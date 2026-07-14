1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 4-Speed
Ended Jul 14, 2026 at 6:07 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Debuting halfway through the 1970 model year, the second-generation Camaro wore riveting, European-influenced sheetmetal. Its long, raised hood, squared egg-crate grille, frenched-in headlights, and sloping rear deck was a sensuous evolution of the previous-generation’s styling, and a revamped interior featured a wraparound instrument cluster and deep bucket seats.
By 1970 the SCCA Trans-Am rules changed allowing manufacturers to increase engine displacement to 350ci. In 1973, the Camaro was available as a Sport Coupe, a luxury LT, an eye-catching Rally Sport, and a high-performance Z28. The Z28 was the top performer, offering a special 350ci V8 with a 4-barrel carb and dual exhaust.
The Z28 was visually appealing as well, with its aggressive front end wearing a black grille, sport mirrors, unique wheels wearing performance tires, and Z28 badging. Overall, it was a well-balanced machine, with Road & Track honoring the second-gen Camaro as one of the “Top Ten Best Cars in the World” at the time.
This example is finished in orange, with black stripes and complementary grey wheels. This car retains its original numbers-matching 350 which benefits from being rebuilt in 2013. During the rebuild, the engine was bored .030 over and put back together with forged pistons, a Voodoo roller camshaft, Edlebrock Performer RPM cylinder heads with a matching intake, Holley double pumper carburetor, and Hooker headers. A dyno sheet provided by the seller shows 386 horsepower and 415 ft-lb of torque, sent through a Muncie close ratio 4-speed manual transmission to a limited-slip differential.
This 1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist at no reserve with the original radio, owner's manual, and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Z28 trim finished in orange with black stripes
Black vinyl upholstery
15" wheels wearing BFGoodrich tires
Rebuilt, numbers-matching L82 350ci V8 (386 horsepower & 415 ft-lb torque)
Muncie M21 close ratio 4-speed gearbox
Factory Equipment
2-Door Sport Coupe body style
Z28 sport stripes
Power front disc brakes
3.73 Positraction rear axle
The chassis number (1Q87T3N176484) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet
Q – Sport Coupe
87 – 2-door Sport Coupe
T – Z28 350ci V8 (engine stamping available in the gallery)
3 – Model year 1973
N – Norwood, Ohio, final assembly plant
176484 – Plant serial number starting with 100001
The Body by Fisher tag decodes as:
05D – Fourth week of May production date
Style: 73-1FQ87 – 1973 Camaro Sport Coupe 8 cylinder
Plant: N – Norwood, Ohio, final assembly plant
Body: 148005 – Fisher body production sequence number
Trim: 775 A51 – Black vinyl upholstery with bucket seats
Paint: -- – Special paint
Z28 – Special Performance Package
Modifications
Engine and transmission were rebuilt in 2013, engine was bored to .030 over
The engine stamping matches the vehicle's chassis number (see gallery)
Edelbrock Performer RPM cylinder heads and intake
Lunati Voodoo roller cam
Holley 440 double pumper carburetor
Hooker headers
Aftermarket ignition
Hurst shifter
Hotchkis lowering springs with Edelbrock gas shocks
Under-dash oil gauge
Pioneer head unit and Blaupunkt speakers
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 are presented in the gallery
Various chips in the paint as shown in the gallery
Windshield wipers are inoperative
Included Items
Owner's manual
Removed AM radio
Additional Information
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.