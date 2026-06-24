Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Chevrolet Caprice epitomized the height of American full-size luxury during the early ’70s. Introduced as Chevrolet’s top-tier model, the Caprice blended spacious comfort with understated elegance, appealing to buyers seeking prestige without the cost of premium brands.

By 1972, it rode on General Motors’ expansive B-body platform, offering smooth handling, a quiet ride, and ample interior room. Distinctive styling cues — prominent grille, sweeping body lines, and refined trim — gave the car a commanding road presence. Under the hood, a range of V8 engines delivered strong performance, while improved safety features reflected evolving automotive priorities.

Finished in red with a black vinyl top over black vinyl upholstery, this '72 Caprice Coupe was repowered under previous ownership with a Chevrolet Performance 502ci big-block V8 crate engine. It wears chrome valve covers with corresponding “502/540” stamping.

Additional modifications include long tube headers, dual exhaust, lower control arms, 22” Dayton wire wheels, an aftermarket gauge cluster, and an AutoMeter Sport Comp tachometer mounted below the dashboard. Its audio system consists of a Pioneer head unit paired with SKAR, Hifonics, and Olympus equipment.

This 1972 Chevrolet Caprice Coupe is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

Chevrolet Performance 502ci big-block V8 crate engine

3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in red paint with black vinyl top

Black interior reupholstered in two-tone smooth vinyl on the bolsters and seatbacks with patterned cloth seating inserts

Factory Equipment

Rear fender skirts

Woodgrain trim on dashboard, steering wheel, and doors

The chassis number (1N47R21159748) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet N – Caprice 47 – 2-door notchback coupe R – V8 engine 2 – 1972 model year 1 – Oshawa, Canada, assembly plant 159748 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Modifications by a previous owner include:

Chevrolet Performance 502ci big-block V8 crate engine

Long tube headers

Dual exhaust

Four-wheel disc brakes

Lower control arms

22” Dayton wire wheels

Reupholstered black vinyl and cloth upholstery

Aftermarket gauge cluster

AutoMeter Sport Comp tachometer mounted below the dashboard

Pioneer head unit with CD and AUX

SKAR Audio system with subwoofers and Hifonics Zeus and Olypmus amplifiers

Brackets from a previously mounted nitrous system

Service & Documentation

Haida Racing HD921 front tires (2022 date codes)

Known Imperfections

Aftermarket digital odometer is inoperative

Paint flaws shown in the gallery, including chips, scrapes, and scratches

Black paint is scraped/worn off on driver’s quarter panel below vinyl top

Chrome trim along the rocker panels is scuffed and stained

Dunlop rear tires are worn and cracked

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1972 Chevrolet Caprice titled it in April 2017.

Included Items

Black carpet mats

Additional Information

A nitrous system was previously fitted to the car; most of its components have been removed.