1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia
Ended Jun 08, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE Produced from 1955 through 1974 in collaboration with German coachbuilder Karmann and Italian design house Ghia, the aptly named Volkswagen Karmann Ghia brought Italian-influenced styling to mainstream consumers. The sporty design sat over the proven mechanicals of the Beetle in a low-slung body that remains one of the most elegant designs to emerge from postwar Germany.
For 1972, one of the models last years, the Type 14 gained front disc brakes.
Refurbished under previous ownership, this example is finished in Signal Orange paired with brown vinyl upholstery and full black carpeting — a period-correct color combination contrasted with the car's chrome exterior trim.
This 1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with partial service records and part receipts, manufacturer's literature, various parts including an uninstalled Custom Autosound radio, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Refurbished under previous ownership
Finished in Signal Orange
Interior upholstered with brown vinyl
Partial service records and part receipts
Factory Equipment
Air-cooled 1.6L flat-four engine
Four-speed manual transaxle
Front disc brakes, rear drums
15” steel wheels with hubcaps and rings
Chrome bumpers and exterior trim
Two-speed windshield wipers
Dual exhaust outlets
Padded dashboard
Full carpeting
Heater/defrost
AM radio
Servicing & Documentation
The vehicle was reportedly refurbished under previous ownership and is accompanied by partial service records and part receipts. Underbody photos can be viewed in the photo gallery.
The following servicing is said to have been completed under current ownership
Carburetor adjusted
Battery replaced
Drive belt replaced
Shocks replaced
Known Imperfections
Various dents pictured in the gallery
Headliner stains
Dashboard pad cracks (replacement included)
Radio missing one knob
Ownership History
This 1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia was acquired by the current owner in June 2020 following a refurbishment at some point under prior ownership.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Service records
Various spare parts
Matching spare wheel
Uninstalled Custom Autosound radio
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.