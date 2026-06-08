Auction ended.

1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia

No reserve
Sold for on 06/08/26
Result
1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (109)

Ended Jun 08, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1422591278
Mileage indicated73,250 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine1.6L Flat-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe

Video gallery

1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Exterior Walk Around
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1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Open Walk Around
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1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Start Up & Idle
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1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Walk Around & Idle
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1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Driving
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1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Pulling In
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE Produced from 1955 through 1974 in collaboration with German coachbuilder Karmann and Italian design house Ghia, the aptly named Volkswagen Karmann Ghia brought Italian-influenced styling to mainstream consumers. The sporty design sat over the proven mechanicals of the Beetle in a low-slung body that remains one of the most elegant designs to emerge from postwar Germany.

For 1972, one of the models last years, the Type 14 gained front disc brakes.

Refurbished under previous ownership, this example is finished in Signal Orange paired with brown vinyl upholstery and full black carpeting — a period-correct color combination contrasted with the car's chrome exterior trim.

This 1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with partial service records and part receipts, manufacturer's literature, various parts including an uninstalled Custom Autosound radio, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Refurbished under previous ownership

  • Finished in Signal Orange

  • Interior upholstered with brown vinyl

  • Partial service records and part receipts

Factory Equipment

  • Air-cooled 1.6L flat-four engine

  • Four-speed manual transaxle

  • Front disc brakes, rear drums

  • 15” steel wheels with hubcaps and rings

  • Chrome bumpers and exterior trim

  • Two-speed windshield wipers

  • Dual exhaust outlets

  • Padded dashboard

  • Full carpeting

  • Heater/defrost

  • AM radio

Servicing & Documentation

The vehicle was reportedly refurbished under previous ownership and is accompanied by partial service records and part receipts. Underbody photos can be viewed in the photo gallery.

  • The following servicing is said to have been completed under current ownership

    • Carburetor adjusted

    • Battery replaced

    • Drive belt replaced

    • Shocks replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Various dents pictured in the gallery

  • Headliner stains

  • Dashboard pad cracks (replacement included)

  • Radio missing one knob

Ownership History

This 1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia was acquired by the current owner in June 2020 following a refurbishment at some point under prior ownership.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Service records

  • Various spare parts

  • Matching spare wheel

  • Uninstalled Custom Autosound radio

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia · No reserve

Sold to
AW_dsh8ca
AW_dsh8ca
$10,968
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedJun 08, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids21
Views19,837
Bids
AW_dsh8ca's avatar
AW_dsh8ca
Jun 8 at 1:03 PM
$10,250bid placed 
MGoTexas' avatar
MGoTexas
Jun 8 at 12:53 PM
$10,000bid placed 
AW_dsh8ca's avatar
AW_dsh8ca
Jun 8 at 3:31 AM
$9,700bid placed 
LuisMHurtado's avatar
LuisMHurtado
Jun 8 at 3:12 AM
$9,450bid placed 
AW_dsh8ca's avatar
AW_dsh8ca
Jun 8 at 1:41 AM
$9,200bid placed 

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