Description

Introduced in January 1969 as a high-impact performance and appearance package for the already potent GTO, the Pontiac GTO Judge was originally conceived as an affordable muscle car aimed at younger buyers.

Standard equipment included bold side stripes, a rear deck spoiler, Rally II wheels, "The Judge" decals, and Pontiac's Ram Air III 400ci V8. Although more than 6,800 Judge hardtops were produced for 1969, Pontiac built only about 108 Judge convertibles, making them extraordinarily rare and highly valuable today. As a result, many enthusiasts have created Judge replicas or tribute cars by adding Judge-specific appearance items to standard '69 GTO convertible.

This modified GTO drop top is one of those. Originally Matador Red, it has been repainted in the traditional Judge color of Carousel Red and now wears that special edition's stickers and badging. The muscle car is powered by a 400ci Ram Air III V8 engine with a four-barrel carburetor, mated to a four-speed manual transmission.

Additional features include a Ram Air hood, an Endura body-color front bumper, hidden headlamps, a hood tachometer, rear deck spoiler, Rally II wheels, and a deluxe wood-rimmed steering wheel.

This 1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Refinished in Carousel Red

Judge stripes and stickers

Black convertible top

Black interior with vinyl upholstery

400ci Ram Air III V8 with 4-barrel carburetor

4-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Ram Air hood with dual forward-facing hood scoops

Heavy-duty suspension

Front disc brakes

Bucket seats

Woodgrain trim accents

Deluxe wood-rimmed steering wheel

AM radio

The data plate decodes as: Style: 69-24267 – 1969 GTO Convertible Body: BT00628 – Fisher Body number Trim: 257 – Black Morrokide bucket-seat interior Paint: 52 A – Matador Red body with a black convertible top

The chassis number (242679R171322) decodes as: 2 – Pontiac 42 – GTO 67 – 2-door convertible 9 – 1969 model year R – Arlington, Texas, assembly plant 171322 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Refinished in Carousel Red with Judge stripes and stickers

Judge badge on glovebox door

Aftermarket 8-track tape player

19” PMD Rally II wheels

Service

Cooper Cobra tires: 215/65R15 front (2022 date codes), P255/60R15 rear (2021)

Known Imperfections

Scratches and aging marks on chrome taillight trim

Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible acquired it in July 2022.

Included Items