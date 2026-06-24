502-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Caprice Coupe

No reserve
$25,000
502-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Caprice Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (85)

Ending Wed, Jun 24 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1N47R21159748
Mileage indicated0 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine502ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe

Video gallery

1972 Chevrolet Caprice Exterior Walk Around
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1972 Chevrolet Caprice Open Walk Around
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1972 Chevrolet Caprice Walk Around
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1972 Chevrolet Caprice Start Up & Idle
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1972 Chevrolet Caprice Driving
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1972 Chevrolet Caprice Pulling In
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Chevrolet Caprice epitomized the height of American full-size luxury during the early ’70s. Introduced as Chevrolet’s top-tier model, the Caprice blended spacious comfort with understated elegance, appealing to buyers seeking prestige without the cost of premium brands.

By 1972, it rode on General Motors’ expansive B-body platform, offering smooth handling, a quiet ride, and ample interior room. Distinctive styling cues — prominent grille, sweeping body lines, and refined trim — gave the car a commanding road presence. Under the hood, a range of V8 engines delivered strong performance, while improved safety features reflected evolving automotive priorities.

Finished in red with a black vinyl top over black vinyl upholstery, this '72 Caprice Coupe was repowered under previous ownership with a Chevrolet Performance 502ci big-block V8 crate engine. It wears chrome valve covers with corresponding “502/540” stamping.

Additional modifications include long tube headers, dual exhaust, lower control arms, 22” Dayton wire wheels, an aftermarket gauge cluster, and an AutoMeter Sport Comp tachometer mounted below the dashboard. Its audio system consists of a Pioneer head unit paired with SKAR, Hifonics, and Olympus equipment.

This 1972 Chevrolet Caprice Coupe is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

  • Chevrolet Performance 502ci big-block V8 crate engine

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in red paint with black vinyl top

  • Black interior reupholstered in two-tone smooth vinyl on the bolsters and seatbacks with patterned cloth seating inserts

Factory Equipment

  • Rear fender skirts

  • Woodgrain trim on dashboard, steering wheel, and doors

  • The chassis number (1N47R21159748) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet

    • N – Caprice

    • 47 – 2-door notchback coupe

    • R – V8 engine

    • 2 – 1972 model year

    • 1 – Oshawa, Canada, assembly plant

    • 159748 – Sequential production number

Modifications

Modifications by a previous owner include:

  • Chevrolet Performance 502ci big-block V8 crate engine

  • Long tube headers

  • Dual exhaust

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Lower control arms

  • 22” Dayton wire wheels

  • Reupholstered black vinyl and cloth upholstery

  • Aftermarket gauge cluster

  • AutoMeter Sport Comp tachometer mounted below the dashboard

  • Pioneer head unit with CD and AUX

  • SKAR Audio system with subwoofers and Hifonics Zeus and Olypmus amplifiers

  • Brackets from a previously mounted nitrous system

Service & Documentation

  • Haida Racing HD921 front tires (2022 date codes)

Known Imperfections

  • Aftermarket digital odometer is inoperative

  • Paint flaws shown in the gallery, including chips, scrapes, and scratches

  • Black paint is scraped/worn off on driver’s quarter panel below vinyl top

  • Chrome trim along the rocker panels is scuffed and stained

  • Dunlop rear tires are worn and cracked

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1972 Chevrolet Caprice titled it in April 2017.

Included Items

  • Black carpet mats

Additional Information

A nitrous system was previously fitted to the car; most of its components have been removed.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

502-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Caprice Coupe · No reserve

Current bid
LC_ktibbh
LC_ktibbh
$25,000
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndingWed, Jun 24 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids38
Views8,504
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LC_ktibbh's avatar
LC_ktibbh
Jun 23 at 11:11 PM
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Shadow2026
Jun 23 at 9:10 PM
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LC_ktibbh
Jun 23 at 9:06 PM
$24,250bid placed 
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Classicroute66
Jun 23 at 8:45 PM
$24,000bid placed 
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Shadow2026
Jun 22 at 1:01 PM
$23,000bid placed 

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