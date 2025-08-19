Description

“It is, as of this writing, the best of all possible Corvettes,” enthused Car Life magazine (August 1970). Chevy’s big-block 427 engines grabbed the headlines for years yet lost one important point: balance. Those giant engines weighed much more than the small-blocks they replaced.

The high-revving 350ci LT-1 small-block introduced in 1970 produced 370hp but removed hundreds of pounds off the Corvette’s front end, reviving the 50/50 front/rear balanced handling of previous performance small block ’Vettes. This was a Porsche 911 beater built without the frills — no automatic transmission or air conditioning available, just power and handling. The LT-1 would dominate the SCCA B-Production class for years.

Just 1,287 LT-1 Corvettes were built in 1970; of those just 287 were convertibles. And this Monza Red LT-1 convertible, sold new at V.V. Cooke Chevrolet in Louisville, Kentucky, earned a Top Flight score of 95.8 percent of “typical factory production” at the NCRS 2013 Lone Star Regional. It backed up this result with another 95.8 percent score at the 2020 Fall Judging & Membership Meeting in South Carolina. Top Flight judging is no beauty contest; the National Corvette Restorers Society demands the proper components, date and casting codes, and factory correct finishes inside and out, along with all operational functions, to preserve a Corvette as it left the assembly line — including common factory imperfections. It has been further validated by earning a Bloomington Gold Certificate in 2021, judged using similar criteria.

This Corvette LT-1 convertible’s 350ci V8 bears an engine stamping containing the sequence S400393, which corresponds with the car's serial number. The accompanying Al Grenning Cylinder Case - Engine Pad Affirmation Certificate confirms these important details. (Additional photos documenting other castings and stampings can be found in the photo gallery and attached under Additional Documentation below.)

This highly decorated and documented 1970 Chevrolet Corvette LT-1 Convertible is now represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a tank sticker, NCRS and Bloomington Gold awards and judging forms, Al Grenning Affirmation Certificate, and a clean North Carolina title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

2x NCRS Top Flight recipient

Received a Top Flight score of 95.8 percent in 2013 and 2020

One of 287 1970 LT-1 convertibles reportedly built

350ci (5.7L) LT-1 Turbo-Fire small-block V8

M21 close-ratio 4-speed manual

Finished in Monza Red (974) with Red vinyl (407) interior

Tank sheet included

Factory Equipment

350ci LT-1 V8 The engine stamping contains the sequence S400393, which corresponds with the car's VIN.

Horsepower: 370 hp @ 6,000 rpm

Torque: 380 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm

Compression ratio: 11.0:1

Camshaft: Solid lifter

Fuel system: Holley 4-barrel carburetor

Rear axle ratio: 3.70:1

Positraction limited-slip differential (believed to be a factory warranty replacement part)

Independent front & rear suspension with upgraded performance tuning

4-wheel disc brakes

Special LT-1 engine identification decals

Aluminum intake manifold for weight savings

High-performance ignition

Heavy-duty radiator and cooling system

Factory options include: C07 – Auxiliary Hardtop LT1 – 370-Hp Turbo-Fire 350 V8 M21 – 4-Speed Close-Ratio Transmission N37 – Tilt-Telescopic Steering Wheel PT7 – F70x15 White Stripe Tires UA6 – Audio Alarm System U69 – AM/FM Pushbutton Radio YE1 – Rear Axle 3.70 Ratio 407 – Red Vinyl Interior 974 – Monza Red

The chassis number (194670S400939) decodes as : 1 – Chevrolet Division 94 – Corvette Series 67 – Body Style: Convertible 0 – Model Year: 1970 S – Assembly Plant: St. Louis, Missouri 400939 – Sequential Production Number



Servicing & Documentation

May 2020 service in preparation for Top Flight and Bloomington Gold judging included : Change oil and filter using correct classic oil filter Reseal transmission Install new exhaust donuts on both exhaust manifolds Rebuild factory carburetor Install new numbers-matching fuel pump Rebuild left rear caliper (leaking brake fluid) Flush brake system Install Wide Oval tires Replace speedometer cable Replace spark plugs Replace all 16 valve springs Adjust parking brake Adjust clutch Adjust carburetor Remove cowl trim and reform tab for proper fit



Known Imperfections

A few paint scrapes and fiberglass nicks under the nose and on the undercarriage as presented in the gallery

Paint aging consistent with an older refinish

Paint chips on headlight housings, side gills/grills, rear wheel arches, door edges and door jamb area

Paint cracks on passenger side rear near bumper, around gas cap, passenger side wheel arch

Missing screw on center console

Wear on interior surfaces consistent with age and use

Ownership History

The seller has owned this 1970 Chevrolet Corvette LT-1 Convertible since 2020. The names of the two previous owners are known.

Included Items

Original Build Sheet (“Tank Sticker”)

Reproduction window sticker

NCRS Flight Awards and judging sheets

4 stock wheels (with tires) - currently fitted with show wheels

Spare tire and wheel (in spare tire holder)

Al Grenning Cylinder Case - Engine Pad Affirmation Certificate

Framed 2021 Bloomington Gold Certificate

Framed 2020 NCRS Top Flight Award

Binder with documentation

Hard top and hardtop stand

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.