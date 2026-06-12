Auction ended.

30-Years-Owned 1973 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible

No reserve
Sold for on 06/12/26
Result
30-Years-Owned 1973 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible
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Ended Jun 12, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1532720691
Mileage indicated1,200 Miles TMU
LocationWaukesha, Wisconsin
Engine1,584cc Air-Cooled Flat-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Volkswagen Beetle underwent its final major overhaul for the 1973 model year, when the Super Beetle variant was redesigned and designated 1303. Slightly longer than its predecessor, the 1303's visible changes included a curved panoramic windscreen, larger “elephant's foot” taillights, and a sculpted, padded dashboard with toggle switches instead of pull switches.

Motor Trend tested the new 1303 VW convertible in May 1973 and reported, “The Super Beetle convertible is an admirable blend of rational automotive engineering and ‘cars-aren’t-just-for-transportation’ thinking. For someone who wants a simple, economical, reliable automobile that’s also fun to drive and as relaxing as a day at the beach, the VW convertible is just about the perfect choice.”

This ‘73 Super convertible was acquired by the current owner in May 1996 and is finished in orange with a black convertible soft top over back basket-weave pattern vinyl upholstery. Power comes from an air-cooled 1,584cc flat-four, which was reportedly rebuilt in August 2012.

The engine is paired with a four-speed manual transaxle, and additional details include a MacPherson strut front suspension, drum brakes, a Sapphire XI AM radio, a two-speed fresh air blower fan, and a dashboard-mounted spot light, which illuminates the heater controls between the front seats.

This 1973 Volkswagen Super Beetle convertible is now offered on behalf of its current owner with a four-way lug wrench, a jack, service manuals, manufacturer’s literature, spare parts, and a clean Wisconsin title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Air-cooled 1,584cc (AK) flat-four

    • Reportedly rebuilt in 2012

  • Four-speed manual transaxle

  • Orange paint with a black convertible soft top

  • Black basket-weave pattern vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • MacPherson strut front suspension

  • Drum brakes

  • Sapphire XI AM radio

  • Two-speed fresh air blower fan

  • Spot light for heater controls

Modifications

  • Soft vinyl steering wheel wrap

  • Aftermarket speakers in front door panels

Known Imperfections

  • Areas of rust-through in underbody reinforcement rails

  • Rust-through on the frame head bottom plate

  • Rust on the right cross-member beneath the rear seat

  • Patched sections on rear floor pans

  • Various scratches, chips, and touched-up paint

  • Worn front seat upholstery and carpeting

  • Cracked dashboard

Ownership History

The car was titled in Kansas before being acquired by the current owner in Wisconsin in May 1996.

Included Items

  • Spare parts

  • Jack and four-way lug wrench

  • Repair manuals

  • Manufacturer’s literature

Additional Information

  • The Wisconsin title lists “Exempt from Odometer Disclosure” in the odometer date section.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

30-Years-Owned 1973 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible · No reserve

Sold to
randallsteele_529n
randallsteele_529n
$6,250
Seller
Midwest-SellItNowStore
Midwest-SellItNowStore
EndedJun 12, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids8
Views18,417
Bids
randallsteele_529n's avatar
randallsteele_529n
Jun 12 at 11:34 AM
$5,750bid placed 
Jegerstrom7777's avatar
Jegerstrom7777
Jun 11 at 7:09 PM
$5,500bid placed 
randallsteele_529n's avatar
randallsteele_529n
Jun 11 at 3:55 PM
$5,250bid placed 
Clarencesandoval_4604's avatar
Clarencesandoval_4604
Jun 2 at 2:25 PM
$5,000bid placed 
ChicagoGoomba60's avatar
ChicagoGoomba60
May 31 at 7:07 AM
$4,550bid placed 

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