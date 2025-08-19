Description

The iconic second-generation, rear-wheel-drive C-Series Chevrolet trucks launched in 1967, with designer Harry Bradley penning an innovative nose, refined grille, and sleek cab. As production continued the C-Series was gradually given a more upright, utilitarian look.

By 1972, the tough-looking C10 was easy to drive and highly configurable: It was available with Fleetside or Stepside bodies, 115- or 127-inch wheelbases, inline sixes or small- and big-block V8s, and manual or automatic transmissions. But the big story was comfort — these trucks coddled occupants with a smooth ride from a ladder frame and refined suspension, then impressed them with numerous convenience and power options. It was a revolutionary pickup then, and it remains a highly desirable collectible now.

This example combines classic Chevy truck styling with updated looks and performance. Its cab, long bed, and engine bay have been refinished in Silver, and it stands out with a White top and grille surround, a subtle cowl-induction hood, and a smoothed rear bumper. The refreshed interior wears gray upholstery and black carpet, and has been modified with a body-color dashboard, tilt steering column with an aftermarket wheel, a floor-mounted shifter, and an aftermarket stereo system.

It's powered by a modified 350ci V8 backed by a three-speed automatic transmission, with power front disc brakes and power steering rounding out the creature comforts.

This 1972 Chevrolet C10 is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Missouri title.

Highlights

Offered from VL Classics

Classic C10 with a customized body and an updated drivetrain

Refinished in two-tone Silver and White

Gray upholstery

15" Center Line chrome wheels

Power steering and power front disc brakes

Modified 350ci Chevrolet V8

3-speed TH-350 automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (CCE142A126201) decodes as: C – Chevrolet C – 2-wheel drive E – V8 engine 1 – ½ ton 4 – Pickup 2 – 1972 A – Atlanta, Georgia, assembly plant 126201 – Sequential production number

Long bed styling

Panoramic rear window

Double-wall Fleetside box

Ladder frame

Coil spring front and rear suspension

98" box length

127" wheelbase and 207" body

Modifications

Refreshed body and brightwork

Cowl induction hood

Custom grille and rear bumper

Bed cover

Reupholstered bench seat with painted door panels and refreshed headliner

Tilt steering column with custom steering wheel

Custom painted instrument panel

B&M shifter

Pioneer head unit and aftermarket speakers

Aftermarket intake pipe with high-flow air filter

Holley 4-barrel carburetor

Headers and dual exhaust system

Aftermarket distributor and spark plug wires

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1972 Chevy C10 are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1972 Chevy C10 is offered from VL Classics

Additional Information

The consigning dealer states, "Clean, classic truck that's ready to drive and enjoy."