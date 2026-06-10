Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1973 Rallye des Alpes stands as one of the more dramatic rounds of the inaugural World Rally Championship season. First contested in 1910, the rally had long been regarded as one of Europe's most grueling motorsport events, punishing both machinery and driver across demanding mountain terrain. Fiat, locked in a season-long manufacturers' battle with Alpine-Renault, fielded their formidable Group 4 124 Abarth Spider Rally cars but could not close the gap on Alpine's championship-leading campaign, which ultimately triumphed that year.

The final evolution of the Fiat 500 was the so-called Rinnovata, or 500R, which was built beginning in 1972 with a host of minor tweaks over its 500L predecessor.

This 1973 Fiat 500R has been reimagined as a tribute to those 1973 Rallye des Alpes Fiats. No, it’s not one of the mighty Fiat 124 Abarth WRC racers, it’s a modest sub-20-horsepower Fiat 500 built for vintage rally and road race fun. It was imported from Russia, to Florida in 2010 under prior ownership.

Acquired by the seller in 2021, the Fiat was transformed into a vintage pocket rocket with auxiliary lighting, Sabelt 4-point harnesses for driver and copilot, a bolstered race-style seat for the driver, Abarth hood hinges and straps, and a dual pipes sport muffler. It’s participated in events like the Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance and HSR Classic Daytona 24 and HSR Daytona Historics.

This 1973 Fiat 500R rally tribute is represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Georgia title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Vintage rally and road race ready

499cc air-cooled two-cylinder engine

Four-speed manual transmission

Bolstered race seat for driver

Factory Equipment

Luggage rack

Rear‑engine, rear‑wheel drive

Drum brakes front and rear

Fabric sunroof

Vinyl passenger seat and interior

The chassis number (110F6143770) decodes as a late production 500 F

Modifications

Alloy wheels

Fiat Abarth scorpion horn button

Auxiliary lighting

Sabelt 4-point harnesses for driver and copilot

Race-style driver’s seat

Abarth hood hinges and straps

Dual pipes sport muffler

Servicing & Documentation

According to the attached service records, the following work was performed:

June 2023 : Fiat 500 R Dual Pipes Sport muffler installed Abarth hood hinge set installed Tune-up performed

2026: Recent oil change & filter

Known Imperfections

Some rust and paint cracking

Wear on seating upholstery

Suspension component corrosion as shown in photos

Ownership History

Imported from Russia, to Florida in 2010 under prior ownership. Acquired by the seller in 2021 and transformed into a vintage racer participating in events like the Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance and HSR Classic Daytona 24 and HSR Daytona Historics.

Included Items

Tool kit

Spare tire

Custom car cover

Importation documents

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Marvin Waters Phone: 910.315.2918 Email: mwaters@hagerty.com