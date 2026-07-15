Description

In 1968, Chevrolet debuted the third-generation (C3) Corvette line with its dramatically restyled “Shark” body, which was inspired by the Mako Shark II concept car. By 1969, Chevrolet had refined the design, improving reliability and build quality after initial production issues.

The '69 model retained its aggressive curves, removable T-top roof panels, and hidden headlamps, all of which became defining features. It also introduced the “Stingray” name as a single word (previously “Sting Ray”). Buyers could choose from a range of V8 engines, including 427ci big-block variants, which helped solidify the Corvette’s reputation as a high-powered American sports car during the muscle car era.

This Corvette, built January 14, 1969 in St. Louis, Missouri, is finished in factory Burgundy with a black convertible soft top and black interior with leather seats covers. The car is powered by an L68 427 “Turbo‑Jet” Tri‑Power V8 rated at 400 hp when new. The engine features an LQ suffix and a stamping that corresponds with the car's VIN, as does the 4-speed manual transmission.

Additional features include 15” steel wheels with chrome rims and hubcaps, Cooper Cobra tires, Bilstein shock absorbers, high-back bucket seats with belts, power steering and brakes, a full gauge package with speedometer and tachometer, Delco AM/FM radio, center console.

This 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

L68 427 “Turbo‑Jet” Tri‑Power V8

Three two‑barrel carburetors

M21 close-ratio 4-speed manual transmission

15” steel wheels with chrome rims and hubcaps

Power-assisted 4-wheel disc brakes

Finished in Burgundy with a black convertible soft top

Black interior with leather seat covers

Factory Equipment

L68 427ci “Turbo-Jet” engine: Suffix code LQ Engine stamping corresponds with the car's VIN Three two-barrel carburetors 10.25:1 compression ratio Hydraulic lifter camshaft Aluminum intake manifold High-performance cylinder heads

M21 close-ratio 4-speed manual transmission

3.08:1 rear axle ratio with Positraction

Chrome bumpers

Front fender louvers

Dual exhaust system

Pop-up headlights

Independent front and rear suspension

Heavy-duty springs and shocks

High-back bucket seats

Delco AM/FM radio

3-spoke steering wheel

Full gauge cluster with tachometer and Quartz clock

The data plate decodes as: Trim: 402 – Black Paint: 988 – Burgundy

The chassis number (194679S713151) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet 94 – Corvette 67 – 2-door convertible 9 – 1969 model year S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant 713151 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Chambered exhaust with headers

Black leather seat covers

Service & Documentation

The seller states that the following work has been completed in the last 5 years:

Installed Cooper Cobra Radial G/T tires (2025)

Replaced Rally wheel centers (2025)

Replaced power steering cylinder (2025)

Replaced seat padding (2021)

Replaced air filter (K&N)

Replaced shock absorbers (Bilstein)

Known Imperfections

Paint imperfections, as noted in the provided photos

Dent on passenger-side tailpipe

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1969 Chevrolet Corvette purchased it in August 2025.

Included

Firestone spare tire

Replacement jack

Owner’s manual

Factory cast-iron exhaust manifolds

Factory air filter and screen

Additional Information

The current owner states, “This car was restored in 2015. The engine has 180 pounds of compression (average cylinder). The engine runs cool – I've never seen it above 185 degrees. Cabin stays cool with floor insulation. The chambered exhaust with headers is not loud. The tires have been driven less than 600 miles.”