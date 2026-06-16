1976 Cadillac Seville
Ended Jun 16, 2026 at 6:47 PM UTC
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Description
“Seville is the most precisely crafted Cadillac ever.” The 1976 Cadillac Seville marked a pivotal moment in Cadillac’s history as the brand’s first foray into the compact luxury sedan market. Introduced in response to rising fuel prices, tightening emissions regulations, and increasing competition from European imports, the Seville was a bold departure from Cadillac’s traditionally large, opulent vehicles.
Developed under the codename “K-body,” the Seville was based on a heavily modified Chevrolet Nova platform but featured extensive engineering and styling upgrades to meet Cadillac standards. It was smaller and lighter than other Cadillacs of the era, yet it retained the brand’s hallmark luxury and refinement. The Seville debuted with a fuel-injected 5.7-liter V8 engine — an advanced feature for the time — paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. It was also one of the most expensive Cadillacs of its time. The 1976 Seville was a commercial success and helped Cadillac attract younger, more import-conscious buyers.
Now showing approximately 41,000 miles, this Phoenician Ivory over Light Ivory-Gold '76 Seville features an 8-track player, leather upholstery, and power-adjustable front seats.
This 1976 Cadillac Seville is now offered by the selling dealer in Florida with an owner's manual and books, some service records, and a clean New Jersey title.
Highlights
Believed to be a one-owner 1976 Seville
Showing 40,900 miles on a five-digit odometer
Equipment
Finished in Phoenician Ivory paint (11) over a Light Ivory-Gold Leather (732) interior
5.7-liter V8 engine with Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI)
Three-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic TH400 automatic transmission
AM/FM Factory Radio with 8-Track Player
Air Conditioning with Climate Control Dial
Front disc brakes
Chrome wire wheel covers
Power Steering and Brakes
Power Locks and Windows
Power Antenna
Dual Power Front Seats
The chassis number (6S69R6Q513096) decodes as:
6 – Cadillac Division
S – Seville
69 – Four-door sedan
R – 350 cu-in V8, Electronic Fuel Injection
6 – Model year 1976
Q – Clark Street Plant, Detroit, Michigan
513096 – Sequential Production Number
Servicing & Documentation
Recent servicing reportedly includes:
Change oil/filter
Install four new tires
Replace wiper blades
Replace AC switch
Replace AC compressor
Replace washer pump
Replace spark plug wire set
Repair radio
Replace AC hose
Repair emergency brake vacuum system
Replace AC programmer
Rebuild washer pump
Adjust drive belts
Replace battery
Replace alternator belt
Known Imperfections
Clock is inoperable
Included Items
Some service records
Factory carpeted floor mats
Trunk mat
Original owner’s manual and books
Original space saver, spare tire, canister, jack, and spare tire cover
Two sets of keys
Period maps
Extra air filters
Front license plate bracket
Factory full standard wheel covers
Additional Notes
This 1976 Cadillac Seville was offered on Hagerty Marketplace December 2025. You can view the previous listing here.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.