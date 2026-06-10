Auction ended.

Rally-Style 1973 Fiat 500R

No reserve
Sold for on 06/10/26
Result
Rally-Style 1973 Fiat 500R
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Ended Jun 10, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN110F6143770
Mileage indicated29,700 Kilometers TMU
LocationSavannah, Georgia
Engine499cc Inline-Twin
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan

Video gallery

1973 Fiat 500 Rally Tribute Overview
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1973 Rallye des Alpes stands as one of the more dramatic rounds of the inaugural World Rally Championship season. First contested in 1910, the rally had long been regarded as one of Europe's most grueling motorsport events, punishing both machinery and driver across demanding mountain terrain. Fiat, locked in a season-long manufacturers' battle with Alpine-Renault, fielded their formidable Group 4 124 Abarth Spider Rally cars but could not close the gap on Alpine's championship-leading campaign, which ultimately triumphed that year.

The final evolution of the Fiat 500 was the so-called Rinnovata, or 500R, which was built beginning in 1972 with a host of minor tweaks over its 500L predecessor.

This 1973 Fiat 500R has been reimagined as a tribute to those 1973 Rallye des Alpes Fiats. No, it’s not one of the mighty Fiat 124 Abarth WRC racers, it’s a modest sub-20-horsepower Fiat 500 built for vintage rally and road race fun. It was imported from Russia, to Florida in 2010 under prior ownership.

Acquired by the seller in 2021, the Fiat was transformed into a vintage pocket rocket with auxiliary lighting, Sabelt 4-point harnesses for driver and copilot, a bolstered race-style seat for the driver, Abarth hood hinges and straps, and a dual pipes sport muffler. It’s participated in events like the Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance and HSR Classic Daytona 24 and HSR Daytona Historics.

This 1973 Fiat 500R rally tribute is represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Georgia title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Vintage rally and road race ready

  • 499cc air-cooled two-cylinder engine

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • Bolstered race seat for driver

Factory Equipment

  • Luggage rack

  • Rear‑engine, rear‑wheel drive

  • Drum brakes front and rear

  • Fabric sunroof

  • Vinyl passenger seat and interior

  • The chassis number (110F6143770) decodes as a late production 500 F

Modifications

  • Alloy wheels

  • Fiat Abarth scorpion horn button

  • Auxiliary lighting

  • Sabelt 4-point harnesses for driver and copilot

  • Race-style driver’s seat

  • Abarth hood hinges and straps

  • Dual pipes sport muffler

Servicing & Documentation

According to the attached service records, the following work was performed:

  • June 2023:

    • Fiat 500 R Dual Pipes Sport muffler installed

    • Abarth hood hinge set installed

    • Tune-up performed

  • 2026: Recent oil change & filter

Known Imperfections

  • Some rust and paint cracking

  • Wear on seating upholstery

  • Suspension component corrosion as shown in photos

Ownership History

Imported from Russia, to Florida in 2010 under prior ownership. Acquired by the seller in 2021 and transformed into a vintage racer participating in events like the Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance and HSR Classic Daytona 24 and HSR Daytona Historics.

Included Items

  • Tool kit

  • Spare tire

  • Custom car cover

  • Importation documents

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Marvin Waters Phone: 910.315.2918 Email: mwaters@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Import Documents: 1973 Fiat 500 Rally Tribute

Repair and Upgrade Documents: 1973 Fiat 500 Rally Tribute

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Rally-Style 1973 Fiat 500R · No reserve

Sold to
GK_d9w035
GK_d9w035
$15,251
Seller
Swiftmotoring
Swiftmotoring
EndedJun 10, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids35
Views7,383
Bids
GK_d9w035's avatar
GK_d9w035
Jun 10 at 6:38 PM
$14,253bid placed 
Wandrian's avatar
Wandrian
Jun 10 at 6:36 PM
$14,000bid placed 
GK_d9w035's avatar
GK_d9w035
Jun 10 at 6:35 PM
$13,252bid placed 
Wandrian's avatar
Wandrian
Jun 10 at 6:33 PM
$13,000bid placed 
GK_d9w035's avatar
GK_d9w035
Jun 10 at 6:33 PM
$12,750bid placed 

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