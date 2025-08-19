1972 Chevrolet C10 Custom

2 days
$15,250
1972 Chevrolet C10 Custom
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All photos (60)

Ending Fri, Jun 26 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCCE142A126201
Mileage indicated64,000 Miles TMU
LocationStrafford, Missouri
Engine350ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck

Description

The iconic second-generation, rear-wheel-drive C-Series Chevrolet trucks launched in 1967, with designer Harry Bradley penning an innovative nose, refined grille, and sleek cab. As production continued the C-Series was gradually given a more upright, utilitarian look.

By 1972, the tough-looking C10 was easy to drive and highly configurable: It was available with Fleetside or Stepside bodies, 115- or 127-inch wheelbases, inline sixes or small- and big-block V8s, and manual or automatic transmissions. But the big story was comfort — these trucks coddled occupants with a smooth ride from a ladder frame and refined suspension, then impressed them with numerous convenience and power options. It was a revolutionary pickup then, and it remains a highly desirable collectible now.

This example combines classic Chevy truck styling with updated looks and performance. Its cab, long bed, and engine bay have been refinished in Silver, and it stands out with a White top and grille surround, a subtle cowl-induction hood, and a smoothed rear bumper. The refreshed interior wears gray upholstery and black carpet, and has been modified with a body-color dashboard, tilt steering column with an aftermarket wheel, a floor-mounted shifter, and an aftermarket stereo system.

It's powered by a modified 350ci V8 backed by a three-speed automatic transmission, with power front disc brakes and power steering rounding out the creature comforts.

This 1972 Chevrolet C10 is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Missouri title.

Highlights

  • Offered from VL Classics

  • Classic C10 with a customized body and an updated drivetrain

  • Refinished in two-tone Silver and White

  • Gray upholstery

  • 15" Center Line chrome wheels

  • Power steering and power front disc brakes

  • Modified 350ci Chevrolet V8

  • 3-speed TH-350 automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (CCE142A126201) decodes as:

    • C – Chevrolet

    • C – 2-wheel drive

    • E – V8 engine

    • 1 – ½ ton

    • 4 – Pickup

    • 2 – 1972

    • A – Atlanta, Georgia, assembly plant

    • 126201 – Sequential production number 

  • Long bed styling

  • Panoramic rear window

  • Double-wall Fleetside box

  • Ladder frame

  • Coil spring front and rear suspension

  • 98" box length

  • 127" wheelbase and 207" body

Modifications

  • Refreshed body and brightwork

  • Cowl induction hood

  • Custom grille and rear bumper

  • Bed cover

  • Reupholstered bench seat with painted door panels and refreshed headliner

  • Tilt steering column with custom steering wheel

  • Custom painted instrument panel

  • B&M shifter

  • Pioneer head unit and aftermarket speakers

  • Aftermarket intake pipe with high-flow air filter

  • Holley 4-barrel carburetor

  • Headers and dual exhaust system

  • Aftermarket distributor and spark plug wires

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1972 Chevy C10 are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1972 Chevy C10 is offered from VL Classics

Additional Information

The consigning dealer states, "Clean, classic truck that's ready to drive and enjoy."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1972 Chevrolet C10 Custom

Current bid
TMalia_2025
TMalia_2025
$15,250
Seller
VL-Classics
VL-Classics
EndingFri, Jun 26 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids11
Views2,811
How it works
Bids
TMalia_2025's avatar
TMalia_2025
Jun 23 at 7:17 PM
$15,250bid placed 
Shadow1's avatar
Shadow1
Jun 23 at 4:45 PM
$15,000bid placed 
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JOHNCAP_kn0f
Jun 21 at 1:44 AM
$13,000bid placed 
TMalia_2025's avatar
TMalia_2025
Jun 14 at 9:22 PM
$12,000bid placed 
Shadow1's avatar
Shadow1
Jun 14 at 6:26 PM
$10,000bid placed 

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