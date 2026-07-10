1975 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Ended Jul 10, 2026 at 6:58 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
This car will be available for public preview at Motor Muster on Saturday, June 20 from 8:00am - 4:00pm located at the Hagerty tent in The Henry Ford.
Debuting in 1968 with dramatic styling drawn from the Mako Shark II concept, the third-generation Corvette offered sweeping curves and a modern aerodynamic profile. The C3 saw continuous refinement throughout its long production run — including a newly engineered self-restoring bumper system introduced in 1975.
Finished in Bright Blue over a dark blue interior, this ‘75 was acquired by the current owner in 2019 and is presented as a largely unmodified example. The carbureted 350ci V8, three-speed automatic transmission, and power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes were standard equipment.
This C3 Corvette is fitted with 15" slotted alloy wheels, color-matched removable T-top roof panels, leather upholstery, power windows, and a cassette stereo.
This 1975 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered at no reserve in Michigan on behalf of its current owner with an owner’s manual and a clean Iowa title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Carbureted 350ci V8/3-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Bright Blue over dark blue leather upholstery
Color-matched removable T-top roof panels
Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights
Factory Equipment
Carbureted 350ci V8 engine
Three-speed automatic transmission
Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes
Power-assisted steering
15” slotted alloy wheels
Bucket seats
Power windows
Center-stacked auxiliary gauges
Cassette stereo
Air conditioning
Modifications
The front and rear bumpers have been replaced
Known Imperfections
Mastercraft tires with 2013 date codes
Wear on paint and interior surfaces shown in the photo gallery
Included Items
Owner’s manual
Additional Notes This 1975 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe was offered on Hagerty Marketplace June 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.