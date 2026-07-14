Auction ended.

1973 Honda CB350F

No reserve
Sold for on 07/14/26
Result
1973 Honda CB350F
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (67)

Ended Jul 14, 2026 at 6:48 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCB350F1002062
Mileage indicated6,300 Miles TMU
LocationCumming, Georgia
Engine347cc Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleMotorcycle
Exterior colorMatador Red Flake
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1973 Honda CB350F Viewing
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1973 Honda CB350F Riding Video
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The CB350F arrived in 1972 as Honda's answer to a simple question: what would a baby CB750 look like? The result was a genuinely clever piece of engineering — a 347cc inline-four crammed into a mid-size standard, complete with a four-into-four exhaust system that gave the bike a sound and presence well beyond its modest displacement. Production ran only through 1974, making the CB350F a relatively short-lived experiment in Honda's lineup, but one that has aged into a charming and mechanically interesting alternative to the more common twin-cylinder CB350.

The 347cc engine is fed by four 20mm Keihin carburetors and benefits from electric starting, a notable convenience at a time when many competing bikes still relied on a kick starter alone. Power is routed through a 5-speed manual transmission, with a single front disc brake and rear drum brake providing stopping power.

This 1973 CB350F is finished in Matador Red Flake and is presented in stock form. Acquired by the seller in 2025 following a multi-year hibernation, the bike has since received a round of mechanical attention, including servicing and polishing of the front forks, re-greasing the steering column bushings, and a rebuild of the carburetors, front brake caliper, and master cylinder, and more.

This 1973 Honda CB350F is offered at no reserve with an owner’s manual, the factory luggage rack, and Georgia registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 347cc inline-four engine rated 34 horsepower at 10,000 rpm

  • Finished in Matador Red Flake

  • Front forks rebuilt and polished in 2026

  • Carburetors, brake caliper, and master cylinder rebuilt in 2026

  • Factory luggage rack included

Factory Equipment

  • 347cc SOHC inline-four engine

  • Four 20mm Keihin carburetors

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Electric starter

  • Four-into-four exhaust system with chromed mufflers

  • Hydraulically dampened telescopic front forks

  • Single 10-inch front disc brake, 6-inch rear drum brake

  • 18-inch front and rear wire-spoke wheels

  • One-piece dual seat, passenger pegs and grab handle

  • Center and side stands

  • Chromed fenders

Servicing & Documentation

The following servicing is said to have been completed under current ownership:

  • Carburetors rebuilt and synced

  • Front forks polished and serviced

  • Steering bushings re-greased

  • Brake caliper rebuilt

  • Master cylinder rebuilt

  • Brake lines replaced

  • Oil and filter changed

  • Battery replaced

  • Petcock rebuilt

  • Valves adjusted

Known Imperfections

  • Photos detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Various paint chips, scratches, dents, and corrosion

  • Carburetors leak from overflow tubes after sitting for long periods

  • Right front turn signal works intermittently

  • Seat lock mechanism removed

Ownership History

From the seller: "I purchased this CB350 Four from a gentleman here in Georgia, non-running after sitting for many years. He'd acquired it as part of a group of vintage Hondas and had confirmed it could run, but he wasn't quite up for the project of getting it road worthy. After a good bit of cleaning and servicing, and nearly 300 reliable miles to prove my work, it's time to send this CB350 Four on to its next owner."

Included Items

  • Factory luggage rack

  • Owner's manual

  • One key

Additional Information

This 1973 Honda CB350F is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with Georgia registration.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1973 Honda CB350F · No reserve

Sold to
NormanWilliams
NormanWilliams
$3,000
Seller
onewheelpeels
onewheelpeels
EndedJul 14, 2026 at 6:48 PM UTC
Bids14
Views7,213

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