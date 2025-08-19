1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible 4-Speed
Ending Thu, Oct 01 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced in January 1969 as a high-impact performance and appearance package for the already potent GTO, the Pontiac GTO Judge was originally conceived as an affordable muscle car aimed at younger buyers.
Standard equipment included bold side stripes, a rear deck spoiler, Rally II wheels, "The Judge" decals, and Pontiac's Ram Air III 400ci V8. Although more than 6,800 Judge hardtops were produced for 1969, Pontiac built only about 108 Judge convertibles, making them extraordinarily rare and highly valuable today. As a result, many enthusiasts have created Judge replicas or tribute cars by adding Judge-specific appearance items to standard '69 GTO convertible.
This modified GTO drop top is one of those. Originally Matador Red, it has been repainted in the traditional Judge color of Carousel Red and now wears that special edition's stickers and badging. The muscle car is powered by a 400ci Ram Air III V8 engine with a four-barrel carburetor, mated to a four-speed manual transmission.
Additional features include a Ram Air hood, an Endura body-color front bumper, hidden headlamps, a hood tachometer, rear deck spoiler, Rally II wheels, and a deluxe wood-rimmed steering wheel.
This 1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Refinished in Carousel Red
Judge stripes and stickers
Black convertible top
Black interior with vinyl upholstery
400ci Ram Air III V8 with 4-barrel carburetor
4-speed manual transmission
Factory Equipment
Ram Air hood with dual forward-facing hood scoops
Heavy-duty suspension
Front disc brakes
Bucket seats
Woodgrain trim accents
Deluxe wood-rimmed steering wheel
AM radio
The data plate decodes as:
Style: 69-24267 – 1969 GTO Convertible
Body: BT00628 – Fisher Body number
Trim: 257 – Black Morrokide bucket-seat interior
Paint: 52 A – Matador Red body with a black convertible top
The chassis number (242679R171322) decodes as:
2 – Pontiac
42 – GTO
67 – 2-door convertible
9 – 1969 model year
R – Arlington, Texas, assembly plant
171322 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Refinished in Carousel Red with Judge stripes and stickers
Judge badge on glovebox door
Aftermarket 8-track tape player
19” PMD Rally II wheels
Service
Cooper Cobra tires: 215/65R15 front (2022 date codes), P255/60R15 rear (2021)
Known Imperfections
Scratches and aging marks on chrome taillight trim
Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The current owner of this 1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible acquired it in July 2022.
Included Items
Carpeted “The Judge” floor mats
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.