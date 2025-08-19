1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible 4-Speed

7 days
$24,250
1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible 4-Speed
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Ending Thu, Oct 01 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN242679R171322
Mileage indicated19,800 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine400ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorCarousel Red
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible 4-Speed Open Walk Around
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1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible 4-Speed Engine Bay & Interior
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1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible 4-Speed Exterior Walk Around
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1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible 4-Speed Functioning Lights and Convertible Top
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1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible 4-Speed Functioning Convertible Top
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1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible 4-Speed Reverse & Driving Off
All videos (9)

Description

Introduced in January 1969 as a high-impact performance and appearance package for the already potent GTO, the Pontiac GTO Judge was originally conceived as an affordable muscle car aimed at younger buyers.

Standard equipment included bold side stripes, a rear deck spoiler, Rally II wheels, "The Judge" decals, and Pontiac's Ram Air III 400ci V8. Although more than 6,800 Judge hardtops were produced for 1969, Pontiac built only about 108 Judge convertibles, making them extraordinarily rare and highly valuable today. As a result, many enthusiasts have created Judge replicas or tribute cars by adding Judge-specific appearance items to standard '69 GTO convertible.

This modified GTO drop top is one of those. Originally Matador Red, it has been repainted in the traditional Judge color of Carousel Red and now wears that special edition's stickers and badging. The muscle car is powered by a 400ci Ram Air III V8 engine with a four-barrel carburetor, mated to a four-speed manual transmission.

Additional features include a Ram Air hood, an Endura body-color front bumper, hidden headlamps, a hood tachometer, rear deck spoiler, Rally II wheels, and a deluxe wood-rimmed steering wheel.

This 1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Refinished in Carousel Red

  • Judge stripes and stickers

  • Black convertible top

  • Black interior with vinyl upholstery

  • 400ci Ram Air III V8 with 4-barrel carburetor

  • 4-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Ram Air hood with dual forward-facing hood scoops

  • Heavy-duty suspension

  • Front disc brakes

  • Bucket seats

  • Woodgrain trim accents

  • Deluxe wood-rimmed steering wheel

  • AM radio

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Style: 69-24267 – 1969 GTO Convertible

    • Body: BT00628 – Fisher Body number

    • Trim: 257 – Black Morrokide bucket-seat interior

    • Paint: 52 A – Matador Red body with a black convertible top

  • The chassis number (242679R171322) decodes as:

    • 2 – Pontiac

    • 42 – GTO

    • 67 – 2-door convertible

    • 9 – 1969 model year

    • R – Arlington, Texas, assembly plant

    • 171322 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Refinished in Carousel Red with Judge stripes and stickers

  • Judge badge on glovebox door

  • Aftermarket 8-track tape player

  • 19” PMD Rally II wheels

Service

  • Cooper Cobra tires: 215/65R15 front (2022 date codes), P255/60R15 rear (2021)

Known Imperfections

  • Scratches and aging marks on chrome taillight trim

  • Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible acquired it in July 2022.

Included Items

  • Carpeted “The Judge” floor mats

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible 4-Speed

Current bid
AlfredJulian_u35e
AlfredJulian_u35e
$24,250
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndingThu, Oct 01 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids23
Views4,231

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