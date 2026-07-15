Auction ended.

1969 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 427 L68 427/400 4-Speed

Bid to $59,250 on 07/15/26
Result
1969 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 427 L68 427/400 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (153)

Ended Jul 15, 2026 at 6:51 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN194679S713151
Mileage indicated16,800 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine427ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBurgundy
Interior colorBlack

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote

Video gallery

1969 Chevrolet Corvette Exterior Walk Around
Play
1969 Chevrolet Corvette Open Walk Around
Play
1969 Chevrolet Corvette Start Up & Idle
Play
1969 Chevrolet Corvette Functioning Lights
Play
1969 Chevrolet Corvette Driving
Play
1969 Chevrolet Corvette Pulling In
Play

Description

In 1968, Chevrolet debuted the third-generation (C3) Corvette line with its dramatically restyled “Shark” body, which was inspired by the Mako Shark II concept car. By 1969, Chevrolet had refined the design, improving reliability and build quality after initial production issues.

The '69 model retained its aggressive curves, removable T-top roof panels, and hidden headlamps, all of which became defining features. It also introduced the “Stingray” name as a single word (previously “Sting Ray”). Buyers could choose from a range of V8 engines, including 427ci big-block variants, which helped solidify the Corvette’s reputation as a high-powered American sports car during the muscle car era.

This Corvette, built January 14, 1969 in St. Louis, Missouri, is finished in factory Burgundy with a black convertible soft top and black interior with leather seats covers. The car is powered by an L68 427 “Turbo‑Jet” Tri‑Power V8 rated at 400 hp when new. The engine features an LQ suffix and a stamping that corresponds with the car's VIN, as does the 4-speed manual transmission.

Additional features include 15” steel wheels with chrome rims and hubcaps, Cooper Cobra tires, Bilstein shock absorbers, high-back bucket seats with belts, power steering and brakes, a full gauge package with speedometer and tachometer, Delco AM/FM radio, center console.

This 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

  • L68 427 “Turbo‑Jet” Tri‑Power V8

  • Three two‑barrel carburetors

  • M21 close-ratio 4-speed manual transmission

  • 15” steel wheels with chrome rims and hubcaps

  • Power-assisted 4-wheel disc brakes

  • Finished in Burgundy with a black convertible soft top

  • Black interior with leather seat covers

Factory Equipment

  • L68 427ci “Turbo-Jet” engine:

    • Suffix code LQ

    • Engine stamping corresponds with the car's VIN

    • Three two-barrel carburetors

    • 10.25:1 compression ratio

    • Hydraulic lifter camshaft

    • Aluminum intake manifold

    • High-performance cylinder heads

  • M21 close-ratio 4-speed manual transmission

  • 3.08:1 rear axle ratio with Positraction

  • Chrome bumpers

  • Front fender louvers

  • Dual exhaust system

  • Pop-up headlights

  • Independent front and rear suspension

  • Heavy-duty springs and shocks

  • High-back bucket seats

  • Delco AM/FM radio

  • 3-spoke steering wheel

  • Full gauge cluster with tachometer and Quartz clock

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Trim: 402 – Black

    • Paint: 988 – Burgundy

  • The chassis number (194679S713151) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet

    • 94 – Corvette

    • 67 – 2-door convertible

    • 9 – 1969 model year

    • S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant

    • 713151 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Chambered exhaust with headers

  • Black leather seat covers

Service & Documentation

The seller states that the following work has been completed in the last 5 years:

  • Installed Cooper Cobra Radial G/T tires (2025)

  • Replaced Rally wheel centers (2025)

  • Replaced power steering cylinder (2025)

  • Replaced seat padding (2021)

  • Replaced air filter (K&N)

  • Replaced shock absorbers (Bilstein)

Known Imperfections

  • Paint imperfections, as noted in the provided photos

  • Dent on passenger-side tailpipe

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1969 Chevrolet Corvette purchased it in August 2025.

