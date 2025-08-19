1974 Chevrolet K5 Blazer 4-Speed
Ending Mon, Jun 29 at 6:50 PM UTC
Addenda and errata
Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Built on the same platform as Chevrolet’s C/K pickup trucks, the 1969-94 K5 Blazer was designed to combine off-road capability with everyday utility, making it a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts and suburban drivers alike.
The 1974 edition was part of the second generation of the rugged full-size SUV, and it had evolved into a more refined yet still highly capable vehicle. It featured a removable fiberglass rear roof section, allowing for open-air driving, and came standard with four-wheel drive, though earlier models had offered rear-wheel drive as well. The 1974 model retained the square-body styling introduced in 1973, and under the hood, the SUV offered several engine options, most notably a carbureted 350ci V8. It could be paired with either manual or automatic transmission, and it used a solid front axle with leaf springs, contributing to its durability and off-road prowess.
Unlike so many heavily-modified K5 Blazers from this era, this ’74 with 350ci power is largely unmodified, retaining the charm and capabilities that made the first-generation Blazers so popular. It features an aftermarket retro-style head unit.
This 1974 Chevrolet K5 Blazer is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Powered by a 350ci V8
4-speed manual transmission
Four-wheel drive
Two-tone blue and white over blue vinyl
Factory Equipment
Removable fiberglass rear roof section with slide side windows
Power steering and brakes
Floor-shifted transfer case and locking front hubs
Vinyl bucket (front) and bench (rear) seats
Front and rear leaf spring suspension
Steel wheels with chrome trim rings
The chassis number (CKY184F114673) decodes as:
C – Chevrolet
K – 4-wheel drive
Y – 350ci V8
1 – 1/2 ton
8 – Blazer
4 – Model Year 1974
F – Flint, Michigan, final assembly plant
114673 – Production sequence number
Modifications
Fog lights
Retro-style head unit
Window tint
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1974 Chevrolet K5 Blazer are presented in the gallery
Wear on various interior surfaces
Head unit knobs are missing
Additional Information
From the selling dealer: “I don't know of any real mods on the truck, it’s very factory from what I have seen. It's a daily driver level truck that starts up and runs/drives well.”
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
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