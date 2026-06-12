Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Volkswagen Beetle underwent its final major overhaul for the 1973 model year, when the Super Beetle variant was redesigned and designated 1303. Slightly longer than its predecessor, the 1303's visible changes included a curved panoramic windscreen, larger “elephant's foot” taillights, and a sculpted, padded dashboard with toggle switches instead of pull switches.

Motor Trend tested the new 1303 VW convertible in May 1973 and reported, “The Super Beetle convertible is an admirable blend of rational automotive engineering and ‘cars-aren’t-just-for-transportation’ thinking. For someone who wants a simple, economical, reliable automobile that’s also fun to drive and as relaxing as a day at the beach, the VW convertible is just about the perfect choice.”

This ‘73 Super convertible was acquired by the current owner in May 1996 and is finished in orange with a black convertible soft top over back basket-weave pattern vinyl upholstery. Power comes from an air-cooled 1,584cc flat-four, which was reportedly rebuilt in August 2012.

The engine is paired with a four-speed manual transaxle, and additional details include a MacPherson strut front suspension, drum brakes, a Sapphire XI AM radio, a two-speed fresh air blower fan, and a dashboard-mounted spot light, which illuminates the heater controls between the front seats.

This 1973 Volkswagen Super Beetle convertible is now offered on behalf of its current owner with a four-way lug wrench, a jack, service manuals, manufacturer’s literature, spare parts, and a clean Wisconsin title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Air-cooled 1,584cc (AK) flat-four Reportedly rebuilt in 2012

Four-speed manual transaxle

Orange paint with a black convertible soft top

Black basket-weave pattern vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

MacPherson strut front suspension

Drum brakes

Sapphire XI AM radio

Two-speed fresh air blower fan

Spot light for heater controls

Modifications

Soft vinyl steering wheel wrap

Aftermarket speakers in front door panels

Known Imperfections

Areas of rust-through in underbody reinforcement rails

Rust-through on the frame head bottom plate

Rust on the right cross-member beneath the rear seat

Patched sections on rear floor pans

Various scratches, chips, and touched-up paint

Worn front seat upholstery and carpeting

Cracked dashboard

Ownership History

The car was titled in Kansas before being acquired by the current owner in Wisconsin in May 1996.

Included Items

Spare parts

Jack and four-way lug wrench

Repair manuals

Manufacturer’s literature

Additional Information