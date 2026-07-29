LAPD-Style 1970 Jeep DJ-5A "Dispatcher"
Ended Jul 29, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Jeep DJ‑5A was a model in Jeep’s Dispatcher (DJ) series, developed to meet the needs of commercial, industrial, and government fleets rather than private civilian buyers. Introduced in the mid‑1960s, the DJ‑5A was derived from the CJ‑5 but redesigned as a two‑wheel‑drive vehicle, reflecting its intended use on paved roads and urban routes.
Built during the Kaiser Jeep era and later under American Motors Corporation (AMC), the DJ‑5A featured a fully enclosed steel body, distinguishing it from open‑bodied civilian Jeeps. Most examples were configured with a fixed driver’s door and either no passenger door or a sliding one, an efficient layout for frequent stop‑and‑go use. Power was by a Chevrolet-sourced 153ci inline-four and two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission.
The DJ‑5A became best known for its widespread use by the U.S. Postal Service in right-hand drive, but left-hand drive versions also served municipalities, utilities, airports, and military bases.
Built in May of 1970, according to the sticker mounted to its dashboard, this DJ-5A was one of the last produced under Kaiser's ownership. This Dispatcher wears Los Angeles Police Department livery, including blue paint. While its provenance cannot be confirmed, it nonetheless presents in an unmistakeable classic style.
Inside, its appearance has been presented to look as though it just left its last day of service, including radio, lights, siren, even notes scribbled on the dashboard. Jeep Dispatcher models like this DJ-5A were typically used by traffic enforcement, as "Meter Maids," and in similar functions, an important part of a police department’s mission “To Protect and to Serve.”
This 1970 Jeep DJ-5A "Dispatcher" is now offered at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a handheld spotlight, a custom “no parking” sign, and a California title listing it as a 1969 Jeep.
Highlights
Period-style Los Angeles Police Department livery
Largely presented in the appearance of on-duty state
Motorola Motrac mobile radio
Federal controller for lights, sirens, and microphone
Operating instructions on dashboard
Reading light
Equipment
Chevrolet 153ci inline-four
2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission
14" steel wheels
Sliding doors
Left-hand drive
Reading light
Motorola Motrac mobile radio
Federal controller for lights, sirens, and microphone
The chassis number (851312573) decodes as:
85 – Model Family: DJ‑5A Dispatcher
13 – Body / Series Code: Dispatcher enclosed steel body
1 – Drive / Steering: Left‑hand drive
2573 – Sequential Serial Number
Known Imperfections
The 195/75 Cornell 808 radial tires are more than 10 years old
This unrestored Jeep DJ shows the blemishes of active duty, as shown in photos
Ownership History
The current owner acquired this 1969 Jeep Dispatcher DJ-5A in late 2024.
Included Items
Spare wheel and tire
Handheld spotlight
Custom “no parking” sign
Additional Information
The VIN sticker on the Jeep's dash lists a build date of May 1970. However, it is offered with a California title calling it a 1969 Jeep. This LAPD-Style 1970 Jeep was offered on Hagerty Marketplace May 2026. You can view the previous listing here.
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.