LS-Powered 1971 Chevrolet Suburban 3-Door

2 days
$25,250
LS-Powered 1971 Chevrolet Suburban 3-Door
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All photos (69)

Ending Fri, Jun 26 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCE161F607864
Mileage indicated520 Miles TMU
LocationStrafford , Missouri
Engine5.7L V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleVan, Pickup/truck, Full size

Description

The Chevrolet Suburban stands as one of the most utilitarian and enduring vehicles in American automotive history. As part of the third generation of the C/K truck platform, the 1971 model year represented a refinement of the rugged hauler that had been evolving since the 1930s.

What made the 3-door configuration particularly distinctive was its asymmetrical layout: two conventional doors on the passenger side and a single large door on the driver's side, paired with a rear tailgate that could swing open or drop down. Its body-on-frame construction gave it durability that smaller station wagons simply couldn't match, while its cavernous interior could swallow cargo and passengers with ease.

Fitted with a modern General Motors LS-generation 5.7L V8 engine backed by a 3-speed automatic transmission, this 3-Door Suburban features power-assisted steering and front disc and rear drum brakes as well as a lowered suspension and 20-inch wheels. It has been refinished in two-tone white and blue paint over a vinyl and plaid cloth-upholstered interior fitted with a Vintage Air climate control system and an Alpine audio system.

This LS-Powered 1971 Chevrolet Suburban 3-Door is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Missouri title.

Highlights

  • Offered from VL Classics

  • Fuel-injected GM LS 5.7L V8 engine

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Lowered suspension and 20" wheels

  • Finished in white and blue two-tone

  • Black vinyl and plaid cloth bucket seats

Factory Equipment

  • Asymmetrical 3-door configuration (two doors passenger side, one driver side)

  • Full-size body-on-frame construction

  • Dual rear tailgate (swing-out or fold-down)

  • Three-row seating

  • Rear-wheel drive

  • The chassis number (CE161F607864) decodes as:

    • C – Division: Chevrolet

    • E – Series: V8

    • 1 – GVW Range: 1/2 ton

    • 6 – Body Style: Suburban

    • 1 – Model Year: 1971

    • F – Assembly plant: Flint, Michigan

    • 607864 – Production Sequence Number

Modifications

  • LS 5.7L V8 engine with fuel injection

  • Aftermarket valve covers

  • Aftermarket intake system

  • Dual exhaust with MagnaFlow mufflers

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Power steering

  • Power brakes with front disc brakes

  • 20" wheels

  • 245/40ZR20 front tires; 275/40ZR20 rear tires

  • Alpine head unit with Bluetooth and Pioneer speakers

  • Vintage Air climate system

  • Digital instrumentation

  • Three rows of bucket-style seats upholstered in vinyl and plaid fabric

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of this Suburban are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1971 Chevrolet Suburban 3-Door is offered from VL Classics

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

LS-Powered 1971 Chevrolet Suburban 3-Door

Current bid
WGALLANTII
WGALLANTII
$25,250
Seller
VL-Classics
VL-Classics
EndingFri, Jun 26 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids10
Views4,791
How it works
Bids
WGALLANTII's avatar
WGALLANTII
Jun 24 at 3:31 AM
$25,250bid placed 
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scottnelson_rr8e
Jun 16 at 3:53 PM
$25,000bid placed 
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TMalia_2025
Jun 14 at 9:24 PM
$14,000bid placed 
Shadow1's avatar
Shadow1
Jun 14 at 6:13 PM
$12,000bid placed 
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TMalia_2025
Jun 14 at 1:32 PM
$6,400bid placed 

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