Included

  • Firestone spare tire

  • Replacement jack

  • Owner’s manual

  • Factory cast-iron exhaust manifolds

  • Factory air filter and screen

Additional Information

The current owner states, “This car was restored in 2015. The engine has 180 pounds of compression (average cylinder). The engine runs cool – I've never seen it above 185 degrees. Cabin stays cool with floor insulation. The chambered exhaust with headers is not loud. The tires have been driven less than 600 miles.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1969 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 427 L68 427/400 4-Speed

Last bid
Andrew3511
Andrew3511
$59,250
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedJul 15, 2026 at 6:51 PM UTC
Bids33
Views12,111

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Andrew3511's avatar
Andrew3511
Jul 15 at 6:49 PM
$59,250bid placed 
TL_MotorS's avatar
TL_MotorS
Jul 15 at 6:48 PM
$58,750bid placed 
Andrew3511's avatar
Andrew3511
Jul 15 at 6:47 PM
$58,250bid placed 
TL_MotorS's avatar
TL_MotorS
Jul 15 at 6:45 PM
$57,750bid placed 
Myyran's avatar
Myyran
Jul 15 at 6:45 PM
$57,250bid placed 
TL_MotorS's avatar
TL_MotorS
Jul 15 at 6:45 PM
$56,750bid placed 
Andrew3511's avatar
Andrew3511
Jul 15 at 6:44 PM
$56,250bid placed 
TL_MotorS's avatar
TL_MotorS
Jul 15 at 6:44 PM
$55,750bid placed 
Andrew3511's avatar
Andrew3511
Jul 15 at 6:43 PM
$55,250bid placed 
TL_MotorS's avatar
TL_MotorS
Jul 15 at 6:43 PM
$54,600bid placed 
Andrew3511's avatar
Andrew3511
Jul 15 at 6:42 PM
$54,000bid placed 
Myyran's avatar
Myyran
Jul 15 at 6:42 PM
$53,000bid placed 
Andrew3511's avatar
Andrew3511
Jul 15 at 6:42 PM
$52,000bid placed 
Myyran's avatar
Myyran
Jul 15 at 6:42 PM
$51,000bid placed 
Andrew3511's avatar
Andrew3511
Jul 15 at 6:41 PM
$50,000bid placed 
Myyran's avatar
Myyran
Jul 15 at 6:41 PM
$49,000bid placed 
Andrew3511's avatar
Andrew3511
Jul 15 at 6:41 PM
$48,500bid placed 
TL_MotorS's avatar
TL_MotorS
Jul 15 at 6:40 PM
$47,500bid placed 
Andrew3511's avatar
Andrew3511
Jul 15 at 6:40 PM
$47,000bid placed 
DrJ's avatar
DrJ
Jul 15 at 6:32 PM
$46,000bid placed 
Andrew3511's avatar
Andrew3511
Jul 15 at 4:38 PM
$45,000bid placed 
gc_askgbv's avatar
gc_askgbv
Jul 15 at 2:24 PM
$41,250bid placed 
DrJ's avatar
DrJ
Jul 15 at 2:19 PM
$41,000bid placed 
jag68's avatar
jag68
Jul 13 at 1:04 PM
$40,000bid placed 
TL_MotorS's avatar
TL_MotorS
Jul 13 at 4:25 AM
$38,500bid placed 
jag68's avatar
jag68
Jul 12 at 11:57 AM
$38,000bid placed 
DrJ's avatar
DrJ
Jul 10 at 1:28 PM
$36,000bid placed 
TL_MotorS's avatar
TL_MotorS
Jul 10 at 5:33 AM
$34,000bid placed 
Unlimited123's avatar
Unlimited123
Jul 9 at 7:14 PM
$33,500bid placed 
DrJ's avatar
DrJ
Jul 8 at 1:43 AM
$33,000bid placed 
TerenceGallagher_fx21's avatar
TerenceGallagher_fx21
Jul 3 at 7:30 PM
$31,500bid placed 
WH_jygscg's avatar
WH_jygscg
Jul 2 at 3:37 PM
$31,000bid placed 
Myyran's avatar
Myyran
Jul 1 at 7:27 PM
$30,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026