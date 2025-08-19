Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Built on the same platform as Chevrolet’s C/K pickup trucks, the 1969-94 K5 Blazer was designed to combine off-road capability with everyday utility, making it a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts and suburban drivers alike.

The 1974 edition was part of the second generation of the rugged full-size SUV, and it had evolved into a more refined yet still highly capable vehicle. It featured a removable fiberglass rear roof section, allowing for open-air driving, and came standard with four-wheel drive, though earlier models had offered rear-wheel drive as well. The 1974 model retained the square-body styling introduced in 1973, and under the hood, the SUV offered several engine options, most notably a carbureted 350ci V8. It could be paired with either manual or automatic transmission, and it used a solid front axle with leaf springs, contributing to its durability and off-road prowess.

Unlike so many heavily-modified K5 Blazers from this era, this ’74 with 350ci power is largely unmodified, retaining the charm and capabilities that made the first-generation Blazers so popular. It features an aftermarket retro-style head unit.

This 1974 Chevrolet K5 Blazer is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Powered by a 350ci V8

4-speed manual transmission

Four-wheel drive

Two-tone blue and white over blue vinyl

Factory Equipment

Removable fiberglass rear roof section with slide side windows

Power steering and brakes

Floor-shifted transfer case and locking front hubs

Vinyl bucket (front) and bench (rear) seats

Front and rear leaf spring suspension

Steel wheels with chrome trim rings

The chassis number (CKY184F114673) decodes as : C – Chevrolet K – 4-wheel drive Y – 350ci V8 1 – 1/2 ton 8 – Blazer 4 – Model Year 1974 F – Flint, Michigan, final assembly plant 114673 – Production sequence number



Modifications

Fog lights

Retro-style head unit

Window tint

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1974 Chevrolet K5 Blazer are presented in the gallery

Wear on various interior surfaces

Head unit knobs are missing

Additional Information

From the selling dealer: “I don't know of any real mods on the truck, it’s very factory from what I have seen. It's a daily driver level truck that starts up and runs/drives well.”

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.