1970 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible LT-1 4-Speed
Ending Wed, Jul 01 at 6:05 PM UTC
Description
“It is, as of this writing, the best of all possible Corvettes,” enthused Car Life magazine (August 1970). Chevy’s big-block 427 engines grabbed the headlines for years yet lost one important point: balance. Those giant engines weighed much more than the small-blocks they replaced.
The high-revving 350ci LT-1 small-block introduced in 1970 produced 370hp but removed hundreds of pounds off the Corvette’s front end, reviving the 50/50 front/rear balanced handling of previous performance small block ’Vettes. This was a Porsche 911 beater built without the frills — no automatic transmission or air conditioning available, just power and handling. The LT-1 would dominate the SCCA B-Production class for years.
Just 1,287 LT-1 Corvettes were built in 1970; of those just 287 were convertibles. And this Monza Red LT-1 convertible, sold new at V.V. Cooke Chevrolet in Louisville, Kentucky, earned a Top Flight score of 95.8 percent of “typical factory production” at the NCRS 2013 Lone Star Regional. It backed up this result with another 95.8 percent score at the 2020 Fall Judging & Membership Meeting in South Carolina. Top Flight judging is no beauty contest; the National Corvette Restorers Society demands the proper components, date and casting codes, and factory correct finishes inside and out, along with all operational functions, to preserve a Corvette as it left the assembly line — including common factory imperfections. It has been further validated by earning a Bloomington Gold Certificate in 2021, judged using similar criteria.
This Corvette LT-1 convertible’s 350ci V8 bears an engine stamping containing the sequence S400393, which corresponds with the car's serial number. The accompanying Al Grenning Cylinder Case - Engine Pad Affirmation Certificate confirms these important details. (Additional photos documenting other castings and stampings can be found in the photo gallery and attached under Additional Documentation below.)
This highly decorated and documented 1970 Chevrolet Corvette LT-1 Convertible is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a tank sticker, NCRS and Bloomington Gold awards and judging forms, Al Grenning Affirmation Certificate, and a clean North Carolina title in the current owner’s name.
Highlights
2x NCRS Top Flight recipient
Received a Top Flight score of 95.8 percent in 2013 and 2020
One of 287 1970 LT-1 convertibles reportedly built
350ci (5.7L) LT-1 Turbo-Fire small-block V8
M21 close-ratio 4-speed manual
Finished in Monza Red (974) with Red vinyl (407) interior
Tank sheet included
Factory Equipment
350ci LT-1 V8
The engine stamping contains the sequence S400393, which corresponds with the car's VIN.
Horsepower: 370 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque: 380 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Compression ratio: 11.0:1
Camshaft: Solid lifter
Fuel system: Holley 4-barrel carburetor
Rear axle ratio: 3.70:1
Positraction limited-slip differential (believed to be a factory warranty replacement part)
Independent front & rear suspension with upgraded performance tuning
4-wheel disc brakes
Special LT-1 engine identification decals
Aluminum intake manifold for weight savings
High-performance ignition
Heavy-duty radiator and cooling system
Factory options include:
C07 – Auxiliary Hardtop
LT1 – 370-Hp Turbo-Fire 350 V8
M21 – 4-Speed Close-Ratio Transmission
N37 – Tilt-Telescopic Steering Wheel
PT7 – F70x15 White Stripe Tires
UA6 – Audio Alarm System
U69 – AM/FM Pushbutton Radio
YE1 – Rear Axle 3.70 Ratio
407 – Red Vinyl Interior
974 – Monza Red
The chassis number (194670S400939) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet Division
94 – Corvette Series
67 – Body Style: Convertible
0 – Model Year: 1970
S – Assembly Plant: St. Louis, Missouri
400939 – Sequential Production Number
Servicing & Documentation
May 2020 service in preparation for Top Flight and Bloomington Gold judging included:
Change oil and filter using correct classic oil filter
Reseal transmission
Install new exhaust donuts on both exhaust manifolds
Rebuild factory carburetor
Install new numbers-matching fuel pump
Rebuild left rear caliper (leaking brake fluid)
Flush brake system
Install Wide Oval tires
Replace speedometer cable
Replace spark plugs
Replace all 16 valve springs
Adjust parking brake
Adjust clutch
Adjust carburetor
Remove cowl trim and reform tab for proper fit
Known Imperfections
A few paint scrapes and fiberglass nicks under the nose and on the undercarriage as presented in the gallery
Paint aging consistent with an older refinish
Paint chips on headlight housings, side gills/grills, rear wheel arches, door edges and door jamb area
Paint cracks on passenger side rear near bumper, around gas cap, passenger side wheel arch
Missing screw on center console
Wear on interior surfaces consistent with age and use
Ownership History
The seller has owned this 1970 Chevrolet Corvette LT-1 Convertible since 2020. The names of the two previous owners are known.
Included Items
Original Build Sheet (“Tank Sticker”)
Reproduction window sticker
NCRS Flight Awards and judging sheets
4 stock wheels (with tires) - currently fitted with show wheels
Spare tire and wheel (in spare tire holder)
Al Grenning Cylinder Case - Engine Pad Affirmation Certificate
Framed 2021 Bloomington Gold Certificate
Framed 2020 NCRS Top Flight Award
Binder with documentation
Hard top and hardtop stand
Additional Information
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Additional documents
Window Sticker: 1970 Chevrolet Corvette LT-1 Convertible
NCRS Judging Forms 2020: 1970 Chevrolet Corvette LT1 Convertible
NCRS Judging Forms 2012: 1970 Chevrolet Corvette LT1 Convertible
Date and Casting Codes: 1970 Chevrolet Corvette LT-1 Convertible
Service Work 2020: 1970 Chevrolet Corvette LT-1 Convertible
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.