1974 Chevrolet K5 Blazer 4-Speed

No reserve
5 days
$18,000
1974 Chevrolet K5 Blazer 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (72)

Ending Mon, Jun 29 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCKY184F114673
Mileage indicated3,500 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine350ci V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSUV, Pickup/truck
Exterior colorBlue/White
Interior colorBlue

Addenda and errata

  • Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Built on the same platform as Chevrolet’s C/K pickup trucks, the 1969-94 K5 Blazer was designed to combine off-road capability with everyday utility, making it a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts and suburban drivers alike.

The 1974 edition was part of the second generation of the rugged full-size SUV, and it had evolved into a more refined yet still highly capable vehicle. It featured a removable fiberglass rear roof section, allowing for open-air driving, and came standard with four-wheel drive, though earlier models had offered rear-wheel drive as well. The 1974 model retained the square-body styling introduced in 1973, and under the hood, the SUV offered several engine options, most notably a carbureted 350ci V8. It could be paired with either manual or automatic transmission, and it used a solid front axle with leaf springs, contributing to its durability and off-road prowess.

Unlike so many heavily-modified K5 Blazers from this era, this ’74 with 350ci power is largely unmodified, retaining the charm and capabilities that made the first-generation Blazers so popular. It features an aftermarket retro-style head unit.

This 1974 Chevrolet K5 Blazer is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 350ci V8

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Four-wheel drive

  • Two-tone blue and white over blue vinyl

Factory Equipment

  • Removable fiberglass rear roof section with slide side windows

  • Power steering and brakes

  • Floor-shifted transfer case and locking front hubs

  • Vinyl bucket (front) and bench (rear) seats

  • Front and rear leaf spring suspension

  • Steel wheels with chrome trim rings

  • The chassis number (CKY184F114673) decodes as:

    • C – Chevrolet

    • K – 4-wheel drive

    • Y – 350ci V8

    • 1 – 1/2 ton

    • 8 – Blazer

    • 4 – Model Year 1974

    • F – Flint, Michigan, final assembly plant

    • 114673 – Production sequence number

Modifications

  • Fog lights

  • Retro-style head unit

  • Window tint

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1974 Chevrolet K5 Blazer are presented in the gallery

  • Wear on various interior surfaces

  • Head unit knobs are missing

Additional Information

From the selling dealer: “I don't know of any real mods on the truck, it’s very factory from what I have seen. It's a daily driver level truck that starts up and runs/drives well.”

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1974 Chevrolet K5 Blazer 4-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
Skeeter1948
Skeeter1948
$18,000
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndingMon, Jun 29 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids15
Views5,576
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Skeeter1948's avatar
Skeeter1948
Jun 22 at 12:46 PM
$18,000bid placed 
MACMAN2024's avatar
MACMAN2024
Jun 21 at 9:08 PM
$17,000bid placed 
4speedbluewhiteblazer19731975's avatar
4speedbluewhiteblazer19731975
Jun 19 at 1:52 PM
$16,000bid placed 
LenEdmondson's avatar
LenEdmondson
Jun 18 at 9:15 PM
$15,000bid placed 
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JamesMcgill_zy95
Jun 18 at 6:01 PM
$12,000bid placed 

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