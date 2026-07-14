Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The CB350F arrived in 1972 as Honda's answer to a simple question: what would a baby CB750 look like? The result was a genuinely clever piece of engineering — a 347cc inline-four crammed into a mid-size standard, complete with a four-into-four exhaust system that gave the bike a sound and presence well beyond its modest displacement. Production ran only through 1974, making the CB350F a relatively short-lived experiment in Honda's lineup, but one that has aged into a charming and mechanically interesting alternative to the more common twin-cylinder CB350.

The 347cc engine is fed by four 20mm Keihin carburetors and benefits from electric starting, a notable convenience at a time when many competing bikes still relied on a kick starter alone. Power is routed through a 5-speed manual transmission, with a single front disc brake and rear drum brake providing stopping power.

This 1973 CB350F is finished in Matador Red Flake and is presented in stock form. Acquired by the seller in 2025 following a multi-year hibernation, the bike has since received a round of mechanical attention, including servicing and polishing of the front forks, re-greasing the steering column bushings, and a rebuild of the carburetors, front brake caliper, and master cylinder, and more.

This 1973 Honda CB350F is offered at no reserve with an owner’s manual, the factory luggage rack, and Georgia registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

347cc inline-four engine rated 34 horsepower at 10,000 rpm

Finished in Matador Red Flake

Front forks rebuilt and polished in 2026

Carburetors, brake caliper, and master cylinder rebuilt in 2026

Factory luggage rack included

Factory Equipment

347cc SOHC inline-four engine

Four 20mm Keihin carburetors

5-speed manual transmission

Electric starter

Four-into-four exhaust system with chromed mufflers

Hydraulically dampened telescopic front forks

Single 10-inch front disc brake, 6-inch rear drum brake

18-inch front and rear wire-spoke wheels

One-piece dual seat, passenger pegs and grab handle

Center and side stands

Chromed fenders

Servicing & Documentation

The following servicing is said to have been completed under current ownership:

Carburetors rebuilt and synced

Front forks polished and serviced

Steering bushings re-greased

Brake caliper rebuilt

Master cylinder rebuilt

Brake lines replaced

Oil and filter changed

Battery replaced

Petcock rebuilt

Valves adjusted

Known Imperfections

Photos detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Various paint chips, scratches, dents, and corrosion

Carburetors leak from overflow tubes after sitting for long periods

Right front turn signal works intermittently

Seat lock mechanism removed

Ownership History

From the seller: "I purchased this CB350 Four from a gentleman here in Georgia, non-running after sitting for many years. He'd acquired it as part of a group of vintage Hondas and had confirmed it could run, but he wasn't quite up for the project of getting it road worthy. After a good bit of cleaning and servicing, and nearly 300 reliable miles to prove my work, it's time to send this CB350 Four on to its next owner."

Included Items

Factory luggage rack

Owner's manual

One key

Additional Information

This 1973 Honda CB350F is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with Georgia registration.