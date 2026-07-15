1969 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 427 L68 427/400 4-Speed
Ended Jul 15, 2026 at 6:51 PM UTC
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Description
In 1968, Chevrolet debuted the third-generation (C3) Corvette line with its dramatically restyled “Shark” body, which was inspired by the Mako Shark II concept car. By 1969, Chevrolet had refined the design, improving reliability and build quality after initial production issues.
The '69 model retained its aggressive curves, removable T-top roof panels, and hidden headlamps, all of which became defining features. It also introduced the “Stingray” name as a single word (previously “Sting Ray”). Buyers could choose from a range of V8 engines, including 427ci big-block variants, which helped solidify the Corvette’s reputation as a high-powered American sports car during the muscle car era.
This Corvette, built January 14, 1969 in St. Louis, Missouri, is finished in factory Burgundy with a black convertible soft top and black interior with leather seats covers. The car is powered by an L68 427 “Turbo‑Jet” Tri‑Power V8 rated at 400 hp when new. The engine features an LQ suffix and a stamping that corresponds with the car's VIN, as does the 4-speed manual transmission.
Additional features include 15” steel wheels with chrome rims and hubcaps, Cooper Cobra tires, Bilstein shock absorbers, high-back bucket seats with belts, power steering and brakes, a full gauge package with speedometer and tachometer, Delco AM/FM radio, center console.
This 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title.
Highlights
L68 427 “Turbo‑Jet” Tri‑Power V8
Three two‑barrel carburetors
M21 close-ratio 4-speed manual transmission
15” steel wheels with chrome rims and hubcaps
Power-assisted 4-wheel disc brakes
Finished in Burgundy with a black convertible soft top
Black interior with leather seat covers
Factory Equipment
L68 427ci “Turbo-Jet” engine:
Suffix code LQ
Engine stamping corresponds with the car's VIN
Three two-barrel carburetors
10.25:1 compression ratio
Hydraulic lifter camshaft
Aluminum intake manifold
High-performance cylinder heads
M21 close-ratio 4-speed manual transmission
3.08:1 rear axle ratio with Positraction
Chrome bumpers
Front fender louvers
Dual exhaust system
Pop-up headlights
Independent front and rear suspension
Heavy-duty springs and shocks
High-back bucket seats
Delco AM/FM radio
3-spoke steering wheel
Full gauge cluster with tachometer and Quartz clock
The data plate decodes as:
Trim: 402 – Black
Paint: 988 – Burgundy
The chassis number (194679S713151) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet
94 – Corvette
67 – 2-door convertible
9 – 1969 model year
S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant
713151 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Chambered exhaust with headers
Black leather seat covers
Service & Documentation
The seller states that the following work has been completed in the last 5 years:
Installed Cooper Cobra Radial G/T tires (2025)
Replaced Rally wheel centers (2025)
Replaced power steering cylinder (2025)
Replaced seat padding (2021)
Replaced air filter (K&N)
Replaced shock absorbers (Bilstein)
Known Imperfections
Paint imperfections, as noted in the provided photos
Dent on passenger-side tailpipe
Ownership History
The current owner of this 1969 Chevrolet Corvette purchased it in August 2025.
Included
Firestone spare tire
Replacement jack
Owner’s manual
Factory cast-iron exhaust manifolds
Factory air filter and screen
Additional Information
The current owner states, “This car was restored in 2015. The engine has 180 pounds of compression (average cylinder). The engine runs cool – I've never seen it above 185 degrees. Cabin stays cool with floor insulation. The chambered exhaust with headers is not loud. The tires have been driven less than 600 miles.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.