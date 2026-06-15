Description

The 1969 Mercedes‑Benz 280SL represented the final development stage of the Mercedes W113 “Pagoda” series, produced from 1963 to 1971. Introduced in 1967, the 280SL improved upon the earlier 230SL and 250SL by offering more performance through its 2.8L M130 inline‑six.

Finished in Grey Beige complimented by a color-matched removable hardtop, blue convertible soft top, and blue upholstery, this 4-speed manual ‘69 Pagoda features later-model 14” Bundt alloy wheels and an Aurora Designs factory radio upgrade with Bluetooth.

This example is also fitted with optional power-assisted steering and a factory air conditioning system. Standard 280SL features include Bosch mechanical fuel-injection and power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes.

This desirable manual transmission 280SL is now offered by the selling dealer in New Jersey with the removable hardtop, manufacturer’s literature, two service manuals, various spare parts, multiple keys, and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

Offered by Vantage Auto

Equipped with a 4-speed manual transmission

Finished in Grey Beige with a blue convertible top and blue upholstery

Removable hardtop included

Aurora Designs factory radio upgrade with Bluetooth

Factory Equipment

2.8L inline-six engine

Bosch mechanical fuel-injection

4-speed manual transmission

Power-assisted steering

Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

Air conditioning system

Becker AM/FM radio

Lockable glovebox

Heater

Modifications

14” Bundt alloy wheels

Wooden shift knob

Aurora Designs factory radio upgrade with Bluetooth

Servicing & Documentation

Underbody and paint meter photos are available in the gallery

Known Imperfections

Various paint chips, scratches, and cracking

Cracked left front headlight bezel

Corrosion on trunk pan

Wear on seating upholstery

Imperfections on convertible top

Ownership History

This 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SL was recently acquired by the selling dealer and carries a clean New Jersey title.

Included Items