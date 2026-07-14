Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Debuting halfway through the 1970 model year, the second-generation Camaro wore riveting, European-influenced sheetmetal. Its long, raised hood, squared egg-crate grille, frenched-in headlights, and sloping rear deck was a sensuous evolution of the previous-generation’s styling, and a revamped interior featured a wraparound instrument cluster and deep bucket seats.

By 1970 the SCCA Trans-Am rules changed allowing manufacturers to increase engine displacement to 350ci. In 1973, the Camaro was available as a Sport Coupe, a luxury LT, an eye-catching Rally Sport, and a high-performance Z28. The Z28 was the top performer, offering a special 350ci V8 with a 4-barrel carb and dual exhaust.

The Z28 was visually appealing as well, with its aggressive front end wearing a black grille, sport mirrors, unique wheels wearing performance tires, and Z28 badging. Overall, it was a well-balanced machine, with Road & Track honoring the second-gen Camaro as one of the “Top Ten Best Cars in the World” at the time.

This example is finished in orange, with black stripes and complementary grey wheels. This car retains its original numbers-matching 350 which benefits from being rebuilt in 2013. During the rebuild, the engine was bored .030 over and put back together with forged pistons, a Voodoo roller camshaft, Edlebrock Performer RPM cylinder heads with a matching intake, Holley double pumper carburetor, and Hooker headers. A dyno sheet provided by the seller shows 386 horsepower and 415 ft-lb of torque, sent through a Muncie close ratio 4-speed manual transmission to a limited-slip differential.

This 1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist at no reserve with the original radio, owner's manual, and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Z28 trim finished in orange with black stripes

Black vinyl upholstery

15" wheels wearing BFGoodrich tires

Rebuilt, numbers-matching L82 350ci V8 (386 horsepower & 415 ft-lb torque)

Muncie M21 close ratio 4-speed gearbox

Factory Equipment

2-Door Sport Coupe body style

Z28 sport stripes

Power front disc brakes

3.73 Positraction rear axle

The chassis number (1Q87T3N176484) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet Q – Sport Coupe 87 – 2-door Sport Coupe T – Z28 350ci V8 (engine stamping available in the gallery) 3 – Model year 1973 N – Norwood, Ohio, final assembly plant 176484 – Plant serial number starting with 100001

The Body by Fisher tag decodes as: 05D – Fourth week of May production date Style: 73-1FQ87 – 1973 Camaro Sport Coupe 8 cylinder Plant: N – Norwood, Ohio, final assembly plant Body: 148005 – Fisher body production sequence number Trim: 775 A51 – Black vinyl upholstery with bucket seats Paint: -- – Special paint Z28 – Special Performance Package



Modifications

Engine and transmission were rebuilt in 2013, engine was bored to .030 over The engine stamping matches the vehicle's chassis number (see gallery)

Edelbrock Performer RPM cylinder heads and intake

Lunati Voodoo roller cam

Holley 440 double pumper carburetor

Hooker headers

Aftermarket ignition

Hurst shifter

Hotchkis lowering springs with Edelbrock gas shocks

Under-dash oil gauge

Pioneer head unit and Blaupunkt speakers

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 are presented in the gallery

Various chips in the paint as shown in the gallery

Windshield wipers are inoperative

Included Items

Owner's manual

Removed AM radio

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com