Description

The Chevrolet Suburban stands as one of the most utilitarian and enduring vehicles in American automotive history. As part of the third generation of the C/K truck platform, the 1971 model year represented a refinement of the rugged hauler that had been evolving since the 1930s.

What made the 3-door configuration particularly distinctive was its asymmetrical layout: two conventional doors on the passenger side and a single large door on the driver's side, paired with a rear tailgate that could swing open or drop down. Its body-on-frame construction gave it durability that smaller station wagons simply couldn't match, while its cavernous interior could swallow cargo and passengers with ease.

Fitted with a modern General Motors LS-generation 5.7L V8 engine backed by a 3-speed automatic transmission, this 3-Door Suburban features power-assisted steering and front disc and rear drum brakes as well as a lowered suspension and 20-inch wheels. It has been refinished in two-tone white and blue paint over a vinyl and plaid cloth-upholstered interior fitted with a Vintage Air climate control system and an Alpine audio system.

This LS-Powered 1971 Chevrolet Suburban 3-Door is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Missouri title.

Highlights

Offered from VL Classics

Fuel-injected GM LS 5.7L V8 engine

3-speed automatic transmission

Lowered suspension and 20" wheels

Finished in white and blue two-tone

Black vinyl and plaid cloth bucket seats

Factory Equipment

Asymmetrical 3-door configuration (two doors passenger side, one driver side)

Full-size body-on-frame construction

Dual rear tailgate (swing-out or fold-down)

Three-row seating

Rear-wheel drive

The chassis number (CE161F607864) decodes as: C – Division: Chevrolet E – Series: V8 1 – GVW Range: 1/2 ton 6 – Body Style: Suburban 1 – Model Year: 1971 F – Assembly plant: Flint, Michigan 607864 – Production Sequence Number



Modifications

LS 5.7L V8 engine with fuel injection

Aftermarket valve covers

Aftermarket intake system

Dual exhaust with MagnaFlow mufflers

3-speed automatic transmission

Power steering

Power brakes with front disc brakes

20" wheels

245/40ZR20 front tires; 275/40ZR20 rear tires

Alpine head unit with Bluetooth and Pioneer speakers

Vintage Air climate system

Digital instrumentation

Three rows of bucket-style seats upholstered in vinyl and plaid fabric

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of this Suburban are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1971 Chevrolet Suburban 3-Door is offered from VL Classics