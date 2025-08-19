LS-Powered 1971 Chevrolet Suburban 3-Door
Ending Fri, Jun 26 at 6:00 PM UTC
Description
The Chevrolet Suburban stands as one of the most utilitarian and enduring vehicles in American automotive history. As part of the third generation of the C/K truck platform, the 1971 model year represented a refinement of the rugged hauler that had been evolving since the 1930s.
What made the 3-door configuration particularly distinctive was its asymmetrical layout: two conventional doors on the passenger side and a single large door on the driver's side, paired with a rear tailgate that could swing open or drop down. Its body-on-frame construction gave it durability that smaller station wagons simply couldn't match, while its cavernous interior could swallow cargo and passengers with ease.
Fitted with a modern General Motors LS-generation 5.7L V8 engine backed by a 3-speed automatic transmission, this 3-Door Suburban features power-assisted steering and front disc and rear drum brakes as well as a lowered suspension and 20-inch wheels. It has been refinished in two-tone white and blue paint over a vinyl and plaid cloth-upholstered interior fitted with a Vintage Air climate control system and an Alpine audio system.
This LS-Powered 1971 Chevrolet Suburban 3-Door is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Missouri title.
Highlights
Offered from VL Classics
Fuel-injected GM LS 5.7L V8 engine
3-speed automatic transmission
Lowered suspension and 20" wheels
Finished in white and blue two-tone
Black vinyl and plaid cloth bucket seats
Factory Equipment
Asymmetrical 3-door configuration (two doors passenger side, one driver side)
Full-size body-on-frame construction
Dual rear tailgate (swing-out or fold-down)
Three-row seating
Rear-wheel drive
The chassis number (CE161F607864) decodes as:
C – Division: Chevrolet
E – Series: V8
1 – GVW Range: 1/2 ton
6 – Body Style: Suburban
1 – Model Year: 1971
F – Assembly plant: Flint, Michigan
607864 – Production Sequence Number
Modifications
LS 5.7L V8 engine with fuel injection
Aftermarket valve covers
Aftermarket intake system
Dual exhaust with MagnaFlow mufflers
3-speed automatic transmission
Power steering
Power brakes with front disc brakes
20" wheels
245/40ZR20 front tires; 275/40ZR20 rear tires
Alpine head unit with Bluetooth and Pioneer speakers
Vintage Air climate system
Digital instrumentation
Three rows of bucket-style seats upholstered in vinyl and plaid fabric
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of this Suburban are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1971 Chevrolet Suburban 3-Door is offered from VL Classics
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