Auction ended.

1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SL 4-Speed

Bid to $61,000 on 06/15/26
Result
1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SL 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (356)

Ended Jun 15, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN11304410011297
Mileage indicated62,300 Miles TMU
LocationMoonachie, New Jersey
Engine2.8L Inline-Six
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible

Video gallery

1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SL Driving Video
Play
1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SL Walkaround Video
Play

Description

The 1969 Mercedes‑Benz 280SL represented the final development stage of the Mercedes W113 “Pagoda” series, produced from 1963 to 1971. Introduced in 1967, the 280SL improved upon the earlier 230SL and 250SL by offering more performance through its 2.8L M130 inline‑six.

Finished in Grey Beige complimented by a color-matched removable hardtop, blue convertible soft top, and blue upholstery, this 4-speed manual ‘69 Pagoda features later-model 14” Bundt alloy wheels and an Aurora Designs factory radio upgrade with Bluetooth.

This example is also fitted with optional power-assisted steering and a factory air conditioning system. Standard 280SL features include Bosch mechanical fuel-injection and power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes.

This desirable manual transmission 280SL is now offered by the selling dealer in New Jersey with the removable hardtop, manufacturer’s literature, two service manuals, various spare parts, multiple keys, and a clean New Jersey title.

Highlights

  • Offered by Vantage Auto

  • Equipped with a 4-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Grey Beige with a blue convertible top and blue upholstery

  • Removable hardtop included

  • Aurora Designs factory radio upgrade with Bluetooth

Factory Equipment

  • 2.8L inline-six engine

  • Bosch mechanical fuel-injection

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Power-assisted steering

  • Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

  • Air conditioning system

  • Becker AM/FM radio

  • Lockable glovebox

  • Heater

Modifications

  • 14” Bundt alloy wheels

  • Wooden shift knob

  • Aurora Designs factory radio upgrade with Bluetooth

Servicing & Documentation

  • Underbody and paint meter photos are available in the gallery

Known Imperfections

  • Various paint chips, scratches, and cracking

  • Cracked left front headlight bezel

  • Corrosion on trunk pan

  • Wear on seating upholstery

  • Imperfections on convertible top

Ownership History

This 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SL was recently acquired by the selling dealer and carries a clean New Jersey title.

Included Items

  • Removable hardtop

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Repair manuals

  • Radio operating instructions

  • Multiple keys

  • Spare parts

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SL 4-Speed

Last bid
FrankdeOliveira_u607
FrankdeOliveira_u607
$61,000
Seller
VantageAuto
VantageAuto
EndedJun 15, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids13
Views9,343
Bids
FrankdeOliveira_u607's avatar
FrankdeOliveira_u607
Jun 15 at 2:36 PM
$61,000bid placed 
frankdiaz_dtkw's avatar
frankdiaz_dtkw
Jun 11 at 4:50 PM
$60,000bid placed 
Europa's avatar
Europa
Jun 11 at 4:49 PM
$55,000bid placed 
frankdiaz_dtkw's avatar
frankdiaz_dtkw
Jun 11 at 4:48 PM
$35,000bid placed 
Europa's avatar
Europa
Jun 11 at 4:47 PM
$30,000bid placed 

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