1972 Chevrolet C10 Custom
Ending Fri, Jun 26 at 7:00 PM UTC
Description
The iconic second-generation, rear-wheel-drive C-Series Chevrolet trucks launched in 1967, with designer Harry Bradley penning an innovative nose, refined grille, and sleek cab. As production continued the C-Series was gradually given a more upright, utilitarian look.
By 1972, the tough-looking C10 was easy to drive and highly configurable: It was available with Fleetside or Stepside bodies, 115- or 127-inch wheelbases, inline sixes or small- and big-block V8s, and manual or automatic transmissions. But the big story was comfort — these trucks coddled occupants with a smooth ride from a ladder frame and refined suspension, then impressed them with numerous convenience and power options. It was a revolutionary pickup then, and it remains a highly desirable collectible now.
This example combines classic Chevy truck styling with updated looks and performance. Its cab, long bed, and engine bay have been refinished in Silver, and it stands out with a White top and grille surround, a subtle cowl-induction hood, and a smoothed rear bumper. The refreshed interior wears gray upholstery and black carpet, and has been modified with a body-color dashboard, tilt steering column with an aftermarket wheel, a floor-mounted shifter, and an aftermarket stereo system.
It's powered by a modified 350ci V8 backed by a three-speed automatic transmission, with power front disc brakes and power steering rounding out the creature comforts.
This 1972 Chevrolet C10 is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Missouri title.
Highlights
Offered from VL Classics
Classic C10 with a customized body and an updated drivetrain
Refinished in two-tone Silver and White
Gray upholstery
15" Center Line chrome wheels
Power steering and power front disc brakes
Modified 350ci Chevrolet V8
3-speed TH-350 automatic transmission
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (CCE142A126201) decodes as:
C – Chevrolet
C – 2-wheel drive
E – V8 engine
1 – ½ ton
4 – Pickup
2 – 1972
A – Atlanta, Georgia, assembly plant
126201 – Sequential production number
Long bed styling
Panoramic rear window
Double-wall Fleetside box
Ladder frame
Coil spring front and rear suspension
98" box length
127" wheelbase and 207" body
Modifications
Refreshed body and brightwork
Cowl induction hood
Custom grille and rear bumper
Bed cover
Reupholstered bench seat with painted door panels and refreshed headliner
Tilt steering column with custom steering wheel
Custom painted instrument panel
B&M shifter
Pioneer head unit and aftermarket speakers
Aftermarket intake pipe with high-flow air filter
Holley 4-barrel carburetor
Headers and dual exhaust system
Aftermarket distributor and spark plug wires
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1972 Chevy C10 are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1972 Chevy C10 is offered from VL Classics
Additional Information
The consigning dealer states, "Clean, classic truck that's ready to drive and enjoy."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.