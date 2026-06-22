Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

This car will be available for public preview at Motor Muster on Saturday, June 20 from 8:00am - 4:00pm located at the Hagerty tent in The Henry Ford.

Debuting in 1968 with dramatic styling drawn from the Mako Shark II concept, the third-generation Corvette offered sweeping curves and a modern aerodynamic profile. The C3 saw continuous refinement throughout its long production run — including a newly engineered self-restoring bumper system introduced in 1975.

Finished in Bright Blue over a dark blue interior, this ‘75 was acquired by the current owner in 2019 and is presented as a largely unmodified example. The carbureted 350ci V8, three-speed automatic transmission, and power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes were standard equipment.

This C3 Corvette is fitted with 15" slotted alloy wheels, color-matched removable T-top roof panels, leather upholstery, power windows, and a cassette stereo.

This 1975 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered at no reserve in Michigan on behalf of its current owner with an owner’s manual and a clean Iowa title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Carbureted 350ci V8/3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Bright Blue over dark blue leather upholstery

Color-matched removable T-top roof panels

Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights

Factory Equipment

Carbureted 350ci V8 engine

Three-speed automatic transmission

Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

Power-assisted steering

15” slotted alloy wheels

Bucket seats

Power windows

Center-stacked auxiliary gauges

Cassette stereo

Air conditioning

Modifications

The front and rear bumpers have been replaced

Known Imperfections

Mastercraft tires with 2013 date codes

Wear on paint and interior surfaces shown in the photo gallery

Included Items

Owner’s manual

Additional Notes This 1975 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe was offered on Hagerty Marketplace May 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.