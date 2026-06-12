30-Years-Owned 1973 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible
Ended Jun 12, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Volkswagen Beetle underwent its final major overhaul for the 1973 model year, when the Super Beetle variant was redesigned and designated 1303. Slightly longer than its predecessor, the 1303's visible changes included a curved panoramic windscreen, larger “elephant's foot” taillights, and a sculpted, padded dashboard with toggle switches instead of pull switches.
Motor Trend tested the new 1303 VW convertible in May 1973 and reported, “The Super Beetle convertible is an admirable blend of rational automotive engineering and ‘cars-aren’t-just-for-transportation’ thinking. For someone who wants a simple, economical, reliable automobile that’s also fun to drive and as relaxing as a day at the beach, the VW convertible is just about the perfect choice.”
This ‘73 Super convertible was acquired by the current owner in May 1996 and is finished in orange with a black convertible soft top over back basket-weave pattern vinyl upholstery. Power comes from an air-cooled 1,584cc flat-four, which was reportedly rebuilt in August 2012.
The engine is paired with a four-speed manual transaxle, and additional details include a MacPherson strut front suspension, drum brakes, a Sapphire XI AM radio, a two-speed fresh air blower fan, and a dashboard-mounted spot light, which illuminates the heater controls between the front seats.
This 1973 Volkswagen Super Beetle convertible is now offered on behalf of its current owner with a four-way lug wrench, a jack, service manuals, manufacturer’s literature, spare parts, and a clean Wisconsin title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Air-cooled 1,584cc (AK) flat-four
Reportedly rebuilt in 2012
Four-speed manual transaxle
Orange paint with a black convertible soft top
Black basket-weave pattern vinyl upholstery
Factory Equipment
MacPherson strut front suspension
Drum brakes
Sapphire XI AM radio
Two-speed fresh air blower fan
Spot light for heater controls
Modifications
Soft vinyl steering wheel wrap
Aftermarket speakers in front door panels
Known Imperfections
Areas of rust-through in underbody reinforcement rails
Rust-through on the frame head bottom plate
Rust on the right cross-member beneath the rear seat
Patched sections on rear floor pans
Various scratches, chips, and touched-up paint
Worn front seat upholstery and carpeting
Cracked dashboard
Ownership History
The car was titled in Kansas before being acquired by the current owner in Wisconsin in May 1996.
Included Items
Spare parts
Jack and four-way lug wrench
Repair manuals
Manufacturer’s literature
Additional Information
The Wisconsin title lists “Exempt from Odometer Disclosure” in the odometer date section.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.