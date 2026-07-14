Auction ended.

1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 4-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 07/14/26
Result
1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (260)

Ended Jul 14, 2026 at 6:07 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1Q87T3N176484
Mileage indicated898 Miles TMU
LocationStuart, Florida
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorOrange
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 4-Speed Walkaround
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1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 4-Speed Cold Start
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1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 4-Speed Driving POV
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Debuting halfway through the 1970 model year, the second-generation Camaro wore riveting, European-influenced sheetmetal. Its long, raised hood, squared egg-crate grille, frenched-in headlights, and sloping rear deck was a sensuous evolution of the previous-generation’s styling, and a revamped interior featured a wraparound instrument cluster and deep bucket seats.

By 1970 the SCCA Trans-Am rules changed allowing manufacturers to increase engine displacement to 350ci. In 1973, the Camaro was available as a Sport Coupe, a luxury LT, an eye-catching Rally Sport, and a high-performance Z28. The Z28 was the top performer, offering a special 350ci V8 with a 4-barrel carb and dual exhaust.

The Z28 was visually appealing as well, with its aggressive front end wearing a black grille, sport mirrors, unique wheels wearing performance tires, and Z28 badging. Overall, it was a well-balanced machine, with Road & Track honoring the second-gen Camaro as one of the “Top Ten Best Cars in the World” at the time.

This example is finished in orange, with black stripes and complementary grey wheels. This car retains its original numbers-matching 350 which benefits from being rebuilt in 2013. During the rebuild, the engine was bored .030 over and put back together with forged pistons, a Voodoo roller camshaft, Edlebrock Performer RPM cylinder heads with a matching intake, Holley double pumper carburetor, and Hooker headers. A dyno sheet provided by the seller shows 386 horsepower and 415 ft-lb of torque, sent through a Muncie close ratio 4-speed manual transmission to a limited-slip differential.

This 1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist at no reserve with the original radio, owner's manual, and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.

Highlights 

  • Z28 trim finished in orange with black stripes

  • Black vinyl upholstery

  • 15" wheels wearing BFGoodrich tires

  • Rebuilt, numbers-matching L82 350ci V8 (386 horsepower & 415 ft-lb torque)

  • Muncie M21 close ratio 4-speed gearbox

Factory Equipment

  • 2-Door Sport Coupe body style

  • Z28 sport stripes

  • Power front disc brakes

  • 3.73 Positraction rear axle

  • The chassis number (1Q87T3N176484) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet

    • Q – Sport Coupe

    • 87 – 2-door Sport Coupe

    • T – Z28 350ci V8 (engine stamping available in the gallery)

    • 3 – Model year 1973

    • N – Norwood, Ohio, final assembly plant

    • 176484 – Plant serial number starting with 100001

  • The Body by Fisher tag decodes as:

    • 05D – Fourth week of May production date

    • Style: 73-1FQ87 – 1973 Camaro Sport Coupe 8 cylinder

    • Plant: N – Norwood, Ohio, final assembly plant

    • Body: 148005 – Fisher body production sequence number

    • Trim: 775 A51 – Black vinyl upholstery with bucket seats

    • Paint: -- – Special paint

    • Z28 – Special Performance Package

Modifications

  • Engine and transmission were rebuilt in 2013, engine was bored to .030 over

    • The engine stamping matches the vehicle's chassis number (see gallery)

  • Edelbrock Performer RPM cylinder heads and intake

  • Lunati Voodoo roller cam

  • Holley 440 double pumper carburetor

  • Hooker headers

  • Aftermarket ignition 

  • Hurst shifter

  • Hotchkis lowering springs with Edelbrock gas shocks

  • Under-dash oil gauge

  • Pioneer head unit and Blaupunkt speakers

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 are presented in the gallery

  • Various chips in the paint as shown in the gallery

  • Windshield wipers are inoperative

Included Items

  • Owner's manual

  • Removed AM radio

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com

Additional documents

1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Documents

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 4-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
ms_z4bxe7
ms_z4bxe7
$46,759
Seller
Bwingrove
Bwingrove
EndedJul 14, 2026 at 6:07 PM UTC
Bids46
Views36,606

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