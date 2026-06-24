502-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Caprice Coupe
Ending Wed, Jun 24 at 6:20 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Chevrolet Caprice epitomized the height of American full-size luxury during the early ’70s. Introduced as Chevrolet’s top-tier model, the Caprice blended spacious comfort with understated elegance, appealing to buyers seeking prestige without the cost of premium brands.
By 1972, it rode on General Motors’ expansive B-body platform, offering smooth handling, a quiet ride, and ample interior room. Distinctive styling cues — prominent grille, sweeping body lines, and refined trim — gave the car a commanding road presence. Under the hood, a range of V8 engines delivered strong performance, while improved safety features reflected evolving automotive priorities.
Finished in red with a black vinyl top over black vinyl upholstery, this '72 Caprice Coupe was repowered under previous ownership with a Chevrolet Performance 502ci big-block V8 crate engine. It wears chrome valve covers with corresponding “502/540” stamping.
Additional modifications include long tube headers, dual exhaust, lower control arms, 22” Dayton wire wheels, an aftermarket gauge cluster, and an AutoMeter Sport Comp tachometer mounted below the dashboard. Its audio system consists of a Pioneer head unit paired with SKAR, Hifonics, and Olympus equipment.
This 1972 Chevrolet Caprice Coupe is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Michigan title.
Highlights
Chevrolet Performance 502ci big-block V8 crate engine
3-speed automatic transmission
Finished in red paint with black vinyl top
Black interior reupholstered in two-tone smooth vinyl on the bolsters and seatbacks with patterned cloth seating inserts
Factory Equipment
Rear fender skirts
Woodgrain trim on dashboard, steering wheel, and doors
The chassis number (1N47R21159748) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet
N – Caprice
47 – 2-door notchback coupe
R – V8 engine
2 – 1972 model year
1 – Oshawa, Canada, assembly plant
159748 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Modifications by a previous owner include:
Chevrolet Performance 502ci big-block V8 crate engine
Long tube headers
Dual exhaust
Four-wheel disc brakes
Lower control arms
22” Dayton wire wheels
Reupholstered black vinyl and cloth upholstery
Aftermarket gauge cluster
AutoMeter Sport Comp tachometer mounted below the dashboard
Pioneer head unit with CD and AUX
SKAR Audio system with subwoofers and Hifonics Zeus and Olypmus amplifiers
Brackets from a previously mounted nitrous system
Service & Documentation
Haida Racing HD921 front tires (2022 date codes)
Known Imperfections
Aftermarket digital odometer is inoperative
Paint flaws shown in the gallery, including chips, scrapes, and scratches
Black paint is scraped/worn off on driver’s quarter panel below vinyl top
Chrome trim along the rocker panels is scuffed and stained
Dunlop rear tires are worn and cracked
Ownership History
The current owner of this 1972 Chevrolet Caprice titled it in April 2017.
Included Items
Black carpet mats
Additional Information
A nitrous system was previously fitted to the car; most of its components have been removed.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.