Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Jeep DJ‑5A was a model in Jeep’s Dispatcher (DJ) series, developed to meet the needs of commercial, industrial, and government fleets rather than private civilian buyers. Introduced in the mid‑1960s, the DJ‑5A was derived from the CJ‑5 but redesigned as a two‑wheel‑drive vehicle, reflecting its intended use on paved roads and urban routes.

Built during the Kaiser Jeep era and later under American Motors Corporation (AMC), the DJ‑5A featured a fully enclosed steel body, distinguishing it from open‑bodied civilian Jeeps. Most examples were configured with a fixed driver’s door and either no passenger door or a sliding one, an efficient layout for frequent stop‑and‑go use. Power was by a Chevrolet-sourced 153ci inline-four and two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission.

The DJ‑5A became best known for its widespread use by the U.S. Postal Service in right-hand drive, but left-hand drive versions also served municipalities, utilities, airports, and military bases.

Built in May of 1970, according to the sticker mounted to its dashboard, this DJ-5A was one of the last produced under Kaiser's ownership. This Dispatcher wears Los Angeles Police Department livery, including blue paint. While its provenance cannot be confirmed, it nonetheless presents in an unmistakeable classic style.

Inside, its appearance has been presented to look as though it just left its last day of service, including radio, lights, siren, even notes scribbled on the dashboard. Jeep Dispatcher models like this DJ-5A were typically used by traffic enforcement, as "Meter Maids," and in similar functions, an important part of a police department’s mission “To Protect and to Serve.”

This 1970 Jeep DJ-5A "Dispatcher" is now offered at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a handheld spotlight, a custom “no parking” sign, and a California title listing it as a 1969 Jeep.

Highlights

Period-style Los Angeles Police Department livery

Largely presented in the appearance of on-duty state

Motorola Motrac mobile radio

Federal controller for lights, sirens, and microphone

Operating instructions on dashboard

Reading light

Equipment

Chevrolet 153ci inline-four

2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission

14" steel wheels

Sliding doors

Left-hand drive

Reading light

Motorola Motrac mobile radio

Federal controller for lights, sirens, and microphone

The chassis number (851312573) decodes as: 85 – Model Family: DJ‑5A Dispatcher 13 – Body / Series Code: Dispatcher enclosed steel body 1 – Drive / Steering: Left‑hand drive 2573 – Sequential Serial Number



Known Imperfections

The 195/75 Cornell 808 radial tires are more than 10 years old

This unrestored Jeep DJ shows the blemishes of active duty, as shown in photos

Ownership History

The current owner acquired this 1969 Jeep Dispatcher DJ-5A in late 2024.

Included Items

Spare wheel and tire

Handheld spotlight

Custom “no parking” sign

Additional Information

The VIN sticker on the Jeep's dash lists a build date of May 1970. However, it is offered with a California title calling it a 1969 Jeep. This LAPD-Style 1970 Jeep was offered on Hagerty Marketplace May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com