Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE Produced from 1955 through 1974 in collaboration with German coachbuilder Karmann and Italian design house Ghia, the aptly named Volkswagen Karmann Ghia brought Italian-influenced styling to mainstream consumers. The sporty design sat over the proven mechanicals of the Beetle in a low-slung body that remains one of the most elegant designs to emerge from postwar Germany.

For 1972, one of the models last years, the Type 14 gained front disc brakes.

Refurbished under previous ownership, this example is finished in Signal Orange paired with brown vinyl upholstery and full black carpeting — a period-correct color combination contrasted with the car's chrome exterior trim.

This 1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with partial service records and part receipts, manufacturer's literature, various parts including an uninstalled Custom Autosound radio, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Refurbished under previous ownership

Finished in Signal Orange

Interior upholstered with brown vinyl

Partial service records and part receipts

Factory Equipment

Air-cooled 1.6L flat-four engine

Four-speed manual transaxle

Front disc brakes, rear drums

15” steel wheels with hubcaps and rings

Chrome bumpers and exterior trim

Two-speed windshield wipers

Dual exhaust outlets

Padded dashboard

Full carpeting

Heater/defrost

AM radio

Servicing & Documentation

The vehicle was reportedly refurbished under previous ownership and is accompanied by partial service records and part receipts. Underbody photos can be viewed in the photo gallery.

The following servicing is said to have been completed under current ownership Carburetor adjusted Battery replaced Drive belt replaced Shocks replaced



Known Imperfections

Various dents pictured in the gallery

Headliner stains

Dashboard pad cracks (replacement included)

Radio missing one knob

Ownership History

This 1972 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia was acquired by the current owner in June 2020 following a refurbishment at some point under prior ownership.

Included Items