1973 Honda CB350F
Ended Jul 14, 2026 at 6:48 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The CB350F arrived in 1972 as Honda's answer to a simple question: what would a baby CB750 look like? The result was a genuinely clever piece of engineering — a 347cc inline-four crammed into a mid-size standard, complete with a four-into-four exhaust system that gave the bike a sound and presence well beyond its modest displacement. Production ran only through 1974, making the CB350F a relatively short-lived experiment in Honda's lineup, but one that has aged into a charming and mechanically interesting alternative to the more common twin-cylinder CB350.
The 347cc engine is fed by four 20mm Keihin carburetors and benefits from electric starting, a notable convenience at a time when many competing bikes still relied on a kick starter alone. Power is routed through a 5-speed manual transmission, with a single front disc brake and rear drum brake providing stopping power.
This 1973 CB350F is finished in Matador Red Flake and is presented in stock form. Acquired by the seller in 2025 following a multi-year hibernation, the bike has since received a round of mechanical attention, including servicing and polishing of the front forks, re-greasing the steering column bushings, and a rebuild of the carburetors, front brake caliper, and master cylinder, and more.
This 1973 Honda CB350F is offered at no reserve with an owner’s manual, the factory luggage rack, and Georgia registration in the seller’s name.
Highlights
347cc inline-four engine rated 34 horsepower at 10,000 rpm
Finished in Matador Red Flake
Front forks rebuilt and polished in 2026
Carburetors, brake caliper, and master cylinder rebuilt in 2026
Factory luggage rack included
Factory Equipment
347cc SOHC inline-four engine
Four 20mm Keihin carburetors
5-speed manual transmission
Electric starter
Four-into-four exhaust system with chromed mufflers
Hydraulically dampened telescopic front forks
Single 10-inch front disc brake, 6-inch rear drum brake
18-inch front and rear wire-spoke wheels
One-piece dual seat, passenger pegs and grab handle
Center and side stands
Chromed fenders
Servicing & Documentation
The following servicing is said to have been completed under current ownership:
Carburetors rebuilt and synced
Front forks polished and serviced
Steering bushings re-greased
Brake caliper rebuilt
Master cylinder rebuilt
Brake lines replaced
Oil and filter changed
Battery replaced
Petcock rebuilt
Valves adjusted
Known Imperfections
Photos detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Various paint chips, scratches, dents, and corrosion
Carburetors leak from overflow tubes after sitting for long periods
Right front turn signal works intermittently
Seat lock mechanism removed
Ownership History
From the seller: "I purchased this CB350 Four from a gentleman here in Georgia, non-running after sitting for many years. He'd acquired it as part of a group of vintage Hondas and had confirmed it could run, but he wasn't quite up for the project of getting it road worthy. After a good bit of cleaning and servicing, and nearly 300 reliable miles to prove my work, it's time to send this CB350 Four on to its next owner."
Included Items
Factory luggage rack
Owner's manual
One key
Additional Information
This 1973 Honda CB350F is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with Georgia registration.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.