment in Cadillac’s history as the brand’s first foray into the compact luxury sedan market. Introduced in response to rising fuel prices, tightening emissions regulations, and increasing competition from European imports, the Seville was a bold departure from Cadillac’s traditionally large, opulent vehicles.

Developed under the codename “K-body,” the Seville was based on a heavily modified Chevrolet Nova platform but featured extensive engineering and styling upgrades to meet Cadillac standards. It was smaller and lighter than other Cadillacs of the era, yet it retained the brand’s hallmark luxury and refinement. The Seville debuted with a fuel-injected 5.7-liter V8 engine — an advanced feature for the time — paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. It was also one of the most expensive Cadillacs of its time. The 1976 Seville was a commercial success and helped Cadillac attract younger, more import-conscious buyers.

Now showing approximately 41,000 miles, this Phoenician Ivory over Light Ivory-Gold '76 Seville features an 8-track player, leather upholstery, and power-adjustable front seats.

This 1976 Cadillac Seville is now offered by the selling dealer in Florida with an owner's manual and books, some service records, and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

Believed to be a one-owner 1976 Seville

Showing 40,900 miles on a five-digit odometer

Equipment

Finished in Phoenician Ivory paint (11) over a Light Ivory-Gold Leather (732) interior

5.7-liter V8 engine with Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI)

Three-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic TH400 automatic transmission

AM/FM Factory Radio with 8-Track Player

Air Conditioning with Climate Control Dial

Front disc brakes

Chrome wire wheel covers

Power Steering and Brakes

Power Locks and Windows

Power Antenna

Dual Power Front Seats

The chassis number (6S69R6Q513096) decodes as: 6 – Cadillac Division S – Seville 69 – Four-door sedan R – 350 cu-in V8, Electronic Fuel Injection 6 – Model year 1976 Q – Clark Street Plant, Detroit, Michigan 513096 – Sequential Production Number



Servicing & Documentation

Recent servicing reportedly includes: Change oil/filter Install four new tires Replace wiper blades Replace AC switch Replace AC compressor Replace washer pump Replace spark plug wire set Repair radio Replace AC hose Repair emergency brake vacuum system Replace AC programmer Rebuild washer pump Adjust drive belts Replace battery Replace alternator belt



Known Imperfections

Clock is inoperable

Included Items

Some service records

Factory carpeted floor mats

Trunk mat

Original owner’s manual and books

Original space saver, spare tire, canister, jack, and spare tire cover

Two sets of keys

Period maps

Extra air filters

Front license plate bracket

Factory full standard wheel covers

Additional Notes

This 1976 Cadillac Seville was offered on Hagerty Marketplace December 2025. You can view the previous listing here.