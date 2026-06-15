1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SL 4-Speed
Ended Jun 15, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
The 1969 Mercedes‑Benz 280SL represented the final development stage of the Mercedes W113 “Pagoda” series, produced from 1963 to 1971. Introduced in 1967, the 280SL improved upon the earlier 230SL and 250SL by offering more performance through its 2.8L M130 inline‑six.
Finished in Grey Beige complimented by a color-matched removable hardtop, blue convertible soft top, and blue upholstery, this 4-speed manual ‘69 Pagoda features later-model 14” Bundt alloy wheels and an Aurora Designs factory radio upgrade with Bluetooth.
This example is also fitted with optional power-assisted steering and a factory air conditioning system. Standard 280SL features include Bosch mechanical fuel-injection and power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes.
This desirable manual transmission 280SL is now offered by the selling dealer in New Jersey with the removable hardtop, manufacturer’s literature, two service manuals, various spare parts, multiple keys, and a clean New Jersey title.
Highlights
Offered by Vantage Auto
Equipped with a 4-speed manual transmission
Finished in Grey Beige with a blue convertible top and blue upholstery
Removable hardtop included
Aurora Designs factory radio upgrade with Bluetooth
Factory Equipment
2.8L inline-six engine
Bosch mechanical fuel-injection
4-speed manual transmission
Power-assisted steering
Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes
Air conditioning system
Becker AM/FM radio
Lockable glovebox
Heater
Modifications
14” Bundt alloy wheels
Wooden shift knob
Aurora Designs factory radio upgrade with Bluetooth
Servicing & Documentation
Underbody and paint meter photos are available in the gallery
Known Imperfections
Various paint chips, scratches, and cracking
Cracked left front headlight bezel
Corrosion on trunk pan
Wear on seating upholstery
Imperfections on convertible top
Ownership History
This 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SL was recently acquired by the selling dealer and carries a clean New Jersey title.
Included Items
Removable hardtop
Manufacturer’s literature
Repair manuals
Radio operating instructions
Multiple keys
Spare parts
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.