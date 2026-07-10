Auction ended.

1975 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

No reserve
Sold for on 07/10/26
Result
1975 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (94)

Ended Jul 10, 2026 at 6:58 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1Z37J5S426837
Mileage indicated2,700 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine350ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic

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Video gallery

1975 Chevrolet Corvette Exterior Walk Around
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1975 Chevrolet Corvette Open Walk Around
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1975 Chevrolet Corvette Functioning Pop-up Headlights
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1975 Chevrolet Corvette Driving
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1975 Chevrolet Corvette Pulling In
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

This car will be available for public preview at Motor Muster on Saturday, June 20 from 8:00am - 4:00pm located at the Hagerty tent in The Henry Ford.

Debuting in 1968 with dramatic styling drawn from the Mako Shark II concept, the third-generation Corvette offered sweeping curves and a modern aerodynamic profile. The C3 saw continuous refinement throughout its long production run — including a newly engineered self-restoring bumper system introduced in 1975.

Finished in Bright Blue over a dark blue interior, this ‘75 was acquired by the current owner in 2019 and is presented as a largely unmodified example. The carbureted 350ci V8, three-speed automatic transmission, and power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes were standard equipment.

This C3 Corvette is fitted with 15" slotted alloy wheels, color-matched removable T-top roof panels, leather upholstery, power windows, and a cassette stereo.

This 1975 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered at no reserve in Michigan on behalf of its current owner with an owner’s manual and a clean Iowa title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Carbureted 350ci V8/3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Bright Blue over dark blue leather upholstery

  • Color-matched removable T-top roof panels

  • Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights

Factory Equipment

  • Carbureted 350ci V8 engine

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

  • Power-assisted steering

  • 15” slotted alloy wheels

  • Bucket seats

  • Power windows

  • Center-stacked auxiliary gauges

  • Cassette stereo

  • Air conditioning

Modifications

  • The front and rear bumpers have been replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Mastercraft tires with 2013 date codes

  • Wear on paint and interior surfaces shown in the photo gallery

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual

Additional Notes This 1975 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe was offered on Hagerty Marketplace June 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1975 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
Lenger33
Lenger33
$17,655
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedJul 10, 2026 at 6:58 PM UTC
Bids27
Views10,302

Comments & bids

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Lenger33's avatar
Lenger33
Jul 10 at 6:56 PM
$16,500bid placed 
BilboTBaggins' avatar
BilboTBaggins
Jul 10 at 6:55 PM
$15,750bid placed 
Lenger33's avatar
Lenger33
Jul 10 at 6:54 PM
$15,500bid placed 
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BilboTBaggins
Jul 10 at 6:53 PM
$14,750bid placed 
Lenger33's avatar
Lenger33
Jul 10 at 6:52 PM
$14,500bid placed 
BilboTBaggins' avatar
BilboTBaggins
Jul 10 at 6:50 PM
$13,750bid placed 
Lenger33's avatar
Lenger33
Jul 10 at 6:46 PM
$13,500bid placed 
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BilboTBaggins
Jul 10 at 6:18 PM
$12,250bid placed 
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WilliamDyer_z4ov
Jul 10 at 4:04 PM
$12,000bid placed 
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Lenger33
Jul 10 at 3:10 PM
$11,275bid placed 
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TSF
Jul 10 at 1:46 PM
$10,750bid placed 
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BilboTBaggins
Jul 10 at 12:54 AM
$10,500bid placed 
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Ratfink
Jul 8 at 5:50 PM
$9,999bid placed 
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BilboTBaggins
Jul 5 at 12:02 AM
$9,700bid placed 
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JackStoffel_vz8h
Jul 2 at 7:35 PM
$9,432bid placed 
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RobertEbenhoeh_pjhf
Jul 2 at 4:43 PM
$9,100bid placed 
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JackStoffel_vz8h
Jul 1 at 11:40 PM
$8,789bid placed 
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RobertEbenhoeh_pjhf
Jun 30 at 1:25 PM
$8,500bid placed 
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Ratfink
Jun 29 at 1:25 AM
$8,250bid placed 
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Dennis_Plummer
Jun 26 at 11:22 PM
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jerryjoe
Jun 26 at 9:56 PM
$7,250bid placed 
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RobertEbenhoeh_pjhf
Jun 26 at 9:38 PM
$6,500bid placed 
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JackStoffel_vz8h
Jun 26 at 9:29 PM
$5,789bid placed 
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jerryjoe
Jun 26 at 5:40 PM
$5,500bid placed 
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Commish190
Jun 26 at 5:20 PM
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Jun 26 at 2:44 PM
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Kahlua
Jun 26 at 2:31 PM
$500bid placed 

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