Rally-Style 1973 Fiat 500R
Ended Jun 10, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1973 Rallye des Alpes stands as one of the more dramatic rounds of the inaugural World Rally Championship season. First contested in 1910, the rally had long been regarded as one of Europe's most grueling motorsport events, punishing both machinery and driver across demanding mountain terrain. Fiat, locked in a season-long manufacturers' battle with Alpine-Renault, fielded their formidable Group 4 124 Abarth Spider Rally cars but could not close the gap on Alpine's championship-leading campaign, which ultimately triumphed that year.
The final evolution of the Fiat 500 was the so-called Rinnovata, or 500R, which was built beginning in 1972 with a host of minor tweaks over its 500L predecessor.
This 1973 Fiat 500R has been reimagined as a tribute to those 1973 Rallye des Alpes Fiats. No, it’s not one of the mighty Fiat 124 Abarth WRC racers, it’s a modest sub-20-horsepower Fiat 500 built for vintage rally and road race fun. It was imported from Russia, to Florida in 2010 under prior ownership.
Acquired by the seller in 2021, the Fiat was transformed into a vintage pocket rocket with auxiliary lighting, Sabelt 4-point harnesses for driver and copilot, a bolstered race-style seat for the driver, Abarth hood hinges and straps, and a dual pipes sport muffler. It’s participated in events like the Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance and HSR Classic Daytona 24 and HSR Daytona Historics.
This 1973 Fiat 500R rally tribute is represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Georgia title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Vintage rally and road race ready
499cc air-cooled two-cylinder engine
Four-speed manual transmission
Bolstered race seat for driver
Factory Equipment
Luggage rack
Rear‑engine, rear‑wheel drive
Drum brakes front and rear
Fabric sunroof
Vinyl passenger seat and interior
The chassis number (110F6143770) decodes as a late production 500 F
Modifications
Alloy wheels
Fiat Abarth scorpion horn button
Auxiliary lighting
Sabelt 4-point harnesses for driver and copilot
Race-style driver’s seat
Abarth hood hinges and straps
Dual pipes sport muffler
Servicing & Documentation
According to the attached service records, the following work was performed:
June 2023:
Fiat 500 R Dual Pipes Sport muffler installed
Abarth hood hinge set installed
Tune-up performed
2026: Recent oil change & filter
Known Imperfections
Some rust and paint cracking
Wear on seating upholstery
Suspension component corrosion as shown in photos
Ownership History
Imported from Russia, to Florida in 2010 under prior ownership. Acquired by the seller in 2021 and transformed into a vintage racer participating in events like the Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance and HSR Classic Daytona 24 and HSR Daytona Historics.
Included Items
Tool kit
Spare tire
Custom car cover
Importation documents
Additional Information
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Marvin Waters Phone: 910.315.2918 Email: mwaters@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.